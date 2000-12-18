Apricot Cookies

These cookies have a great tart and sweet taste. These are not just a Christmas cookie, but they get asked for every year! You can substitute cranberry sauce for apricot preserve, or try doing half apricot and half cranberry, yum!

By Kathy Lusk

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream the butter and sugar in a medium size mixing bowl. Mix flour, baking powder, salt, egg and vanilla extract into the butter-sugar mixture. Cool dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • On a lightly floured surface roll dough out to 1/4 inch thick. Cut the dough into rounds with a round cookie cutter or glass. Using the tip of a teaspoon place a small drop of apricot preserves into the middle of the circle. Brush edges with water and fold the dough over so that the cookie is in the shape of a half moon; seal edges Arrange on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Dust the cookies with powdered sugar while still hot.

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 8g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 126.5mg. Full Nutrition
