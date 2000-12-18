Apricot Cookies
These cookies have a great tart and sweet taste. These are not just a Christmas cookie, but they get asked for every year! You can substitute cranberry sauce for apricot preserve, or try doing half apricot and half cranberry, yum!
I re-named these "Turnover Cookies" because they look like mini turnovers. We used apricot and blackberry perserves as a filler and they came out GREAT. Very Yummy. The sprinkling of powdered sugar gives them a more fanciful look. I suggest a larger, flatter base so that you can add more filling without having it leak out the sides of the folded cookies and becoming a baked on mess. Plus, I wanted them to ooze more when you bite into them. They spread, so do not crowd your cookie sheet.Read More
I will start out with these cookies were tasty. That said I made about 9 types of christmas cookie recipes from allrecipes this year and these were the only ones that caused me any trouble. The dough was extreemely dry, I tried adding more butter and although it helped, the dough was still exceeding difficult to work with. When baking the filling spilled all over the oven...I highly recommend putting tinfoil on you baking sheets to reduce the clean up after this recipe. These cookies are quite a bit of work and create quite a bit of mess but that said they did add a nice fruity touch to my christmas cookie tray.Read More
These cookies were outstanding. I tried one and ended up eating 6 more before I forced myself to put them away. I was a little worried when I mixed all the ingredients together because it came out more crumbily than doughy but once I kneaded it by hand it turned to dough. Once out of the refrig. add some water to your hands and knead it again to make it softer and rollable. I did half with apricot and half with raspberry, and both were delicious. You can use any filling you want because it's the dough flavor that stands out. This is definitely a keeper! Thanks Kathy.
pretty good recipe! the dough was dry so we added 1/3 cup oil and 1/3 cup water and they turned out fine!
QUITE TASTY...JUST DON'T MAKE YOUR CIRCLES TOO BIG, A JUICE GLASS WORKS WELL. DON'T OVERFILL AS THE FRUIT WILL SPILL OUT AND BURN.
was looking for a good nut tossy recipe and came across this. I tried it just to see when my family did our annual cookie baking. My grandmother who is set in her ways was amazed with this cookie. So was everyone else by the end of the night I had none left!!!!! Have to mix up more for the holidays now. We used apricot, peach, and raspberry fillings yummy!!!!!
This cookie didn't look very good, but boy it tasted great! It passed the husband & father-in-law test! As someone else wrote, my dough seemed crumbly, but after some hand kneading, came out fine, still cracked alot, but as long as you don't mind an "ugly cookie", no big deal. I made blackberry and apricot and they were a hit!
Awsome dough, goes perfect with jam. I made them yesterday and I will be needing to make some more soon.
Love these cookies. I have been making these for years.
excellent but should be made smaller -- the cookies were too large
These were more work then they were worth, but with that being said, we did like the strawberry best!
Very nice. These had a nice shortbread flavor, not being too sweet, and the light, tangy flavor of the apricot was a delicious pairing. My only dislike was the appearance of the moon-shape with the apricot spewing out. I ended up doing half of them just like the recipe, and the other half I made into full circles and lightly covered then entire area without folding over. I then added the powdered sugar and found the circles to be much more appealing. Overall, great recipe!!! Thanks!
I did not need the amount of apricot preserves that was called for. It was easiest for me to use a small juice glass for the cookie cutter. The cookies were delicious, however not that attractive.
Made a "practice" batch of these before making them for my Open House and they turned out wonderful! Simple and easy to make. The trick is not to overfill the pastry. Took them to a doctor's office and our local police departement and got rave reviews! Not even crumbs were left!
These cookies are delicious! I made homemade apricot preserve to go in it. Yummy!
My mom used to make apricot kolaches from my great aunt's recipe for Christmas. We've since lost the recipe, but this one was an excellent substitution!!
Very nice combination of tastes, tartness & sweetness. Great combination.
Cookies taste great. For a smaller cookie and less prep time, I just rolled dough into small balls, pressed down and inserted the jam in a middle indent. In my oven the bake time was 13 to 14 minutes
I tried making these like half moon style and they weren't pretty but they tasted delicioys. the base dough for this is going to be my go to cookie dough, it's so yummy. but second time tried them thumb print style..delicious just takes a little longer to bake this way
The dough was too dry, made the recipe as written.The dough cracked and crumbled when folding over. What a mess :(
First horrible recipe from this site. I’m so sad! Not good! Dry dough that wouldn’t hold together even after adding oil and water. Not a good recipe!
Recipe does not really work. The dough is too dry and impossible to fold. The recipe yields really ugly cookies with a mess with crumbs and sticky leaked jam on the tray and the plate. Will not make it again. Taste was ok but nothing special.
No I did not make any changes to the recipe. They're very good myself and my kids enjoy them.
Add 1/2 cup of milk just before mixing the dough. If you don't have apricot preservative, boiling 3 apricots with a 1/4 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar can work.
Yes, as other reviewers said - the dough is too dry. Here's the thing. My HOUSE is really dry right now. I bet if I made them in the spring when all the windows are open, the dough would not be too dry. If I make these again in the winter, I will reduce the flour to 2 1/2 cups, and see how that works. I used a fork to seal the edges like my Italian sister-in-law did when making ravioli.
This is a great one! I am just pulling them out of the oven. That's right on Christmas Eve a dared to make a new cookie! I made a few a little on the big side. Thought they would make a nice brunch item for tomorrow. Merry Christmas!
