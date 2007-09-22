Doggie Biscuits I
These are our dog's favorite treats! If your dog has a corn allergy, you can substitute additional flour or oats for the cornmeal. Bone appetit!
If you cut the amount of water down to 1/2 cup, this is a five-star recipe, according to my Merry! She really loves these biscuits, and I feel good knowing what goes into them. I just made my second batch, and used beef broth instead of water and added a little crushed garlic for flea control. Will experiment with using bacon grease for part or all of the oil next time. i also agree that the 2 Tablespoons of vanilla may be excessive, i cut that to 2 teaspoons. This does make a lot, and since Merry is a small dog, I cut the recipe in half. Still made 75 small biscuits.Read More
This was a waste of a good afternoon! What a mushy mess! There is way too much liquid called for in this recipe. After reading the other reviews that used only 1/2 c. water instead of 1-1/2 cups, I'm willing to give them another try. After so many failed attempts with recipes from this site, you'd think I'd know better and read the reviews first!Read More
After reading all the other reviews, I used 1/4 c veg oil and 1/4 c bacon fat in place of canola oil. I also added 3 Tbls of honey, cooked them on non stick cookie sheets which eliminted greasing the pans and also found if you cooked them at 350 degrees for 12-15 min. They came out great. Our fussy dogs loved them!
These come out great! I made them to sell at a dog walk-a-thon for the shelter I volunteer at. The dogs loved them. After following the advice of the others, I only added 1/2 cup of water. That is the correct amount! The dough forms and cuts easily and bakes up just like a biscuit. I tasted one myself and it wasn't bad. I was a bit wary of the 2 Tbsp of vanilla extract (that seems like an awful lot) so next time I'll use 2 tsp and see how they come out.
I didn't read the reviews until after I found the dough more of a batter, but I just tossed in flour and oats till it was workable, and it cooked up very easily. These also make a good gift in a jar for the animal lover in your list. Just increase the recipe by about 1/4, and the dry ingredients fit nicely into a wide-mouth quart jar.
My dog loved these biscuits! She gave them as a Christmas gift to her best friend next door. Some of the other users had an issue with the amount of water used. The recipe does say "as needed". I added all the other wet ingredients first and found that I didn't need any water at all. Great recipe!
These are excellent doggie biscuits. I think rather than following the water, you should focus on the as needed part. Mine took more than 1/2 cups, but no more than 3/4. Thanks for sharing!
My dogs absolutely love these treats. I use chunky peanut butter and cut down on the water. Use seasonal cookie cutters for gifts for the doggies in your life!
While I followed the recipe exactly as written, the dough was not even close to being of a consistency to be able to roll it out. I used the drop method. Also, I am assuming they need to be refridgerated since they became moldy after a few days. The dogs did love them.
This was a 5-star recipe with the changes I made. Firstly, wheat and white flour aren't really good choices for dogs. Instead I made my own oat flour and used that instead. I replaced the water for pumpkin puree, because it is a very healthy food for dogs and I upped the peanut butter to 1/4 cup so they would hold together better. I completely omitted the canola and vanilla extract. My dogs absolutely LOVED these treats and I made a double batch to give out to my neighbors for their dogs too.
Perfect! I did what others suggested and added a bit of water last as needed for mixing. They rolled out and cut perfectly! I can't wait to experiment with beef broth or chicken broth and whatever else might tickle my Lola's fancy.
Maybe a transcription error happened. Too much water in this recipe.
All the dogs that tried these really enjoyed them,One dog, was whimpering to get at the rest of the bag!! hahahaha The only thing is, like other reviewers said, i think the proportions are a bit off. I used less water, per other reviewers and then i subbed some of the oil for bacon fat- but I think you can cut back on a 1/2 cup. the dough was so greasy I had to keep adding flour and oats and cornmeal. Dough was easy to roll on parchment paper, and i used regular cookie cutters and then to make a smaller bite size treat cookie for my Boston Terrier (and friends small dogs) I used a water bottle cap to cut out little circular cookies. We tried these, they were flavorless to us, but the dogs loved them and so did all the dog owners when i gave them as birthday party favors. Im going to make these again and again!!!
I gave these as gifts, and the dogs loved them!!
I omitted the cornmeal and substituted wheat flour and used less water as others suggested. They turned out a little overdone after the first 20 minute cook time so I would suggest turning the oven temp. down or decreasing cook time. My dog loves them and he is not the type of dog who will eat anything.
These are excellent dog treats with some adjustment - as previous reviewers noted, decrease the water to 1/2 cup. When I also thought they turned out way too greasy with 1/2 cup of oil, so second time I baked them, I decreased the oil to 1/2 cup, and the treats turned out perfect. Two paws up!
6 doggies have tried them so far and have devoured every bite. The house smells good while they're baking too :)
I too reduced the water to 1/2 cup per other reviews. Mine burned immediately at 400 so next time I am going to bake them longer at 300. I added honey to the mix and maybe that's why. I also rolled them in balls and flattened. My furry girls loved them!
Woof, Woof! PAWsome!
Good recipe, my dogs seemed to enjoy these very much. I added a jar of banana baby food that I had lying around since my dogs love bananas. Thanks :)
I wish the keepers of the recipes would change the amount of water used in the ingredients up front rather than us who trust the recipe and don't read the reviews first to find out that was way too much water. This is supposed to be a fun recipe, and it was great except for that detail which is important for those who panic and don't know to add more dry ingredients to compensate.
Made these for my dogs and they really liked them....when making this recipe, IT DOES NOT NEED ANYWHERE NEAR 1 1/2 CUPS WATER....I used just 1/4 cup and it was plenty to make it pliable. Make quarter size rounds for them........
This recipe makes a lot, so I always share with my dog-owning friends. My dog and her doggy friends all love them!
I didn't read the reviews until after I made them and like most found far too much liguid, but I just added more flour until it was the right texture. Aside from the long baking process I love this recipe!! I made these for my dog for Christmas and she's crazy about them!! :)
I only ended up adding about 1/2 cup of water. I see the reciped says "as needed" I dont think a lot of people read that. My doggies know the sound of the bag opening now, and come running every time!
My very picky dog absolutely loved these.
Substitute rice flour for wheats, and replace the corn meal with more rolled oats or barley. I'm not sure the vanilla adds anything for the dog and don't know its effects on dogs. I omitted. If it needs flavor, add nutritional yeast or herbs. Broth instead of water makes for more flavor, but use a low salt version. I cut circles with a small glass to keep to small bite size.
After 2 yrs of trying to find a treat our dog would eat, we are so happy our first try at making them was this recipe, as our dog, Jack, loves them...and we didn't even have any vanilla in the pantry. Come to find out, another neighbor's dog is just as finicky, and loved these treats, too! it was a little sloppy and had to add more flour, but next time we'll follow suggestions for cutting down the water and I liked the suggestion for shaping them without the cookie cutter, as our cookie cutters were too big for the terrier next door! We're wondering if fresh mint would help with the breath? Thanks, Dani!
My doggie Max really loved these treats! I read some of the reviews first and just started out with a little water and added just enough to make a good dough to work with. My dog went crazy over these and it makes me feel good to feed him a healthy treat without any mysterious ingredients.
I only gave this recipe four stars because my dogs didn't go crazy over these. They did eat them but it took Roxy a few minutes before she would try it (she's very picky). However Petey likes everything and always just about swallows things whole.LOL!
I have seen a similar recipe elsewhere and it was 1/2 C water. Maybe she just did a typo. I made these with chicken broth instead of water. My only problem was that they started to get way too brown in oven after turning off heat (by 5 minutes). They seem to do just fine at only 5 minutes. I turned my oven down to 375 degrees.
Not only was my dog begging for them, my brother and I were tempted to try them too.
These doggie biscuits will definitely be a repeat for my boys! I made them as holiday treats and they were a huge hit. The cookies couldn't have been simpler to make, and I had most of the ingredients on hand already. Best of all, I felt good about feeding these to my guys because I knew what they were made of!
Dogs loved these, and just used a "flax egg" instead of egg to make these vegan :)
Very good recipe, I read previous reviews and cut the water down to 1/2 c - that's all I needed. I rolled the dough a bit too thin, so if I make these again I will cut down the cooking time. They smelled great and the dogs loved them!
As others mentioned, the listed water amount is excessive. About 1/2 cup water yields an ideal consistency; the dough rolls out effortlessly and doesn't stick at all. I rolled mine out to roughly 1/4 inch thickness before cutting into bone shapes. This made 32 fairly large dog treats. 20 minutes was perfect; they were cooked until completely dry but not burnt at all.
As the other reviews, I too found that there was too much liquid. I added 3+ cups of white and wheat flour, and still had a wet mess. I added enough to flatten it on my baking stone and scored it so that when it is cooked, I can break if off. Of course, my dog enjoys them.
Wonderfull fun treat for my dog!! I of course read the review's and used 1/2 liquid instead of water I used beef broth and I used chuncky peanut butter. I look forward to making more and more. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Great recipe:) all of the dogs in my neibourhood adore them!!!
My puppy will eat anything at any time, but this is something he will snag behind My back! He loves these!
I do cut the water down to 1/2 a cup and add it last to make sure the dough consistency is not too wet. I am too lazy to roll the dough out, so I just flatten it with my palm and cut out the cookies directly on the baking sheet, removing the excess dough. I take the cookies out after the 20 minutes and let them harden on the stove top, otherwise I make it as written.These have been very well received by the pet therapy dogs and the neighborhood dogs, and is it not a much better Christmas gift than the standard people cookies? I sincerely thank the submitter. Well done!
These are great. I used 1/2c water and rolled them into little balls to use as training treats.
They are in the oven now. They look great, i used almond butter instead of peanut butter with maple flavor. It sounded good in the store and had to use it up some way. We will see what the dog thinks. Better than the plain bones I made earlier. I didn't have any corn meal so added extra oats. I can't wait to see what pup thinks, they smell good.
Dogs loved them but way to wet. Must cut down on water and I think the vanilla too~
My dog's LOVE them!! I have never seen them get so crazy over a treat before (they jump on me to get them). I did use 1/2 a cup of water instead of 1 1/2 and I used chunky peanut butter. it came out perfect.
I didn't have vanilla but made them anyway. My lab loved them - I won't need to buy doggie snacks again. Thank you for sharing!
As suggested in other reviews, I replaced the water with beef broth and reduced it to 1/2 c. It was still a bit liquidy after that but I added a bit more flour and it worked out fine. My co-workers dog really seemed to enjoy these.
I should have read all of the reviews first, because the water called for was way too much. But, my puppy seemed to like them much more than another recipe I tried. I just added more dry ingredients until the dough was firm enough to roll out. Thanks so much for the recipe.
We did a taste test with our Molly. She was offered an organic store bought cookie and this homemade dog cookie. Being a dog, she took both, but she soon spit out the store bought cookie to eat the homemade cookie. We’re a success!
My dog loved these! I too added less water and they turned out fine.
My dog enjoyed the treats, and that is the main thing, since she can tend to be finicky. I also did not read the comments until I had added the water and found it was way too much. It might be best for the recipe to say 2/3 cup water and more as needed, or something similar. I added dry ingredients and peanut butter to make the dough workable and froze half the dough for another batch. It may be my oven, but the 400 temp was too high for the size treats I made and they began to burn on the bottom around the 13 minute mark, so I decreased the heat to 375, and will use 375 for the next batch.
The only complaint I have with this recipe is the amount of water, which is stated. But I started out with 1 cup and it was way to much. I would start out the next time with 1/4 cup at a time. I had to keep adding ingredients to tighten up the dough. Still turned out good! Our mini schnauzer loves them! (I made them for her 6th birthday!)
I just made this for my dogs, very excited to make something wholesome, and the dough is like cake batter. I tried making them into cookies and they are soft.
My dogs love this! I did change one thing - I used bacon grease for the canola oil, and didn't have to use all the water. Will definitely use again!
My two big pups loved these. I didn't roll them out, just rooled a tablespoon and dropped them in the cookie sheet like I would a drop cookie. Also only used 1/2 cup of water. I did cook them for 30 minutes so they would be extra cruncy.
Ok, I admit, I took a small nibble to see what they tasted like. Not bad. My dog and all of her neighborhood friends LOVED them so now I have to make another batch! Great recipe!
The flour amount called for is off, I use 1 1/2 cup of white flour.
Due to allergies I totally changed this. No corn, no wheat. Dogs should not eat gluten or corn. I used old fashioned oats for the oatmeal that I chopped in my food processor first. Then a combo flour that is gluten free for all of the flour listed. Ground flax seed for the corn meal measurement. I reduced the amount of vanilla by a third. I added baby food pears large jar and limited the amount of water til it held together. I used half the oil due to fat concerns, and not canola, use olive or soybean. I used natural peanut butter, no sugar, it hurts their kidneys. It is very sticky so did not try to roll out, I used a wet finger to smooth out each dropped teaspoon on parchment paper that I did not grease. If you make them thin bake 10 minutes and turn off oven for the next 20 or so to dry out. Let cool on parchment. Most will be crunchy. If any are not refrigerate them until use or will mold. The crunchy ones will be ok for the week if they last that long! People like them too!
Mine turned out like batter, too, and I added more flour and oats, but consistency only allowed me to make balls. Just watched the video and it says to use 3/4 cup water, while the recipe says 1-1/2 cups. That's the difference! I'll cut back on the water. They are baking now and smell delicious, even though they won't be as cute as I'd hoped!
This recipe is much quicker "whip up" than I had anticipated and my dog loves these!!!
I read reviews prior to making these. I used whole wheat flour to replace the cornmeal. I used 1/4 cup of water, 1/4 cup homemade applesauce, 2tsp of vanilla and 1/4c of veggie oil. These really came out great as I cooked them at 350' for 20 minutes then left in oven for hours.
My dogs love them, and so do I! The biscuits are good for all of us. Love the slightly corny flavor and the sweetness from the peanut butter. We give em 5 woofs!
Great recipe ... Made with Xmas cookie cutters and gave as gifts to doggie parents! My dog loved them... Making them again soon!
I used only 1 cup of water and as I mixed it I added little handfuls of flour. It turned out great! I got more than two dozen per recipe! Im going to go to the store next time and buy carob chips and dip the cookies in it for an added treat! Christmas Presents!!!
Super easy and the puppies loved them.
My 2 dogs love these. Either made following the recipe with the reduction of water to 1/2 cup or if I decide to play with it. Sometimes have used chicken broth instead of water and left out the peanut butter and vanilla and added a bit of garlic powder. Very flexible recipe. I always leave out the cornmeal and increase the oats.
I should of read reviews first. Instead of biscuits it was balls there was no way I was rolling this out. I will add less water and oil next time. I did add some banana baby food. They still loved them whether they look pretty or not.
Even dogs who are picky love these!! I did not use corn meal so instead I added 1/4 C whole wheat flour and 1/4 C oats to replace the corn meal. I also only used 1/2 C water and 2 teaspoons vanilla. The only other change I made is I did not really measure peanut butter so it was more like 3 heaping tablespoons. I made two batches. The first I will call my practice run as they were much thinner. If you do it the correct thickness it will come out exactly with the number of biscuits that it says . On the second batch I only left them in the oven for ten minutes after it was turned off instead of 20. They were less dark that way and looked much better. All my friends and clients with dogs got these!
I MADE THIS RECIPE, SUBSTITUTED JIFFY CORN MIX, AND USED 1/4 CUP WATER. CAME OUT GREAT.
I didn't read the reviews and had to get creative to make this mixture thick enough to roll out. I just added flour until it was thick enough. This worked well. After that I just wish I had a dog bone shaped cookie cutter so the buscuits didn't look so funny. At least my dogs loved them!
Combining the suggestions of several reviewers, add some fresh minced garlic (known to repel fleas) and use meat greese (adds shine and reduce shedding to your dog's coat). I highly suggest substituting broth for water to increase flavor. Reduce the broth/water to 1/2c, cook for 15-20 minutes. Reducing the water makes the dough easier to handle and quicker cook time in the oven. My dog absolutely loves these and she is really picky. Handed these out for Christmas because all my family members have dogs too. Just tie a string around them in a bow!
My three dogs love these treats! So easy to make. I did find that only half the amount of water works great for me. I make these all the time. With three fur kids we go through quite a few!
The flour amount is defintely off. In order to get the consitency needed to roll out the dough, I added additional flour and oats. They turned out great!
This was great dogs loved it and it was easy to make
It's so hard to rate a recipe when I'm not the one eating it! However, from my pooch's reaction, this is a 5*! He has kidney problems so I substituted ground veggies for the eggs and redueced the pb to 2 tbsp. He loved them. Thanks Dani!
The recipe turned out way to moist to roll out... so I just spooned them onto the cookie sheet...
Dog tested and approved!!! I can not wait to give these treats to all our family and friends with dogs for the Holidays!!!
Good recipe. Definitely too much water, so cut back to 1/2 a cup and add gradually until you get a cookie dough consistency. We also added some dried peppermint leaves to promote good doggy breath. Easy to make!
This recipe works well with just 1/2 cup water and 2 tsp of vanilla. I substituted 1/2 cup whole wheat flour for the corn meal as corn meal is not digestible for dogs. I tried subbing more oatmeal in a first batch, but the w/w flour worked best. Easy to work with.
Our Italian Greyhound LOVED his homemade "cookies" I substituted oats for the corn and used 1/2 cup of water, as others suggested. These were so simple to make! We have wrapped them up for all of our puppy "friends" to enjoy :O)
My puppy, Sitka, loves these biscuits! I refrigerated them to keep them fresh. I also didn't have any oats at the time I made them, but they still turned out well. They are definite tail waggers!
This was a very good recipe! My dog loved it! You should try making them!
These dog biscuits make a wonderful treat for your dog or an awesome Holiday gift for your family's and friends' dogs. Find a pretty cookie tin, decorative box, or even a small bag to use as a stocking stuffer. I used a little less than 3/4 cup water for the perfect consistency to roll out and cut. Ended up with 58 small biscuits and 26 large. I like to print a copy of the recipe to include with the gift just so everybody knows what ingredients are used (and in case they want to replenish the dog cookie jar after they're gone). Trust me, this will be a gift everybody will remember.
I had this recipe years ago and lost it, much to my disappointment. These are great for dogs and they love them. Thank-you for the recipe.
I used all steel cut oatmeal, no corn meal & used canned Pumpkin instead of peanut butter becuz of allergies (skin detmatitis)....& upped that to anoter 2 Tbs. Everything else the same! Pumpkin helps keep hunger at bay for “weight challenged” dogs! ??
My dog loved them
I agree...1/2C water at the most.
Made this for my kids (my two dogs) but cut amount in half. I Only used 1/4 C. of water and same amount of peanut butter. They turned out great! Thanks for sharing the water amount with everyone. It really worked well.
I have used this recipe multiple times. They have been happily received. I cut the after down, too. Usually 1/2 - 3/4c is enough
My dogs absolutely loved these! I also made some for Christmas gifts for my family members who have dogs. I gave 4 stars because as I had read from other reviewers you don't need so much water. I used a half cup. Also, corn is one of the big allergies for dogs so the corn meal isn't the best choice. I replaced it with oats as suggested.
I made it with all natural crunchy PB. Our dog loved them.
Don't use more than 1C water.
Do people not read the reviews before they cook the recipe, that's the first thing you should do. This recipe is great!!
These got a big appaws at my house! Thank you for sharing!
My dog loves these treats. I had to increase the oats, flour and corn meal to obsorb some of the water. Occasionally I add a banana to the recipe and then again increase the oats and corn meal to keep the right consistency for a dough.
This came out great as a starting point. I read some of the reviews and decided to tweak things quite a bit. I am concerned about wheat and corn allergies so I instead used 2 1/2c rice flour and 1/2 cup flax seeds for the wheat flours and corn meal. Then I subtracted a bit of the water down to 3/4C, I added an egg because the dough seemed a bit 'mealy' and took out the oil altogether, instead upping the PB to 1/2C. They took about 13 minutes in a 400 degree oven to cook and my dogs loved them. Nice crispy texture when baked, and the resulting dough was easy to work with when rolling and cutting.
My dogs loved these. Made with 3/4 cup water and extra whole wheat flour replacing the corn meal. They usually get a treat after going outside, especially in -30 weather, and today they kept asking to go outside so they would get this biscuit when they come in. Clever woofies.
Way too much water. I did not add it all at once, thank goodness. I only used about 3/4 cup. This being said—Max and Jake really loved them!
I just mixed up these biscuits but haven't baked them yet. Yes, this recipe is way off on the water. I used 1/2 cup, and I fear that may have been too much as the dough is too soft for rolling. I put the dough in the refrigerator. Perhaps, chilling it will stiffen it! If that fails, I may need to add more flour. I was drawn to this recipe because of its ingredients. I want to make biscuits as holiday gifts for my dog's buddies at his dog park. I hope I can roll out and cut the dough tomorrow. (?)