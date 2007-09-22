Doggie Biscuits I

Due to allergies I totally changed this. No corn, no wheat. Dogs should not eat gluten or corn. I used old fashioned oats for the oatmeal that I chopped in my food processor first. Then a combo flour that is gluten free for all of the flour listed. Ground flax seed for the corn meal measurement. I reduced the amount of vanilla by a third. I added baby food pears large jar and limited the amount of water til it held together. I used half the oil due to fat concerns, and not canola, use olive or soybean. I used natural peanut butter, no sugar, it hurts their kidneys. It is very sticky so did not try to roll out, I used a wet finger to smooth out each dropped teaspoon on parchment paper that I did not grease. If you make them thin bake 10 minutes and turn off oven for the next 20 or so to dry out. Let cool on parchment. Most will be crunchy. If any are not refrigerate them until use or will mold. The crunchy ones will be ok for the week if they last that long! People like them too!