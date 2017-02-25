Kletskopjes

I was served a very crisp flavorful, flat cookie they said was an almond cookie at a resturant so I came home and decided to find a recipe for them. I found this and felt that this was the cookie I had. However, the reviews were not good so I looked elsewhere for the recipe and found it listed many places.The ingredients were the same but,all the other sites said to bake it for 5 minutes not 15 so I decided to try it. I am sure this is the cookie I had at the resturant so I made them and baked them for 5 minutes. The flavor was the same but mine were not crispy so I will try them again (make only half the recipe)and probably bake them for 7 minutes. I would suggest anyone making them to be sure and use parchment paper on your cookie sheet as I think it would be a mess to clean up without the parchment paper.

Read More