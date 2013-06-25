Tayglach

Sweet and sticky these cookies are sure to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. If you don't like ginger try using nutmeg in its place.

By Lorna

24
2 plus dozen
24
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, ginger and salt into a large bowl.

  • Beat the eggs, egg yolks and oil together. Pour the egg mixture into the flour and stir until combined.

  • Turn dough out onto to a lightly floured surface and knead for a few turns.

  • Divide dough into 8 equal-size pieces. Roll each piece into rope about 1/2 to 3/4 inch in diameter. Cut ropes into 1/2 inch long pieces. Place on baking sheets and bake at 350 degrees F(175 degrees C) for about 10 minutes. The bottoms should be lightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool.

  • In a large heavy bottomed saucepan, combine the honey, sugar and ginger. Cook over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Raise heat to medium and bring mixture to a boil. Watch closely because it can boil over and make a big mess. Reduce heat to low and cook until the syrup reaches hard ball stage, 260 degrees F (127 degrees C).

  • Stir in the cooked tayglach and optional chopped nuts and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes.

  • Spoon mixture onto a parchment lined jelly-roll pan. Spread tayglach into one layer evenly over the surface. Let cool. Once cool, turn tayglach over onto a large surface and peel off parchment paper. Cut into 1 inch squares and place into little paper cups or candy foils. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

159 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 40.3mg; sodium 15.4mg. Full Nutrition
