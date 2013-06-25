Tayglach
Sweet and sticky these cookies are sure to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. If you don't like ginger try using nutmeg in its place.
This is a classic. You can't expect to have a soft dough. These little nuggets want to be baked dry but not brittle. It's the eggy taste that counts. Ginger is the traditional spice, and this hits the right note. A fabulous way to serve, is to pour them out on the oiled baking sheet, and when cool enough to handle, form into a pyramid, and place on a cake stand. Let guests break off bits of these sweet, nutty-crunchy dough balls. I have taught this recipe to my high school students.Read More
Can't even rate this one with a star. Sounded simple enough. Too glutenous to form any useable dough. Waste of money and time.Read More
