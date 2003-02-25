Honey Nutters
This is a no bake cookie/candy. It is a recipe that has been passed down in my family for three generations. This is a healthy snack for people of all ages.
Yum! These are addictive! They end up looking like coconut donut holes. Not wanting to dirty another bowl, I tried mixing it all in the food processor... I don't recommend it! IT was too thick and made even the 14-cup monster food processor struggle. I finished up stirring by hand. I used low fat graham crackers and reduced fat peanut butter. They work out to be 1 point each for anyone on Weight Watchers! I wasn't sure if 16 graham crackers meant 16 sections or 16 whole ones. I used 16 sections, whic was equivalent to a half cup of crumbs.Read More
I have just finished making these and do find them very sweet. I used the 16 squares of low fat graham crackers and found I had 1 cup of crumbs not 1/2 like someone else said. I added all the crumbs and mixed well. I didn't have any powdered milk so I skipped that. I used a teaspoon to scoop out the balls and put them on a wax paper covered cookie sheet. I put the coconut in a large baggie. I picked up each ball and rolled it in my hand then put it in the coconut . Once I had 2 or 3 balls in there I shook the bag and then rolled it in my hands again. My hands stayed fairly clean and I had no trouble with the coconut sticking. I just put them in the freezer because I found them very soft and also want to save them for Christmas.Read More
I made this recipe with my five year old son. We rolled them in chocolate graham crackers instead of coconut. Easy and delicious!
I made this a second time and realized my mistake (even though I loved the recipe the 1st time I made them!). The recipe calls for 16 graham crackers. That's 16 squares (or 8 whole graham crackers). In my 1st attempt, I used 16 whole graham crackers (double the amount). Although I enjoyed the recipe, I couldn't get the coconut to stick. No problem getting the coconut to stick this time around, although I rolled half of them in coconut and half in granulated sugar to give my family some options. Oh - make these small (think bite size). Easy and YUMMY!
Yummy! These are delicious, easy, no-bake cookies! And they're fairly healthy, too. Great way to use up graham crackers and peanut butter. I couldn't get the coconut to stick to them, though, so I left them without. Still very tasty!
I just threw it all in a bowl and mixed it (other than crushing the graham crakersfirst and leaving the coconut to roll in). I used creamy PB, and gingerbread graham crackers because that's what I had on hand. I used a cookie scoop to make the balls...no mess. They were great. I made these in elementary school YEARS ago, and they were just as good as I remember.
I used cinnamon grahams and Adams crunchy peanut butter. We LOVED these. I don't know how I'd never heard of these before but I'm kind of glad I didn't because they're dangerous. The kids and I just absolutely love these.
Definitely need a sweet tooth to eat these. Next time I'll try natural peanut butter since the honey made them sooo much sweeter than I expected. I followed the recipe to the t and found it way too sweet. At time the peanut butter was too overwhelming and others, the honey. I'll definitely make these again and will try natural peanut butter instead.
I tried these as a new Christmas cookie recipe this year. I have family from 3 different states asking for the recipe. These were very quick, used what I had in the pantry and looked great on a mixed cookie tray. A new annual favorite.
These were delicious! I used chopped chocolate chips (1 cup) since my kids do not like coconut. I was in a hurry and had no patience to roll a bunch of balls. I lined a large flat tupperware container with wax paper, leaving enough on ends so I could lift it out easily, and for step 3 shaped the mixture in the tuperware. Topped with the chopped chocolate chips. Let set in refrig. Lifted out the wax paper and then cut into small bars. Will need to figure out how to get the chocolate chips to stick better (others have commented they had the same issue with the coconut). Next time, I might first line the bottom of the tupperware with 1/2 of the chocolate chips and place the remainder on the top.
Won Best in Show for Cooking with Honey at the 2013 NC State Beekeepers Annual Meeting with this recipe!!!! YEAH!
These are delicious, but a little trouble to make. A few hints: a melon baller helps to form these without getting sticky fingers, and I rolled the balls in honey before rolling in coconut. I also found that they were too dry to make the coconut stick. (I also left the dry milk out because my son is allergic to milk. They were still very good.
I teach 6th grade and my class and I just made this for parent teacher conferences. (No melting or baking required!) They turned out great :-) It appears that even 11 year olds can't screw up this recipe! The amounts are very adaptable, as my students will testify. Parents loved them, and I definitely sneaked quite a few between conferences. Oh, and the coconut isn't necessary.
These were good, a healthier alternative to cookies. My almost-three-year-old loved them.
Amazing! I used extra crunch peanut butter, and added an extra 1/4 cup peanut butter because it looked dry. I put the shredded coconut in the food processor to make it more fine and easy to stick to. I can't wait to make it again
I remember these! However, I think the last time I had them they were marketed under the trade name of "Ganja Balls" and sold in the parking lot of a Grateful Dead concert in the early '90s. Seriously, though, these Honey Nutters are delicious (and can cure a case of the munchies). I made them with chocolate graham crackers. Thanks for the flashback, Johnna Corley!
Very good!
i love it i buttered my hands and rolled no problem with the coconut sticking. tks a lot for recipi
These were okay. I have a bad habit of changing such simple recipes, but decided to follow this one exactly. Only change I made was changing the servings to make 1/4 of a recipe. The honey and powdered milk taste is a little strong, but otherwise the rest was not too bad. Honestly, though, they are not so healthy, between the graham crumbs, honey amount, and sweetened shredded coconut, etc., but satisfied a pb craving quickly. I used my smallest scoop, about half the size of the cookie scoop, and got 12 pb coconut balls. I used graham powder. On-line it stated that 14 crackers equals 1 cup. I thought they tasted best refigerated a day or two later.
Made these 30 some years ago for my kids. I rolled them in wheat germ and then froze them. I never had a problem getting the wheat germ to stick.
I just finished making these. I thought the directions could have been clearer. If it had said graham squares, there wouldn't have been confusion. Also, the graham crackers are mentioned in the ingredients but then it doesn't tell you to add them to the mixture. I used a small scoop and it worked well. Also, it was next to impossible to get the cocoanut to stick. . I haven't tasted them yet but I hope I will like them. I made them for a Christmas party I am attending tomorrow. Carol in California.
Did not make much
I used 1/2 cup peanut butter and 1/2 cup nutella instead of the 1 cup peanut butter, because I wanted a bit of a chocolaty taste. I also didn't coat it with coconut and used gram cracker crumbs instead. it turned out great and my mom loves them too!
Very easy and tasty. I was out of wax paper, but a gallon ziploc bag worked great to crush the graham crackers. I followed others advice about using 16 squares of graham crackers, not whole rectangles.
Pretty good. I used agave nectar and it was a little too sweet. Next time I'll use less agave and a little more graham crackers to balance out the flavors. I took another reviewers advice and did graham cracker squares instead of entire graham crackers and we thought it definitely needed more graham crackers...
