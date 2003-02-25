Honey Nutters

This is a no bake cookie/candy. It is a recipe that has been passed down in my family for three generations. This is a healthy snack for people of all ages.

By Johnna Corley

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crush the graham crackers between two pieces of wax paper with a rolling pin or in a food processor.

  • Combine graham cracker crumbs, peanut butter, honey and powdered milk in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.

  • Make small balls with mixture and place on wax paper. Roll balls in shredded coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 123.9mg. Full Nutrition
