Chocolate Puffed Wheat Squares

The basics are there, but I too, like most, found this to be lacking in stickiness, so I couldn't give it full marks. I also found that 9x9 isn't enough for us. I came up with my own after lots of experimenting that feeds us all *and* sticks together well. I pack it tightly in a 9x 13 greased pan. I use: 2/3 cup butter or margarine, 1 cup corn syrup (I spray the cup with PAM so the syrup comes out easily), 2 cups brown sugar, 2 tsp. vanilla, 5 Tbsp. cocoa powder (add more if you like a more chocolate flavour), and 10 to 10 1/2 cups puffed wheat cereal Then I pretty much follow the directions that the submitter uses, though I don't time the boiling of the mixture. Once it gets fairly bubbly, then I remove it from the heat. I also use a medium pot because I'm too lazy to butter the sides. *** Brenda--It's been a while since I made any, but you could try decreasing some of the brown sugar (I don't pack the brown sugar when I measure it). You could try reducing your boiling time if that doesn't work. That's tricky though, because not enough and they won't stick; too much and they get hard. Time the boil for right about a minute or slightly less and you should be good. Or grab a candy thermometer and go for a soft ball stage. Honestly, I can't remember ever having any leftovers to notice if it goes hard, but I think over boiling is generally what makes the syrup/squares harden quickly.

Read More