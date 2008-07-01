Chocolate Puffed Wheat Squares

104 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 39
  • 3 20
  • 2 11
  • 1 11

These deliciously chocolaty puffed wheat squares pack well in your little one's lunchbox. Mmmm... Can we have some more, mom? Enjoy!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place puffed wheat in a large bowl; set aside. Grease a 9-inch square pan.

    Advertisement

  • Grease the rim of a medium saucepan to prevent boil-over. Place cocoa powder, corn syrup, brown sugar, and butter or margarine in the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often until the mixture comes to a full boil. Allow to boil for 1 minute, and then remove from heat.

  • Pour chocolate mixture over puffed wheat and stir until puffed wheat is evenly coated. Using a buttered spatula, press the mixture into the prepared pan. Allow to cool, then cut as desired. Wrap squares individually, or store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 28.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022