Mable's Potato Cookies
An easy rolled, refrigerator, no bake cookie!
If you are just starting out for the first time on making there cookies(potato candy). Use a small potato, size of golf ball. You will use a little over half a bag of powdered sugar. More if mixture is still to wet when you try and remove it from the bowl. You will need to use powdered sugar to kneed the mixture like bread dough. When no longer tackey, put powdered sugar on rolling pin and roll out. Follow recipe. Place wax paper between each layer of cookies(candy)to keep from sticking together in air tight containe. Hope this advice helps. :)
I haven't tried this particular recipe, but potatoe candies are a classic at home and we do it without fiexed quantities, because it all depends on the size of the potatoe. Therefore, one should try to get the smallest potatoe possible and add sugar until it forms a dough. You can always cook another potatoe if you find you don't have enough candies in the end (there are never enough...)
i don't know if i did something wrong or what but this recipe did not work at all for me. the mixture was runny. is there a missing ingredient?
I have been trying to find this recipe since the 90`s,I first had it in Va.. this recipe worked out really good. thank you
I used to know these as "pinwheels" and had no clue they were made with potatoes until last year. They are great if you use enough sugar, but VERY hard to roll (at least for me). My husband ended up re-rolling them after sticking them in the freezer for 30 minutes... that's why mine don't look like pinwheels (see photos)- but at least they ended up semi-round and edible and not in the trashcan, which was where I was ready to throw them. I remember my dad's friend's wife making these when I was little and they were *perfect* pinwheels... if you do it correctly. So GOOD LUCK! :) My best recommendation is be patient, and when in doubt stick it in the freezer for a little while to stiffen it up! :)
My mother made these cookies when I was small and I have been looking for this recipe for over 25 years. Thank you for posting it. it means a lot to me. I am going to make them for Christmas and share the memory with my grandkids.
I tried this and it turned out kind of runny. My mom says its because the warm potato melted the sugar... I probably won't try it again because it didn't taste very good...
I guess I am not the only person that has searched for this recipe for many years! I grew up in Ohio, my mother made this cookie for my brother and me.
If you have a craving for this candy but, don't have a potato in the house I just pour some powdered sugar (about a box) in a bowl and gradually add milk to it (dosn't take much) tell dough ball forms and roll out just like recipe suggest.
I'm sorry to say that this recipe did not work at all. The ingredient amounts are way off. If you want to make the "potato candy" your Grandma used to make, go to Rhonda's recipe for "potato candy", read the reviews and add extra confections sugar. It's a lot of work, so make sure you have enough time and enough sugar on hand...enjoy
I loved this cookie. I do wish however that the size of the potatoe was stated. I used a really large one and had to use more sugar... then I ended up with to much sugar I think. But it came out ok, and everyone ate it up. I think a medium sized potato would have worked the best.
From what I remember of my mother making this candy, is that it is best to do it in nice hot dry weather. Something to do with the way it sets up. Hope this is helpful to others. I tried it once and it was a mess for me, but then again that was before I learned how to really cook!
Thank you Mable! This brought back memories of my childhood. The recipe is so simple, but oh so delicious.
I really wanted to like these cookies but they excite me or my husband. The sugar potato dough was so sugary, not even the peanut butter could bring it back.
As written this recipe doesn't work. I ended up with potato and sugar soup. A lot of suggestions in other reviews should have been part of the recipe. A major fix to the recipe would be listing a potatoe size by weight instead of an arbitrary size.
Well, I tried. Used a very large potato. FIVE cups of powdered sugar into the mixing, it was still very runny so I gave up. Is something missing from this recipe? Disappointed, as it seemed like a quick and easy gluten free adventure.
Recipe is great. Nice gluten free way to make a quick snack for a toddler. I have also used regular brown sugar instead of the powdered sugar and since it liquidifies first, I assumed that the sugar melted. The end result was not marbled but just as yummy. The last time I made the regular one and set the "cookies" on crushed corn flakes and finally sprinkled and pressed down flakes on top. The crunchy addition was delicious!
Unfortunately there isn't a zero star rating. Like soup as others have stated. We added another potato and no change. DO NOT make this recipe. Sorry. We were looking forward to having potato cookies at a Christmas party that we were having using a potato theme. Ugh!
