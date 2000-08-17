Mable's Potato Cookies

17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

An easy rolled, refrigerator, no bake cookie!

By Melissa

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen plus
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Boil unpeeled potato until soft. Let cool slightly then peel and mash.

  • Stir in confectioners' sugar into the mashed potato and mix until stiff. On a piece of waxed paper or plastic wrap roll out potato mixture into 1/4 inch thick rectangle. Spread peanut butter over entire area (adjust thickness to suit taste). Roll up jellyroll-fashion wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for few hours. Cut into slices to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 10.9g; sodium 100.1mg. Full Nutrition
