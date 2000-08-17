Mable's Potato Cookies

I used to know these as "pinwheels" and had no clue they were made with potatoes until last year. They are great if you use enough sugar, but VERY hard to roll (at least for me). My husband ended up re-rolling them after sticking them in the freezer for 30 minutes... that's why mine don't look like pinwheels (see photos)- but at least they ended up semi-round and edible and not in the trashcan, which was where I was ready to throw them. I remember my dad's friend's wife making these when I was little and they were *perfect* pinwheels... if you do it correctly. So GOOD LUCK! :) My best recommendation is be patient, and when in doubt stick it in the freezer for a little while to stiffen it up! :)