Fresh Strawberry Pecan Cookies
These cookies are so good! They end up having a precious pink colour from the mashed strawberries. You can substitute other berries, or a mixture of berries, if you wish.
These cookies are so good! They end up having a precious pink colour from the mashed strawberries. You can substitute other berries, or a mixture of berries, if you wish.
I was a little worried trying this recipe, given the bad reviews, but thankfully, the cookies came out great! I had more than a pint of strawberries, so pureed them all, and used roughly a cup of strawberry puree. I also substituted chocolate chips instead of the pecans. The cookies were a lovely pink colour, and weren't too runny, though a little on the cake-y side. Overall though, they came out great!Read More
I thought this recipe sounded very interesting and was anxious to try it. I was VERY disappointed. The cookies are not a pretty pink color. Instead, they have a dirty look and they spread out way too much. To me, they were a big waste of strawberries and pecans. The taste was just so-so besides being very unattractive. I have a restaurant and I make cookies to set out on the counter as an impulse purchase and not one person bought them. That's the first time that's ever happened.Read More
I thought this recipe sounded very interesting and was anxious to try it. I was VERY disappointed. The cookies are not a pretty pink color. Instead, they have a dirty look and they spread out way too much. To me, they were a big waste of strawberries and pecans. The taste was just so-so besides being very unattractive. I have a restaurant and I make cookies to set out on the counter as an impulse purchase and not one person bought them. That's the first time that's ever happened.
I was a little worried trying this recipe, given the bad reviews, but thankfully, the cookies came out great! I had more than a pint of strawberries, so pureed them all, and used roughly a cup of strawberry puree. I also substituted chocolate chips instead of the pecans. The cookies were a lovely pink colour, and weren't too runny, though a little on the cake-y side. Overall though, they came out great!
These cookies came out nothing like I expected. I was very disappointed. I decided not to give them away for valentines day as I had hoped. The recipe was easy but the color was not attractive and the seeds from the berries added an unwelcome texture. I do not recommend this recipe.
The cookies did not have a nice pink color, and they spread out on the cookie sheet. But my second batch stood up better and turned a nice golden brown, so I wonder if you left the batter sit awhile if it would perform better overall.
I think this would be better as strawberry pecan BREAD instead of cookies. Mine came out much too fluffy as cookies, and I finished the batch in muffin cups. Next time, I would put the whole thing in a loaf pan, increase the pecans to 1 cup and sprinkle more pecans on top. Then it might go well with a scoop of strawberry ice cream.
Simple and tasty. These are a little on the cakey side, but I like that type of cookie. They are great as is, but I did add frosting (powdered sugar and strawberry juice) to some.
We really liked these. They did spread out, you definitely don't want to put more than a tablespoon of dough per cookie. The resulting cookie is cake like, with a purplish hue. Will make again.
I knew these were more of a cake-like cookie ahead of time after reading the reviews and was okay with that. They had very good flavor. They were not overly sweet which is what we like in cookies. I used the mini ice-cream scooper to drop the dough so they were all evenly placed. I also cooked them on parchment paper because the first 2 batches got too dark around the bottom edges. I cooked them in the oven for only 10 minutes because I wanted a soft cookie vs. a crunchy cookie. The only downfall in this recipe was that the color was not the "pretty pink" I was hoping for. I read that someone had suggested using red food coloring to make the cookies appear to be more "pink" but I dont like adding artificial coloring to food. The cookies didnt spread and run like some reviews said, but maybe thats because I used the scooper so they were all the same size and not too big. My husband loved them and will definitely make again when we have extra strawberries to use.
This is an excellent cookie! Soft and moist, and not extremely sweet. They always disappear when I make them!
I didn't have an issue with any poor colouring, though I'm sure even if you did you could add red food colouring to the batter to recitfy it a little more. The fiancee loved the cookies when I made them.
I was very excited to make this recipe for family, but instead this recipe is completely disappointing I do not recommend this recipe at ALL. the rest of the reviews can prove this
my grandkids said they were the best they ever had.
I was scared to make these based on the negative reviews so I changed it up a bit: as several others have done, I made it a loaf, and then on top I sprinkled some more pecans and mixed about 1/4 cup confectioner's sugar with a few spoonfuls of milk and some vanilla extract, then spread it on top to make the beeeeeest glaze. It came out beautiful and delicious!!!
This receipe sounded interesting and I had lots of strawberrys I needed to use, so despite the reviews I tried it. Well, sorry to say I have to agree that they were a big waste of strawberrys and pecans. They were OK - just OK -- usually my cookies are gone in one afternoon.
This cookie does not taste good at all. What a waste of strawberries.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections