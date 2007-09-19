Fresh Strawberry Pecan Cookies

These cookies are so good! They end up having a precious pink colour from the mashed strawberries. You can substitute other berries, or a mixture of berries, if you wish.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease, or line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Cream the sugar and shortening together in a mixing bowl. Stir in the baking soda, eggs, and strawberries until just blended. Stir in the flour, salt, and pecans, and mix well. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until tops set and are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 64.7mg. Full Nutrition
