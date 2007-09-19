Fresh Strawberry Pecan Cookies

I knew these were more of a cake-like cookie ahead of time after reading the reviews and was okay with that. They had very good flavor. They were not overly sweet which is what we like in cookies. I used the mini ice-cream scooper to drop the dough so they were all evenly placed. I also cooked them on parchment paper because the first 2 batches got too dark around the bottom edges. I cooked them in the oven for only 10 minutes because I wanted a soft cookie vs. a crunchy cookie. The only downfall in this recipe was that the color was not the "pretty pink" I was hoping for. I read that someone had suggested using red food coloring to make the cookies appear to be more "pink" but I dont like adding artificial coloring to food. The cookies didnt spread and run like some reviews said, but maybe thats because I used the scooper so they were all the same size and not too big. My husband loved them and will definitely make again when we have extra strawberries to use.