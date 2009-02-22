Banana Cookies
The nuts in these cookies can be ground or finely chopped. For a different twist try using 1/2 cup toasted sesame seeds in place of the nuts.
This is a great little recipe especially for the kids! It's like having banana-nut bread in a cookie. I changed a few measurements and ingredients and found that the recipe worked a bit better. First, I used only 1 teaspoon of baking powder--it was more than enough. Second, I added close to a cup of ground walnuts I processed in the food processor. Finally, instead of shortening, I used butter and just a tab bit more, about a tablespoon more. I pre-mixed the dry ingredients including the nuts. Since the batter was extra moist, I used a spoon and knife to form generous round teaspoonfuls on the cookie sheet. Next time, I'll try adding a bit more lemon extract; 1/2 teaspoon plus. These cookies are great iced, especially with a thin lemon icing, but also equally as good with just a sprinkle of powdered sugar or plain. This recipe is easily altered like most banana breads. ENJOY!Read More
Made these for my boys this afternoon - ages 2 and 4. While they liked them, I found them to be mediocre, at best. The dough was more like a runny batter, so the cookies came out very flat. Refrigerating the batter helped the second batch rise a bit better. I added chocolate chips, which the kids loved. Nice banana flavor. Texture is more like a pancake than a cookie. They get mushy when you store them. I think I'll try another recipe next time...Read More
Wow these cookies are fabulous. I make them without nuts and due to my son's egg allergy, I used an egg substitute. The cookies are cakey, as opposed to hard. They are so tasty and so addictive. My 9-month old daughter likes them, my 3-year old son likes them and my husband inhales them as well. I've been making them every other week and have served them at meetings, playgroups and more. They are always a big hit and everyone asks for the recipe.
This is an ok base recipe. My cooking time was about 9-10 min. And YES these are more of a mini cake not a cookie. It is not crunch or hard at all. I doctored mine up a bit. I used butter instead of shortening as others have suggested. This cake needed some flavor. I used Almond extract instead of lemon, added about 1tsp of cinnamon, 1/4 to 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and a sprinkle of ground ginger. They tasted amazing. I also added chopped pecans to half the batter and finished them with powdered sugar. mmmmmm. The next day we even warmed them up again and topped with a vanilla or pumpkin ice cream. Great fall treat. Chocolate chips might be good too.
I used chopped pecans instead of the walnuts but I loved the cakey texture and richness of these little gems. Try them for using of over-ripe bananas instead of banana bread and you'll be pleasantly surprised!
Pretty good cookies! Very moist. It was almost like eating banana bread. My kids loved these cookies.
My 6 year old helpd me make them and loved them! She wants to make more for her class at school.
These were MEGA tasty. While they do tste more like banana bread in the shape of a cookie, I think they're definetly worth it. Not too difficult to make and everyone at home adored them. They expand pretty substantially so beware if you want them smaller or whatever. A good recipe :)
Awful, carried this recipe around for 3 yrs. made them the other day, major dissapointment. Ugh, trashed both recipe and cookies? if you can call them that!
These are awesome. They were a hit with everyone, and appear to be more of a 'mini' muffin cookie than crunchy, nevertheless, went over very well, and less chance of crumbling when packing them for storage.
I really like these cookies! I made a few adjustments: the cookie dough was too wet so I added extra flour (I used whole wheat pastry flour, and added about 1/2 cup extra. The dough was still too wet, so I dumped in about 1/2 cup of oats.) I used mini chocolate chips instead of nuts, and almond extract instead of lemon (didn't have lemon.) I baked them for 14 minutes, until they were a little brown on the bottom. Nice crunch (from the browning?? or the oats?) and not too "cakey." I almost added sunflower seeds, I might try that next time. A nice change from the banana cakes or bars I usually make when I have over-ripe bananas. Keeper recipe.
they where great but add about 1\2 cup of flour and chocolate chip and some cinnamon about 1 tsp. i put some sprinkles in the batter too. they looked and tasted great.
Definitely not a normal cookie if that's what you're looking for. It's more of a cake like texture - I even put some batter into muffin tins and made muffins with it. It could seriously use some spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. It's too bland.
not the best cookie in the world but by no means the worst... or so i thought when they first came out of the oven.. the taste and the texture got worse by the hour and they were almost inedible the next day
Yum! I made these just like the recipie except I substitted butter for shortening and didn't use nute. They tasted delicious! Also, I halfed the recipie and used just less than 2 bananas (not 1.5). It is a very yummy cakey cookie! I also made a few with crushed reces pieces and a few with chocolate on top. These cookies would be very nice iced. PS when you're cooking these they actually taste better when the bottom goes brown and I would reccommend broiling the tops!
chocolate chips instead of nuts
They were awesome!
taste like mini muffins. husband likes them with semi-sweet chocolate chips and cream cheese icing!
delicious cookies, a bit more bready than most other cookies...but still amazing. I added the walnuts just chopped, and about doubled the amount, they add a nice burst of flavor and crunch.
I used Splenda
less of a cookie and more of a cookie shaped bread, but they are tasty
super yummy. i used less sugar and added the chocolate like others recommended. didn't have the flatness problem at all.
Awesome cookies! To prevent the batter from being too runny, use heaping cups of flour, not level cups. Since I didn't have walnuts, I decided to use shredded sweetened coconut and also used coconut extract instead of lemon extract. These cookies are soooo soft and delicious - I will definitely be making them again! :)
Everyone at my church loves these cookies. My husband's always like "make those banana cookies." (He thinks its my recipe) They are soft kind of like little cakes, as someone mentioned, but taste so good. PS. make sure the banana's are really ripe or theyll be sour! Also I substitute eggs for equal parts apple sauce and veg. shortning to make vegan. YUM YUM!
This was ok, no one really ate them but me. I think the texture surprised everyone but not in a good way. Thank you very much for the recipe, just not what I was looking for in a banana cookie.
This is a nice little CAKE COOKIE. It has nice flavor and texture. I made the recipe as written except I added 1/2 cup white chocolate chips and added some cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg as suggested. I had some left over frosting and frosted some. Delish! These should be stored in a closed container if not not eaten hot out of the oven.
These were chewy and delicious! I made a few substitutions to make them a little healthier. I used whole wheat flour, halved the sugar, and replaced the shortening with applesauce. The whole family loved these!
I added 1 extra banana and they still didn't have any banan flavor.
This is very similar to my mom's recipe, which I have been searching for unsuccessfully. She used a combination of baking soda and baking powder, and did not use lemon extract or nuts. It was very simple, and that is part of the joy of this cookie. I am going to try this version soon.
This is a good cookie. My DS#2 said they were different but good as he grabed a second one and went upstairs. LOL
I really like these they have a 'healthy' taste to them. It is a good base recipe. I followed another reviewers advice and replaced the shortening with margarine. I added all kinds of things to them; black sesame seeds, oatmeal, and chocolate chips. I will probably add different ingredients each time depending what I have on hand.
This recipe is awesome!! I had added chocolate chips because chocolate makes everything better!! However, these cookies turned out more like mini banana breads rather than cookies, but they still taste awesome. My 2 year old LOVES them!! And they don't crumble like banana bread does, so I'll definately be making these more often! :-)
VERY easy to make. I made for the first time and It was big hit. My husband just loved it. Instead of shortening I used oil. the butter came out very loose, but despite it the cookies were delicious. Great for breakfast with milk, or juice!!!
They are in the oven as I'm typing this. I did change a couple things. No nuts, added mini choc chips instead. Used butter instead of shortening. And they only need to bake for 10 min. But Very good!!
I used Imperial rather than shortening & also added some cinnamon & nutmeg.
Love these and will bake them again.
The only thing I changed was I added lemon cream cheese icing and they were delicious! My family loved these cookies and were gone instantly.
great cookie...I added a couple of things just to try it and it got good reviews. I added about 1/3 cup of peanut butter and about 1 cup of chocolate chips....I will be adding more peanut butter next time as this was the request. We all loved the cake like consistency. Thank you!
I left out th walnuts..... So yummy little mini cakes
loved this a lot and took them to work and they were a hit there also thanks vicki
Might use just a little bit less lemon next time. Also made mine with almond flour and stevia. They turned out great! Kids love them. Pretty sure they’ll all be gone by the end of the day!
I substituted coconut oil in place of the shortening and used all organic ingredients. They are amazing!
I love banana cookies.
I made these because i had some bananas that needed used... OMG these are amazing!!! They are like a lighter banana bread The only change i did was use pecans instead of walnuts, due to my allergy to walnuts
it was ok. Quite simple
Not difficult to make but was a little more cake like than I like in a cookie
Delicious!
i made this recipe today. it is very good. my very picky son even liked them....ate 4 of them. will definitely make these cookies again. good way to use very ripe bananas.
I used butter instead of shortening and self rising flour instead of the all purpose flour. In addition to the walnuts, I added chocolate and peanut butter chips. The cookies came out cake- like. These were good and I would bake them again.
Worst cookie recipe ever!!!! Tastes like flour. Big waste of time!!
Not too very tasty
I made these for the ladies I take care of. Substituted chocolate chips for the nuts...HUGE SUCCESS!!!
We love these and have made them several times. After making them multiple times I have a few changes - I omit the lemon and nuts (and push the flour closer to 3 cups to make up it) and add a bunch of ground nutmeg. These are wonderful for getting fruit into cranky toddlers!
First off I read everyones reviews and adjusted accordingly!! I added 1/4 tsp of Almond Extract along with the lemon … the flour was 2 1/2 cups and I definitely used butter instead of the tasteless shortening… If you want ANY cookie to taste good, you HAVE to use butter…. They made exactly 4 dozen and were very good!! I will make them again…. a friend even wanted the recipe they were so yummy.
This was a really great recipe. I loved making these cookies. The only thing I changed in this recipe was that the I added cinnamon and pecans. The cookies are delicious and the came out with like a cake like texture.
Delicious and fluffy!! I used 1/2 cup of butter instead of the shortening and only added chocolate chips. I just didn’t have enough walnuts on hand. My 4 year old approves too!
Exquisite and easy very easy and made a cake also
I made a larger batch and they came out like biscuits. Overall they are too dense for my family; this might make a better banana bread recipe.
Next time I will add more salt
I used only butter in replace of Shortning. And I cut portions in half for making a smaller batch for kids.
I just made this recipe and I wouldn't call them cookies. The only changes I made were I substituted the shortening for unsweetened apple sauce and added dark chocolate chips. The taste fine but the came out a bit soft in the middle. Not sure if I will make them again. ??
