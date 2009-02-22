Banana Cookies

4
72 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 17
  • 3 13
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

The nuts in these cookies can be ground or finely chopped. For a different twist try using 1/2 cup toasted sesame seeds in place of the nuts.

Recipe by Juanita

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease or line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl cream the shortening and the sugar together. Beat in the eggs, vanilla and lemon extract. Beat in the bananas and the nuts. Gradually add the flour, baking powder and salt.

  • Drop the dough by spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly colored. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 6g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 127.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022