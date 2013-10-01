Mother's Pecan Squares

Like a slice of pecan pie in bar form, delicious.

By Millin Moscoso

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Cream the butter and 1 cup of the dark brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Mix in 1 beaten egg then add the flour and until well combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

  • Cover the batter with the remaining well-beaten egg. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the dark brown sugar over the surface then sprinkle with the chopped pecans and top with the remaining 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes then cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 65.7mg. Full Nutrition
