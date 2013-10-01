Mother's Pecan Squares
Like a slice of pecan pie in bar form, delicious.
Tastes like a piece of pecan pie and so easy! I used pecan halves for a showier presentation. I took these to church today and everyone wanted the recipe.Read More
Oh how I wish I'd have loved these. I ended up with a big sticky mess. The outside was hard as a rock and the inside wouldn't set up for anything. I'm a pretty skilled baker, and there's just something not right with the recipe. The flavor was okay, but I won't try again when there are much better recipes on this site...sorry!Read More
My husband loves pecan pie and so i am always looking for pecan pie-like desserts. This one is a real winner! I have made it probably 40 times by now, i have even made it for large crowds.
These squares turned out really well! There werent runny in the middle like some pecan pie bars. The edges were crisp, but tasty. I kept them in the oven for 35 minutes, just to make sure the middle was thoroughly baked. They taste the best cooled.
Can you spell D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R? I followed the recipe exactly, and was a bit worried when I read the instructions to spread the batter in the pan, when what I had was a very thick cookie dough. I baked for 35 minutes, and was afraid to bake any longer or the topping would burn, but the cookie layer wasn't fully baked. If I made this again I would pre-bake the cookie part for at least 10 minutes...but I have plans to try again.
Drier than I would have liked, but still tasty. I found that my batter was much more like dough - definitely not spreadable. So I went out on a limb and added a bit of milk to the mix, to make things smoother. This helped a lot and I was able to spread out the batter in the pan like the recipe says. I added a bit of coconut too.
Pretty good- there were a few comments about the inside not being cooked. Here is the solution, cook the cake without the egg, pecans and brown sugar for 15 mns until the top has set slightly. Then add the egg, brown sugar and pecans. This will help cook the cake first and the topping doesn’t need 35 mins, at least not in my oven.
