Lemon Snowflake Cookies

Easy and very lemony!

By Jennifer

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
5 to 6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the cake mix, egg and whipped topping together. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well blended (batter will be sticky).

  • Drop batter by teaspoonfuls into the confectioners' sugar and roll to coat. Place cookies onto ungreased baking sheets and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 53mg. Full Nutrition
