Lemon Snowflake Cookies

I make these pretty often and they're a hit every time. They are soft and chewy and lemony! I've given out the recipe more times than I can count. Apart from the inevitable powdered sugar mess, they're easy to make, and clean-up is quick anyway. The dough WILL be very sticky, and you'll end up with your hands covered in dough and powdered sugar, but it's easy to wash off. Definitely use parchment paper, and slide them off the sheet with a spatula rather than lifting - the tops will come off sometimes and leave the insides of the cookie on the sheet. I find it just about impossible to accurately measure whipped cream so I just use pretty much a whole 8 oz. tub and they turn out perfect (and Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe Lemon Supreme cake mix). My teaspoons are maybe a bit on the small side - I like for my cookies to come out about vanilla wafer size - so about 7:15 to 7:30 baking time works for me. Just take them out when the edges are beginning to turn golden brown, and try to get them off the sheets pretty quickly so they don't overbake.