Lemon Snowflake Cookies
Easy and very lemony!
i made these 3 times this month!! everyone loved em. use 1 1/4 cup whipped topping instead and they wont stick, the texture will be way better, and they will have pretty little crinkles on top!Read More
These were good but received three stars because I was looking for a denser lemon cookie. A hazard of having the exact taste and texture in mind is that the baker will oft be disappointed in a new recipe. These did taste quite good though. They were light, chewy and tart. My parents loved them and I loved the batter:) I would make them again for a lemon lover. In the meantime-does anyone know a good recipe for Lemon Coolers? Those crispy little powdered cookies by Sunshine( they do not make them anymore!) Thanks for a quick cookie.Read More
These were so easy and SOOOO delicious!!! The dough, like stated, is VERY sticky!! Make little balls because they blwo up and "crackle" on the cookie sheets. MMmmmmmm....... thanks for this recipe!
Awesome and easy! Although a little messy. I couldn't find lemon cake mix, so I use white cake mix and a small box of lemon pudding; still came out wonderful. Everyone wants the recipe after the first bite.
Wonderful taste and texture! I took the recommendation and only used half of the cool whip container and refrigerated the mix for about 30 minutes, and they were perfect for placing on the cookie sheet. My friends LOVED these cookies!
This recipe is super! It makes really pretty cookies that taste great. It is sort of messy, but that makes it extra fun for kids (or the kid in all of us). You can whip up a batch in under 30 minutes and have dessert ready at a moment's notice.
This recipe rocks, but I didn't use nearly the amount (2 cups) of confectioner's sugar it suggested. :)
Very good, but they stick to the pan. Using parchment paper will really help!
It is so nice to have something different than the regular chocolate chip cookie! Easy to make and they taste great. I ended up using a white cake mix and bought lemon pudding since it is really hard to find lemon cake mix with pudding.
I make these every Christmas and have done so for years! You can also change the flavor by using different flavors of cake mix: chocolate, strawberry, cherry, orange (especially good!), pineapple, etc. The dough is a little difficult to handle at times (I only scoop a little more than a teaspoon at a time) but dipping them in the confectioner's sugar and rolling them helps with the stickiness. I am always asked for the recipe and have made them so often that I have memorized it!
Yum!!!!!!!!! Definitely grease the cookie pans very well. I had a difficult time removing cookies from the pans with no or little spray.
Excellent cookie recipe. Very few ingredients and a very low cost to make delicious cookies quickly. I used a teaspoon to scoop out the mix, dropped it into the bowl of confectioner's sugar, and rolled it around. It kept the mess off of my hands. I also used a regular lemon cake mix without the pudding and they turned out fine.
If I were rating these cookies on my personal taste I wouldn't select 5 -- these are waaaaay too sweet for me. but then I'm the weird Mom who tries to convince her kids that raisins really ARE "Nature's Candy" -- apparently they're not. Everyone else in the whole wide world LOVES these beyond all reason -- my #1 Christmas cookie request. Here's my suggestion: After making any number of giant messes, I've discovered that the best way to get the sugar on these is to pour confectioner's sugar across a flat pan, drop small blops of dough all over with two spoons (scrape against each other to get the dough to drop) and roll them around with... a pointy chopstick! Or one of those bamboo skewers. The small tip doesn't stick as much and you can easily flip them onto the baking sheet. Sending these to my MIL away on business -- they travel well and she adores them. Cool with me -- they make my teeth hurt just looking at them, but they're easy and inexpensive!
These were so easy & yummy. Used parchment and scant 2 cups cool whip.
This cookie tastes like synthetic lemon so I didn't find them very tasty at all. My bf, who really likes lemon, didn't either. They may be quick to make, but I think it's worth it to make something with actual lemon juice or rind in it. Even the smell from the oven wasn't appealing. I used Duncan Hines extra moist lemon cake mix if that makes a difference? I also followed the recipe exactly as there wasn't much I could change. Also, I didn't find the batter too sticky to work with at all. They were quite easy to make.
I used these at a Cookie Exchange! These are quick and easy, and DELICIOUS!!!
Follow this recipe to a T but I thought these cookies were way too sweet and tasted like Laffy Taffy in flavor and texture. Even stick in my teeth..I would not make this again. I knew I should not have tried a recipe that was easy. The end results are never good.
I made gift bags of cookies for all of my friends and every one of them raved about this cookie and wanted the recipe. Its the easiest cookie you will ever make - and so worth eating!
Love this. Favorite of Dan.
This is the best cookies recipe. I did have a hard time finding a cake mix that had pudding in it so I just bought a box of store brand lemon pudding mix (instant) and added to the mix and it still turned out great!
These were pretty good and very easy, except for the disastrous mess of handling the incredibly GOOPY batter in the powdered sugar - my goodness! I thought they were very sweet though and not as sour as I would have liked.
I didn't care for this as much as my family; it was a little chewy, and I was looking for a more crisp cookie. However, my son ADORES them and could eat a whole batch. Very lemony, and the powdered sugar was a good balance with the tartness of the lemon. Also, you might want to use a non stick silicon baking sheet or parchment paper because they are a little sticky on the pan.
Great cookie! Used half of 8oz. tub of Cool Whip. Used oiled cooke scoop. Made 3 doz. beautiful cookies. Mine took 12 minutes to bake and 2 mins to rest before moving to rack. Will make over and over.
These cookies are amazing and very easy to make! I varied the recipe and have also made chocolate, orange and spice cookies by substituting the various cake mixes. So far I haven't found one that I don't like.
They tasted really good - very light and fluffy with a wonderful bright lemon flavor. The problem is that they were very difficult to make (and messy!) and even harder to store (you can't stack them well because they will stick together) If you're up for a challenge, they are a great cookie, but don't expect them to keep well.
I made these as the recipe states....but found them to be somewhat crumbly. I made them again adding 2 eggs instead of 1. This made a much better cookie. And I have experimented with other flavors. And really like the way they turned out.
These are cake like and taste good, messy to make and I just placed mine in between wax paper but a good cookie.
Melt in your mouth delicious! I used reduced fat spray canned whipped topping, turned out great! To keep dough from being so sticky, dip your teaspoon in powered sugar before you use it to get the dough out and roll in powdered sugar. Helps keep dough from sticking to spoon. Thanks for a new favorite!
Thank you thank you for this recipe!!! I was having a hard time measuring the cool whip so i used one 8oz tub. it seemed to be the perfect amount! I also used 1 tsp of lemon extract. I was afraid they might be sour but they were perfect!! i made 57 cookies and they were ALL gone within an hour!! I used them at a cookie exchange and EVERYONE wanted to know how i made them! I can't wait to try these with chocolate cake and chocolate cool whip!! The possibilities are endless! Thanks so much for the recipe! Oh, and YES YES YES to parchment paper!! not one stuck!
We live just over 7,000 feet above sea level so I had to adjust my time by about 4 - 5 minutes. The batter is super sticky so I had a slab of butter that I would dip my fingers in before making a ball - it helped! We also used a rainbow cake mix instead of the lemon - it was SUPER sweet and my hubby and children loved them.
absolutely delicious! you can't even tell that they are a lower calorie cookie! they are also really fun to make!
I make these all the time! If I can't find the flavor I want in the cake mix to bake, I buy a white cake mix and a box of flavored sugar free jell-o and mix together. Turns out great every time! Thanks for sharing!
These are great as written but the second time I didnt have pudding in the mix cake mix and I used 1/2 a tub of whipped cream(4oz) and didnt roll in p sugar to lower the calorie count even more. Just as delicious! AND not rolling in powdered sugar got rid of any problems being over sweet. Great low calorie cookie! Thanks!
These are wonderful! The ravenous teenagers in my house devoured them. They were a hit. I'm off to make more!
i loooooved these cookies. a month ago one of my kids in my classroom brought in lemon cupcakes for her birthday, which left me craving lemon. however, i don't like cake or cupcakes so i was at a loss for a good lemon recipe. these cookies saved the day! i used a box of lemon cake mix and a box of lemon pudding (bought seperately as i could not find them together for my life). they are fantastic. perfectly lemony and not too sweet at all. and easy to make! i will definitely keep this recipe in mind for boring winter weekends.
awesomely awesome. crunchy-chewy on the outside, moist inside. this recipe *proves* a cookie can be simply made and simply wonderful. like others, i used half the whipped cream amount, and the dough was not sticky. i also added about 1/2 t of lemon extract which made it lemony-er and less sweet. couldn't find a lemon cake mix w/pudding so added a box of lemon pudding. i only got about 36 cookies out of it, though, instead o' 70!! will be making more tomorrow!
These cookies are a delicious and addictive treat! So lemony, soft, and perfect - everyone loves them. I've made them a few times now, and the I've found that using about half a container of cool whip is about right - too much more than that and it gets a lot harder to work with the dough because its too wet/sticky. Also, once mixed, put the dough in the refrigerator for about an hour (or freezer for shorter time) in order for it to stiffen up--this really helps make it easier to roll into small balls. I've made this with white cake mix and lemon pudding mix and I think it turns out perfect.
I used 2 cups of whipped cream instead of 2 1/4. Was very sticky as everyone has said. Put the dough in the refrigerator for about an hour. Was still a little sticky but spooned out a amount of the dough and shaped it into a ball as I was rolling in the sugar. Seemed easier than trying to form into a ball prior to rolling it. Cookies were delicious! Light and very lemony.
These cookies are so so good. I will have to make a double batch next time. Very easy to make and the lemon flavor is just right. My family was eating them as fast as I could bake them.
A neat trick that helps me keep the stickiness to a minimum; use two teaspoons to scoop the mix from the bowl and drop into a mound of confectioner sugar. Coat the mix with a dry spoon keeping the other spoons away from the sugar. Then, dust your hands with the sugar and roll the mix into a ball in your hands. Less waste and a bit less sticky!
Theese were great,whole family loved them. I also used 1 and 1/4 cup whipped topping and they were not too sticky. Today we are going to try a funfetti cake mix.
I make these pretty often and they're a hit every time. They are soft and chewy and lemony! I've given out the recipe more times than I can count. Apart from the inevitable powdered sugar mess, they're easy to make, and clean-up is quick anyway. The dough WILL be very sticky, and you'll end up with your hands covered in dough and powdered sugar, but it's easy to wash off. Definitely use parchment paper, and slide them off the sheet with a spatula rather than lifting - the tops will come off sometimes and leave the insides of the cookie on the sheet. I find it just about impossible to accurately measure whipped cream so I just use pretty much a whole 8 oz. tub and they turn out perfect (and Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe Lemon Supreme cake mix). My teaspoons are maybe a bit on the small side - I like for my cookies to come out about vanilla wafer size - so about 7:15 to 7:30 baking time works for me. Just take them out when the edges are beginning to turn golden brown, and try to get them off the sheets pretty quickly so they don't overbake.
These were very chewy which was a good thing, but just not what I was looking for. Rather bland taste, in my opinion I wanted something MORE LEMONY. If I made these again I would add either some lemon juice or lemon extract as I like the more tart with sweet taste that I thought these were missing.
Very Good!! Now a family favorite!
I was looking for something quick, simple, and lemony....this was it! My only problem is that the cookies were really, really flat. But, they were soooo delicious. My kids loved them!
This is a favorite of my fammily and freinds. I make it every year! I'm glad I found it on allrecipes! I recommend it to othes!
I found the same exact recipe elsewhere except it called for only 2 cups of Cool Whip. They turned out DELICIOUS. They're chewy and melt in your mouth. Definitely something to make more often!
These were ok. I probably won't make it again
HUGE HIT!! This is always the favorite of my holiday cookies! My son loves orange, so I also tried it with an orange cake mix...FANTASTIC!! People cannot believe how simple this recipe is!
I did not enjoy these at all. The texture of these cookies is chewy, but almost gummy. I tried baking them for different lengths of time to see if the texture improved, but it didn't. The flavor was so-so, but not what I expected based on other reviews. I will not make these again.
These are really good, easy to make, and yes a little messy. But they are worth it. I make them during the holidays, because they are quick and easy and everyone loves them. Last year I tried different cake mixes.....like devil's food cake. They were pretty good too! But lemon is a favorite. I use a good cookie sheet, and have not had any problems with them sticking to the pan.
Ok so first of all I am not a reviewer, but these cookies are so amazing that I had to place my opinion. I know my way around the kitchen and especially around a good cookie. These are messy and I have noticed that only adding half of the whipped cream makes it better. But the messiness is so worth it when you taste the cookie. My oven cooks fast and 8 minutes exactly. Check the bottom because they appear to need more time in the oven but if you look at the bottom and it's lightly brown they're perfect! Will definitely be making these again!!!
These cookies tasted really good, but mine turned out "mushy". I'll try to bake them a little longer next time--or add a little flour to the mix. Still a pretty good recipe and very easy!
Delicious cookies. Moist and chewy, sweet and lemony. A great addition to my holiday cookie plate. Will make again!
The end results of these cookies are fabulous. They have a great lemon flavoring not to strong not to light its just right, I used white cake mix and lemon pudding mix. I just had a few problems that ticked me off about making them but made me feel better once I ate one and saw that it was worth while to make them. The batter is as the recipe says STICKY!!! powder sugar was flying evertwhere I probaly washed my hands and wiped the counters about 30 times. After realizing heck you cant put these on a cookie sheet with nothing else I greased the sheets down, yet the cookies still stuck horribly. Once again these cookies are worth it, just know that when you start making them, they'll probaly be one of the messiest recipes you might ever make.
Very good lemon cookie! A little messy to prepare for baking, but it turns out just great. This quick recipe is a keeper!
To me they just tasted like overly sweet artificial lemon. My hubby liked them. I only used 1 1/4 cup of the whipped topping. You definitely don't need 2 whole cups of powdered sugar.
These cookies turned out great!!! I will definitely be making these again. I'm also going to try making them using strawberry and orange cake mixes.
This is a great easy lemon cookie. Everyone always loves these.I make these a few times a year.
Lemony sweet!
I made these cookies. Torture! Impossible to mix without a horrible gooey sticky mess. But I did my best . Lack of flavor and powdery texture.
The cookies were delicious and were well received at our Christmas party.
These were really tasty. I followed the recipe exactly. The dough is really sticky and hard to work with but they are yummy. Just drop the dough into the sugar and it is much easier to roll. They were really yummy!!
My family loves these, and the recipe is very forgiving. I've used lemon or chocolate cake mixes, either 1 egg and 1T water or 2 eggs and no water. The dough is sticky and thick, but the cookies are nice and chewy. I'll make them again!
I used one box of lemon cake mix with the pudding, one 8 oz. container of cool whip, and one egg. Let sit in the fridge overnight and the dough was still very sticky but the cookies were delicious! I made this for Christmas and was asked for the recipe. A definite keeper!
A cousin brought these to a cookie exchange and I just had to make some more (those were the first ones to disappear!!)! I read the reviews and made the following recipe - (doubled) 2 boxes lemon cake mix (not pudding kind - there was only one lemon option at the store)/ 3 eggs/ 1 container extra creamy Cool Whip/ I just eyeballed powdered sugar into a bowl, had to get some more - probably 1 1/2 cups all told, with about 1/4 cup in the trash at the end. My husband hid my hand mixer (why would I check the dish towel drawer??), so I did the best I could by hand and I chilled the dough between batches - 15-20 mins to allow for cooling on pans, then pans to cool. Also, I used a cookie scoop - 2T size (Med from Pampered Chef). I knocked off a star because I only got 3 dozen (plus 2) cookies, and for all that work, I wanted more results! Very tasty!
Everyone loves these cookies. Thanks for sharing.
Just tried these last night and they are soooo yummy! As stated before, the batter is very stick...but it's worth the mess. You might want to make a double batch, these go very fast!
WE LOOOOVE this recipe and make it in large quantities every year!! YAY!! we also reduce the amount of topping and roll in powdered sugar. Try this with a deviled food cake mix !! YUUMMMY! my boys loove it and they are huge bake sale fave!! =) we just call em chocolate snowflakes!
Super easy recipe! My 14 year old son loves cooking these all by himself!
I make it just as written and people have always loved them. I always make them for Christmas now. My kids give them huge thumbs up.
Very yummy! A must for those who like lemon:) I used the amount of cool whip called for and they took almost double the time to bake through. It was a fun recipe to use with my 6 year old.
Easy and quick recipe. Didn’t use a mixer. Mixed by hand. Dropped in powdered sugar and made balls. I had to cook mine more like 20 minutes. Cookies stuck a little to sheet so suggest parchment paper.
I tried this recipe today and it was an ok cookie. The cookies come out soft and chewy, But not what I was looking for.
This was my favorite cookie that my grandma made during the holidays when I was growing up. These are so fast and delicious! My local store was out of lemon cake mix, so I had to use a white mix, then I put in a few extra drops of lemon extract and a couple drops of yellow food coloring. Looked and tasted the exaxt same. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
I tried these cookies at a potluck in Spain: a friend had baked them (her name was Jennifer too!), we all loved them and she gave us this same easy recipe. Since I didn't quite remember the amounts, I googled it and here it was! There is no cool whip available where I live so I replaced it by 1-1/4 cup whipped cream and 1 cup low fat Greek yoghurt. You honestly cannot tell the difference, they turned out just as delicious! Just an idea for those living outside the US where no cool whip can be found.
Easy !! Loved by all
Yummy! Just what I was looking for. I only had a white cake mix so I added a little lemon extract & yellow food coloring. The dough was sticky but not hard at all to deal with - just used 2 spoons to drop blobs into the powdered sugar, sprinkled some on top and then rolled into balls in my hands. My hands got sugary but not sticky at all. Cant wait to try different flavors - like maybe chocolate with some almond extract!
Everyone loved these at our neighborhood xmas party, good flavor and so easy to make!!
While visiting in TX at Christmas, my daughter & I made 240 of these cookies. I mailed a can to my ex next door neighbor in Nebraska & she told me they were the best cookie ever. I think she is 86 years young. I am hesitant to make them now that I am back home in Farmington, N. M. because of the high altitude. Not sure if I would need to make any adjustments.
Oh yeah! Needed a quick, easy dessert recipe for a "dessertfest" at work. The group doesn't like "supersweet" foods. I came across this recipe. Only 4 Ingredients; WTH? Of course, I tried it. The cookies are the best and just perfect for the crowd! I did a few tweaks. A squeeze or two of fresh lemon juice, spray the cookie sheet, a little Chardonnay in between steps, and cook for 12 minutes! Will follow up with the responses, if any.
Love this recipe! Easy and relatively fast. I mixed up 2 batches today and made about 150 cookies. I tried to half the wiped topping for the first batch and couldn't get the dough to come together so ended up using the entire amount listed. I couldn't also find the 18.25 oz cake mix with pudding so used a 16 oz lemon cake mix and a 3oz lemon pudding mix. Makes the light fluffy traditional lemon crackle cookies. I added the zest and juice from one lemon to add some more brightness. For the second batch I wanted to adapt it to be more dense and soft with so I used French vanilla white cake box mix and lemon bar mix with a sugar free vanilla pudding mix and a sugar free lemon pudding mix. Double batch, so 2 eggs and 2.5 cups of whipped topping. Added zest and juice of 3 lemons. These take about 3 to 4 mins longer to cook ber batch but are really good if you want a denser cookie.
