Banana Bread Cookies

4.3
220 Ratings
These are soft, chewy cookies that taste just like homemade banana bread!

Recipe by MOLLOWS

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together shortening and white sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs, vanilla extract, and banana. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt; blend thoroughly into the shortening mixture to make a sticky batter. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned.

  • In a medium bowl, blend butter, confectioners' sugar, milk and vanilla extract. Adjust amount of milk as necessary to attain a drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 12.9mg; sodium 78.3mg. Full Nutrition
