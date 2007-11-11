Banana Bread Cookies

This is a very good and very easy cookie. Keeping in mind the other reviews, I used very ripe 2 bananas - the skins on mine were very brown - so the flavor was full and sweet. I compensated for the extra moisture in the banana by adding 1/2 cup more flour. I also added 1/2t each nutmeg and cinnamon. I also used 1/2C butter and 1/2C shortening instead of the butter flavored shortening. I kept the batter, which is more like quick bread batter than cookie dough, chilled and then baked in a 350F oven... the cookies did not spread. I used parchment paper so I did not grease the sheets, which can contribute to the brown edges, but I suspect these cookies are sensitive to slow oven temp. Be sure to preheat your oven well and check that your oven's internal temp. is actually 350F. The frosting/glaze can vary in texture - thicker can be lightly spread on top, thinner can be drizzled; add the milk slowly, adjusting the amount used to get the consistency you are looking for. Frost/Glaze the cookies after they are cooled so the icing makes a pretty top on the cookie and does not soak into it. I sprinked ground pecans over the icing before it hardened for a fancier look. Thanks for a great recipe Molly.