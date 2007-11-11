Banana Bread Cookies
These are soft, chewy cookies that taste just like homemade banana bread!
These cookies were terrific with some major tweaking so I can only give them a 4, but after adjustment they are a 6! I followed the suggestion of adding an extra banana and using the banana butter icing from this site, but the dough was way too thin for cookies so I added 1 c. of quick oats as well. I also used half white sugar and half brown sugar just because I like cookies with brown sugar. The end result was phenomenal. I actually only iced half of them because my family liked them plain as well. They taste like muffin tops!Read More
These cookies were terrific with some major tweaking so I can only give them a 4, but after adjustment they are a 6! I followed the suggestion of adding an extra banana and using the banana butter icing from this site, but the dough was way too thin for cookies so I added 1 c. of quick oats as well. I also used half white sugar and half brown sugar just because I like cookies with brown sugar. The end result was phenomenal. I actually only iced half of them because my family liked them plain as well. They taste like muffin tops!
YUM-MEE! Like other reviewers I added 1/4 C extra flour, 1/2t. baking powder, and a bunch of chocolate chips. Dee-lish. So fluffy and cakelike. The recipe makes about 36 cookies, but if you eat them quickly enough before your husband gets home, you can say it just makes 24!
These are AWESOME! I didn't have butter flavored shortening, so I subbed 1/2 cup butter & 1/2 cup shortening, & next time I will add another banana. I'm tellin ya, this beats the morning time mess (AKA: crumbs from cutting banana bread that I clean up), now the kids just take them & run! I also didn't have powdered sugar, so I used "Satiny Chocolate Glaze" (found on this web site) on the top, delish! They really didn't need the glaze they are good plain. Thanks Molly!
These "cookies" were delicious. I had to tweak the recipe a little but they turned out great. I used 2 bananas, brown sugar instead of white, butter instead of shortening, added 1/2 cup more flour and cinn. and nutmeg. They didn't need the frosting. I dusted with powdered sugar. They are so fluffy and light. They are more like a muffin top than a cookie.
I tweaked it a little because it was a weak version of banana bread....lacked flavor.And walla! Delish! I followed the recipe exactly...just added 1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar, 1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts and 1 more banana. I think 3 bananas would be even better! Tasted just like good ole' southern "like grandma use to make" banana bread!
This is a wonderful recipe. Not too sweet, moist, fluffy and tasty. I halved this recipe, along with using margarine, and half whole wheat flour. I also added more banana. So good!! Oh- Also added pecans and walnuts!! But make alot, they disappear quickly. Another thing- No need for icing, just dust with powdered sugar, it will be all the sweetness you need. ****Edit:The only bad thing about these, is the tops get moist and soggy. Dont stack them on top of each other, they get very sticky.
I LOVE this recipe!! I'm NOT a baker, but this is SO EASY! I have a daughter who dislikes bananas, but she's OK with this. I make this EVEN EASIER by plopping all the cookie dough (it's very much like BATTER) into a greased 9X12 cake pan and baking for 25-30 minutes at the recommended temperature. Iced or not, cut into bars, these are WONDERFUL!
These cookies are wonderful! Just alittle note: after you make up the batter, chill it for an hour or so. They come out like little cakes. I didn't use the frosting on them.
I was looking for something different to use up 2 bananas and came across this recipe and boy am I glad I did. I read past reviews and decided to follow the suggestions of using half margarine/half regular shortening in place of the butter flavored and used half cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also increased flour to 2 1/2 cups since I had added 2 bananas. I also added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. This recipe makes lots of totally addictive soft cookies that taste like banana bread and the glaze is not needed but since we enjoy spreading our banana bread with butter I did do the glaze which is more like a very spreadable icing. I think of glaze as something you can pour over warm items. Baked for 15 minutes and last batch stayed in 7 minutes longer (interrupted by a phone call LOL) and they still turned out moist and not burned.
These are great cookies! My husband made them and added Chocolate chips and walnuts and then doubled the bananas. They are light and fluffy. Turned out perfectly and I will use this recipe over the holidays!
These are SO easy and SO incredibly good--the only thing I can think of that would make them better is to add some mini-chocolate chips to the batter(making another batch tomorrow to test that theory LOL!). I did not use the icing -- they were perfect without it.
yum - these are awesome. I didn't use the suggested glaze though b/c I had some leftover Banana Butter Icing - which prompted me in the first place to go looking for a banana cookie recipe. The two pair together nicely. I highly recommend trying Banana Butter Icing with these cookies -- it's a pity I didn't double the recipe - oh well, I can always make more.
Tastes just like banana bread but in cookie form. Only changes I made was using half white sugar and half brown sugar and I used two bananas (which equaled one cup mashed). I also left the butter out of the simple glaze (because thats how I do it for my banana bread) The cookies are YUMMY!!!!
i made this recipe low fat- so i used 1/2c greek yogurt instead of the shortning (dont need a full cup) and 2 bananas. I added also 1 teaspoon of baking powder in addition to make them more fluffy. They were SO fluffy- like a muffin top like someone said and low fat is always good! I made them jumbo so didnt have 36 cookies. So good to have one with my coffee for breakfast or for a snack. i will make the full fat ones when i have guests over, because im sure they are better :)
These were sooo addicting!! I did add 1 tsp of cinnamon as I love it in just about everything. I also skipped the icing. Great way to use up that last overripe banana!
I like these better than banana bread! Easy to carry out to the golf course for early morning munching! Great with tea or cocoa! Just the right moistness, and taste just as good as banana bread! I doubled the banana, added a little extra flour, used regular crisco, and added a handful of crushed walnuts. WONDERFUL heavenly soft fluffy texture. I skipped the frosting (they dont need it), will definitely make again!
excellent. light and fluffy, very sweet. i used regular shortening, b/c i didn't have the butter shortening and it was still so delicious!
I used 2 medium bananas since thats what i was trying to use up. I followed the cookie recipe exactly other than that. They came out wonderful!! So soft - just like little hand-held banana bread slices. I didnt bother with the icing, I thought they were good plain. I brought them into work and they disappeared in minutes and had 2 ladies ask for the recipe. So easy and so yummy!
I used three bananas, added some nutmeg and cinnamon and used half white, half brown sugar. These were so yummy!! A little banana bread snack! I didn't use the icing; didn't think they needed it.
Yeah, I liked the flavor but it was really sticky. Almost like a muffin but not quite. I don't think I'll be making this again. Thanks anyway!
WE LOVE these!! I made them and used banana extract in place of vanilla and used the banana butter icing from this site. My 3 yr old daughter loves to make these with me and it is not as sweet as other cookies and at least has a banana in it so I feel not as bad when we make them...:-)
These are delicious and couldn't be easier! I made half the batch with 1 whole banana. I also used half brown sugar and butter and regular crisco instead of butter flavored shortening. These taste just like banana bread only in cookie form!! I was really pleasantly surprised! I will make again!
I used two over ripe bananas and these are amazing!!! They get a bit too soft and stick to each other after a few days but they are so worth it! I added chopped walnuts in my batch and chocolate chips in my fiance's batch. This is one of my favorite recipes and I only have two so far of all the cookies I've made. (The other favorite of mine is Russian Tea Cakes. Little tip - keep the Russian cookies and the banana cookies in the same container and the Russian cookies absorb the banana flavor - HEAVEN).
I added 3 bananas and it still wasn't enough for me. But they are great!!
Taste was just ok and the texture was basically cake. Won't make again.
These cookies are awsome! It took almost only 5 minutes to prepare. They started to spread when they were in the oven but are still really delicious! I will want to make these again sometime
Great cookies just like Banana bread but much more portable! I add and extra banana and only top with powdered sugar.
These tasted awesome! However, I didn't like they way they became very flat like pancakes.
I made this recipe and they were awesome, but we added walnuts to it and it added an extra something.
I made these into bars rather than cookies. Didn't use the icing, used powdered sugar instead. I used half butter/half regular shortening. Half brown sugar/half white artifical sweetner. Hubby,myself and daughter all really enjoyed these. I also used 2 banannas. And a teaspoon of cinnamon.
These cookies were so easy and tasted great. I did use 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar and put walnuts in them. I also did not use the glaze. My husband loved them too.
Delicious with only a few tweeks - light cookies with wonderful flavor. I used 2 bananas, brown sugar i/o white, and 1/4 cup butter 3/4 cups shortening. Seriously - these are wonderful!
Really great! Although I did tweak them a bit. Based on other reviews I used 3 bananas. I also folded in butterscotch chips and chopped walnuts (and skipped the icing). Mine had to cook much longer, close to 30 min. I'm guessing that's because of the extra bananas. The cookies were had very good flavour and were SOO soft. Even the batch I thought I had overcooked was still very light and fluffy. Foolproof!
Very good cookies! I did a few changes however, using half brown sugar, double the banana, added 1 C. oatmeal and also added chocolate chips. I'm expecting them to be even better the next day just the way banana bread is!
These were very good. i added a pinch of cinnamon and a drop of dark rum!
These were a lot of fun to make and even more fun to eat. My family loved them. But I would definitely recommend using 2 bananas instead of one. I also added a bit of cinnamon.
I used butter instead of shortening, like others had said they did, and added 2 bananas and mini chocolate chips to the recipe, even though I halved the rest of the ingredients (didn't want a full recipe). Baked as bars, like another reviewer recommended, and was so delighted with the final result! Fluffy is a great adjective to describe the result. Other banana bread recipes I've tried have always been so dense, even almost rubbery. These bars certainly aren't. I was almost sad to have to part with them, as I had made them to give to a new neighbor! I'm not going to have trouble knowing how to use up my brown bananas again! Thanks Molly and everyone else who offered their suggestions.
I used half brown half white sugar. I added pecans to one set, chocolate chips to another and pecan, chips and oatmeal to the last. I left some un iced because why not and they are still good.
These were a hit. I had to use up bananas. I doubled the recipe and modified a little. When doubled:1 cup sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, 4 mashed bananas, 5 cups flour, 1tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp salt, put parchment paper on baking sheets, used a gravy ladle and made large size cookies and before putting in oven I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top and then put in oven and then doesn't need glaze. My 9 year old daughter said never thought banana and cookies would go together
Everyone in my family enjoyed these cookies. They are very soft and pleasing. A friend even stole the recipe from me after tasting them.
Good recipe. These cakey, bread like cookies have a nice flavor, aren't really sweet by themselves but don't need much sugar or frosting on top. I've made them a few times and will do so occasionaly.
these are amazing! i make them in cookie bar form and add lots of chocolate chips. everyone always raves about them.
These cookies were easy and both of my children loved them! Like others, I used 2 bananas to up the flavor. I don't think there were any ill effects on the cookie batter- still very light and fluffy.
This recipe was really good. Very simple and for an added treat I added 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of walnuts. Will Definately make again!!!
These were PERFECT...I used butter and only half the called amount and added another banana and 1/2 cup more flour..these were light and fluffy and not too sweet...mine turned out just like muffin tops...I will be making these over and over again...great for a quick breakfast snack...thanks so much for an easy and great tasting recipe...
Great Recipe! I did as other reviewers recommended. Added 2 extra bananas, 1 cup flour, used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown. Added alittle extra vanilla and some almond extract. Also, I baked them on stoneware and cooled the pan off between batches. The cookies came out perfectly! I decided to make "banana whoopie pies" and sandwiched two cookies together with the following filling. -1/2 c. butter,1 c. confectioners' sugar, 1 c. Marshmallow Fluff (about 1/2 of a 7 1/2-oz. jar), 1 tsp. vanilla. Blend together on medium speed. My coworkers could not get enough of them!
Very good! Named appropriately - tastes just like banana bread, just in cookie form. Very soft though, kind of tough to store without crumbling.
These cookies REALLY spread, so be careful! I even refrigerated the dough to prevent this from happening, but it still spreads and burns easily. Flavor and texture were okay, but I won't be making these again, sorry!
Man oh man, oh MAN!:o) These are excellent! We've been dipping the cookies in the glaze which is a bad thing to be doing, bad Cheep! Thankfully I made them for my bro so they're outta the house tomorrow. Maybe. Well, really how much do I love the guy anyway? He can have half the batch & I expect a lot of genuflecting for it too. Thanks so much for this one! :o) :o)o)
I made this for my mother-in-law. The kids got to them first though. lol After reading that some said the batter was too thin I scooped the flour and they turned out great. I also added another banana and some black walnut flavoring. My toddler, who hates cookies, ate several before I finally caught her. A wonderful recipe.
Ohmigoodness, these are so good! I'm a college student and all my room-mates just love them. They're great frosted with peanut butter instead of the sugar frosting in the recipe. They're light and puffy, just like banana bread.
I give these cookies a 5 star rating using some of the suggestions from previous reviews. I used 2 bananas, 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar and added 1 cup oatmeal. They turned out great! If you like a soft cookie, you'll really like these. I frosted half of them with a regular butter and powdered sugar frosting and the other half dusted with powder sugar. I think I like them with just the powder sugar the best, not so sweet.
Excellent taste! I used margarine and brown sugar and 2 bananas. For the icing I usd a caramel glaze. recipe made just over 3 dozen. will definitely be making these again.
The drizzle wasn't so thick, but the cookie tastes great!
These cookies are awesome, I have a gazzilion bananas in my freezer, and this is another great use for them, my family gets kind of tierd of banana bread. These were fabulous, soft and cake like. I wonder what they would be like with nuts or chocolate chips? mmmmmmm......
very very good, i didnt even use the glaze and they are perfect , not too sweet i just spinkled confectioners sugar over them to makethem more picturesque ill defintly make these agian!:)
I was honestly a little dissapointed..they hardly rose at all, but the flavor was good.
Wanted a change from banana bread, so I tried these cookies and was quite surprised at how good they are. I did add a little cinnamon and nutmeg to the recipe and it turned out great. Will continue to make these cookies.
These are delicious. Although I did add the extra cup of flour and added an extra banana as suggested. But I also added butterscotch chips to it, that completed the cookie. I will make this cookie in the future.
This recipe was a nice change from banana bread or muffins. I doubled it and made a few changes: I used 3 bananas total [but it would have been better with 4], I used brown sugar instead of white, and for fats I used 1 cup butter-flavored Crisco, 1/2 cup butter, and 1/4 cup Lighter Bake. I also increased the flour slightly, and added cinnamon, nutmeg, and about 1 cup chocolate chips. Before baking I chilled the dough for a few hours, and I baked the cookies on parchment paper. My cookies puffed beautifully, and I had no problems with spreading or unmanageable dough. Next time, I'll decrease the Crisco and increase the Lighter Bake [the cookies were a little too greasy for my taste] and I'll use less flour to make them more moist after cooling off. The dough DOES look too batter-y at first, but after chilling it was fine. The texture turned out similar to muffin tops, and the icing added a nice touch.
These cookies are excellent!! I thought I'd make the cookies even better by using cream instead of milk in the icing, that was a mistake. I couldn't get the right consistency. I drizzled the frosting over the top and it melted into the cookie, making the cookie seem dough-y. It was still delicious and we ate them all, but next time I'll use a more traditional frosting, or go without.
Two bananas is definitely the way to go. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract along with the vanilla. Very tasty!
OMG.. these turned out AWESOME, WONDERFUL, GREATEST EVER! Ok.. first.. these are not really like any kind of cookie that I have ever had. Like another review said.. its more like a muffin top.. oh my.. its delightful! First, I did change some things. I added 3 cups of flour because people were saying that it was to thin and it ran and spread out. I also added 1/3 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup dark brown sugar. Also added a splash of Almond extract because another review said it turned out nice. And I added another splash of vanilla also. I had 3 ripe bananas so I added all 3 too. And last but not least I wanted to add Cinnamon but I didnt have any so I put in the Pampered Chef's Sweet Sensations caramel and cinnamon sprinkes. These were so good my little one woke up while I was making these and started begging for them. He as already downed 3. I am not making the icing. I will serve them for breakfast with juice and a slab of butter on them.. Just lovely. I now cant wait for the morning to come! Thanks for this awesome recipe.. I give this 100 stars!
Good cake like cookie. doesn't have the normal cookie texture, hence bread cookie title, so if looking for crisp cookie do not make. I didn't have vanilla, so i added twice as much maple syrup and added the maple syrup to the frosting as well minus the milk. Great taste! They spread aout a bit, so don't put them to close on the cookie sheet:)
OH MY!! the banana bread cookies are to die for! The only changes I made to the recipe is added an extra banana (2 instead of 1) and added the mini choc chips. I didn't bother with the frosting. They don't need it they are sooooo good.
Sorry, but these just weren't anything special. Mine didn't even have much of a banana taste (maybe I should've used a bigger banana?). They were easy to make but didn't look all that appealing. After helping me mix them up, my 5 y.o. didn't even want a sample. Thanks for sharing, but I won't be making these again.
These cookies really do taste just like banana bread! I had limited success with the icing, but that's probably because I don't have an electric mixer.
super good! I did use 2 bananas & all whole wheat flour. Iced them lightly with the banana butter icing from this site. FYI....this icing is much better after it has sat for a day.
My boys loved them. I doubled the recipe and they didn't even last 48 hours
absolutely yummy. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg and an extra banana. my 4 year old loves them. also the topping has to set a minute or two after stirring up to let it set.
These cookies were very easy to make - my 3 year old helped me with everything...I added mini chocolate chips instead of icing them and they came out fantastic! Within 10 minutes of baking them they're half gone!!
Nice way to use up the odd banana. I used two and added some chopped pecans. Chopped dates would be good, too (next time). Took the first pan out of the oven just as they began to brown. Tasted OK, but seemed doughy and not great. Second pan, well, I forgot to set the timer, but lucky for me! Letting these cookies get good and brown made them much tastier! Even put the first pan back in to get more toasted. Recommend that you make sure they bake until pecan-colored (about 18 minutes in my oven)--you will be rewarded with that lovely "muffin top" texture on top, too--we didn't even bother with the icing!
Everyone LOVED these (ok...not my husband - but he hates banana) My kids ask for these all the time. In fact, I have had to substitute several times because they are begging for them and I don't have all the ingredients. I have had to use baking powder instead of baking soda - worked out ok-more cake-like. We have added more bananas (because each kid wanted to add one) and I have had to use all butter, 1/2 butter 1/2 shortening and one time I didn't have butter-flavored shortening or butter, so I used regular shortening and butter extract. They are eaten up before I have had a chance to put any icing or powdered sugar on them. Thank you for this recipe.
Wow! These cookies are so delicious!!! When I started to mix these cookies up, I didn't have any Butter Crisco so I used margarine. They turned out great! I used two bananas instead of one and used more powdered sugar than the recipe said for the icing. I will definately make these yummy cookies again!
Super soft and taste just like banana bread! Just like my Grandma use to make...my dad couldn't believe I found the recipe. Thanks for the recipe Molly, it brought back a lot of great memories for me!
This recipe is amazing! The cookies came out light, and fluffy...just like banana bread! I used 2 bananas, 1/2 cup butter, and 1/2 cup shortening. I left out the drizzle because I found them just perfect with out it!
I made these at a bake sale and they went fast! Only change I did was add one more banana and dusted them with powdered sugar. Fantastic and easy recipe!
This is a great recipe! Tastes like banana bread. I didn't use butter in the icing, just the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Will definitely make again.
I used 1/2 Fleischmann's unsalted stick margarine and 1/2 shortening. I also used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar .... My son has a milk allergy and I'm always looking for new recipes that I can add to his menu. This one worked out great!! I poured it in to a pan and baked for bars as someone had suggested. I then drizzled the icing and spread it using a basting brush. It definitely has a banana bread consistency, but that's a plus in this household!! I recommend this one as an alternative to banana bread when you need a change.
This one is a keeper we did frost this with a powder sugar frosting very yummy!
The taste is wonderful, just like banana bread. I used two bananas, half white and brown sugar, and half butter and shortening. I made them too big and they spread out a lot in the oven, so I will make them smaller next time. It took about 13 minutes to bake. Great recipe!
I have made these already. I tried with and without the icing. I prefer no icing. :)
These turned out great. I added 1 more banana and 1 tsp. Banana flavoring and 1/2 C. more flour. This way they had more flavor and were nice and puffy. My husband loved them.
I always have tons of over ripe banana's in my freezer. I do make banana bread quite often, but I wanted to try something different. These cookies are great. They are easy to make and my husband and daughter love them!! Even my neighbours complimented me on them!
The cookies turned out ok....They were soft like little cakes,a bit bland though...It would be better if I added some chocolate chips... I don't think I will make this recipe again....
These are addictive! 1-they are so easy to make and 2-they are so tasty! I've made them numerous times, my favorite is to use cream cheese frosting and sandwich the cookies together with the frosting in the middle. I had trouble with the frosting recipe included here seperating, but they are equally as good with no frosting at all!
These are so good! They taste just like banana bread...but they are cookies! The first time i made them exactly as the recipe says, then the second time i did half whole wheat flour, half all-purpose flour, half sugar and brown sugar, without glaze(they don't need it!) Overall a nice recipe.
I did as other reviews suggested and added 1 cup of flour and used half white and half brown sugar. I also added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1 cup of mini chocolate chips. The dough was soft and I would have bet money it needed to be refrigerated so the cookies wouldn't spread out as they baked. But they didn't! They are PERFECTLY INCREDIBLE!! I gave my husband one and he rolled his eyes andmade that kind of "growling" sound which told me this recipe is definately a keeper! I would have eaten 10 but I'm on a diet! Good thing! Thanks so much for an absolutely outstanding cookie recipe!
I added 2 bananas instead of 1, could have used 3-not a very strong banana flavor, unfortunately. I added 1/2 C flour extra and a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg. The cookie was super soft, and chewy, just needs more flavor. Also, I chilled the dough for about 30-1 hour to thicken it up.
This recipe was okay, it did need more flour and more bananas, I used 3. It was still pretty bland and not very tasty. The batter was also still very runny even after using 3 cups of flour. I will not make these again.
This is a very good and very easy cookie. Keeping in mind the other reviews, I used very ripe 2 bananas - the skins on mine were very brown - so the flavor was full and sweet. I compensated for the extra moisture in the banana by adding 1/2 cup more flour. I also added 1/2t each nutmeg and cinnamon. I also used 1/2C butter and 1/2C shortening instead of the butter flavored shortening. I kept the batter, which is more like quick bread batter than cookie dough, chilled and then baked in a 350F oven... the cookies did not spread. I used parchment paper so I did not grease the sheets, which can contribute to the brown edges, but I suspect these cookies are sensitive to slow oven temp. Be sure to preheat your oven well and check that your oven's internal temp. is actually 350F. The frosting/glaze can vary in texture - thicker can be lightly spread on top, thinner can be drizzled; add the milk slowly, adjusting the amount used to get the consistency you are looking for. Frost/Glaze the cookies after they are cooled so the icing makes a pretty top on the cookie and does not soak into it. I sprinked ground pecans over the icing before it hardened for a fancier look. Thanks for a great recipe Molly.
These cookies were so delicious. I melted the butter for the glaze, but other than that, I followed the recipe religiously... and I will continue to do so for many years to come. YUM!
Halved the recipe, used the one large, overripe banana I had and butter instead of shortening. The first thing my almost 4 year old son said when he tasted one was- "These are muffins!" They are the exact texture of a muffin, so don't expect a typical cookie. They are tasty though! Great with my morning coffee. :-)
Everyone loves these cookies! The drizzle is great, and tastes awesome! I think that this a great cookie!!
An easy crowd-pleaser! The frosting was a little clumpy and didn't look very nice. However, the cookies are delicious without the frosting!
These were good, but had more of the consistency of banana pancakes. But when the frosting soaked into the cookies, they tasted better by far.
If you want a cookie that tastes exactly like banana bread, then these are the cookies for you. The texture is a little off, but they're tasty. Add some chopped walnuts or shredded coconut for a bit of pizazz.
Great cookies. Easy to make and taste wonderful.
