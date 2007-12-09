Lemon Curd Bars with Coconut

As per the suggestion of many reviews, I halved the amount of crust and did this in 8 x 8 pan. I think I overcooked the crust cause it was really difficult to cut and chew. Too hard. I used the recipe for Microwave Lemon Curd because it is really quick and easy. I like this recipe better than other lemon bars. They usually seem to eggy for me. The coconut didn't really do a thing for me so I won't bother with it next time. I swapped the chopped almonds for sliced and toasted almonds. The second time I made these, I only cooked the crust for about 8 minutes and it was much better however; I used lemon curd from Trader Joe's and I personally did not like the lemon curd from there. It had a fake lemon aftertaste. Homemade is so easy and taste so much better.