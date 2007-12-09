Lemon Curd Bars with Coconut

This bar has the two crusts as requested, and has a strong tangy lemon taste, so much better than most of the lemon bar recipes out there due to the lemon curd and added coconut!

By THEA

Recipe Summary

Servings:
40
Yield:
40 squares
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl cream the butter. Add the flour, sugar and baking soda. Mix until the mixture forms coarse crumbs

  • Pat 2/3 of the mixture into the bottom of one 9x13 inch baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly.

  • Spread the lemon curd over the baked layer. To the remaining 1/3 of crumb mixture add the coconut and the almonds. Sprinkle over the top of the lemon curd.

  • Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake bars for 25 minutes or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 25.3mg. Full Nutrition
