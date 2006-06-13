Chewy Granola Bars

Extra chewy granola bars. You can make them your own by picking different ingredients to add in! Try using any combination of miniature chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, raisins, chopped dried fruits, candy-coated chocolate pieces, chopped nuts, etc.

By BURSTEIN

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine the oats, flour, baking soda, vanilla, butter or margarine, honey and brown sugar. Stir in the 2 cups assorted chocolate chips, raisins, nuts etc.

  • Lightly press mixture into the prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 18 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes then cut into bars. Let bars cool completely in pan before removing or serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 14g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 123.4mg. Full Nutrition
