Chewy Granola Bars

These are the best. I need nut free granola bars and want them to be preservative free and low in sugar. Good luck finding them in a grocery store. I used 1/2 butter melted, no sugar, 3/4 c. honey and 1/4 c. applesauce. I pressed them into a pampered chef large bar pan (similar to a cookie sheet), covered them with waxed paper and rolled them with a rolling pin. The first time I made them I took them out 1/2 way to roll them again (covered with waxed paper). I let them cool partially in the pan, cut them into 32 and wrapped them all indiv. and then put them into a large freezer bag and popped them into the freezer. They are delicious frozen and are perfect for popping into the kids lunch boxes in the am (the schools are nut free...hence my quest for a peanut butter free granola bar). They also make a healty breakfast choice when you are in a rush to get out the door (of course this depends on what you add for accessories....I tried craisins, white chocolate chips and sunflower seeds the first time....and semi-sweet mini choc chips with raisins and sunflower seeds the second time). I will be making these weekly during the school year FOR SURE!! Thanks SO much for this recipe!!