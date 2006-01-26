Pudding Cookies II

16 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Old fashioned pudding cookies. Change the flavor of the pudding for a different variety. Try using pistachio pudding and knead gently and pat out onto a lightly floured surface and cut out bake and then decorate to your liking. Enjoy!

By CLIPSET

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen plus
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the eggs and baking mix. Mix in the milk and oil. Stir in the pudding and the chocolate chips.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 4g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 159.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022