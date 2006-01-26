Pudding Cookies II

are you supposed to make the pudding before you add it in? i did it without and the dough was so dry and sticky. the cookies didn't taste much better. for the second batch i added some extra milk to make it more moist, and this batch was still very bland, but was much more moist. i used bisquik mix, applesauce instead of oil, and the biggest box of chocolate pudding i could find (which was only 2.1 oz). if i ever make this again i will make the pudding before hand and then fold it in to the mixture. i had such high hope for these, so if someone can tell me what i might have done wrong, i would love to give these another shot!

