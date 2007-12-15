Sugared Black Raspberry Tea Cookies

Love these cookies! I made them for the first time yesterday. I hadn't been able to get mini chocolate chips, so I used regular size chips. They worked fine, except a couple of times I was making the indentation and the large chips got in the way. I used a plastic wine cork to make the wells, and that worked great. The baking time was 15 minutes for my first batch, then 13 for the second and third batches. The oven was preheated, but I think it may run a little cool. I used parchment paper on my cookie sheets, and the cookies slid right off. I think these would be great cookies even without the chocolate chips. The next time I make them I'm going to try orange marmalade and some roughly chopped dried cranberries.