Sugared Black Raspberry Tea Cookies

Petite, crunchy, black raspberry filled thumbprints, dipped in granulated sugar, and studded with miniature chocolate chips. These cookies freeze well.

Recipe by Jennifer

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter with brown sugar and 1/3 cup white sugar. Blend in the vanilla and milk. Mix in the flour and corn starch. Stir in the mini chocolate chips.

  • Form the dough into 1 inch balls, and roll in the remaining white sugar. Place on the prepared cookie sheet, about 1 1/2 inches apart. Use your finger or thumb to press straight down into the center of each ball, making a well for the jam. Neatly fill each cookie with a small amount of jam.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 13 to 15 minutes, or until cookies are just beginning to turn golden around the edges. Let cookies cool before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 3g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 21.9mg. Full Nutrition
