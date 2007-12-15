Sugared Black Raspberry Tea Cookies
Petite, crunchy, black raspberry filled thumbprints, dipped in granulated sugar, and studded with miniature chocolate chips. These cookies freeze well.
Great Recipe. To make uniform cookies, I used my melon baller. And to make it easy to fill the wells I put the jam in a sandwich bag, cut off a small corner and used it like a frosting bag.
These little cookies are delicious! I didn't use the chocolate chips but they still turned out to be one of my favorites of all the Christmas cookies I baked this year! Be sure and make the well deep and straight down -- and these make a lot more than 3 dozen cookies (maybe I just made mine smaller) and you won't need a full 10 oz. jar of jam either. A previous review used a baby spoon for the jam -- I didn't have a baby spoon but a demi-tasse spoon worked just as well. This recipe is a keeper and will be on my future Christmas cookie list from now on.
These cookies are WONDERFUL. They're crispy and a bit chewey at the same time! The chocolate & the raspberry compliment eachother. YUM! I am making these ahead for our cookie exchange! Very easy to make - but don't use anything but real butter or they won't be the same!
I've fallen in love with these cookies! I made the first dozen too big (my husband's thrilled with that), I think they're better smaller. I made the impression with the small end of a cork and used strawberry preserves (couldn't find black raspberry at my store). I think they're fantastic and love the bits of chocolate in there. I'd give this 10 stars if I could!
I made a big batch of these for mothers day to bring to my family luncheon - and my family was thrilled! they didnt even know i could cook! ;) i used 1/3 C. unsweetended Cocoa instead of chocolate chips to give the whole cookie a chocolate flavor and used a cork to make the holes, as per other suggestion. i also used a ziploc as icing bag to fill holes with my favorite boisenberry jam! GREAT!
These are wonderful! I actually made them pretty much as written, although I rolled them in turbinado sugar instead of regular. I used Trader Joe's seedless blackberry jam, and I put it into a small zip-top bag, cut off the corner, and piped the jam into the thumbprints. I must have made mine very small, 'cause 1 batch made 47 cookies. Yum, yum!
Great flavor combination! Thirteen minutes was almost too long. Watch these carefully. Overbaking dries eggless cookies quickly. Next time, I'll add more mini-chocolate chips and squash balls a little flatter for more even browning.
Wonderful cookies, I did not have any mini choc chips, so I did as another person suggested and drizzled choc over the cookies once they came out of oven. I make my own black raspberry jelly. so these are truly homemade cookies. Everyone at work was very impressed. This will go into my "must make for Christmas" cookie list.
We followed the recipe exactly and the cookies came out perfect! We all loved them. They were moist inside, slightly crispy outside, and the chocolate & raspberry combination is delicious.
Fantastic recipe. I haven't made many drop cookies that don't contain eggs, let alone any that include corn starch, so this surprised me. I am currently living overseas and this is one recipe that my demonic gas oven didn't completely mangle! I used raspberry and apricot jams and drizzled the finished cookies with some melted chocolate chips and oil, which made for a very attractive presentation. This one's a keeper!
Very tasty. I like that they were small, bite sized. Easier to make than I thought they would be. My 3 year old daughter helped make them with me, so fun to make too. I used a baby spoon to fill them.
Excellent Cookie!!! Younger children may not appreciate but it is delightful.
The flavors are very good. I've made this recipe at least three times, and for the life of me, I can't figure out how to stop the jam/preserves from leaking out the middle of the cookies.
Love these. I substituted 1/2 cup of bisquick for 1/2 cup of white flour. I just like the way bisquick bakes. We used apricot mango jam and made some with just chocolate chips in the well. Lots of fun to make w my 6 year old.
So delicious! I didn't add the chocolate chips and used strawberry jam instead. Also, I may have made them a little small, but the recipe yielded over 4 dozen cookies for me. Definitely making them again!
DELICIOUS. First time I've made these. I was surprised at how easy they were. Took some to my mom who was having friends over to play cards (she's 79 and her friends are in the same age range). They raved about them. I'll definitely make them again, they turn out so pretty.
Excellent, but I found it only made 20 cookies & had to make a second batch. I did 1/2 without chocolate chips. Think I prefer those better. And used Simply Fruit Red Raspberry Jam with great results. A keeper recipe for sure!
Good cookies - best eaten within a day. I substituted 1/2 teaspoon almond and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract for the 1 teaspoon vanilla, and didn't roll the cookies in the extra sugar. Use good quality jelly - it makes a difference!
Will have to work on this one it was really good but it was still not a great balance of cookie and jam...
Great - left out the chocolate chips.
These were delicious - made them for a cookie swap. I made these regular size and came up with 2 dozen. Also, for variety I rolled 1 doz in the sugar and the other doz in crushed almond bits. Chocolate, raspberry, and almond make a great flavor combination! Also, I cooked mine on convection oven for 8 minutes - if you have one, use it.
Kinda messy... Didn't know that the house was gonna fill with smoke (rookie mistake). Friends still loved em though.
wonderful recipe! I'm a novice cook, but I made these for tea with my grandparents and EVERYBODY loved them, even my picky great-grandmother! the raspberry and chocolate is a great combo-- I didn't have mini chips, but large ones worked just as well after I put in extra. Plan to try strawberry jam next time-- will definitely make this recipe again!
I made these and no one liked them. The cookie was dry and too crunchy. We ended up using the black raspberry jam in another cookie recipe and it was really good. I won't make these again.
The very first time I made these cookies, I won first place in a contest at work. I will add that I added more flour than the recipe called for (because I didn't have time to soften the butter, microwaved it, and needed more flour to balance the melted butter). But it worked well. These cookies were delicious! I'm going to modify the recipe tonight for another contest here at work, this one for any recipe using apples. I'm going to use apples that I chopped and cooked slightly in a sugar cinnamon syrup instead of the black raspberry jam, and I'm going to use caramel chips instead of chocolate chips. And to go with the fall-Halloween spirit, I'm going to roll them in orange sugar.
these have been on my cookie list for years....always a big hit!
These were a big hit at my cookie exchange. You can use any type of jelly. I am going to try strawberry next time. * Good side note these are great for anyone with an egg alergy. It hard to find a good eggless cookie recipe.
These will go into regular rotation...small, crispy yet tender, and delicious. Very easy to make.
These are delicious! I omit the mini chocolate chips, but that is just personal preference.
These are really good! I did not use the chocolate either. They took only about 11 min's in my oven -- however, my oven cooks everything more quickly. I wonder if they would be good rolled in powdered sugar!
These cookies are sooooo good. Very easy to make. They look very fancy to serve. Just a hint of chocolate mixed with the raspberry is delicious! Thanks for sharing.
Not a fan of chocolate so I left that out...I also tried it with a rhubarb jam I bought at a farmer's market.
These were way too sweet and not good at all. I was really disappointed.
Basically a thumbprint cookie, but with a twist!
These are excellent cookies! I love that they are a crispy cookie and the miniture chocolate chips add just the right amount of chocolate.
This recipe turned out great! I made my own jam and substituted flour for corn starch. I'll definitely make these again!
Excellent Cookies! I made these as part of my Christmas give-aways and they were the favorite out of all the cookies on the plate! I also omitted the chocolate chips
I made this cookes about 1 hour ago with the kids! The kids looved helping me make them, of course! It was simple to make and turned out pretty good! The kids really liked them! Im not a big fan of cookies but they werent too bad!!
It was great , my husband loved them. I used strawberry jam instead and omitted the chocolate.
I made these for a school event and I must admit I was disappointed. They seemed to be real dry, the cookie didn't seem to have much flavor. Also I think they could have used more chocolate chips. The recipe also calls for alot of cornstarch and maybe that could have been what dried them out. I might try them again, using a sugar cookie dough.
Great little cookie! They all looked so pretty. All I had was apricot preserves and decided to try them out, I also omitted the chocolate chips (my son isn't a chocolate fan, he's a little weird :)) They turned out so good. They all disappeared within an hour so I guess everyone liked them as much as me!
YUMMY and so easy !!!! I made them for a board meeting and can not wait to serve them. I had no idear how good black raspberry jam is.... Thanks for the recipe... Suzanne
It worked very well, however they are very tiny cookies so if you're looking to feed big eaters you don't need to split the recipe. WAIT UNITL THEY COOL COMPLETELY BEFORE EATING.. My eager boyfriend burned the roof of his mouth
These were really good. I used regular raspberry jam (couldn't find black) and I chopped up regular chocolate chips to make them smaller. I made them for a mother's day tea, and everybody really enjoyed them. I had extra left over, so I gave them to my friend and she loved them too! She told me "I ate one and all of a sudden I really wanted a cup of tea!" I guess they really are tea cookies! I will make these again!
I LOVE these cookies. They're a little time consuming, but my family adores them. I leave out the chocolate chips, and I use different types of jam, depending on what I have around. Cranberry jam and the black raspberry jam are the best.
These are great eggless cookies (what I was looking for). I subbed a few things, as we all do,for what I had on hand. I used whipping cream vs milk, regular sized chocolate chips, strawberry preserves and added 2 drops of ammaretto flavor. Perfect for cookie exchange, if you don't eat them all while they cool.
Very cute and dainty cookies. They taste great also. I didn't have mini chocolate chips so I grated some baking chocolate and it worked well.
Very good. These are like thumb print cookies. Family vote came to four stars. I love them :)
This is a good cookie recipe. I didn't have mini chocolate chips so I melted regular chocolate chips and drizzled it over the cookies. Very pretty presentation. I used my own homemade raspberry jam instead of the black raspberry jam. Quite yummy.
This was great! I am new at baking and this recipe was amazing. It was easy and they came out awesome. I did how ever use white chocolet chips.
Absolutely delicious. I follow this recipe exactly and the cookies come out wonderful every time. I usually use pastry filling instead of jam; even though it's more expensive, the flavor is better. To completely fill each thumbprint I spoon a couple tablespoons of the filling into a ziplock bag and cut out a corner.
The flavor combination is great and they were really easy to make. I used raspberry preserves and it turned out delicious but I followed everything else to the T. Except that 13 minutes is way too long. I cooked mine for about 6 minutes a batch.
They were really good I had to add 1/4 cup more four though.
Absolutely delicious, if a bit sweet. They definitely want a cup of tea. Next time I'm going to try almond extract and (fewer) white chocolate chips with the raspberry jam. Chopped almonds and chocolate in the well would be great too. They look cute, too. Good for the holidays. Thanks!
YUM!
The cookie itself was delightful, but things didn't go quite as expected. The batter was really difficult to work with, and the cookies ended up flattening out in the oven. I used red raspberry preserves and it didn't melt in the oven like jam would have.
LOVED IT!!!! I reserved the chocolate until the very end and Instead of Jelly I mixed up some Peanut butter, powdered sugar , touch of corn syrup and a dash of vanilla extract rolled into small balls and put inside of thumb print. I let them set up for about 15 min. in the freezer then baked. Freezer helped a little there was still some slight spreading. drizzeled with melted choc after they cooled a bit!!!Family loved them!
"Wow!" That was my boyfriend's response as soon as he bit into one of these. They are soooo good and look quite elegant. I made mine slightly smaller than 1" and only needed to cook them for 10 minutes. I completely forgot to dip all but the last batch in the sugar, but I didn't miss it at all. Great recipe!
I made these without the chocolate chips and they were really great. Simple and stylish, very showy but easy. ......and tasty!
My new favorite cookie! The chocolate chips and sugar coat add just the right touch. They freeze well and are especially delicious if you warm them up for a few minutes in the rain
Best cookies by far. Liked it because I didn't need eggs. Outside texture is lightly crisp because of being rolled in sugar. Taste is just right. Changes I made: I only had unsalted butter on hand so I added 1/4 tsp salt instead. I omitted the chocolate chips - not a fan. I rolled them into 3/4" balls so they would be more bite sized, besides it made more. Took less time to cook, probably because my oven is so old.
Used white chocolate chips instead. Will definitely make again!
This is my new favorite christmas cookie recipe. I usually don't even eat much of what I bake but I had to have a couple of these. They are really easy and they taste so good. You can use any type of berry jam, I chose to use blackberry. So pretty and so yummy. Thanks for posting this one.
Used chopped walnuts instead of chocolate chips. I used raspberry jam on some and strawberry jam on a smaller portion of the cookies. My family enjoyed them- not too sweet, but not bland either. There was a lot of steam when I took them out of the oven, presumably from evaporated water from the jam, but as I've never made these before I wasn't expecting it and had to open some windows. Overall a great recipe and would make them again!
Very good. I like that the cookie part isn't too sweet so the flavor of the jam can shine. Easy to make as well.
VARRY yummy
These were a hit at our family gathering, but a bit sweet....I will cut back on some of the sugar next time. I used blackberry preserves, but that was my only change...
Love these cookies! I made them for the first time yesterday. I hadn't been able to get mini chocolate chips, so I used regular size chips. They worked fine, except a couple of times I was making the indentation and the large chips got in the way. I used a plastic wine cork to make the wells, and that worked great. The baking time was 15 minutes for my first batch, then 13 for the second and third batches. The oven was preheated, but I think it may run a little cool. I used parchment paper on my cookie sheets, and the cookies slid right off. I think these would be great cookies even without the chocolate chips. The next time I make them I'm going to try orange marmalade and some roughly chopped dried cranberries.
These cookies are completely awesome, following the directions to a T!
It's a good tea cookie because it's flavor is mild and it has a nice presentation. I was hoping for a little more flavor but my husband liked them. You really could substitue with many different jams.
