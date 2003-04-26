Butter Pecan Rounds

An easy drop cookie, and one of my husband's favorites. Use real butter in the recipe.

Recipe by Jennifer

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a skillet over medium heat toast the pecans with 2 tablespoons of the butter, cooking for about 5 minutes. Sprinkle 1 1/2 tablespoons of the white sugar over the top.

  • Cream 1/2 cup of the butter with the white and brown sugar. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Mix in the flour, baking soda and salt. Stir in the pecan mixture.

  • Drop tablespoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown. Let cool and devour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 115.2mg. Full Nutrition
