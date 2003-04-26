Butter Pecan Rounds
An easy drop cookie, and one of my husband's favorites. Use real butter in the recipe.
This recipe is great! I have been making them for a couple of years now for my husband, and they are his favorite. If you turn down the oven temperature to 350, the cookies are soft and chewy. People who don't even like nuts love these cookies. I will be using this recipe for many years to come.Read More
followed excatly except only baked 8.5 mins were good when warm but started firming as they cooled and an hr later were so hard that you had to use thyem as dunkers. They were baked on parchment at 350. as dunkers they rate a 5 starsRead More
Just as promised, a delicious butter pecan cookie. I only had salted butter, so i just cut the amount of salt in half in the recipe and it turned out great. Don't skip the toasting step, it really does enhance the nutty flavor. I also decreased the oven temp to 360 and baked for 10 min and they were crunchy on the edges and chewy in the middle--just how we like them! This was a nice change of pace from the regular cookies out there!
These were a big hit with people in my office. Not too sweet, for the nut lover.
Great cookie recipe! I am a lover of nuts and this has alot of pecans in it. This is a really great chewie, buttery cookie that has wonderful butterscotch flavor. I thought toasting the pecans was a great flavor enhancer and made the nuts oh, so crunchy.
These cookies are very good! It's like a chocolate chip cookie, only with buttered pecans instead of chocolate chips. Don't skip the parchment, it keeps the bottoms from getting over-browned :) Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent cookie! Not too sweet, and the pinch of salt makes it so much better. I only baked it for about 8 min, then put it on broil for 1 minute. Such a pretty golden brown. Yummy!
These are awesome! I just added "Vanilla, Butter, & Nut" flavoring.....yummy!
I made these at Christmas, and they were a huge hit!! They are a nice sturdy cookie that packs and ships well too!
Great cookie recipe, they were just perfect in every way. I thought these were bakery quality! Thanks for sharing!
I think that toasting the nuts, adds a wonderful flavor, that makes this cookie different from others like it. I relly like it!!
I've never reviewed a recipe before because I usually wind up tweaking it a little. I didn't need to change this one at all. And what a result! This recipe goes to the top of the list on my cookie rotation.
Good flavor. Will use again.
eh - this recipe was ok - maybe I toasted the nuts wrong - the dough smelled/tasted great - but the nuts - eh - perhaps 5 minutes to toast is too long? I might try this again because it seemed so promising - might be user error on my part.
so so so yummy! had to force myself to stop eating the dough, and the cookies were just as amazing!!
OUTSTANDING cookie recipe!! I accidentally bought ground pecans instead of chopped, so my cookies were made with a 10-ounce package of ground pecans, but they came out delicious nonetheless. I was concerned that they would be too dry and have a bitter taste because of the ground pecans, but aside from baking up darker, with a flecked appearance, they are truly delicious. Even though I used the ground pecans, I still made sure to cook them in the skillet for five minutes...I think that step just makes this cookie! Thanks for posting this recipe, Jennifer; I'll be using it often.
Double this recipe because they will be gone before you know it. Pay no attention to the other reviews that vary the time and temp of baking, you should know your oven and if its accurate no changes needed. When cooled I sandwiched them with high quality butter pecan ice cream. I also salted the pecans in the butter
Thank you so much, Jennifer! I have been trying to find a recipe like my grandmother's. She always stocked her cookie jar with these and if they ran out, she had waxed paper rolls in the freezer and sliced them right off onto the baking sheet. It brought back some wonderful memories.
These are easy to make. They made a hard cookie with a great taste. Perfect for shipping and gift giving.
Based on other reviews, I decreased the temp to 350 and ground the pecans after measuring. They turned out very tasty! I liked them cooked the full time; I tried some shorter but the gooey taste didn't work well with these.
I made these for my mother-in-law who doesn't like chocolate, and she loved these! Everyone did. They are very buttery and not overly sweet. I added toffee bits - about half a bag, because I love "chunks" in my cookies, and I call them "butter brickle bites." I may cut down on the sugar this time because the toffee sweetens them up even more.
Very good cookie, changed temp to 350 and cookies came out softer!
This recipe flopped for me and I'm not sure why. Because there have been so many positive reviews, I tend to think it was an error my part, but I reviewed everything I did and am sure I followed this recipe to a "t". My cookies spread flat and thin and were therefore hard and cripy. I may try this recipe again and modify my review based on the results. Thanks for sharing, Jennifer!
I make the same cookies, but instead of putting in whole pecans I chop them up real fine and add about 3/4cup.
Absolutely DELICIOUS! I made them as a treat for my boyfriend, and he gobbled up almost the entire recipe. I'm making them again for Thanksgiving.
AWESOME!!!
These cookies are WONDERFUL! Chop the pecans very small, and keep the cookies small, and everyone will rave!
if you love butter pecan ice cream, you'll love these! awesome!
No didn’t make changes. Will make again
I usually object to people changing the recipe and saying it didn't turn out well but I did change this one. I baked it at the lower 350 degrees per some reviews but I browned the butter too. I love the browned butter taste. I browned the butter with the toasting the nuts steps. I drained off the butter before adding the sugar. Cooled the browned butter to room temperature then mixed the cookies. I formed the cookies then froze them before baking. Definitely got raves from my nieces and nephews.
It tastes like a winner to me. Buttered pecan cookies.
Delish. This cookie recipe is a winner in my book. Love how buttery it is but not excessively so and with just the right amount of sweetness. I only had chopped walnuts so used those. Still yum. Thanks for sharing
Made for my coworkers, they loved them. I used cold butter. It took a little longer but they worked great.
These are delicious!
Excellent. Thank you
Very nice soft buttery cookie. This is not a biscuit type of cookie. It's the texture of a chocolate chip cookie with pecans rather than chocolate chips. It was a great surprise.
I was looking to replicate the cookies my grandmother used to make when I was a kid and these were amazing. Just be sure not to overlook them. Even if they come out of the oven a little undercooked, they will firm up and be a delicious soft cookie.
