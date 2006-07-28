Saltine Toffee Cookies

OMG, this is THE BEST!!! Although it's super simple, the timing of it is actually rather precarious... Glad I read a few reviews cause instructions are rather vague for a recipe where one minute off can totally ruin the whole thing. One sleeve of crackers is just the right amount. Definately start a timer for EXACTLY 3 mins from the time it STARTS to fully boil and DO NOT STIR WHILE BOILING (ok to stir a little bit before boiling begins to mix up sugar & melted butter). Also, once in the oven, I'd say 4-5 mins cause I did nearly 6 and my edges were burned. I wanted to use milk chocolate chips, but in a ding-dong moment accidentally bought 62% cacao chunks. Mixed 1-1/4C with about 3/4C milk chips I already had and it came out super good... Really, any chocolate will do, depending on your preference. The chocolate melted and spread very easily and right after that I put the whole pan in the frige and broke it all up about an hour later (it was set after 30mins). I didn't have any problem getting it off the cookie sheet (with all that butter in there!)- most of it acutally came up in one solid piece which I broke up into about 1/2 cracker sized pieces, put in a gallon ziploc and stored in the frige. These are pretty rich, and that's coming from someone with a major sweet tooth... I might sprinkle a little sea salt on top of a few next time... I love salty/sweet... :)