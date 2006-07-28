Saltine Toffee Cookies
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
Pretty good!! Here's my suggestions: Bring to a boil on medium high and then allow to boil for the full 3 minutes without stirring. Space the crackers so they have some gaps between them. When the chocolate is put on, spread it with a spatula as if you were frosting each, then place in the oven for another minute to melt more, then add nuts. Let the cookies sit for about 20 minutes at room temperature and then break apart (they will not be set up all the way) into the individual crackers. Trim the edges with a knife and save the crumbs for ice cream or next time. Finally, let them chill for awhile in the freezer before storing. This way they come out looking nice enough to present--but they taste great no matter how you do it.Read More
I must have done something very wrong. I was so disappointed with the way these turned out after reading all the five star reviews. It tasted and looked just like a saltine cracker with chocolate and nuts on top. If they are done right, are you supposed to recognize the cracker on the bottom? Mine looked like a saltine cracker with all its little holes and ridgey edges. What did I do wrong? I don't think I'll waste the butter, chocolate and especially the nuts on these again.Read More
Very good! I used the saltines with the unsalted tops (not unsalted saltines, just no salt on the tops). You probably need a little salt to give the flavor contrast. Crisp, buttery, toffee-y (not a word) flavor. The chocolate and pecans put it over the top. To the cooks that had gooey results, you may not have boiled the mixture long enough, or, baked it long enough for that matter. Also, DO NOT STIR when it's boiling. I really think you do need to use DARK brown sugar for that true toffee taste. Piece-o-cake recipe, makes a lot for a little $$$, and people will be surprised when you tell them (if you do ;-) that you made it with saltines. Be sure to line a cookie pan with sides (jelly roll pan) with foil, and spray with a non-stick (I used butter flavor) spray prior to laying the saltines down. Easy clean up, and great for gift giving. You could also use almonds for that true toffee experience. I toated the pecans lightly beforehand. A treat to satisfy that simultaneous cookie/candy craving (read: Twix bar). Thanks, Tracy!
I needed to take cookies to a COOKIE EXCHANGE that we were having with our office staff today. I saw these cookies, the reviews were great and they seemed novel and very fun to try. Well, to make a long story short, I made them WITHOUT the saltines. FIRST, I mixed 5 cups of miscellaneous ingredients -- Cherrios, Rice Chex, Pretzels, Raisins, Mixed Nuts, and Coconut spread out in a shallow layer on my cookie sheet. Then I proceeded exactly the way the rest of the recipe said. They were absolutely fantastic and everyone gobbled them down. A little salty and a little sweet. This would be a perfect basic recipe to use up all the bits and pieces of ingredients that you have in the cupboard. Tastes different each time! So all in all this recipe is a keeper. It is yummy and versatile at the same time.
This has just been the hugest hit in our family. My daughter stole it from me, and now her husbands family is crazy over it. We played around a bit too.. we did two batches of the carmel sauce - made a layer of saltines, poured it over, sprinkled toffee chips, layered another saltine, poured the rest of the carmel, baked it 5 minutes, then sprinkled ghhiradelli's semi-sweets and cashews. When the chocolate was warmed, started in one corner and swiped back and forth in zigzags. It made the most beautiful presentation. At our get-together with friends, my two batches were the only empty dish at the buffet. ;) *Just wanted to add that we used Reynolds Release foil, worked a charm. Awesome Tracy, thank you so much for this recipe!
DO NOT STIR THE BUTTER AND BROWN SUGAR WHILE IT BOILS!!!!!! I have never made toffee before and I didn't know this. It really should say this in the recipe because they don't turn out like toffee skor bars...more like carmel. They are chewy. I was so disappointed that after I read reviews and realized not to stir the butter and brown sugar (I stirred it a lot, afraid it would burn) I decided to make another half batch just to make sure that was the problem. I also baked them for 7-8 minutes compared with my 4-5 on the first batch. THEY ARE INCREDIBLE, AS LONG AS YOU DON'T STIR!!!! I wish I had known. These taste like Skor candy bars. I sprinkled just a tiny bit of finely crushed pecans on top and they are delish!
These were excellent!! No joke. My son and his friend thought they were from See's. I used light brown sugar and no nuts. I used an entire sleeve of saltine crackers; I lined the baking pan with half the crackers and crushed the remainder in my hands and sprinkled them over the whole crackers. I did this because of some of the reviews I had read about these being a little greasy. The additional thickness of the crackers soaked up the butter perfectly. Next time I will probably crush all the crackers, so they are easier to cut into a variety of shapes. I will absolutely make these again and again. They were AWESOME!!
So easy and addictive! I used a 9x13" non-stick pan and used only 3/4 cup light brown sugar and 3/4 cup butter. I tried 1/2 cup each, but it didn't create enough of the toffee layer. After spreading the chocolate chips I let it harden at room temperature. It takes about 2 hours and then I use a metal spatula to cut the bars. I tried putting them in the fridge the first time I made them, but when I started cutting them, the chocolate layer separated from the toffee layer. Then when I'm done cutting them, then I put them in the fridge. Thanks for the recipe!
I am begged to make these every year! Kids, neighbors, coworkers etc. I have read the reviews and have picked up some helpful tips. Here are my 2 cents.I use Heath Bar chips (instead of pecans) on mine and it takes it to another level. I make about 10 pans of this every Holiday. !. Must have non stick foil wrap. YES NON STICK KIND. 2. Use your timers! 3. Don't touch the butter and brown sugar mixture once it starts boiling. Boil for three minutes. 4. I use heath bar chips (located in baking aisle)Once the mixture comes out of the oven I sprinkle them over the bubbling mixture and then put back into the oven for 2 mins. 5. Then I take it out and sprinkle the semi sweet chocolate chips on it aprox. 1 cup. Let it sit on there for two minutes or so and when soft I spread it around. I used to put the chocolate chips on then put back into the oven and for some reason it makes them hard to spread. Just let the heat of mixture soften them. 6. Buy a silicone spatula. It does make a difference 7. Let it sit out for at least 30 mins before putting in fridge. This lets it absorb into the cracker.
These are awesome! I originally got the recipe from a friend who called it "Cracker Candy." Definitely line the pan with aluminum foil first - it makes it SO much easier to get out! I'm not a big fan of nuts, so I put multicolored sprinkles on the melted chocolate instead. It makes a very pretty presentation! One thing I've learned it to make sure not to use too many crackers or the toffee won't be thick enough and won't soak through - one sleeve of crackers is perfect. When done right, it's extremely hard to tell that the base is Saltines. I think I have to make these again soon. Yummy!
I've made these 3 times. Twice during Christmas and once again yesterday. My 1st 2 attempts were absolutely delicious. My 3rd, not so much! So after comparing what I did differently between attempts,I have this to share: 1) You MUST use real butter. Do not try to sub margarine. It won't work! Use the full 2 sticks. 2) Use a CHEAP store brand saltine cracker. The more expensive Keebler & Nabisco brands end up looking & tasting like a cracker smeared with toffee & chocolate. The cheaper ones absorb the toffee & result in a light & crispy product. 3) The pecans are a must! 4) Make sure you boil the mixture for the required 3 minutes. Otherwise the toffee won't harden properly. If you do it correctly, the finished candy will pull easily away from the foil all in one hard piece. It looks like a giant candy bar.
Delicious! IF you follow these rules: 1. Line cookie sheet (with sides!) with foil and spray with Pam 2. DO NOT stir the butter and brown sugar! Every fibre of my being wanted to stir, especially at the beginning, but don't do it. It takes care of itself. Just put it on med-high, wait until the sides start to boil, then start your 3 min timer. 3. Watch the cracker/toffee mixture in the oven very carefully! My first batch only went 5 1/2 mins but it was enough to burn it beyond repair. Toffee is very touchy and all ovens differ so don't put the timer on for 6 mins and walk away...I learned the hard way! Other than that, it is an amazing recipe that people really go crazy for. I live in the Yukon so I just put it outside for an hour and it was ready to crack into bark-like pieces. Yum..thank you for the recipe! :)
Wow, this was absolutely wonderful!! I used my silpat liner and had no problems getting the toffee to release. I also used walnuts rather than pecans because thats what I had on hand. I cooled them in the fridge and after breaking apart, stored them tightly covered there as well. I couldn't stop eating them!! My kids were disappointed when we were out...good thing that they are so easy to make!
DELICIOUS!! This was the first to go on my Christmas cookie trays. Easy to make. A must to line pan with foil and I put my in the fridge for about 2-3 hours. Breaks apart easier. THE BEST!
Hold on to your pantyhose ... this recipe is about to get kicked up a notch!!!! It's already fantastic, BUT ... instead of nuts, sprinkle on some really crispy, chopped bacon. NOT bacon bits. I used low sodium Oscar Mayer bacon that I microwaved until it was really crispy. I'm not kidding. This stuff is great just like the recipe tells you to make it. But skip the nuts and use milk chocolate chips and add bacon. You won't be sorry!
I gave these 5 stars because they are so quick and simple to make, inexpensive, and everyone loves them! I whip out several batches of these for co-workers, teachers, bus driver, etc. Some tips: always line your jelly roll pan with foil AND spray with non-stick spray. You can use graham crackers or saltines; my family prefers graham crackers. Be sure to watch your time closely so they don't burn. After you put on the chocolate chips, return the pan to the oven for about one minute then it's easy to spread the melted chips with a spatula. I don't usually add the nuts as they are pretty expensive and I am always making multiple batches. I usually just sprinkle them with red and green sugar if I have it. I always let these cool in the garage-- freezer or fridge is not necessary unless you're in a hurry. Then before they are completely cool, use your pizza cutter to cut them. These makes a for a nice presentation (as they are in squares) and easy removal from the tray.
This so good but it can be tricky to make. I think the most important thing is to let the butter and sugar boil for a full 3 minutes and DON'T stir it. I made the mistake of stirring the mixture and it ended up extremely sticky and gooey- it could of pulled a tooth out!
Delicious!!!! Just REMEMBER to line the pan with wax paper. I didn't and now I'm short 2 cookie pans!!!!
Taste great! We were all surprised! I followed the other reviewers tips: Line pan with foil (no spray and it still worked great), cool completely (I didn't use the fridge/freezer, it just sat on my counter for about 5 hours since i had some zoolights to see), cut with a pizza cutter (this worked great and made nice size pieces), and finally my favorite, use the leftover crumbs for ice cream topping...yummy!
Used crushed candy cane on top! YUM.
I did not care for this recipe. Picked out this recipe last night because I had lost my original and didn't think there would be any difference. Idk if it was the boiling for 3 min or the oven at 400 but it was wayyy too dark and burnt tasting. The proper recipe is bring to a boil and then into the oven at 350 degrees.
Would of been wonderful if I was able to eat it. As suggested by a previous reviewer, I used parchment paper on a baking sheet rather than foil. An absolute mistake. Was unable to salvage any of it, as the paper stuck to everything. Very disappointed. Will try this again, but with foil.
Super easy and yummy - just grease your cookie sheet and after baking refrigerate for 1 hour then just twist like an ice cube tray to release :)
OMG, this is THE BEST!!! Although it's super simple, the timing of it is actually rather precarious... Glad I read a few reviews cause instructions are rather vague for a recipe where one minute off can totally ruin the whole thing. One sleeve of crackers is just the right amount. Definately start a timer for EXACTLY 3 mins from the time it STARTS to fully boil and DO NOT STIR WHILE BOILING (ok to stir a little bit before boiling begins to mix up sugar & melted butter). Also, once in the oven, I'd say 4-5 mins cause I did nearly 6 and my edges were burned. I wanted to use milk chocolate chips, but in a ding-dong moment accidentally bought 62% cacao chunks. Mixed 1-1/4C with about 3/4C milk chips I already had and it came out super good... Really, any chocolate will do, depending on your preference. The chocolate melted and spread very easily and right after that I put the whole pan in the frige and broke it all up about an hour later (it was set after 30mins). I didn't have any problem getting it off the cookie sheet (with all that butter in there!)- most of it acutally came up in one solid piece which I broke up into about 1/2 cracker sized pieces, put in a gallon ziploc and stored in the frige. These are pretty rich, and that's coming from someone with a major sweet tooth... I might sprinkle a little sea salt on top of a few next time... I love salty/sweet... :)
Okay, big warning (not the recipes fault, but my understocked grocery store's) : Do NOT use salted butter for the toffee or else you'll be accosted by the salty taste! But again, not the recipes fault. Otherwise this was DELICIOUS. You'd never know these were saltines! The second time I made these I used unsalted butter and it was FANTASTIC. Also, I like toffee more than I like chocolate (I know, I'm bizarre), so I doubled the toffee recipe and followed another reviewers advice and poured half the toffee over a layer, then put a second layer of crackers on top, and put the next layer of toffee. Mmmmm. You literally couldn't tell these were saltines! A friend of mine suggests using matzo instead of saltines because that's how he makes his :)
These were a big hit at our house this year. One thing I would do differently though is I would somehow line the pan because it stuck to the pan really bad
These are great, especially for Christmas gifts. Definitely a must to use a cookie pan with sides, cover it with foil and spray with cooking spray so that removal and clean-up is a snap. I use a pan that allows about 45-50 crackers and completely pave the pan with crackers. 4 ounces of crackers seems a bit too few for the amount of toffee and chocolate. Never had the need to return pan to oven to melt the chocolate for spreading and I found that FINELY chopped pecans pressed gently into the chocolate helps keep most of the nuts from falling off when cooled. Don't worry about trying to break them up according to the crackers - I actually prefer the random sized pieces since it's more like a bark than a cookie. Thanks so much for a great, fun recipe!
These are so much better using graham crackers instead of saltines.
Thanks for great tips from reviewers. Used parchment, one sleeve of saltines fills 15x10 sheet, place crackers salt down, don't stir when boiling, use dark brown sugar, bake at 350 for 7-8 mins, watch it doesn't burn, let set at room temp then cut with pizza cutter then fridgerate. I prefer milk chocolate.
GREAT AND EASY! I did use the tips of other reviewers by using greased disposable pans. To those with a candy thermometer, the sugar mixture should be at the "soft-ball stage" or 230 degrees. Make sure you start timing the three minutes at a full rolling boil, not before. :) Other than than, perfection! :)
I have made this recipe multiple times and everyone loves it! Many of my friends call it "Crack Candy" instead of Cracker Candy because it is that addicting. The few tips I have learned are that like others have stated...it is crucial to spray the foil before baking. Make sure you count the 3 minute boiling time from the moment you have a good boil going or use a candy thermometer get it to about 270-290 degrees (soft crack) and once you spread the toffee on the crackers and put it in the oven it will reach hard crack stage for sure. We keep it in the fridge once it has cooled completely and has been broken into peices. I find that if you refrigerate or freeze before it is cooled completely the toffee tends to be a little softer/stickier instead of hard and crunchy. I guess it all comes down to preference. Either way...I have never heard any complaints when making this yummy dessert. It's easy and very very good. Enjoy!
If you love toffee, you will love these! I wouldn't call them a cookie, much more like a candy. I used a large jelly roll pan and used 1 1/2 sleeves of crackers. I lined my pan with my silpat liner and they came out beautifully. Don't expect these to "break" along the shapes of the crackers. They break into various shapes, but still look very nice. I think I will use more crackers (2 sleeves) next time because I prefer the taste of the few that aren't overwhelmed by the toffee mixture. They were very easy to make and a huge hit at my BBQ! Definitely one to make again and again and again and again :-)
Biggest hit treat I have made in 40+ years. There are so many possibilities with variations. Different nuts, or add fruits as soon as they come out of the oven. Best trick is to use parchment paper, NOT FOIL, and you don't need the cooking spray. The cooking spray makes it greasy but the parchment paper also absorbs the excess butter making the treat greasless. Ingredients you can add are dried fruits, coconut, sprinkles, every nut possible, sea salt, etc.. And I have even tried it with different kinds of crackers....graham, other snack crackers of all kinds. But the saltine is always the best....and I do use the salted.... I love this recipe.....enjoy!
This is my second Christmas making this recipe. Very good and quite easy to make. They do taste very much like a Heath bar, don't let the saltines fool you. A few tips I have learned. First, I line my cookie sheet with parchment paper. This makes it much easier to remove. Second, I put mine in the freezer for an hour or so once I'm done and they have cooled a bit on the counter. I have found this makes it very easy to remove them and you can break them into "cookie" size pieces quite easily! Also, I tried it last year with the dark brown sugar as it calls for, but this year I used light brown sugar. It turns out either way, but I think the dark has a more "toffee" taste to it when finished. Overall, highly recommend this one!
I didn't read the reviews and I ended up with saltine toffee crumbles instead of cookies because of the toffee sticking to the pan. However they are still very tasty and can double as ice cream or yogurt toppers for the occasional sweet fix! I will try again and I will line my pan with either wax or tin foil with non-stick cooking spray. Regardless of my mistake I still give it 4 stars!
I would try this with pretzels
I love this recipe! I use graham crackers instead. I find they taste better. I also use a 9x13 pyrex cake pan which I think is easier to manage.
I use unbleached parchment paper that is too big for the pan. I like it with dark chocolate - fair trade of course! Try all different nuts and combinations of nuts/fruit. Pistachio & Pine, Walnut & Dried Cherry, etc... After you spread the melted chocolate chips and put on the nuts put the whole thing in the freezer. Then start getting ready for the next batch and after a few minutes the toffee will have cooled and you can lift it up by the the parchment paper and leave it in the fridge and pull out the pan to make the next batch! It sets really quickly and you can put batch after batch on top of each other. I leave mine in the freezer overnight and then break it up the next day - I just use my hands. Since it's so cold it just breaks into nice pieces. Then put into a container and keep in the freezer until you are ready to give/serve. I make A LOT of batches of these every year. I give it as a gift, bring it potlucks and have extra for those "emergency" situations.
These are delicious! Everyone I have made them for loved them! The second time I made them it was for work and a co-worker hates pecans, so I put toasted almonds on and they were great! But don't overcook the sugar mixture. It will harden up a little too much. And make sure you put them on parchment paper or foil before pouring the sugar mixture over. And for sure, put them on a cookie sheet with sides! The first time I made them they boiled over all over the stove. Lesson learned. Also, it helps if you put the bars back in the oven for a minute after you sprinkle on the chocolate chips. They spread easier. Yummy!
I was given some of these as a Christmas gift and they were eaten all on the same day! They are so good, have a fabulous texture, and would make excellent gifts for neighbors, friends, everyone--share these, they are too good to keep to yourself!
These are great! 4 oz of saltine crackers is 1 sleeve; 1 cup of butter is 2 sticks; 2 cups of chocolate chips is the whole regular size bag. Hope this helps because I misunderstood some of the directions but made a save by making a double batch. Also, make sure these bake in the center of the oven....my one cookie sheet was too close to the oven wall and burned about a 1/4" in. Put in refrigerator 2 hrs to chill/harden very well. Will be a regular cookie I will make for bake sales and holidays!!! Oh....almost forgot....I topped my chocolate/nuts with tiny sprinkling of Sea Salt which complimented the cookies very well.
These were awesome! We used cinnamon flavored graham crackers, milk chocolate chips, and walnuts. I cooled and keep them in the freezer or they get gooey. I did have the same problem others had with sticking. Next time I will follow suggestions of others to use foil, don't stir while boiling, and keep oven long enough. I will definately make again.
YUM! Giving all of my husband's co-workers a bag full of goodies and I was looking for different things I could put in. I recently had some of these and they were delish, so I thought I'd try them. Very good. Just a couple tips from other reviewers: 1) Line a rimmed cookie sheet with foil and very lightly spray with cooking spray for easier removal of toffee. 2) Start the 3 minute timing of the boiling once it's pretty much a hard boil and DO NOT STIR the caramel while boiling. 3) Either dark or light brown sugar will work, but dark gives a richer toffee flavor. 4) Toasting the pecans first enriches their flavor. 5) Either salted or unsalted butter also works; I used unsalted this time because it's what I had and just added 1/2t. salt to caramel boil. I also used dark chocolate, because it's what I had. I think this would be good with any chocolate.
This is definitly a "better than s*x cookie"!! Easy to make, but I recommend "pressing" the nuts into the warm chocolate (I used Milk) before cooling. I didn't do this the first time and most of my nuts fell off when I broke apart the cookies.
You can't get easier or better than these! We used milk chocolate chips...we think they taste better. Also, it's best to line your pan with foil then lightly butter or spray the foil. You'll have no problems with them sticking. Absolutely wonderful!!!
It's a classic. Use parchment paper. sprinkle crushed saltines on top to help absorb excess grease. Nut lovers: increase the nuts and put on before pouring toffee (I love pecans and almonds). They toast magnificently. Afterward, just sprinkle chocolate of choice on top til spreadable. Sharlene and I call these labor cookies because when we give them to friends who have reached their due date, ba-da-bing - they go into labor!
Excellent. I used a 9x13 glass pan (lined with foil and nonstick spray), and about a sleeve and a half of the cheapest saltine crackers at the store. Not greasy at all, and delicious. Instructions were very easy to follow, and I didn't change a thing. Thanks!
THE SALT HAS TO BE ON THE BOTTOM. THIS WAY YOU WILL HAVE THE SWEET AND SALTY TASTE.
These were so easy to make, and I had TONS of people ask me for the recipe. Tips: Make sure when you make these that you LINE your pan with foil, to make them easier to remove and break up. Also, I used a little more than 4 oz. of crackers. I used a jelly roll pan and I lined the entire bottom of it. I used about 6 oz. (1 and 1/2 "tube" packages of crackers) Hope it turns out well for you! Thanks for the recipe Tracy!!
I'd never heard of this before! It's addicting!
I didn't have brown sugar so I used 1/2 honey and 1/2 white sugar, it still worked great! (I also used milk chocolate chips.) This is also good with chopped peanuts on top.
My mom has a recipe like this one, and we've made it every year - it's sooooo good! What we do is fill the pan with saltines, and the edges that don't get a full saltine, we break saltines in half to fill in the border. When we sprinkle on the chips, we just cover with foil for about 5 minutes, instead of sticking it back in the oven, and the chips are nice and melted and spreadable. We also sprinkle on some of the sundae topping nuts instead of walnuts. AND we line the pan with foil and then grease it so they come out super easy. When they are broken into abstract shapes and wrapped or put in a jar, they make a great holiday hostess gift or gift in general. YUM!!!!
If you're a chocolate/toffee fan, you will love these! I like my toffee to be more crunchy, so I boil for 8-10 minutes (start timing when it comes to a full rolling boil) instead of 5 before putting it in the oven (once it comes to a full rolling boil, do not stir it). Once in the oven, I wait until it starts to bubble before timing it for 3-5 minutes. I also like mine with a mixture of peanut butter and milk choclate chips...so yummy! It tastes like a peanut butter Skor bar.
I made these as holiday gifts for my coworkers. One of them said "these are more addicting than crack". She's right. They are so yummy and oh so good. I used an 11x17 cookie sheet with sides and lined it with non stick aluminum foil. This was super easy. One important tip: mix the butter and brown sugar together until combined over low heat - then bring it up to a boil and DO NOT STIR IT!! No matter how badly you want to. Let it boil for 3 minutes and pour it over the crackers. Perfection!
Very disappointed! Perhaps I made this incorrectly (packed the sugar too tightly?), but if that is the case, this is definitely not a fool proof recipe as many reviewers made it sound like it was. The toffee came out terribly. I really wanted to be able to give this as gifts as it sounded delicious and easy, but unfortunately, I am going to have to continue looking for another recipe to replace this one.
Just by complete mistate, I only added 1/2 cup of butter and it turned out absolutely fantastic. I only realised my mistate when I was sharing the recipe with my Mum. I don't know what 1 cup of butter would be like, but why mess with perfect? I think 1/2 cup of butter is all you need. Thanks so much for the recipe Tracy. I only made it because it sounded so strange. Well done!!!!
My whole family loves this recipe. I love it because it's easy, ships well, and is a great addition to holiday plates. Only caution- be really careful taking the pan out of the oven. Keep the pan level or it will spill all over. DON'T let kids do that part!
These cookies are so yummy and always a hit. I use a disposable 13x9 cookie sheet and it doesn't need any spraying. The cookies pop off with no problem and the cookie sheet can be used again. Definitely a hit in my house!
YUMMM!!!! This is a great recipe! Turned out perfect. The only thing I did was double the boiling time to ensure that the toffee wasn't gooey when it set up. I used milk chocolate chunks instead of semi sweet chips. Tastes like a Heath Bar but better!! Easy, cheap (considering how much one batch makes!) and delicious :) I keep the crumbs in the freezer to use as an Ice Cream topper!!
These cookies are fantastic!! I made them at Christmas in tins and for a recent reunion, and everyone raved and demanded the recipe. Very easy to make and so addicting to eat! I used finely ground pecans which made for a nice presentation. Even my husband, who is a chef, gave them a major thumbs-up!
Unbelievably awesome!!
At first, it wasn't quite as good as I was expecting with all the 5 star ratings, but it does nicely in a pinch if you need a quick fix. I'll probably experiment with it to make it thicker. The thickness of a single saltine cracker isn't anything to get all excited over. Maybe a thicker cracker would make them perfect. My husband took a taste, made a face and said, "This is really salty." They are alot better after sitting in the fridge at least over night. I made them 2 days ago. I just had one and thought, "OK these are better now!"
Very good! I just made a few alternations, and they turned out nicely. I made them for my mother with food allergies, so I used gluten-free corn chips instead of saltines and all natural brown sugar and chocolate. They were a little overly sweet but still nice once they were refrigerated for a while.
I did not care for this, tastes like it sounds:butter w/ crackers, brown sugar and chocolate:(
This recipe is great. I've been making it for years and no one ever believes me when I tell them that the base is saltines! One thing that I like to do that's different, because I'm not a big pecan person, is put M&M's and broken pretzel twists on the top. It gives it the extra-crunch as well as extra chocolate flavor. This a great recipe for all ages!
This is my first attempt at making toffee, and it was incredibly easy and delicious! You wouldn't even know it was made out of saltines! I used 1 sleeve of saltine crackers which barely covered the bottom of my rimmed cookie sheet. This is very easy to make and I found no need for foil, these released perfectly and when sprinkled with pecans were heaven. Thanks so much for the wonderful recipe!
Easy, yummy and addictive!!!
Wow...these are incredible...I followed other's instructions and lined the baking sheet with foil. I was originally worried because the butter and dark brown sugar smelled weird while it was cooking but I just went with it. I didn't stir it while it was cooking. It turned out great so don't be weary of the funny smell. I lined the baking sheet with 1 sleeve of crackers and then crushed about 1/3 of another package to make sure it didn't come out greasy. I don't know if that was necessary but it didn't mess up the recipe..that for sure. I used mini semisweet morsels because they melt faster and placed it back in the oven to melt the chips. I pressed the pecans down into the chocolate to make sure they stuck. I tried cutting it after it was already cooled and that didn't work. Breaking it worked fine (and I had fun eating the crumbs!). I was wondering how to store them so I put half in the fridge in tupperware and the other half out on the counter. Both were fine, the counter version seemed softer and stuck in the teeth easier...ANYWAY...this recipe is amazing and easy and cheap...it doesn't get any better than that!
Excellent and super easy to make! I did exactly what the directions specified--I didnt touch it once it started boiling and it turned out great. I used semi-sweet chocolate on the top and instead of pecans, I used sliced almonds. My husband says it tastes exactly like Almond Roca--which we both love. I plan on making this more often; it is so easy and cheap to make. A keeper!
these were a favorite for the holiday season. definitely take other reviewers advice and line the cookie sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray. watch the time on these as they do not forgive the slightest bit of over cooking.
One word best describes this recipe: YUM!!! I made it with my 7-year-old and we loved it!! Not only was it a cinch to make, but it was fun and it tasted great!! The changes I made: I used MILK-chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet and I used walnuts instead of pecans. Delicious!! My family and I preferred the milk chocolate over the semi-sweet... very good! Thanks for the recipe!
What a waste of money!Pecans are to expensive to waste on this recipe.Everything set up fine but the only taste was the bitterness/flavor of the semi-sweet chocolate.May be better using milk chocolate.
These cookies were really easy to make and tasted great. The recipe left out one very important step. Grease the pan! We broke a spatula trying to get these out of our cookie sheet.
Wow. First of all, I lined my baking sheet (with sides) with non stick aluminum foil, and VERY lightly sprayed it with Pam. I actually then took a napkin and wiped a lot of it off, I didn't want the crackers to soak it up. I then used 1 and 1/2 cups brown sugar and 1 and 1/2 stick of butter. I used real, unsalted butter since the crackers I used were regular saltines. The brown sugar and butter started to boil and I timed it for three minutes and kept stirring. Once done, I poured it over my layer of saltines very carefully. It made plenty, and by the time they were in the oven for 5 minutes, the crackers were floating on a fine layer of sauce, ensuring that the bottoms of the crackers will not be exposed. I also used a little more chocolate chips than suggested. Maybe 2 and 1/2 cups. I poured them over and popped it back in the oven for about 30 seconds and the chips spread like a dream. Stuck in the fridge overnight and broke it up the next day. Beautiful and tastes fantastic! What an easy and cheap recipe!
I made these the other night for a work function, there were none left! I used my nonstick baking sheet, unlined, with no sticking issues (Sabatier is the best if you can find them!). It was 95 degrees out, my AC was on and still 80 in the house. I did whisk the brown sugar/butter because I started to smell burnt sugar- I used dark brown sugar. I baked at 400 for only 5 minutes, and the sugar layer spread out quite nicely, reaching the edges I could not when it started to cool. I used a whole regular bag of Special Dark chips, waited for 5 minutes, and spread with no problem. I put the whole pan in the fridge to cool, and then used my meat cleaver to cut them. I left them out at work, and when they warmed up to room temp, they were not overly gooey, just right. These have a whole cup of sugar in them, so I don't understand the complaints of being too sweet- of course they will be sweet! The dark chocolate/sweet brown sugar/salted tops Saltines complemented each other quite nicely; I did not use nuts, as we have food allergies. Overall, I would make these again, they were a huge hit! Word to the wise, the brown sugar/butter is WICKED HOT, be careful! Thank you for the recipe!
make next time with toll house crackers and no chocolate on top.
Delish, everyone always loves these, especially the kids.
I love this recipe!! Made it 3 or 4 times. I put in the frig for approximately 2 or 3 hours to cool. When I place them on a plate to serve at room temp, the choc gets soft and melts. What am I doing wrong? Softening doesn't seem to be a big problem because it is such a hit. But, I would like to know how to stop the choc softening at room temp so I can give as Christmas cookie exchange. Your suggestions please - - - - -
I really like this recipe. My mom makes this with 1/2 cup white sugar instead of the brown - but I think the brown is better since it gives it more of a toffee flavor. Great recipe and a big hit.
Taste fabulous! Like many others, it was a challenge to lift the cookies from the tin foil. I'll definitely use the quick release foil suggestion from others. Here's a tip - use a pizza cutter to break into 'cleaner' squares before removing from baking sheet. Enjoy!
This was a quick and delicious treat. It went over well at a holiday tea at work. Not sure if it was necessary, but I used foil and sprayed it.
Delicious and addicting! I topped some with chopped walnuts, some with sea salt, and left some plain. My son had tons of fun helping with this :)
I just had to try this recipe because of the saltine crackers. I guess it peeked my curiousity and I was amazingly suprised at how they turned out. One of my co-workers loves toffee and she couldn't stop eating them. I found though, that they tasted better days after they were made. Will definitly add these to my Christmas baking list. Thansk!
thought this was easy and awesome! i didn't add the nuts, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly! Made a day ago and it's definitely GONE!!! :D
I'm just going to have to keep trying with this recipe. The first time I tried, I didn't use foil and I ruined my jelly roll pan, despite liberally spraying with cooking spray. I knew it was ruined anyway, because I stirred the caramel the entire time, and I'm not sure what was wrong with my chocolate chips, but they looked almost grainy as I spread them. I used Nestle Milk Chocolate. This time, I used a glass pan, but it looked awful coming out of the oven... Soggy? I put the melted chocolate on it anyway, and I can see a layer of grease forming along the sides of the glass... I'll wait to see how it sets up, but I suspect I will try again with a regular jelly roll pan and release foil. I'm determined to make this work!
Love love love this recipe! Easy to make and usually the hit of a party. Have made this several times and have mixed it up with other nuts like almond and walnuts - still turns out fantastic. Took other readers' advice on letting the sugar boil without stirring. After breaking, I place the pieces in a container and freeze them before serving.
Amazing! I didn't use foil and they came out just fine. I put them in the fridge and after they were cold they came out just fine. I didn't even butter the pan! If you eat them cold they are crunchy and if you let them get to room temp they are soft. I like them both ways. :)
These are soooo good, I have made them about 4 times since I found this recipe and each time they have turned out awesome. Only hints I have are if you don't have cooking spray on hand, just butter the tin foil, it works just as well and also to cut them use a pizza cutter it works wonders. These are so easy to make and you can use any time of chips on them, but I prefer milk chocolate.
I used the individual Saltines instead of the sheet and it was so easy because there was no need to cut them. They came out in perfect squares.
Love, love, love that this recipe is so simple, easy, and quick to prepare. I'm going to try it without the crackers, though, as I think it sort of detracted from the taste rather than adding to it. But it was still good and I will make this again.
Fabulously easy! For those with nut allergies - sprinke rice krispies on the top for a sweet crunch.
Super easy and delicious!
These are always a hit!
Love these! I cover my pan with crackers even if it means I have to break some into smaller pieces to make them all fit. I do not use foil on the pan, have never had a problem with cleaning the pan later or any other problems. The key to the pecans not falling off is to chop them really small, plus it's prettier if you do this too. I always let mine cool by putting them in the fridge for a little bit, then they come right out of the pan and they're easy to break apart. Very easy recipe that seems like it should be difficult to make!
After making this recipe I realized I couldn't get it out of the pan! Unless you use a non-stick pan, or line the pan with foil, the cookies are stuck. They aren't pretty when you try to pry them out either. I would also suggest using more crackers so it's more crunchy and not so chewy. ***Update 10/31/10: USE BUTTER (not margarine). This will make it a 5 star recipe!! Line a 10x15x1 baking sheet with foil, lightly spray with cooking spray. Line with saltines and bend the foil up on the end where there is a little space left. Pour on toffe mixture and make sure you bake it long enough to avoid chewiness. Make sure they coll completely before you break them into pieces.
Very good! I served it at a party today and got rave reviews. I did use light butter. Here is the lowdown on that decision... As far as taste it was still amazing! It was a bit wetter on the bottom than it would have been if I had used real butter. If you plan on keeping it for awhile or giving it out in tins, light butter is not an option. If you are making it to serve within a day, just cut parchment paper neatly, or use doilies in between layers on your platter and you will be ok. You must also keep them in the fridge. The taste is still great and it cuts the fat tremendously. Also, for anyone who celebrates Passover, this is going to be Matzah Toffee Crisps for me! I know it will blow everyone away! I have a similar recipe for that but this is easier and I am sure will be better.
I made this EXACTLY as written but it didn't work. The toffee never set up and the chocolate chips didn't melt. I put it back into the oven hoping to get the chips melted but after 7 or 8 minutes I gave up hope. I figured I would let it sit for a bit and give them a taste anyway. Not so good. It was overpoweringly sweet and the toffee was still gooey. The crackers were still somewhat crisp so that helped. Probably will not try this again.
You must try these. SO EASY to make and SO ADDICTING!!!! It will be a recipe I use OVER and OVER. I'm going to try pretzels next time
I came across these at a Farmers/Craft market a few years ago and the kids and I loved them. I knew I had to find the recipe. And here it is. Soooo good! And easy to decorate a bit depending on the occasion.....add candy corn or orange/black sprinkles for Halloween, crushed candy canes for Christmas.....really any little decoration for any occasion if you so choose. In my opinion though, you don't need to change or add anything! Delicious!