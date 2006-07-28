Saltine Toffee Cookies

This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.

By Tracy

Servings:
35
Yield:
1 cookie sheetful
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Line cookie sheet with saltine crackers in single layer.

  • In a saucepan combine the sugar and the butter. Bring to a boil and boil for 3 minutes. Immediately pour over saltines and spread t cover crackers completely.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over the top. Let sit for 5 minutes. Spread melted chocolate and top with chopped nuts. Cool completely and break into pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 73.4mg. Full Nutrition
