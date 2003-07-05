Brownies To Die For

A luscious coconut, pecan, caramel, sour cream brownie that will have your taste buds dancing and begging for more. We have at times even melted caramels on top with the pecans instead of the chocolate chips, or have mixed caramels into the batter along with everything else. Your friends will demand the recipe.

By V. Stogner

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x9 inch baking pan.

  • Mix the brownie mix according to box directions, omitting 1/2 of the oil asked for. Stir in the sour cream and coconut pecan frosting. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 20 to 30 minutes in preheated oven, or until done. Be careful not to overbake, or they will harden and be impossible to eat! About 5 minutes before brownies are done, remove from oven, and sprinkle chocolate chips over the top along with chopped pecans. Place back in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove pan from oven, and use a spatula to spread the melted chocolate chips over the top to frost the brownies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 68.3mg. Full Nutrition
