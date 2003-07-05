Brownies To Die For

UPDATE: MY DAD LOVED THESE!! HE HAD TWO BROWNIES IN ONE SITTING (WHICH HE NEVER DOES LOL!)!!! :) Yum! These were REALLY good. If you bake in a 9x13 in. pan for DOUBLE the amount of time instructed (I can't imagine these baking up in 20-30 minutes or in a smaller pan), you'll end up with yummy, lucious brownies! These almost have a maple aftertaste and when baking, smell like maple syrup - but maybe that's just me. :) My neighbor made the most AWESOME German chocolate brownies for our Memorial Day cookout. I was intrigued when I saw the ingredients for this recipe, so I tried this recipe instead of hers. I paired my brownies with a homemade coconut pecan frosting and all I can say is WOW! Although I like the idea of frosting these, I think doing so was a little much for my taste (and I'm a BIG sweet tooth!). On the flipside, I think I would have liked these MUCH less with the chocolate / pecan topping (which is just as sweet, IMHO). Next time I will cut my brownies into small, bite-sized pieces because a little REALLY does go a long way. NOTE: To ensure easy clean-up, line your baking dish with lightly greased aluminum foil. Easy peasy! For a nice presentation, I topped each brownie with a pecan half and then placed into jumbo cupcake liners and displayed on a covered cake stand. Too cute! When my dad comes over to help with my latest house project, he'll be pleasantly surprised (he LOVES German chocolate ANYTHING!!!). Thanks for sharing your recipe Stogner! :-)