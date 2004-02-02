Melt In Your Mouth Cookies III

This recipe makes 3 dozen cookies, takes 15 minutes to put together - chills for one hour in the fridge before slicing. It can be prepared ahead and the dough freezes well.

Recipe by Linda K

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the butter, flour and confectioners' sugar together. At first it will have a pie crust consistency. Roll into one large log and wrap in wax paper or plastic wrap. Chill for at least one hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Slice chilled log into 1/4 inch thick slices. Place cookies on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until edges just begin to turn golden, about 10 minutes. Watch carefully so they don't burn.

Editor's Note:

Add a pinch of salt if you're using unsalted butter. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, if desired. You can also roll the log in chopped toasted nuts, colored sugar, or sprinkles for a special touch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 81.6mg. Full Nutrition
