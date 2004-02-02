Melt In Your Mouth Cookies III

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Add a pinch of salt if you're using unsalted butter. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, if desired. You can also roll the log in chopped toasted nuts, colored sugar, or sprinkles for a special touch.
167 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 81.6mg. Full Nutrition
These are possibly the WORST cookies I have ever made. I made them exactly the way the recipe says, and all I could taste when the cookies were done was butter and flour. They were extremely bland. Everyone that tried them said it was a waste of ingredients. We ended up throwing most of the batter away before baking it. Sure, you could add stuff to make it taste better, but then you would be making a whole different cookie recipe.
02/02/2004
Im only 12 years old and I made these at home alone! These are so easy to make and they taste great too. My mom and my whole family LOVE them. So do I.
12/22/2003
Wonderful holiday cookies! Holiday idea split the dough and add a drop of food coloring and mix through the dough. Frost with a light lemon glaze icing with the opposite food coloring. Mom made these for my graduation party using the school colors it was very festive.
After reading all of the reviews I decided to make these (ridiculous late night sweet tooth and hardly any ingredients) I of course added some vanilla extract and some lemon and almond extract. These were incredible!! Definitely a great base recipe as soon as each batch came out of the oven my husband was running by snatching them. Now whenever I make them my husband and dog and kids all sit next to the oven even my mom when she came to visit even though she doesn't care for sweets.
These lovely cookies are a special treat with a cup of your favorite tea or flavored coffee. Simple always seems to be delicious. I added a tsp of vanilla extract. Rolled the log in chocolate sprinkles before wrapping and refrigerating. Super :)
I'm a pretty good cook and I have to say these cookies are pretty good if you don't have hardly any ingredient lying around. I add a dash of vanilla and a tiny bit of salt, but I've had the original recipe too and it's tasty.
I have made this exact recipe for years just in a smaller portion. I love it, my family loves it, children love it. It is very easy to make but, it is so soft (so it can melt in your mouth) that it crumbles easily. It can be too messy for young children. Sogood though.
Really good, really simple! I followed recipe exactly and they came out great. Next time I might add a little vanilla or almond extract just for something different. These are not overly sweet and would lend themselves well to various additions. Rolled mine in Christmas colored sprinkles prior to chilling. Great recipe!
These tasted amazing!!!! I made them for fun and they are super easy to make! I ended up having to add a bit more butter to get the dough to stay together, but that was because I might have packed the icing sugar a bit. Some cookies turned out a bit more toasted than other ones and they still tasted great! I used half the log and I'm going to make the rest tomorrow. I love how you can freeze the dough and just make it in ten minutes!
