Creme de Menthe Bars

Well I wasn't sure about this at all while I was cooking it, but it turned out soooooo yummy! The brownie part itself probably wouldn't be great by itself (I have another recipe that's out of this world), but with the mint frosting and chocolate on top, it was really just right. I made a half batch and it worked out fine. I didn't want to buy creme de menthe just for this, so I used a splash of mint extract in the frosting, along with some green food coloring. I also wasn't very patient and frosted these while still kind of warm, and then put the top chocolate layer on. However, they cooled nicely and came out of the pan beautifully. I can't wait to make them again. I think they've got a great balance of flavors. Not too overly sweet, not too minty. Might try the creme de menthe another time.