Creme de Menthe Bars

his is a very easy recipe. My son won a purple ribbon (which is higher than a blue ribbon) at the county fair when he was 10 years old. This was also his first paid 'catering' job for a graduation party when he was 12 (he's married now, so that gives you a clue as to how long I've had this recipe). Great brownies with a mint flavored filling.
02/25/2001
AWESOME! The first time I made these at Christmas I did it from scratch, but the next time instead of all the effort, I baked a batch of boxed brownies, and still did the topping the same. We liked it better! The topping is sooooo good! It will definitely become a holiday tradition at our house! Thanks for a great holiday treat!
I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and used a box mix of brownies (double chocolate) and made the icing and chocolate topping per the instructions. WOW! This is an amazing dessert- it's moist, decadent, and slices really easily for a pretty presentation. My creme de menthe liqueur was clear, so I added a few drops of green food coloring to make it festive. I will be making this again and again, and then again some more! Thank you so much Deirdre Dee!
Can I just say, HOLY ! These bars are awesome! I can't make them that often because they only last for about two days around here. FYI, I've also substituted Kaluha for the Creme de Menthe and it was heavenly.
This is a tasty, pretty bar. I used a boxed brownie mix, so I can't comment on the brownie recipe. The one I use is Betty Crocker Triple Chunk-- by far the best brownie mix I've found out there. The minty frosting with the chocolate on top is a nice addition and dresses it up a bit, so that you can serve it on a dessert tray at a fancier party. I tried to "drizzle" the chocolate over the mint frosting, but it didn't drizzle very well for me, so I ended up spreading it. Chill it well so that it cuts with sharp edges, making presentation even nicer.
Wonderful recipe, Thank You Deirdre Dee!!! I made these bars years ago and it has been my holiday specialty ever since. I had a rule of only making them during the Christmas season but since my boyfriend has tried them I've had to tweak that rule a bit. I took a chance this summer and tried Disaronno (an amaretto liqueur) in place of the Creme de Menthe...YUM!
Well I wasn't sure about this at all while I was cooking it, but it turned out soooooo yummy! The brownie part itself probably wouldn't be great by itself (I have another recipe that's out of this world), but with the mint frosting and chocolate on top, it was really just right. I made a half batch and it worked out fine. I didn't want to buy creme de menthe just for this, so I used a splash of mint extract in the frosting, along with some green food coloring. I also wasn't very patient and frosted these while still kind of warm, and then put the top chocolate layer on. However, they cooled nicely and came out of the pan beautifully. I can't wait to make them again. I think they've got a great balance of flavors. Not too overly sweet, not too minty. Might try the creme de menthe another time.
Great as is....But I was short on time so I used Betty Crocker triple chunk brownie mix. WOW! If you have the time try it as written, if not cheating makes a great dish too.
06/08/2002
This was wonderful for a chocolate lover like myself! I didn't like it as much right after i had made it. But was in heaven the next morning after it had time to settle and the flavors to blend a little. Quite rich.
12/11/2000
KID FRIENDLY? THERE"S A TON OF CREME DE MENTHE...A LITTLE TOO MUCH...BUT IT DOES LOOK PRETTY FOR CHRISTMAS..DON'T TRY TO BAKE ON THE TOP SHELF OF YOUR OVEN
11/05/2000
What a wonderful recipe! This recipe has become part of my annual christmas bake list.
I received a similar recipe from a coworker several years ago and it is still one of my most requested desserts for events with all my friends. One major difference - my recipe uses 2 teaspoons of peppermint extract instead of creme de menthe. Definitely more kid-friendly. I will compare my recipe and see what other differences there might be. I don't think it would be as good with a brownine mix instead of the cake layer made with this recipe. This is much denser and moister than most brownies with a more intense chocolate flavor.
Wow - these are just too good and even with a brownie mix.; Similar topping to Nanimo bars but by far better. Thanks for adding something special to my recipe file. Definitely not for everyday tho!!!!!
As per other reviewers, I made a different brownie recipe with this. I didn't like the topping at all though. The taste wasn't really minty. Made mint chocolate Baileys is the problem? That was the only mint liqueur that I was able to find. I had to throw out most of the topping after testing on a section of the brownies (I waited overnight as one user suggested that they get better over time). Very disappointed and a huge waste of ingredients. The only reason that it doesn't get less stars is that I don't actually know what the brownie tastes like.
These brownies are so worth the extra effort. At Christmas I make 2 batches. One Creme de Menthe and with the other I use cherry flavoring and red food color for the flavored layer. Unfortunately, there are never leftovers for me to enjoy so I have learned to hide a few so I can enjoy them with a cup of coffee.
03/05/2002
dense chocolatey cake was so easy to make and delicious. i toned my icing down with less C de M and put in melted chocolate to suit my tastes. it was a hit with friends and a rich ending to any special dinner.
I have been making this recipe at Christmas time for about 5 years. It is my most frequently requested recipe. The only difference is that do not use as much Creme de Menthe (only 2 teaspoons) and I drizzle the chocolate over the top instead of making a layer of chocolate. Also, for a couple of the years I did not have Creme de Menthe and I used peppermint extract instead - still turned out great.
This is one of my most requested desserts. Similar recipes call for 1/2 cup butter in the brownie, and I find that is plenty. I think the 1 Tablespoon of salt is a mistake. I use 1 teaspoon. If you can't find a can of chocolate syrup, which is difficult at times, 16 oz. is a little less than 1 1/2 cups. Use only creme de menthe - not syrup, as it will change the texture. My family likes the mint layer so much that I double it! I like the idea of changing the flavor of the mint layer to peanut butter, but I haven't tried it yet.
I made this twice. First with boxed brownies as suggested and thought it was too sweet for my taste but my husband loved it and the second made it as the recipe calls to make it and I loved it! Delish!
12/11/2000
Fast and easy. Looks and tastes like you spent hours making it. Prepare to make an extra batch, the first one I made disappeared the first day!
My mom has made these in the past and they've always been a favorite of mine. However, I just got done icing mine and found the icing to be runny. I used Creme de Menthe syrup in place of the liquor, powdered sugar as called for, and butter (spread).
Family favorite...been making this recipe for years...the only difference is that my recipe calls for 1/2 c. butter for the brownies instead of the 1 c. that this recipe calls for. Also...I cut the chocolate frosting step in half and drizzle it on top of the creme de menthe frosting instead of making it a full layer.
I found the brownie part of this recipe to be sponge like which I didn't care for at all. Top two layers were delicious tho'. Next time I make them I'll use a regular brownie recipe along with the top two layers.
03/24/2005
Wonderful brownies!! For a quick and easy recipe, substitute a Brownie Mix for the base layer. No one will be able to tell a difference. I get compliments on these everytime I make them.
these went over fantastically! I made the brownies the night before to cut prep time on Thanksgiving, then added the two layers of topping the next day. I suggest you refrigerate them again after the chocolate layer because they're difficult to cut unless they're fairly hard.
I have loved this recipe for years and actually make different flavors. The mint is a favorite, but my son loves my almond joy and peanut butter versions too. There have been a couple other flavor attempts, but these are the ones that have stuck around.
