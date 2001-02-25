Creme de Menthe Bars

4.6
50 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

his is a very easy recipe. My son won a purple ribbon (which is higher than a blue ribbon) at the county fair when he was 10 years old. This was also his first paid 'catering' job for a graduation party when he was 12 (he's married now, so that gives you a clue as to how long I've had this recipe). Great brownies with a mint flavored filling.

Recipe by Deirdre Dee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Beat the white sugar with 1 cup of the butter or margarine until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs. Then stir in the flour, salt, chocolate syrup and vanilla. Mix until combined.

  • Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Let cool then frost with Creme de Menthe Frosting. Refrigerate until set. Then spread Melted Chocolate topping over top. Let sit until set and cut into bars.

  • To Make Creme De Menthe Frosting: Combine the confectioners' sugar, 1/2 cup butter or margarine and creme de menthe. Mix until smooth.

  • To Make Melted Chocolate Topping: Melt the chocolate chips and 6 tablespoons butter together. Stir until smooth and spread evenly over the top of the cooled filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 69.1mg; sodium 176.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022