Nutmeg Logs
This recipe has won best of show, a blue ribbon and three white ribbons. They are nicely spiced and are lovely to present.
These are the bomb! Love them with my coffee. Yum Yum. Thank you
These are the best nutmeg logs I have EVER tasted. These are a must have for cookies!!!
This recipe wasn't all that I thought it was going to be but it wasn't the worst. I found them to be rather dry and rather tasteless, definitely needs the frosting. I probably will not be making this recipe again.
This recipe is just like the one my grandma used before.
My maternal grandmother made these every Christmas. To me it is not Christmas without these tasty cookies.
This recipe was great and to give it a festive christmas touch I sprinkled red and green candies on top of the frosting right after spreading.
