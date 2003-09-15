Hermits with Wine

8 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mom won five dollars for this recipe in 1933 which bought us groceries. Everyone who partakes asks for recipe. We learned of their keeping value only when she sent them to troops in Korea. Before that none of the cookies had lasted long enough for us to know if they kept well! Store separated by wax paper. Substitute dates for the raisins if desired.

By Bob Rand

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Place the raisins or chopped dates in a bowl and cover with white wine. Set aside to soak.

  • Cream the shortening with the brown and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs and lemon and or vanilla extracts.

  • Stir the flour, cinnamon and salt together.

  • Dissolve the baking soda in 1/3 cup of the wine and beat it into the shortening mixture. Stir in the flour. Drain the soaked raisins and stir them and the walnuts into the dough.

  • Drop tablespoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 217.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022