Hermits with Wine

Mom won five dollars for this recipe in 1933 which bought us groceries. Everyone who partakes asks for recipe. We learned of their keeping value only when she sent them to troops in Korea. Before that none of the cookies had lasted long enough for us to know if they kept well! Store separated by wax paper. Substitute dates for the raisins if desired.
Wonderful cookies! I am not usually fond of soft cookies or raisins, but these are good. I soaked my raisins in just enough wine to cover them, (3/4 cup instead of 2 cups), and soaked them overnight. If you get the raisins that are moist packed just for baking you will need even less wine to soak. I cut the cinnamon back to 2 tsp, but 2 1/2 tsp would have been fine. I used lemon extract and no vanilla. I would make these again.
I really enjoyed these cookies. I had them to munch on for days (made 4 different cookies in a day), and they were as soft and yummy almost a week later as they were right out of the oven. My kids really liked them as well. I didn't use as much wine as called for to soak the raisins because it was not needed. Just enough to cover them worked great.
I was looking for a recipe to use an opened bottle of white wine and found this one. The story pulled me in and I HAD to make them. Plus, it called for raisins which isn't a common ingredient any more. They are fantastic cookies-- moist and flavorful. Our company loved them and wanted the recipe. A keeper for sure!
My Aunt made these for me when I was a child in the 60’s we called them by another name and used pecans as well as all white sugar. I like the brown sugar/white sugar and will be using it this way in the future. Thank you to this author’s Aunt for the original recipe.
