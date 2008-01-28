Caramel Cups
These caramel cups, also called caramel tassies, are a real crowd-pleaser. They have a flaky crust with a creamy caramel filling.
Delicious!! A hit at all of my holiday parties. I'll be careful next time not to fill the cups completely with the caramel mixture... leave some room for the frosting or else they'll leak all over the place!Read More
I was making these for my friend Tania who loves caramel. I won't be sharing these because I did not care for this recipe. READ the recipe: the "crust' is cream cheese, flour and butter... no sugar (made me doubtful...and I was right). The crust is tasteless. Its not flaky, its crumby and crumbling. This might be better with a traditional pie crust. The filling is caramel and evaporated milk - cant argue there, its good. But the worst part... is the frosting. I have NO problem with fatty or shortening buttercream and what not. But I did not care for this icing. Again, look at the recipe - its only half a cup of sugar with a cup of shortening. A traditional buttercream would have a shortening to sugar ratio of 1 to 4 ... not 2 to1. The icing is tasteless and greasy. I dumped an extra cup of sugar in it, and it still just tasted like shortening with a gross oily mouth feel. I'm an experienced baker - I did not care for this recipe. Sorry Tania.Read More
These are fantastic. I have made these and eveyone loves the. You have to press the dough high and over the edge a little to get enough space. A little caramel to fill the dip is fine. The frosting when whipped up completes the taste. If it is too fatty - just eat one but it completes the cookie and is better as a whole.
These were pleasant however I did not ice them. I just could not bring myself to make an icing that called for a cup of lard (disgusting)As it turned out they were just fine without the icing. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I have one word to describe these...AWESOME. They are easy to make and delicious to eat. Just be careful taking them out of the pans because they are very fragile.
Oh My!!! AWESOME!! A bit of work, but SOOOOOOOO worth it!!!! I first had Caramel Cups a few yrs back at work, my boss brought them in, she was stingy and would not give recipe. This was it!! Thanks so very much for sharing!! Yum!!
These were wonderful! They were gone before all the other cookies we made.
ADDICTING, albeit a pain to make. I've been asked to make for a wedding.
These are okay. I am not a big fan of the tart crusts. They just tasted a bit blah and greasy. I have made something similar in the past with a shortbread-type crust and it was much yummier!
These were good - though very sweet. I followed others suggestions and did not frost w/icing. Instead, I melted two Hershey bars in the microwave,drizzled the chocolate over the cups and then topped with chopped walnuts. I likely will not make again though.
Too putsy, tasteless and fatty. Ick!
Very good. I too skipped the topping-for me, the cups were sweet and delicious enough on their own.
I am not a very good cook and have a 6 month old baby who doesn't let me do anything, so quick easy recipes are a must in my house. While this was not anywhere near as quick as it says above, it was incredibly easy to put down and pick up again between running around after my little one. They taste awesome and look adorable. Only problem I had was that I ended up only being able to use 70% of the shells because they kept breaking on me. Take it real slow when you take them out of the pan!
loved these
I can't believe the amount of bad reviews for this cookie. My daughter and I have made them for years and get requests for them a lot. Yes, they do take a little time to make, but they are worth it. In order to get the best flavor, bite into a portion that contains all three parts of the cookie. We really love them!
Asolutely LOVE these... they barely lasted the day that I made them... And for those that don't like the frosting, it really does add a little something to the cookie, just make sure you don't just bite into the frosting alone, it really has no taste.
I made this recipe twice, the first time as written and the second time using a shortbread crust and no frosting. The shortbread crust was much better. I will continue to use the filling, skip the frosting, and use the shortbread crust from now on. I was glad to find the filling recipe.
Delicious! I'm not much of a baker and I found these pretty easy to make.
I thought these were just ok. I gave some away & everyone else thought they were fantastic, but to me just ok. Alot of potential though.
These were okay - but a lot too sweet for my taste.
take a bite, get totally addicted, like those potato chip commercials--betcha can't stop at just one!!
I love these!!! I made them for my sisters bridal shower, they were a big hit.
I've been making these for years and I lightly grease the tassie pans before putting the dough in and shaping it. They come out very easily when done and left to sit for 10 - 15 minutes to cool for handling; I've never had them break on me. Also, after putting the icing on (which I pipe using a pastry bag), I sprinkle chopped nuts on them. I've always gotten requests for the recipe or to make them again for employee potlucks.
These are very good, however, I agree with another reviewer in that the dough itself needs something added to it. I also didn't use the icing as I thought they tasted just fine without.
Well I haven't made these yet. I am thinking though perhaps instead of a tart pan, maybe I will try a mini muffin pan because of the complaints about the room for the filling. I think I will opt of of lard frosting and do what others suggested with the pecans and the choclolate drizzle. It really sounds like they could be really good with some alterations. Will give a whirl tomorrow and report back. Am using this recipe because I have everything, sans pecans. So I think I will try to go cheap and just buy some pecans tomorrow. Just thinking maybe some candied pecans might add something a little special, will edit to let you all know what happened. I am giving it a five star now, with the caveat that I may re-rate after they are made. Wish me luck. Happy Holidays all
Great idea however the dough for the pastry cups didn't have much flavor. I think adding some sugar and some salt might help. Just seemed bland by itself. The caramel did help a little. I didn't make the frosting either. I drizzled choc on top like the previous reviews did.
These were the worst cookies. The dough is terrible, the frosting even worse. I am so upset I wasted my time, energy, and money on this! How in the world would anyone like eating these? The frosting is nothing but shortening and I cannot get the grease out of mouth. I had hoped I had found the recipe for light airy caramel cookie cups but the only good thing about this recipe is the picture for it.
I Will Make It Again
Delicious!!!
Not a lot of flavor, the bottom crust needs something added, the frosting I added 1 cup of powder sugar to it, gave more flavor to it. won't make these again.
I have made these several times now and people love them. I do, however use my own buttercream on top and just and little squeeze from a piping bag. My only issue with these is how time consuming the crust is to make. The dough does not respond well to my tart press so they have to be hand pressed. which takes forever and makes less than picture perfect cups. I feel the cream cheese dough allows the caramel to be the star and the frosting adds just enough sweetness.
These are delicious. But - I found that baking the empty tarts really shrunk down the space inside for filling. I'm not sure how to remedy that. I agree with GR8TWEETS as far as the frosting made with all the shortening (lard). I made it and found it to be awful, tasted like commercial frosting. Needless to say, I threw away the frosting and opted to sprinkle Chopped Pecans over the Caramel and then Drizzled Melted Chocolate over the Chopped Pecans. Now that makes for one awesome Caramel Cup!! While making these I vowed never to make them again, but with the Chopped Pecans and Drizzled Chocolate I think I will make these over and over again!!
TOO GOOEY IN THE MIDDLE. JUST NOT WORTH THE WORK. BUT THANK YOU ANYWAY.
