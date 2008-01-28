Caramel Cups

I was making these for my friend Tania who loves caramel. I won't be sharing these because I did not care for this recipe. READ the recipe: the "crust' is cream cheese, flour and butter... no sugar (made me doubtful...and I was right). The crust is tasteless. Its not flaky, its crumby and crumbling. This might be better with a traditional pie crust. The filling is caramel and evaporated milk - cant argue there, its good. But the worst part... is the frosting. I have NO problem with fatty or shortening buttercream and what not. But I did not care for this icing. Again, look at the recipe - its only half a cup of sugar with a cup of shortening. A traditional buttercream would have a shortening to sugar ratio of 1 to 4 ... not 2 to1. The icing is tasteless and greasy. I dumped an extra cup of sugar in it, and it still just tasted like shortening with a gross oily mouth feel. I'm an experienced baker - I did not care for this recipe. Sorry Tania.

