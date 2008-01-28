Caramel Cups

These caramel cups, also called caramel tassies, are a real crowd-pleaser. They have a flaky crust with a creamy caramel filling.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 tassies
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine cream cheese, butter, and flour; mix to form a dough. Pinch off 48 equal pieces and press into mini tassie pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until lightly brown. Cool slightly, then carefully remove from the pans as they can break easily.

  • Melt caramels and 1/2 cup evaporated milk in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave on medium-high heat. Stir until creamy. Pour melted caramel into shells and top with frosting.

  • To make the frosting: Beat sugar, 1/3 cup evaporated milk, shortening, and vanilla until light and creamy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 62.5mg. Full Nutrition
