Chocolate Mint Dessert Brownies
It's a brownie covered in mint cream topped with chocolate, mmmmmm!
These were a great hit! After reading some other reviews, I made a regular brownie mix and used the topping from this recipe. I substituted 1 tsp. of peppermint extract for the creme de menthe and had no problem melting the chocolate chips down in the microwave. I'll definately be making these again. Thanks!Read More
I don't know if this is fair or not but I took away a star because of the difficulty I had finding "creme de menthe liqueur". It was even for St Patty's day and no store in my town carried it. I ended up using mint extract and the flavor just didn't do it for me. The idea is 5 starts but the hassle and end result warrant 3 in my book.Read More
I have a recipe from my mom that's exactly the same as this except that the mint filling uses 3/4 tsp mint extract and 1 tbs water instead of creme de menthe, since my family does not drink alcohol. These brownies are amazing and my coworkers insist that I bring them to every potluck! The brownie part is super moist and dense (much different than a box mix!) and the mint cream is very flavorful without being overpowering. Both the brownie part and the chocolate topping add a nice chocolate flavor without being too sweet (if you use semi-sweet chips in the chocolate topping) and are a perfect balance to the mint cream!
The only reason I didn't give these a 5 is that the brownie part wasn't so good. It doesn't really taste like chocolate and is pretty bland and chewy in an odd way and tastes like if you bake a brownie mix with apple sauce and fake eggs instead of the real stuff. But of course there was all that fat in it so it's not fair! :o) BUT, the mint part (I used 3 teaspoons of mint extract and a few drops of green food coloring) and the chocolate covering were excellent. Next time I'll just make a different brownie recipe, but use the same topping. Also, a bit of advice about the chocolate chips: I think they've changed the recipe for them, because it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to melt chocolate chips in the microwave or on top of the stove without it seizing!!! Even if the water's not boiling, or the power setting on the microwave is .1 and I check it every 5 seconds, it still seizes up. It just doesn't make sense because when I was little, I never had problems melting them. So what I did is get a big bowl of very warm water from the faucet (not so hot that it hurts to stick your hand in it) and put a little metal bowl with the chocolate chips and butter in the water and stirred it until it melted.
My five star rating is only for the mint filling and chocolate topping because I used a box for the brownies. ~ I used an 8x8 pan so mine were thick and after making them a few times, decided for my small pan they are better when I cut the frosting in half! If you are substituting mint extract use very little; start with 1/4 tsp with 2 T of milk to make it cream together. Too much mint makes it taste like toothpaste! Green food coloring gives it a minty look!
SOOOO Good!!! I added 1/4 tsp salt and one tsp vanilla to the brownie mix, and didn't have creme de menthe so I used 1 tsp mint extract. I made a batch of the mint frosting with 3 tsps mint extract as someone suggested, and that was WAY too much. Tasted like toothpaste! Otherwise this is a top notch recipe! Tastes so good & it just melts in your mouth! Yum!!
Fantastic! I made these for a potluck at work, and everyone raved about them and wanted the recipe. I substituted a brownie box mix and used 1 tsp. peppermint extract instead of the creme de menthe. Takes a little planning to account for the cooling steps, but it is worth it!
Oh my goodness...these are sooo good!! And so easy to make. I just bought the store brownie mix and then made the topping with the peppermint extract. If the frosting is too lumpy to spread, just add a little water to make it a little thinner. I also used melted milk chocolate chips as the top layer. It turned out great!!
This recipe was great with the help of the reviewers! I made a boxed brownie mixed and then followed the recipe as directed and it was amazing. I made it for a dinner party and everyone is begging for the recipe!
excellent moist brownie with a minty topping. i used mint chocolate chips for the final layer.
I love mint and chocolate together. My MIL made these one christmas and I fell in love with them. I couldn't stop eating them. I searched for the recipe and found it here. These are SO good. I made brownies out of Trader Joe's truffle brownie mix and used Creme De Menthe. Outstanding and easy to make. My local liquor wharehouse had 2 kinds of Creme De Menthe, one was clear, the other tinted green. So I bought the green, of course. But for christmas I plan on buying a bottle of clear too and putting red food coloring in one frosting and using the green for the other. Only thing I would change is add more Creme de Menthe, as is it's very very subtle mint flavoring and all I could really taste was the butter. I prefer a more mint flavor, so I added more creme de menthe. Next time I will use less butter and more creme de menthe.
I can only rate the toppings, as I used a box brownie mix like others suggested. The cooling steps could be tedious, but I had enough time, and cut the time a lot by using my chest freezer to cool each time. These were absolutely aMAZing. I used 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract (rather than mint liqueur), with 1 Tablespoon of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and a few drops of green food coloring. My roommates were so impressed by these brownies and I loved them too!!!
I made these exactly as the recipe is written except I substituted 2 tablespoons of peppermint extract for the creme de menthe since these were going for a pre-school event. I also substituted rapadura for the white sugar just to try to cut down on the amount of refined ingrediants. They came out wonderful!! The brownies were very "brownie" like, not cakey at all. The frosting and shell seemed to be in good proportion to the brownie. I plan to make more of these for the holidays. Thanks so much for a great recipe!
I especially liked the minty topping.
Yum! Reading others' reviews,, I made my standard brownies and then followed the recipe for the creme de menthe layer as well as the final chocolate layer and let me tell you...the whole thing was one big fudgy,minty, chocolatey delight. A definite winner!
I didn't use syrup but melted some chocolate. It was a HUGE hit at work. And as a mint fanatic, I must say this is going straight in my top list of mint recipes.
I've been making this exact recipe for years! It is very rich. We nicknamed them "Death by Chocolate" at our house. Sometimes instead of the creme de menthe I just use mint extract.
Yummy. My husband took these bars to work for a holiday potluck. I was asked for the recipe. That was easy! Just sent them the recipe from allrecipes.com
As per other reviews, I made my own brownie and used this for the mint topping. YOWZA!!! Fabulous, is all I can say...
I am so excited to have finally found a recipe for these! My mom goes to a cookie exchange every year and brings some of these home. I'm thrilled beyond belief to have found a recipe for the Ultimate Brownie.
I was disappointed with these somewhat. The brownie part was extremely easy. The downside was it tasted funny and had a strange texture. The mint part I followed the suggestion of another reviewer using mint extract and water. I thought it tasted good and was bot too minty. I think if the filling and topping were on a different, more fudge like brownie this would taste so much better.
Amazing recipe. I made these for all my friends and they absolutely loved them! I was the star of our bake sale with no competition using this recipe
I did not make the brownie part, but the filling and chocolate topping were excellent! Since I used an 8x8 pan, I halved everything. I took the advice of another reviewer and froze each layer for 2 minutes before putting it in the refrigerator. Make sure the mint layer is very cold before spreading the chocolate on!
Took to a potluck and they lasted minutes. If you have the time, these are SUPER tasty!!
used 1/2 tsp. Peppermint Extract instead of the creme de menthe.
I changed the recipe a little bit. But it was a perfect Christmas dessert! Soooooooo good!
Normally I make brownies out of chocolate chips and butter, or with brownie mix. i was confused when this recipe called for chocolate syrup. I don't like the way they tasted or the texture, but they went over well with my friends. Personally, i prefer making basic brownies from scratch, so I probably won't use this recipe again, but I won't give it bad recommendation in case it works well for someone else. I like the idea of the toppings, but having two layers is a bit much, so I'd probably flavor the brownies and top them with one layer.
These were devoured at my work very quickly! The brownie is fudgy, exactly what I was looking for!
These were a big hit at a work pot-luck! Everyone kept asking for the recipe! The flavor was great, and they were easy and fun to make!
These brownies are amazing!! To save some time, I used pillsbury family- size brownie mix. I also used an 8x8 in pan instead so that the brownies would be extra thick. The first time I made these I used salted butter, but would recommend un-salted butter instead because it gives the mint buttercream a rather salty flavor.
Great recipe, tastes more like a cake than a brownie though, I'd also add more creme de menthe to increase the mint flavor
These are yummy. I made 1 1/2 recipe of the powdered sugar layer because that layer is so tasty.
Sorry, these didn't make it for me. The brownie layer was not a brownie but a cake texture and it didn't have a rich, pronounced chocolate flavor at all. I didn't waste the rest of the ingredients. After baking and tasting the brownie layer it went into the garbage. I will try another chocolate mint brownie recipe. Zero stars :-(
A friend of mine gave me a recipe very similar to this one and I couldn't find it. I found this one and just used a regular boxed brownie mix like my friend's recipe. I made these for work and everyone loved them and several asked me for the recipe.
I used a pre-made brownie mix for this. I just want to stress the importance of adding milk (or water) tot he confectioners sugar if you are substituting mint extract for the liqueur, i forgot this step and my mint layer was more of a crumbly struessal topping. It made the chocolate topping not settle properly. the brownies tasted great despite this fact. I used about half a teaspoon mint extract in the mint layer and instead of semisweet chips i used andes chocolate mints melted down for the top. It was a great balance of chocolate minty flavor. Tasted much like a girl scouts thin mint.
I really shouldn't review this at all bc I changed the recipe so much... I cheated by using a box mix. I wanted a thicker layer of mint, so I used 1 1/2 the amount called for originally. I also used mint extract instead of Creme de Menthe. I think I should have mixed my mint layer longer, it was sort of grainy to me. I sprinked Andes Peppermint Crunch baking pieces over the top of the frosting to make them look festive. They were cute, just not super sure I liked the taste. That being said, I would attempt them again bc they looked so cute on my cookie tray :)
These are very good although some of my guests found them too rich. They were perfect for me though!
I made these for a potluck at work and they were a success! Everyone loved them. I liked that the brownie part was cakey and not as rich as usual box brownie mixes. The top was rich and sweet enough to balance the flavors perfectly.
I make a nearly identical version of this adding 1 tsp vanilla to the brownie mix, using the 16oz can of Hershey's syrup (not sure if this is 1.5 cups), adding green food coloring to the filling, and using 1 tsp of peppermint extract rather than creme de menthe. These are simply the best!
I cheated a bit. Used a box brownie mix, and 1 tsp peppermint extract and about 1 1/2 to 2 TBS milk in place of the creme de menthe. I let it set at room temp., then i microwaved a can of frosting for 25 seconds and poured it on and smoothed it out. Refrig for an hour and it cuts nicely. It's probably a 5 star recipe, but I gave it 4 just because I didn't follow it to the "T!"
This was so good. My store didn't have creme de menthe so I went with Mint Baileys. It was creamy deliciousness.
Great brownies!! I followed the advice and made my own brownie (from a box) and then used the mint frosting and chocolate topping. They are so easy and amazing! I used 1 tsp. peppermint extract and my recipes was lost so I guessed for the chocolate topping and used 1 cup chocolate chips and 2 Tbsp. butter, still came out great!
These are delicious! I made them for a party and everyone loved them. I just used basic brownie mix but added some dark chocolate/mint chips to the batter. I've also used store bought frosting and just added peppermint extract which is good if you are in a hurry. But, the homemade frosting is better.
Use a boxed brownie mix. Much easier.
Excellent recipe. Everyone loved it at the tailgate party and asked for the recipe. It was a big hit. Thanks so much! I MADE IT EXACTLY AS WRITTEN
WOW! These are great and fairly easy (just be sure to factor in the cooling time!) I multiplied the recipe by 6 for a neighborhood cookie exchange (they were a huge hit!). I also used a brownie mix, because I prefer the non-cakey variety of brownies. Here are a few hints: 1. Add a tbsp or two of milk to the mint frosting if it is too thick. This will help with the spreading of the frosting and limit the amount of brownie crumbs that pull off of the top and mix in with the frosting layer. 2. After letting the frosting set, but before you pour on the chocolate, use your hand or a flat spatula to level the frosting and push it to the edges. This makes it easier to get the chocolate layer to cover everything evenly and also makes it look nicer when sliced. (If you are really into having them look nice when sliced, it might be worth trying the same leveling trick with the brownies after they cool from the oven. I didn't, but wish I had.)
Made this for my grandson's 13th birthday. He loves mint and chocolate. We all loved it! My daughter said that this will replace our favorite chocolate cake recipe. Make sure you double the frosting otherwise you will be sorry! Only make it when you are having company..otherwise it is too tempting to have around:)
Delicious. I used 2 teaspoons of Mint extract w/ a drop of green food coloring instead of the creme de menthe. They turned out fantastic!
I guess i'm just rating the mint cream topping b/c that's all I used and made boxed brownies. Icing was yummy!
Easy to make. Tastes great with vanilla ice cream
This dessert is super good AND super easy. Everyone raved about it.
Everybody keeps raving about the mint and chocolate toppings, which I agree is fantastic. But I also love the brownie part. Using the chocolate syrup makes for a very tasty moist brownie which I find so much better than a box mix. Its also extremely easy to make. You just mix everything together and pour it in the pan. My mom has been making this recipe for 20 years and it is my most favorite dessert.
I made this recipe exactly as written. The mint and chocolate topping for this were excellent! The brownie was a little bland. While I agree that a light cake like brownie would be best with this rich topping, I think this one may have been just a little too light in flavor for my taste. I think a typical fudge brownie box mix might be too rich. Next time I'll either try another homemade browie recipe made with cocoa or maybe a box mix following the 'cake like brownies' directions and then use this topping recipe. All in all still really good though! Oh and it was much better at room temperature when the toppings were soft and creamy rather than cold and stiff......Ive made this lots of times now and Ive changed to liking it better cold :) Still great! I just buy dark chocolate brownie mix and follow the cake like brownie directions (add an extra egg)
Yummy but next time will try a different recipe for the brownie base. The use of creme de menthe was awesome. I upped that to 3 tbsp plus another tbsp in the top chocolate icing. Also added green food colouring to the butter layer.
I brought this to a BBQ with tons of kids, wifes, and hungry hockey players. Everyone loved it, and they keep asking me to make more!
I like the dense cake-like consistancy of the brownie. These are my favorte Christmastime treat.
The toppings were good, but the brownie itself was bland and not at all impressive. I'll use the topping again sometime, but with a fudge-type brownie. And for those of you who want to use mint extract instead of creme de menthe because you "don't drink alcohol"- be advised that mint extract is 89% alcohol. Creme de menthe is 15% alcohol.
"Obscenely good," was how one guest rated this dessert. I used a chocolate chunk boxed brownie mix. A bit of milk really smoothed out the frosting. Tip: to spread the frosting more easily, keep your spoon or spatula wet to keep it from sticking so much. Topped with dark chocolate drizzles instead of a full layer [added a touch of parafin wax to the chocolate] and made some white chocolate leaves for garnish. Fabuloso!
Just the chocolate topping is hard. Instead i just put some chocolate syrup on top, turned out great
I've been making this exact recipe for years. My daughter has been requesting it every year for her birthday cake since she was about 7. She's 15 now and still loves it. I used to make it the quick and easy way substituting a boxed brownie mix. Not anymore! The chocolate cake part of this recipe is just too good (way better than box brownies) and the texture is unique. We like it with Hershey's Dark syrup even better. The mint layer is also better with the green creme de menthe liqueur than it is with mint extract. I only use the liqueur when I make it now. I only buy semisweet chips which makes this dessert taste soooo yummy!!
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!! i tried making this recipe for thank's giving day and my guests loved it!! it's soooooo creamy and chocolatey! it's also very quick and easy to make! i totally love this recipe!!!!!
Put this on top of Ghiradelli Double Chocolate brownie mix. It was excellent. The chocolate layer on top made a nice, solid layer on top of the softer minty creamy layer. I used peppermint extract and 2 drops green food coloring.
I didn't care for the brownie recipe. Other reviewers called the brownies dense and moist but mine were dry and cakey, so I don't know where the disconnect there is. I believe using 3 eggs instead of 4 might help with this. The mint frosting is quite stiff, and I had to spread it very carefully with my fingers so as not to tear the brownies. I found that two tbs of the mint liqueur was not enough mint flavor for me, so I added a third. For the mint frosting to be green, I needed green food coloring--my creme de menthe liqueur is clear. Adding butter to the chocolate for the top layer isn't necessary; if you want to cut out some of the fat you can just microwave your chocolate on half power in 30 second bursts, stirring after each burst, until it's melted enough to work with. Try to use a bowl that doesn't absorb much heat itself.
I made this for a work party and it was a huge hit. You need to be prepared to spend a little time on them though since they do have three layers and a little wait time between making each layer.
My family and I LOVE this brownie. My mom has been making it for years, we call it the Creme de Menthe brownie. She also adds green food coloring to the mint filling, just to look festive. I just asked her last night if she was making them this year :) Also, these freeze great! We have freezed them for up to a year and they come out perfect and good. We usually can't wait until they are thawed before cutting into them. I have even traveled from MD to FL on plane with packages of these... you will love them, guaranteed!
They were ok. Brought them for a friend's bday at work and really wished I had made my own brownie base, but they got eaten and tasted pretty good. But I really recommend making your own base- 4 eggs? That just made it so chewy- not in a yummy gooey way- more like a kitchen sponge.
My mom first made these almost 20 years ago and I have always loved them. I think it is the name that is confusing people - its not really a brownie recipe. I've always made them with mint extract and they turn out well.
These turned out great. My mint cream was a little thick so I added a touch more creme de menthe. Also, there are two types of creme de menthe - one is clear. I used this one so I also needed green food coloring to color my mint cream.
Wonderful recipe! I have made this on more than one occasion and they are always devoured! Definately 5 star worthy!
I made this for Thanksgiving and they came out wonderful! I tried a recipe from a coworker some years ago, but the brownie part didn't come our right for me. I have never had luck with brownies. But this recipe came out nice and moist and oh the creme de menthe! Thanks for this recipe; finally a brownie that works for me!
I used some other review recommendations and the results were okay; this recipe has potential. What was great: Using a different brownie recipe. What was not-so-great: Using peppermint extract (I could taste the alcohol using just 1 1/2 tsp.) Next time, I'll try the creme de menthe liqueur as written; and I'll make a slightly larger batch of ganache for the top layer.
OMGosh! These are the best! I used my favorite box mix for the brownies and used peppermint extract instead of creme de menth. My kids now ask for pepermint brownies.
5 stars for the frosting. Used a boxed brownie mix and turned out fantastic.
I did not care for this recipe. The brownie was more like cake than flaky brownies. It was quite dry but the top was too moist! My mother did not like the mint icing. I followed all of the directions, I don't know what went wrong! I thought this would be a simple recipe, guess not! I am not a beginning baker, either.
This was quite good! I took others suggestions and made a boxed brownie mix and I had to improvise on the mint middle, it was really dry and crumbly so I used milk to smooth it out and make it spreadable and it turned out excellent! and for the top I microwaved the chocolate chips and butter, stirring every 30 seconds. my husband is a chocolate mint fiend and loved this!
very easy to make, make sure the brownies are completely chilled before putting mint topping on or the brownies will tear. these are a crowd favorite!
As some other people, I also used pure peppermint extract instead of the liqueur, though if I had some of that on hand, I would have used it. I'm bringing these to my family's christmas get-together, I hope they're a hit. They're really a great treat for those with sweet tooths. The mint = amazing.. Believe me, these are to die for at least once a year, christmas holidays being the complete perfect time! Fluffy and tastey, a must-try.
This recipe was deceptively easy and has a more elegant flavor than one would think!
A great potluck recipe - everyone loves them!!! Very VERY easy if you use one of the fudge boxed brownie mixes (yes, I know the recipe says to make them from scratch but I just didn't have that kind of time). And very impressive. I did swap out the creme de menthe liqueur for 1 teaspoon of mint extract and 2 Tablespoons of water as suggested by a reviewer. I can't imagine that would change the results. All in all, a fantastic recipe.
So happy to find a recipe like this! I remember my mom making these when I was a little girl, and I always thought they were the best in the world! Glad my memory was correct. Delicious.
I have been making these for 30 years. They have always been a special occasion dessert and everyone loves them. At Christmas i decorate each brownie with a green wreath and red bow!
Review is for the mint cream and topping only as I used a boxed brownie mis. I used 1 tsp of peppermint extract and it turned out wonderful. For the chocolate topping I only used 3 tablespoons of butter and it turned out perfect as well. Thanks for a great recipe.
My review is for the frosting only as I used a box brownie mix. I only gave it 3 stars because when I tested the mint part after mixing, I barely tasted the Creme de Menthe. All I tasted was butter, so, I poured more Creme de Menthe in which made it runnier, so, i added more powdered sugar. I even added a splash of peppermint extract. Ok, NOW I could taste the Creme de Menthe! They're good. If i made these again I might just go with the extract instead and use less butter.
I've made these a few times and everybody always loves them! After reading some other reviews I replaced the creme de menthe liqueur with a little peppermint exact, only 2 teaspoons because of how strong it is. One time when I was in a hurry I just used a box brownie mix and still followed the steps for the topping. Still turned out great!
Yummy. Everyone liked these. I would probably cut the batch in half next time only becuase it made so much. Very rich and very good!
I will not make these again. The brownies were soggy and the mint topping had a runny consistency. I can see how this recipe would be good if I tinkered with the bake time and amt. of sugar and mint in the topping, but first impressions are lasting ones, I guess. My dad loved them, though, so 5 stars from him.
Very Rich and Wonderful, but the layers took some time to put together. I made the bottom layer the night before my party to speed things up.
These are reaaallly rich but delicious! I decided to taste test one of them before I put them out and I couldn't stop at one!!!
I'm a brownie fan. I made it with a boxed mix and added peppermint extract and green food coloring to the filling. (I think I put in to much peppermint). Next time I'm gonna use half the filling, and less peppermint...The only reason it didn't get a five was because it is very time consuming.
We thought these were delicious! I made these to take to the boy's water polo banquet and they were a hit! I did not have the liqueur so I used 1 tsp of peppermint extract and they came out perfect! That was the only change I made to the recipe. I did find the brownies to be a bit bland by themselves but once you add the mint and chocolate layers, it comes together nicely. They did take longer to bake than the recipe states. Will make these again!
I made these as written and they turned out perfect. I did use homemade chocolate syrup and lined the pan with parchment paper. Very good!
These turned out better than I had hoped since I had not tried baking brownies with chocolate syrup before. I do suggest using a quality brand however for more taste. My favorite was the icing. Could probably add a dash more Creme de Menthe than what is called for if you like more mint flavor. I also used bittersweet chocolate for the topping and cut back on the sugar a bit in recipe. I used unsalted butter, but would recommend salted for more flavor. My guests liked them and almost ate the entire pan!
Everyone loves this recipie but I think using a boxed brownie mix would make it better. The recipie produces a cake-like, mediocre brownie. The mint and toping make this brownie.
I also made this for those like chocolate and orange, by substituting triple sec for the creme de menthe, though you could also use creme de banana, kirsch, or kahlua, just to name a few options for altering the flavor.
These are Amazing!! My family really likes mint, so everyone loved it! I used just a brownie mix for the base then put the cream layer and chocolate, it works really well and doesnt take as long and doesnt use all that chocolate syrup....even though that makes it really rich and delicious too!
I took the advice of everyone else and used boxes brownie mix. So this review is only for the mint and chocolate toppings. I used 2 to 3 tsp peppermint flavoring with just a bit a milk to help it get creamy. took a while for the mint to set up enough to spread on the chocolate, wish I would have prepared for that. the chocolate topping was also very good although I think the amount of butter could be cut down. 6 tbsp is a lot of butter for only 1 cup of chocolate chips.
I hate it when people totally change the recipe and then review it, and then here I am about to do the same thing--sorry. I really do this deserves 5 stars based on the idea, but this is what I did. I used boxed brownie mix (Ghiradelli has been the best quality I've found), and instead of Creme de Menthe, I used peppermint extract. Everything else I left the same and let me tell ya, these are a huge hit every time I make them! Love this recipe--thanks for sharing!
I made the brownies and had to throw them away. They were thick, rubbery, chewy, and tasted extremely eggy (like bad flan). I threw out the brownies and made One Bowl Brownies from this site. I then made the toppings, with 2 teaspoons peppermint extract instead of the liquor and 2 drops of green food coloring. The topping on this recipe was good, the brownies part was not.
Followed recipe except: used Betty Crocker Fudge brownie mix. At $1, it is the best box brownie mix ever, my mom makes the same. As for the mint flavor, I used 1tsp of mint extract instead. Delicious and it was a hit at work, making it again this week for home!
