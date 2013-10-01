Chocolate Mint Dessert Brownies

The only reason I didn't give these a 5 is that the brownie part wasn't so good. It doesn't really taste like chocolate and is pretty bland and chewy in an odd way and tastes like if you bake a brownie mix with apple sauce and fake eggs instead of the real stuff. But of course there was all that fat in it so it's not fair! :o) BUT, the mint part (I used 3 teaspoons of mint extract and a few drops of green food coloring) and the chocolate covering were excellent. Next time I'll just make a different brownie recipe, but use the same topping. Also, a bit of advice about the chocolate chips: I think they've changed the recipe for them, because it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to melt chocolate chips in the microwave or on top of the stove without it seizing!!! Even if the water's not boiling, or the power setting on the microwave is .1 and I check it every 5 seconds, it still seizes up. It just doesn't make sense because when I was little, I never had problems melting them. So what I did is get a big bowl of very warm water from the faucet (not so hot that it hurts to stick your hand in it) and put a little metal bowl with the chocolate chips and butter in the water and stirred it until it melted.