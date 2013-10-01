Chocolate Mint Dessert Brownies

4.4
319 Ratings
  • 5 214
  • 4 63
  • 3 26
  • 2 9
  • 1 7

It's a brownie covered in mint cream topped with chocolate, mmmmmm!

Recipe by Kim Getchell

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup of softened butter until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in the chocolate syrup. Stir in the flour until just blended. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until top springs back when lightly touched. Cool completely in the pan.

  • In a small bowl, beat the confectioners' sugar, 1/2 cup butter or margarine and creme de menthe until smooth. Spread evenly over the cooled brownies, then chill until set.

  • In a small bowl over simmering water, or in the microwave, melt the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter and the chocolate chips, stirring occasionally until smooth. Allow to cool slightly, then spread over the top of the mint layer. Cover, and chill for at least 1 hour before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 101.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022