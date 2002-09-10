Ricotta Cheese Cookies

These soft Italian-style cookies are a hit with everyone. The ricotta keeps them moist, and the recipe yields a large batch, which is great since the baked cookies freeze so well. Do not freeze the unbaked dough. You can decorate them with chopped candied cherries, colored sugar or candy sprinkles.
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2002
A great recipe, but even better with some additions. I followed the other reviewers' advice, and used lemon extract instead of the vanilla. Then, I tinted the icing with yellow food coloring, and I also added vanilla and lemon extract (1/4 tsp each) to it. I drizzled the icing over the tops of the cookies and then sprinkled confectioner's sugar on top of the icing to pretty them up a bit. The result was a tasty cookie that was easy on the eye, and even more pleasing to the tummy! Will definitely try these again!
A variation of this recipe recently won top prize at a cookie exchange I attended. Fantastic cookies. The variation I have uses cream cheese frosting - 4 oz cream cheese, 1 Tbl butter, 2 C 10X sugar, and 1/2 tsp vanilla. It really adds to the wonderful flavor.
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2002
I made these cookies for Easter with a few changes and they were fabulous! I added a tablespoon of grated lemon peel to the dough and used half lemon juice instead of milk for the icing. I tinted the icing yellow with food coloring and topped with pastel colored sprinkes. They were delicious and beautiful!!!
These cookies are great...wonderfully light and airy! I played around with some extracts, doing one dozen with lemon extract (topping with a lemon glaze and grated lemon zest), one dozen with maple extract (topping with a maple flavored cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts), and another dozen with coconut extract (topping with a coconut infused vanilla frosting and fresh shredded coconut). They were all wonderful, but the coconut was my favorite! The flavor of these by themselves leaves so much possibility as far as flavorings go, which makes them perfect for me, even though others have mentioned thinking they "lacked something". A little imagination can turn a good cookie into a GREAT cookie and I think these have the potential for that! Thanks for the wonderful recipe! :)
These are cake-like cookies, not your standard cookie texture and density, so don't expect the same consistency as a chocolate chip cookie. Also, the batter was very thick and my 100 watt hand mixer did not have enough power to handle the dough. I tried to make these a little lower in fat, so I reduce the amount of butter. That was a mistake. The cookies were too crumbly -- the butter is needed for moistness. These cookies have a mild flavor and do not taste very sweet without the icing. I mixed 3 T. of fresh orange juice with 3 c. of powdered sugar to make the icing. The citrus of the OJ was a nice complement to the cookie. I think almond or maple extract would also be good in the icing. After I get a new and better mixer, I'm going to try these again.
Good. Just a very plain soft and cakey vanilla cookie. I followed recipe exactly, but didn't make the icing. The cookies are plenty sweet without it. They do not spread at all, so can be put close together on cookie sheet. Mine only needed 12 minutes in the oven.
Rating: 3 stars
08/27/2003
I wasn't too thrilled with these cookies. They baked well and tasted good but needed something extra...
These are probably the BEST drop cookies I've ever made! The family devoured them! They are so soft and moist!!! I would give this a ten if I could :) They would even be good with a little lemon flavor somewhere...I might try that in the frosting next time!
These are a great base cookie. I prefer to add the zest of one lemon and replace one of the teaspoons of vanilla with lemon extract. I then frost them with a light lemon flavored cream cheese frosting made with 4 oz cream cheese, 1 tablespoon butter, some lemon juice (or extract), 1.5 cups of powdered sugar, and a few drops yellow food coloring. They taste so nice and springy this way. Great for easter. They are more like Italian lemon teacakes this way. I can imagine that almond extract would also be good in these with a cherry flavored frosting (though would unboubtably be much sweeter). The texture is incredible, and, as with a lot of Italian recipes, it's not all about the flavor, but the texture that makes something irresistable.
A similar recipe has been in my family for years that is a better version of this. And the secret to the icing is 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp almond extract, 3 TBL milk and 2 cups sifted powdered sugar. The icing is the perfect texture and sets up perfectly. -- We also do not add vanilla to the cookie! They are a hit and every event. You will give 5 start if you do this!!!
I made these exactly as written. I'm very impressed by the taste and texture of these cookies! They remind me of a sweet scone or fluffy shortbread. I made them huge and then froze them in order to use them for a strawberry shortcake dessert later. The only thing I will do differently is let them brown a bit more. Thanks!
These are really good, as another reviewer said, they're not like a chocolate chip cookie or anything, but they are good. I followed the recipe exactly except when it came to the icing. I substituted some of the milk for 2 TBSP of vanilla extract and 1 TBSP of maple syrup. The icing, I believe is what really set these cookies off, they had just enough of a maple flavor to bring out the best in the cookies. My husband took these to work, and a buddy of his said that they tasted just like some cookies that he'd gotten from the Amish bakers in Ohio. Thanks for the great recipe!
I ran into a friend who said she got a recipe from her Italian sister-in-law for Ricotta Cheese cookies. Sounded interesting so I came home and checked All Recipes for a recipe, found it and baked them. Delicious! Then my friend brought some of her cookies over from her sister-in-law's recipe. Tasted the same. They were awesome. My son loved them and he's not a cookie eater.
I had never made these before but they came out perfect! I followed the recipe exactly, only added about 1/2 tsp more vanilla just because I was afraid they would be too blah without it. I will use this recipe over and over again! Also, the glaze only lasted for half the batch so I just left the other half plain. Either way they are delicious!
I loved these! The first time, I cut the recipe in half but accidentally put in the whole cup of butter... but they were great! And I made a half recipe again with the right amount of butter and they weren't as good as the first time! I'll make them again.
I have been making these cookies for awhile and they are the best cookies ever. Everyone always asks me to make these for them. The only thing different is I use 2 1/2 cups conf. sug. and 5 tbsp milk. Also for the holidays you can sprinkle green and red sugar crystals on them. You won't be disappointed with these.
Absolutely delicious! Added anise extract to the icing and used pastel colored nonpereil sprinkles....Such a moist cake-like cookie....I remember these growing up....they bring back a lot of memories. The ricotta really makes these cookies moist. My family loves these cookies and they made great Easter gifts for them. This recipe makes a lot of cookies....but so worth it. The best! Thanks for a great recipe.
I really liked these cookies! They are light and have just the right amount of sweetness. I didn't have quite enough ricotta cheese so I added a few tablespoons of cottage cheese (drained). I also took one reviewer's suggestion and used half lemon juice, half milk in the icing. Yum!
these cookies were amazing, but i tweaked them a bit! i cut the butter in half and substituted 1/2 cup of apple sauce (will use all apple sauce next time) and used egg whites instead of eggs. these cookies were so delicious and fluffy - will definately make again!
I have been making cookies for over 50 years, and never have been so disappointed. I totally agree with "Arianne". If you are looking for a recipe what tastes like BISCUITS, then this is IT! Exactly as written, it is bland. Without all the additions made by others,the cookies are tasteless. (Sigh!)
These are so delicious, soft, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth cookies. We have a Christmas cookie exchange party every year and everyone brings all these fancy cookies, but these cookies are everyones the most favored and out do the fancy cookies. You can add a little food coloring to the dough or frosting and make these really cute. Sometimes I add a whole pecan on the top of the frosting, very designer like!
Made the recipe as provided, no tweaks. The taste was very good, but it does need glaze. Nice cake like texture, however, they did not store well at all. I stored them in an air tight container and the next day they were very, very mushy.
Really good and easy to make, has a cake-like taste.
Rating: 3 stars
02/24/2002
Tried this recipe to use up some extra ricotta cheese...NOT WHAT I EXPECTED...didn't have that much taste, and i ended up with 5 dozens! They tasted more like biscuits and we ate them with butter! won't be making them again.
Very tasty cookie - light and fluffy, not too sweet. I made three frosting variations: almond extract, lemon extract and coconut extract, and sprinkled sliced almonds, lemon zest and coconut on top, respectively. Yum!
These cookies are WONDERFUL!! We have dairy goats and make our own ricotta cheese, so I was looking for a way to use up the excess. I did make some modifications though. I used 1/2 oat and 1/2 spelt flour, added 1/2 tsp. of lemon peel and 2 tsp. lemon extract. I used lemon juice and p. sugar for the icing. Everyone loved these cookies! No grainy texture, no blandness, no complaints at all. :)
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
I've used this recipe for years now, it is a very simple cookie to make. Everyone loves them and requests me to make them for the holidays. I omit the glaze and use color sugar on top instead.
I just made these for St. Pat's Day - and instead of using vanilla I used Almond Extract - WOW - they were terrific. I also put a little dropof Almond Extract in the frosting too and sprinkled with green sugar crystals.... Also to cut down on the sugar (for my weight/diabetic friend I used the Splenda sugar blend)... I would make them again and again.....
I only had enough ricotta to make half the recipe. Decided to make a "bar cookie" out of it instead of drop cookies. Placed the dough in a ~6x10 baking dish and baked for about 30-35min. When cooled, I topped with the powdered sugar mixture, which included some almond extract. Very good. Was more of a dense cake consistancy than a bar cookie, but it got good reviews from friends and family.
I'm a little disappointed with these cookies. While they were pretty easy to make, had a nice texture and looked great, the flavor was not what I wanted. Followed the recipe to a T, but even with the glaze they had this bland sort of flavor that I can't quite put my finger on (almost like a scone or biscuit, maybe too much baking powder... not sure). And, yes, I know that Ricotta Cookies are generally not a rich, super sweet cookie. This recipe is OK, but not what I wanted.
These were delicious!!! My family liked them better than my traditional sugar cookie!!! These are very soft and good,,,, will be making them again for sure!!! I used vanilla canned icing,,,,,didn't like the recipe for the "drizzle icing"
These were quick to mix up. I used a cookie scoop which made things easy too. They didn't spread much, so were rather rounded. When the cookies were ready for tasting, I loved the fact that the outside was crisp and the inside cake-like. I added a tsp of cinnamon to the batter. I iced half of them since hubby likes 'em less sweet. I substituted 1tbsp almond extract for the milk. Yum!
I was looking for a way to use up some leftover ricotta cheese when I came across this recipe. I halved the recipe since I only had half a tub of the cheese, and was very pleased with my use of the leftover ricotta.
Yes I have made these and they are a big hit at my house at christmas time for the icing i add several different flavors Banana/strawberry ,peppermint,.... just go crazy. orange and peppermint are the favs here
Had some Ricotta left after making Lasagne and wanted to use it, found this recipe, super easy..the cookies are great, not too sweet. I made the frosting with the juice of Calamansi fruit and some lime zest...so delicious on the hot days here in Hawaii. I will make theses again, a great cookie to go with afternoon tea.
These are wonderful! I added some extra vanilla extract but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The batter had a great texture and was easy to work with. Very cake-y texture and a great base for additional flavors. I iced some with confectioners sugar with lemon extract and added sprinkles and I iced others with confectioners sugar mixed with amaretto and a dash of almond extract and sprinkled with chopped almonds. Both were big hits and I've had quite a few requests for the recipe. Thank you very much for sending in this recipe!
You HAVE TO try this recipe!! I made them and took some to my work and let my husband took some to his work. EVERYONE LOVED THEM!! I've got compliments all day along and people at my husband's work made sure that I know they loved the cookies, too!! And my husband kept telling me not to forget to put 5-star rating on this site. Thans for the great recipe!
try burnt butter frosting instead of icing listed.
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2006
I made this recipe one day after reminiscing about the tasty ricotta cookies I used devour while living in Italy. What resulted from this recipe didn't taste much like the cookies I wanted to make. First of all, it was a bit too soft and crumbly. And for some reason tasted like corn muffin. I didn't make the glaze, as I try to be calorie conscious, but w/o a glaze, it doesn't have much flavor.
I have made these cookies several times and everyone always loves them. The first time I made according to the recipe. Since then I have added mini cholocate chips and also walnuts on occasion. They turn out good no matter how I make them.
I've had this recipe for a while and finally made it last night with some left over ricotta. I reduced the batch to make "12 servings" and my roommate and I finished them all before bed. I used a little less butter than called for, and I just dusted them with powdered sugar. They were not too sweet, and very moist and cakey. Probably unique to my stove... but next time I'll cook them at 325 for 12-15min for a more even bake.
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2002
One of the easiest and tastiest cookies I've made,they were a hit at a dinner party with all the adults. They're great with or without the frosting, and they freeze very well.
this recipe is amazing, easy to follow and ended up with enough batter for 56 cookies. Pretty good considering it said 36, so I got a bonus 20 cookies. These were a major hit at the office. I added a little bit less vanilla, and added some anise extract as well to make them sort of like anisette cookies. Turned out very well and I will definitely be making these again soon
Very tasty and easy to make! Made as is except the vanilla extract because I did not have any. I actually used homemade ricotta cheese .. not sure if that made any differences. Cookies were very soft and moist. Will definitely make again!
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2001
These cookies are very easy to make. Very tastey and a good way to use up extra ricotta cheese.
Unfortunately, my batch was a little short on the Ricotta cheese and my oven runs hot for the bottoms to be a little browner than likely intended, but I didn't let them burn. For future reference, I would likely double the amount of the icing from the recipe given as I ran short on that while decorating. However, it was tasty for my whole household and I was nibbling on those cookies for days. A teacher in grade school brought cookies like these to class one year and, wouldn't you know it, gave me the recipe when I was a kid and would no doubt lose it before I could really implement it. Not sure it lived up to my memories, but it could easily be a case of rose-tinted glasses. It was an interesting recipe and I was rather happy with the result and, having tried it once, I can tweak it here and there (like buying more ricotta) in the future.
Cut the recipe in half and still made almost 4 dozen cookies! For the icing, we mixed Key Lime juice with the confectioner’s sugar and decorated with lime-colored sprinkles to get a taste of “Key West”.
I made these but I changed the amount of baking powder to two teaspoons instead of two tablespoons. It sounded like way too much. I’ve nevee seen that amount in any cookie recipe. They turned out great with 2 teaspoons.
No changes to the recipe, except that I made half the amount, turned the icing pink using maraschino cherry juice, and topped each cookie with a cherry half. So delicious and soft! Easy to make. This will be one of my trademark recipes in my social circle!
Having made these before (lost my original recipe); I remember one of the important steps to this recipe is to fold the ricotta in last so that you don't work it. I then topped with a great cream cheese frosting!
Simple and delicious! I'm usually a needs nuts, cookie eater, but these are so delicious I didn't even miss them! I did split the batch in half and added chocolate chips to the second half, thinking of a cannoli, and they were just a good. I found the icing recipe to be the perfect amount. Thank you for this recipe!
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2000
these cookies are extremely delicious.for variation i add different kinds of extracts. or some cake colouring paste for different colours
