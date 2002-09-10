Ricotta Cheese Cookies

These soft Italian-style cookies are a hit with everyone. The ricotta keeps them moist, and the recipe yields a large batch, which is great since the baked cookies freeze so well. Do not freeze the unbaked dough. You can decorate them with chopped candied cherries, colored sugar or candy sprinkles.

Recipe by Linda K

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a large bow, with the mixer a low speed, beat the sugar and butter until combined. Increase speed to high and beat until light and fluffy (about 5 minutes). Reduce speed to medium and beat in the ricotta, vanilla and eggs.

  • Reduce speed to low. Add flour, baking powder and salt; beat until dough forms.

  • Drop dough by level tablespoons, about 2 inches apart; onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 15 minutes or until cookies are very lightly golden (cookies will be soft). With spatula, remove cookies to wire rack to cool.

  • When cookies are cool, prepare icing. In small bowl, stir confectioners' sugar and milk until smooth. With small spreader, spread icing on cookies; place a candied cherry piece on top of each cookie or sprinkle with colored sugar or candy sprinkles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 201.7mg. Full Nutrition
