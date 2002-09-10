Ricotta Cheese Cookies

Unfortunately, my batch was a little short on the Ricotta cheese and my oven runs hot for the bottoms to be a little browner than likely intended, but I didn't let them burn. For future reference, I would likely double the amount of the icing from the recipe given as I ran short on that while decorating. However, it was tasty for my whole household and I was nibbling on those cookies for days. A teacher in grade school brought cookies like these to class one year and, wouldn't you know it, gave me the recipe when I was a kid and would no doubt lose it before I could really implement it. Not sure it lived up to my memories, but it could easily be a case of rose-tinted glasses. It was an interesting recipe and I was rather happy with the result and, having tried it once, I can tweak it here and there (like buying more ricotta) in the future.