Czechoslovakian Cookies

Spicy bar cookies with a nice crunch of pecans plus the sweetness of a jam filling.

Recipe by Linda K

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease one 8 inch square baking dish.

  • Cream the butter until soft and fluffy. Add the white sugar gradually, until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg yolks.

  • Sift the cardamom, allspice and flour together. Gradually add it to the butter mixture and stir to combine well. Stir in the chopped pecans.

  • Spoon 1/2 of the dough into the prepared pan, spreading evenly. Top with strawberry jam and cover with the remaining dough.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour or until lightly browned. Cool then cut into 1 1/2 inch sized squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 74.8mg; sodium 110.8mg. Full Nutrition
