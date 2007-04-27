Dream Bars I
A two layer cookie bar made with brown sugar, shredded coconut, nut meats plus oatmeal.
WOW. I was trying to duplicate the very addictive Sheila's Dream Bars from Potbelly, and these are EXACTLY what I was looking for! I made a few tweaks and they were to die for. I added a couple tablespoons of water to the crust mixture to hold it together. I substituted milk chocolate chips for the coconut (personal preference), and used half pecans and half walnuts. Fantastic, a definite keeper!! NOTE: This recipe DOES NOT double well. I learned that the hard way! :( It also seems to set up better in a stone crock than a glass dish.Read More
You need to sub out Chocolate chips for cocconut, and add apple toffee. Thats whats in the potbelly dream bar.Read More
They're not even close to Sheila's Dream Bars at Potbelly Sandwich Shoppe but have to say that they made a yummy recipe anyway! Our family likes that they are sweet and salty (the crust gives you the salty). I did add 1 cup chocolate chips and liked that.
DELICIOUS!! Exactly what i was looking for!
My husband really liked this recipe, even though I thought the topping was a little too sugary sweet for me. It was pretty good though, considering that I didn't read the recipe right and I forgot to bake the crust before I poured the top layer on. It probably would have been even better if I had followed the directions.
Sorry to say, but these were extremely sugary, wet and eggy. Even after putting them back in the oven and baking them for close to an hour. They would only cut after ice cold out of the refrigerator, and even then they were wet and extremely sugary. I might try to make it again, but with less than half of the sugar called for.
This was a little too sweet for us. I added some dark chocolate chips because my hubby always wants chocolate in his desserts and it gave it a little something extra.