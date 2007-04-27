Dream Bars I

A two layer cookie bar made with brown sugar, shredded coconut, nut meats plus oatmeal.

By Vonieta Stogner

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 -2 inch bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream the shortening with 1/2 cup of the brown sugar. Add 1 cup of the flour, the salt and the oats and blend. Press into the bottom of one 8x12 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes.

  • Beat eggs well. Then beat in the 1 cup brown sugar and the vanilla. Stir in the 2 tablespoons flour and baking powder, blending well. Stir in the coconut and pecans. Spread over the top of the baked bottom layer.

  • Return dish to oven and bake for an additional 15 to 20 minutes at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Let cool then cut into 2 inch bars and wrap in plastic wrap before storing in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 72.9mg. Full Nutrition
