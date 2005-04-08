Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

1547 Ratings
  • 5 1026
  • 4 298
  • 3 104
  • 2 51
  • 1 68

This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy, and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
350 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the peanut butter, white sugar and egg. Mix until smooth.

  • Drop spoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 6 to 8 minutes. Do not overbake! These cookies are best when they are still soft and just barely brown on the bottoms.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 209mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022