Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy, and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
Great cookies! I added a splash of vanilla, a small pinch of baking soda and a little salt and they turned out delicious. Without the additions, they tasted a little off. With the baking soda, the cookies really spread out! I also baked them for a total of 12 minutes this time around, and found that I liked them better this way.Read More
Recipes like this were popular at the start of the low carb diet phase, many even taking it a step further by using a sugar substitute--I was willing to give it a try but my taste buds objected! The texture is unpleasant and the taste disagreeable. There is no substitute for a good, old-fashioned tradional peanut butter cookie, and in this case I think I would have much preferred a spoonful of peanut butter out of the jar.Read More
FINALLY a peanut butter cookie recipe that I'll eat and ENJOY!! Peanut butter is probably my favorite food but until today, I never much liked PB cookies because of their dry, crunchy texture that left you gasping for milk. This recipe was PERFECT and SOOOO easy!! I felt like a snack today so I halved the recipe-- used 1/2 cup sugar and PB and used only the egg WHITE from an egg (cut out some extra fat and cholesterol). I rolled the dough into balls and then smooshed them with a fork in the classic criss-cross pattern, baked them for 11 minutes at 350 and let them cool on the sheet for like 3-5 minutes (more like three because I couldn't wait to try them). The half batch made 9 decent-sized cookies-- perfect for two people. I'll only use this recipe from now on... it was moist, peanutbuttery and QUICK! THANK YOU!!
I use splenda instead of sugar for a fairly low carb cookie!
Reading the instructions on this I see she did not mention you should flatten cookies with a criss cross fork action, I think that would help on the overwhelming peanut butter taste, because it makes them more crispy, and also it DOES only take 8-10 minutes this way...no uncooked peanut butter...they are SOOOO good!!! I make them for Christmas every year, to give out to the neighbors....
Boy, did this recipe make my husband happy. I wanted to make him a treat at 10 o'clock at night and came browsing around this site. He LOVES peanut butter so i searched PB recipes. I printed a few but chose to make this one. His favorite treat is peanut butter cookies and he loved these more! It's like eating peanut butter out of the jar but in cookie form. THANKS so much for the great recipe, Francie! Just be sure to let them cool on the sheet completely before trying to remove!
So fast and easy to make AND they taste great too...that equals five stars in my books! Read the reviews and used half brown and half white sugars, 2 tbsp of flour and a splash of vanilla, and rolled the balls in sugar before flattening with a fork and baking on parchment paper for about 15 minutes until they were a golden brown colour. I let them cool completely on the parchment and they are crisp on the outside and chewy in the middle...perfection! Will make again and again...next time I'll add some chocolate chips!
Pretty good cookie. Dense and loaded with peanut buttery flavor, which is almost a bit too intense for my tastebuds, but...come on, it is a Three Ingredient cookie. I'm not expecting Martha Stewart or Rachel Ray cookies. Which bring me to the point of knuckleheads adding extra ingredients to this, before even trying it as-is, and then whining and rating the original recipe poorly. I despise you kind of people. Please, shoo. I have more respect for the people rate the recipe low because they are use to junk food cookies being stuff into their mouths.
I love these cookies, we have been making them for years. We called them "Impossible Peanut Butter Cookies". The only change we make is a tiny splash of vanilla and we barely dip our fork into flour and make the criss-cross on the cookies. My daughter is now 20 and has been making them since she was little! Great recipe!
I've used this recipe for years and have always enjoyed it! Easy and quick. (However, I thought my friend made it up...oh well.) I press the cookie mix into a small casserole pan and bake for about 20 minutes. After I take it out of the oven, I pour a bag of (milk chocolate) chips over the top and spread. When cool I cut into bars. Yum!
I made a batch of this cookie mix for the church ladies last week and they about passed out from sugar coma. I like the kind with flour in them much better and don't mind having more than three ingredients since I can count higher than most people. Evelyn
These pb cookies were delicious! I used splenda instead of sugar and added vanilla, baking soda, and salt. I also added raisins and sliced almonds, they came out great!
I got this same recipe from a book of 5 ingredients or less cookbook. They or so quick and easy. Everyone seems to love them. I have found that the cookies have better texture if you combined the egg and sugar together first then add the PB. Always have these 3 ingredients on hand.
I found this recipe a couple years ago, and now it is my GO-TO recipe for peanut butter cookies. Of course, I've memorized it :-). So simple, so delicious, forgiving, and easy to make variations! Love, love, love this!
This recipe tastes exactly like what the ingredients call for--basically peanut butter and sugar. It is VERY peanut buttery...so if you're a big fan of scooping out spoonfuls of peanut butter and eating them raw, then this recipe is for you! If not, then I suggest you stick to a more traditional peanut butter cookie recipe. I must add that it IS a really easy recipe though...great for kids!
I wish I would have known about this years ago! I will never make a peanut butter cookie any other way ever again!
I made them with half the sugar and baked at 325 for 14 minutes. They turned out super chewy!! I love them!!
These cookies were a huge let-down! The texture was very grainy, and that is not what I was expecting. I will continue to search for the perfect peanut butter cookie recipe!
I actually heard about this recipe a couple of years ago from a friend and never made them. I know many people that did and raved about them. So I finally looked up the recipe here and and read the reviews. i did take the suggestions from other reviewers and added some vanilla, a few pinches of baking powder, and a little salt. I also only did 1/2 cup white sugar, about 1/4 cup brown sugar and some honey. I added some chocolate spinkles for the kids too. O rolled into balls, pushed down with a fork once one way, once the other way. I pushed on m&m into the top for decoration and baked it until the corners were starting to brown. I took them off of the pan right away and onto a cooling rack. They were soft but with a spatula they were easy enough to pick up and slide onto the rack. They were good warm but much better later that evening and the next day. My kids loved them, they taste very peanut buttery and not overly sweet. Very soft and a little chewy, good texture. I would highly recommend this recipe to anyone, though I would add the couple of things to it if you have it. Im sure the original recipe was great as well since my friends have raved about them.
I thought these were wonderful cookies for so few ingredients. I bake mine for 10 minutes and I also add 1/4 cup flour for a little more of a bite. Also, occasionally I press a chocolate kiss into the tops of the cookies as soon as they come out of the oven; makes for a yummy cookie as well :-)
We tried these last night for a quick treat. I figured if they didn't turn out, there wasn't much to lose with just 3 ingredients and 5 minutes, but we ended up being very pleasantly surprised. Instead of parchment paper I used cooking spray and it seemed to be just fine, but don't move the cookies until they've cooled sufficiently or they will crumble into oblivion:). I added added a pinch of baking soda and the first batch we baked for 10 minutes and ate still warm-they were VERY tasty but SUPER crumbly. The second batch we baked for only 8 minutes and *actually let them cool* and they set up to crispy on the edges and chewy in the center- So good! My family devoured them even when they were crumbly!
Very good and easy. Not my favorite peanut butter cookie recipe but you can't beat the taste for how easy it is. I cut the sugar a bit but would have been fine with all the sugar. I think the people that say it is crumbly may be using natural peanut butter or reduced fat. Neither would work in this recipe I think.
Disappointing....the cookies turned out too flat even with the baking soda and these burn very easily - was just peanut butter taste. Don't make if you aren't a fan. Wouldn't make this again.
When making these with my 8y/o daughter we found we only had 3/4cups of peanut butter, so we used Nutella for the other 1/4 cup and they came out delicious! Perfect starter recipe for kids wanting help out in kitchen.
This is the easiest cookie to make and taste delicious. I make them all the time and have never had an issue. You do have to flatten down prior to putting them in the oven, but that is normal for a peanut butter cookie.My only hint is take out of the oven, wait five minutes before you remove from the sheet as they do break apart when hot hot. I throw in chocolate chips (1/2 - 1 Cup semi sweet) and my mouth explodes in yummyness. A MUST try! What other cookie can be put together and cooked in 15 minutes or less depending on how fast your oven heats?
Wow! I made peanut butter cookies awhile back for the first time and they ended up terrible..These right here are by far the easiest and best pb cookies! I can't wait to make with my little girls.. I followed the recipe as exactly written.. But I didn't have parchment paper so I used a cookie sheet ...WINNER!!
What a horrid mess. I have recipes for peanut butter cookies, but wanted one that was more peanut-buttery. Figuring this was the solution, I decided to give it a try. I make cookies once a week and never again will I make these. They were way too wet and burnt before they got dry enough to lift with the spatula. With the remaining dough, I baked it on the top rack of my oven to try and avoid the burning issue. Same story, burnt before dry enough to lift.
As written, these cookies don't come out like traditional peanut butter cookies, but they still taste good, and you can't beat the simplicity of this recipe.
My family loves this recipe especially my 7 year old who is gluten intolerant. We have also used Almond butter instead of peanut butter and coconut palm sugar to make it low carb. Great either way
These are SO GOOD! I followed other reviewers and added 1 tsp baking soda and a little vanilla. My husband and daughter (who helped me make them!) were both big fans too. It's so simple, I don't know why you would ever bother with a more involved recipe!
I have been making these for years - my favorite peanut butter cookie recipe, but I do also add a teaspoon of vanilla!
I just took these out of the oven after 12 minutes of baking. They are crumbly and don't hold up to even eat without making a royal mess. I did use Splenda as a sugar sub, but others have done without issue. Not sure what happened b/c I followed exaclty otherwise. Will never try again.
wow! these were pretty delicious. i've had better peanut butter cookies but that's not to say these aren't great! i was pleasantly surprised. mmm, they sort of just melt in your mouth. they are crumbly, but whatever, you know? i imagine chocolate chips would be amazing in these...
quick and easy for that peanut butter fix. i added 1/2 tsp baking soda,1 tsp vanilla,chocolate chips and brown sugar for half of the white. now my 3 ingredients are 6.LOL
I used natural crunchy peanut butter (no sugar no salt), SPLENDA Brown sugar baking blend (use 1/2 as much as sugar)as well as added vanilla and 4 heaping TBS white flour-they are delicious and lovely and not to mention FAST! If you're having a peanut butter craving for more than just peanut butter off the spoon, MAKE THESE COOKIES!!! But DON'T drop by teaspoon, I rolled into balls and criss-crossed a fork in the traditional PB cookie way. These would also be good rolled in coconut and oats, you could also make them thumprint cookies with strawberry jam-YUM!
I must admit that I was very skeptical about this recipe turning out--but the cookies were very good. Most of the time I am bake-from-scratch cookie baker, but I could never find a peanut butter cookie recipe that was as easy, and tasted as good as my favorite peanut butter cookie mix. But now I've found it--Thanks for the great recipe!
These are really good! I flattened mine with a fork before I cooked them as others suggested. I also pressed Hersheys Kisses onto half of them right after they came out of the oven. They were amazing! My daughter and I liked them better with the Hersheys Kisses and my husband liked them better without. I will definitely be making these a lot!
So, so good. My bf love these. So fast and easy.
I've been making these cookies since I was a kid. But the recipe I had used brown sugar instead of white, and I think it makes the texture better.
I'd much rather just eat the peanut butter out of the jar.
Easiest cookie recipe ever. And it tastes great
These cookies were incredibly hard - like little bricks. I wont be making these again.
By far the strangest thing I have made. I give this a three because my husband absolutely loved these cookies. I found them to be way, way too much. But it is true, this would be an ideal cookie for a child to help make (or a not so kitchen savvy partner like my husband.) Be warned these are EXTREMELY peanut buttery.
These were great and really EASY! I substituted 1 cup brown sugar for the white and also added some instant quaker oats too the mix. They were DELICIOUS and as said very easy. I will make this a regular recipe. GREAT! UPDATE: I just made these again and i substituted 1/2 the sugar for splenda. Also, I added some chocolate ovaltine powder to it and it was good.
these are easy to make, because you need so little ingredients, but they never turn out right, and always take alot longer than needed. It doesnt mention to squish with fork, should you? And they are never cooked properly. It only bakes they outside also< do not trust this recipe. We had to put them in for 20 min and they are still not cooked. :(
While these cookies were put together in a flash, I only found one problem. Mixing 'til smooth. My mix was crumbly, but when pressed together, they held shape. So I used a small cookie scooper, to scoop onto the parchment lined cookie sheet. And will say, do NOT go past the 6-8 minute baking time. Other then that, no issues with the overall quickness nor the flavor. I can see making these again. The overall outcome to my family enjoying them, was all that mattered to me. TY
Just whipped these up in 10 minutes total. They are delicious!! I had no idea peanut butter cookies could be so easy. I used splenda, egg beaters, and reduced fat Jif. I will make again and again!
I should have read the negative reviews before I baked it. I'm gonna streamline the first part of mine: Easy? Check. Fast? Kinda... Good? Nope. The dough went together quickly and without much work. Then I scooped the dough onto the cookie sheet and popped it in the oven. It took nearly 15 minutes for my 18 cookies to go from the size of an old dollar coin to the size of a hamburger patty and barely begin to brown. After they came out of the oven, they deflated. Several of them didn't survive the transfer from the pan to the cooling rack in one piece. They taste okay, but they're so ugly and crumbly I wouldn't dare serve them to anyone else or admit to having baked them.
I have to give this recipe 5 stars because it is the easiest cookie recipe I have ever made. It took me about 5 minutes to mix the ingredients, put them on the pan, and get them in the oven! They were really tasty too! This will definitely be my new peanut butter cookie recipe.
Made these last night. I saw other reviews, so I added about 1/8 tsp Baking Soda and 1/2 tsp Vanilla. I also mixed the egg with the sugar before I added the peanut butter. Sprayed cookie sheet with Pam since I didn't have parchment paper. I rolled the dough into about walnut size balls, and then flattened with a fork before baking. Baked for 9 1/2 min. Left them on cookie sheet until practically cooled. They came out perfect! Wouldn't change a thing! The dough was not too dry and crumbly at all! Will make these for all sorts of gatherings!
They have the oddest texture! I'd rather eat a real pb cookie or a spoonful of pb.
These cookies are amazing! So fast, easy, and delicious. I eat them all about 5 min after I get them out of the oven!
I wouldn't rely on these for when I want to bake my other pb cookies, but if you're looking for a quick snack, this is perfect. Also, incredibly handy because who doesn't have those ingredients on hand. Thank you for sharing!
I made these cookies, but no one in my family liked them. Since there's no flour, the cookies were too moist and they were also too sweet and the tatse of peanut butter was too strong; Even my sister who is obsessed with PB hated them. Also, the recipe says to bake them for 6-8 minutes, but I had to bake them for 12 minutes just for the outside to harden a little bit. Overall this recipe was not that good. =(
They were good for a *one time try*, but definitely do not compare to regular cookies. Good for a quick time solution or kids to play with. I will keep the recipe on file, but do not anticipate making them again. I didn't like them all that much.
Don't bake much cookies so not sure if I did something wrong, maybe it's my oven. Followed recipe exactly but baked on foil lined pans...at 8 mins. my cookies weren't done (doughy). Baked for another 8-10 minutes and they were done. Okay flavor but lacked something.
These cookies were very easy to make. However they are too sweet and chewy. I probably won't make this recipe again.
make them then put your thumb print in middle and add a chocolate kiss on top !! yummy !!!
i tried his recipe and I like it a lot. I baked it about 14 min and it turned out to be the best peanut butter cookies I ever ate . P.S cool them completely before removing them of the sheet :)
I made it and it and the dough was very crumbly. It was a dissapointment
I am a pb lover, and so I made pb frosting to go with them! Just whisk together with a fork some pb and whipped cream, depending on how thick you need it :)
This is the only kind of peanut butter cookie I make now! My only variation is I use 1/2 c. brown sugar and then just under 1/2 c. white sugar and a dash of vanilla and salt. yummy.
These cookies are so easy to make. I highly recommend them! I've made them several times and find that it is necessary to let them cool for a minute or 2 before attempting to remove them from the pan. I've baked them at 350 until the bottoms are browned. This left the cookies quite soft in the middle. I've also baked them at 325 until they are slightly browned and they are soft and chewy. Enjoy!
Really great cookies! I used 3/4 c brown sugar and 1/4 white sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 1/4 tsp baking soda like some other reviewers suggested...VERY GOOD! I also added 1/2 cup mini choc chips, mmm! Thanks!!
A friend of mine is allergic to flour so I was looking for a gluten free recipee. This was perfect. The cookies were delicious and my friend called back and asked for the recipee. I also tried them a second time using Splenda sweetner in place of sugar and they were still pretty good. They were definitely better with the real sugar but without the sugar they are a pretty good protein snack.
My favorite cookie ever. So good, make these today!
OMG, This was the best and easiest recipe I have ever had to follow. Fast, easy and a great recipe. I love peanut butter cookies and hate the hassle of making them with all the measuring etc. but not with this recipe. Since everyone else thought it was so wonderful I doubled the recipe and glad I did, my 17 y/o Son ate the first batch before I could get the rest in the oven.
This is the first peanut butter cookie recipe I have not messed up and how could I--it's so simple and incredibly yummy! I used JIF peanut butter with honey and took another reviewers advice and added a spash of vanilla extract and a pinch of baking soda. I baked for 7 minutes and then turned oven off and let cookie sit for 5 minutes before removing them. Excellent with a cold glass of milk! Thanks for the easy recipe!
I love this recipe, I have since begun using brown sugar instead, but original is still 5 stars to me. This is the *only* sweet my son eats. Hes a veggie kid and this keep his calorie intake at a healthy level :) Question though, where it says 394 per serving, is that correct?
these cookies are so peanut buttery delicious! and so eay, i made them one handed while holding my 3 month old son.... i baked them for ten minutes, and do not try to get them off the baking sheet until they have cooled somewhat, otherwise they will fall apart, when they cool, they made a crunchy, yummy 15 minute-to-make cookie!
I made these last night since I had some free time. I could only eat one as they are rich but very good. I will make again since it is a very easy and quick recipe.
I dare say this is my new favorite peanut butter cookie recipe. I can't believe it's this simple. They really surprised me, because I was skeptical at first. They didn't flatten out. Fresh from the oven they have a peanut butter fudge flavor. The next day they taste like normal peanut butter cookies. I think next time I'll use chunky peanut butter, like another reviewer suggested. I didn't have parchment paper, and just used non-stick cookiing spray, and it worked perfectly. Also, leave the cookies on the cookie sheet to cool for about 5 minutes or so.
These were pretty good, and super easy to make. I stuck to the recipe as written.
They were OK. WAY too sweet for my taste.
Wow! Very fast very good & very Simple! This is a Keeper!
Ehh...let's be honest you really can't make decent cookies without more ingredients..these really lacked the depth of flavor that real cookies have, they were really easy make, but I was left with something barely fit to eat. This recipe won't make it into my recipe box. One word=: Butter!!!
I thought it was great considering the limited ingredients. Not exactly like a traditional peanut butter cookie, but not bad.
I love these cookies! They are easy to make and taste alot better than usuaul peanut butter cookie recipe. I like using brown sugar instead of the white sugar.
I would give this a 0/5 stars if I could. They were edible and that was about it. I love peanut butter and peanut butter cookies and these were the worst cookies I have ever eaten.
As tasty as they are easy! I used reduced fat peanut butter, substituted Splenda for half of the sugar, and followed another reviewer's suggestion of adding a pinch each of baking soda and salt. I rolled each cookie into a ball, flattened them with my thumb, and added a dollop of jam in the center (I think the jam really made the cookies). Bake time was slightly longer than stated in the instructions and it was definitely necessary to leave the cookies on the sheet to cool for a while. Texture and flavor were terrific and these couldn't be easier to make!
I made them exactly to the recipe. Result was a small batch of delicious, moist cookies. Easy and good...my kind of recipe!
These were great. I baked them for 8 mins and they were perfect. I like crunch, so I used crunchy peanut butter, and also added 1/4 mini chocolate morsels. My husband will love these!
This is the secret family recipe! Oh No! Ha Ha This exact recipe is a family favorite that all the men in our family think we slave over. Little do they know it's 3 ingredients. These cookies are excellent and sweet!!!
Impressive for only 3 ingredients. These were very rich and creamy tasting. They did crumble easily though and fell apart while trying to eat them. The flavor was very good though and very good for a back up if you are out of flour or other ingredients for the traditional cookie. I had to cook mine for 11 minutes. I used a small cookie scoop to portion them out and flattened with a fork in a criss cross pattern. Thanks.
these are AWESOME and soooooo fast!!! I added some brown sugar (about 2 Tbsp) and some vanilla (about 1 tsp). I flattened them with a fork and when I took them out of the oven I sprinkled a bit of sugar over them. They don't taste like you are eating peanut butter right from the jar to me, and they are less dry than some peanut butter cookie recipes. I will definately be making these again. Also, i didn't have parchment paper, so I sprayed pam on the cookie sheet, and they came out perfect.
ive been making this recipe for years and ive always loved it. I learned how to make them in 7th grade and can never remember the temperature or how long to cook them haha so thaank you very much :)
Perfect My 4 year old did everything... So easy and perfect tasting. As everyone said we used the fork to flatten and checked often to make sure to not over cook. Nice and soft and tons of flavor... Already passed this on to family :)
I made these and they were DELISH! I made 2 dozen and they were gone in 3 days! I did add 1 tsp of baking soda and it was perfect! This is the perfect PB cookie recipe for PB lovers!
My sister requests these as often as she can. I added chocolate chips to the dough and made a peanut butter cup cookie. The possibilities are endless with this easy cookie.
When we are looking for a quick treat, these cookies are always a good choice. Easy to make and the kids love them!! Even the grown kids like them!!!
this is a great recipe! it's even better for those that need to make something fast and simple. I made these for my husband bc he loves peanut butter. They are good just the way they are, but to add a little something (especially for you chocolate lovers), i put chocolate chips in them. It adds just the right taste!
I grew up on this cookie recipe!! It's so simple and the cookies turn out chewy and very tasty! I added some chocolate chips to mine and baked for approx. 17 minutes. I also cut the sugar down to 1/2 C. They turned out fantastic!
Does anyone know..Can you freeze this dough to make at a later time?? I have never froze them before but These cookies are simply the best peanut-butter cookie ever!!
Yum! So easy and surprising. I used Smart Balance Crunchy Peanut Butter and Sugar in the Raw, so they came out with some bite to them, but very tasty. Thanks for sharing! :)
Excellent recipe. My absolute favorite cookies to make. They are so easy, they need three ingredients and it is so fast, you have to cook them for 10 minutes at the most. everyone loves them, and i don't have to worry that someone at a party won't be able to eat them because they have some sort of wheat or gluten or carb allergy or aversion. I even substitute in truvia or some other sugar substitute for a diabetic friend I have and they still turn out great, I just use only about 3/4 cups at most of the truvia, otherwise it has this sickly sweet taste. They are always so soft and just perfect every time.
I grew up making these with my grandmother! It's Probably the first recipe I ever followed as a kid! They are really good. Also, you can put an unwrapped Hershey's kiss in the middle of the cookie for a twist. The cookies freeze really good too!
These are so quick, easy & YUMMY! I used 1/4 cup brown sugar & 1/4 cup white sugar (the dough seemed too crumbly with the full amount of sugar, and the cookies still turned out great with the lesser amount).
I was looking for a quick and easy peanut butter cookie recipe and this one was just that. I added a tsp of vanilla and a tbsp of brown sugar as others suggested. I also rolled the dough into a ball and used a fork to flatten them in a criss cross pattern. Baked them for exactly 10 minutes and cooled them the same amount of time. The extra brown sugar seemed to make them a little too sweet for me, so I'll either omit it the next time or use a half and half white / brown sugar mix. I recommend mixing the egg, sugar, and vanilla (if used) very well before adding the peanut butter. Adding the pb makes the dough very stiff. A great recipe that I'll definitely make again. This may replace my tried and true pb cookie recipe I've been making for 20+ years!
These cookies were AMAZING! So simple to make, yet better than several other PB recipes you find online. What I like best about this recipe, is that it doesn't call for butter or shortening; the oil in the PB has plenty itself! I added a drizzle of melted chocolate to half of these and they were pretty amazing. Thanks for the recipe!