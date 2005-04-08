Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

I actually heard about this recipe a couple of years ago from a friend and never made them. I know many people that did and raved about them. So I finally looked up the recipe here and and read the reviews. i did take the suggestions from other reviewers and added some vanilla, a few pinches of baking powder, and a little salt. I also only did 1/2 cup white sugar, about 1/4 cup brown sugar and some honey. I added some chocolate spinkles for the kids too. O rolled into balls, pushed down with a fork once one way, once the other way. I pushed on m&m into the top for decoration and baked it until the corners were starting to brown. I took them off of the pan right away and onto a cooling rack. They were soft but with a spatula they were easy enough to pick up and slide onto the rack. They were good warm but much better later that evening and the next day. My kids loved them, they taste very peanut buttery and not overly sweet. Very soft and a little chewy, good texture. I would highly recommend this recipe to anyone, though I would add the couple of things to it if you have it. Im sure the original recipe was great as well since my friends have raved about them.