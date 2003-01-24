Good-As-Grandma's Sugar Cookies

I used this recipe because I was craving sugar cookies and we only had one egg. This was the only recipe on here that used one egg that I had the rest of the ingredients for. I modified this recipe a bit because of what others had said. I only used 2 1/2 cups of flour instead of 3. The dough was very crumbly. I tried flattening them with my hand because I don't have a rolling pin and it worked well, but they still were really fat. I decided to make balls and then use a fork to put a criss cross in the dough, like with peanut butter cookies. I then sprinkled sugar on them and baked them. They took about 7 minutes in my oven. They really are delicious though. At first I thought they had no flavor, but I can't stop eating them!