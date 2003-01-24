Good-As-Grandma's Sugar Cookies
Sugar cookies that are as good as your grandma's! They're delicious!
I'm not much of a cook but I was experiencing the cooking bug lately and decided to make something simple. These were easy and quick to prepare and so simple to bake! Even my husband was impressed! I will be sure to stick this on in my family's private cookbook with a special thank you to Brittany for sharing online! These are wonderful and I suggest anyone with kids or just looking for something delicious and quick to give these a try!!Read More
These aren't really cookies, but more like sweet biscuits. Way too floury. And they won't flatten when you bake them, so make sure to flatten them on the tray. With a couple I added shredded coconut into the mix and that made them really good. Otherwise, they had a weird, not very sweet taste. But they were easy to make, not so easy to eat.Read More
You're right about watching them; they will burn in a hurry. It would be better if you rolled the dough out and cut them out. About 1/4-1/2 cup too much flour was called for the recipe. Although, the raw dough was exceptionally good to eat!
I thought these cookies turned out really well! Just make sure you watch them -- nobody likes burnt sugar cookies. The ingredients were simple, and it did not require a lot of utensils and bowls. I give it two thumbs up! It's a keeper!
Very good cookies. I followed a few of the other reviews, but cut the flour by a lil bit more -- I only used 2 cups of flour. Cookies seemed to come out well. The dough was delicious raw (can't help it, still a kid at heart). Baked for about 6 minutes and the cookies were deliciously soft and kinda doughy.
I make these cookies every weekend, and the whole family loves them.
My family loves these cookies. They are NOT a sweet sugar cookie, however. Make sure you use REAL butter (and make sure it's salted, it will bring out the flavor more). The dough is also very crumbly - I do not roll out the dough, but make walnut sized balls and drop them on the cookie sheet. If you find it to be too dry you can always add a touch more milk (or lessen the flour like some others have mentioned). They do come out very moist and don't take long in the oven. If you are looking for an over-the-top sweet cookie, this recipe won't get it. If you are looking for a very moist, buttery cookie, then you've found it.
i thought these cookies were wayyy too buttery, they tasted pretty gross and It was a big waste of supplies
Yummy biscuits! The thanksgiving dinner table has a new dish! ;-)
These were more cake-like/puffy than I had hoped, but nevertheless were still delicious, buttery and short. A nice plain, not too sweet cookie. The recipe did not make 6 dozen - I got about 50 small cookies.
Not good as a cookie, sorry
I thought the cookies were a bit bland in flavor and next time I will put in Vanilla flavoring instead of Lemon. I rolled the batter into balls and pressed down on them with a glass dipped in sugar. Then sprinkled colored sugar on top before baking.
These cookies are soft, moist, and delicious! It is more of a shortbread, though. I totally reccommend this-two thumbs up here!
I had the same trouble with getting mine to bake properly. They definately need to be rolled and cut out. They do taste really good though!
This was the first time my son and I made Christmas cookies. We loved this recipie. My son says they tasted better than bakery bought :) Most of the other reviews were correct. To make the drop cookies you have to lessen the amount of flour. But using the actual recipe here made it perfect for cookie cutting.
I used this recipe because I was craving sugar cookies and we only had one egg. This was the only recipe on here that used one egg that I had the rest of the ingredients for. I modified this recipe a bit because of what others had said. I only used 2 1/2 cups of flour instead of 3. The dough was very crumbly. I tried flattening them with my hand because I don't have a rolling pin and it worked well, but they still were really fat. I decided to make balls and then use a fork to put a criss cross in the dough, like with peanut butter cookies. I then sprinkled sugar on them and baked them. They took about 7 minutes in my oven. They really are delicious though. At first I thought they had no flavor, but I can't stop eating them!
not very good as cookies but would be great as sweet biscuits with chocolate gravy.
Came out good once i figured out what was wrong with the recipe. These are NOT DROP COOKIES! You have to roll them out and use a cookie cutter. i live in a college dorm and don't exactly have cookie cutters laying around...so i used the top of a glass to get them round. i also sprinkled some sugar on top of them before i baked them. They were pretty good!
A cake-like plain, not too sweet cookie. They might have been better with a frosting. Recipe did not make 6 dozen
this recipe was very simple and came out very good. i added some spice and made them a bit bigger, and it did not harm the recipe. very useful recipe for delicious cookies, thanks!
perfect for kids and alterations!
this cookies was very good but it leavs a dry taste in your mouth.
As a cookie was no good as a pastry in itself was OK. Mix between cookie and biscuit. Would be very good with something savory!
What happen to the part for the jelly or the center? Do you put it on before or after it's baked. I should have read the reviews first.
