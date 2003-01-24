Good-As-Grandma's Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies that are as good as your grandma's! They're delicious!

Recipe by Brittany

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Cream the butter and the sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk and vanilla.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Add the flour mixture the butter mixture and stir to combine.

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of the dough on the prepared baking sheets and bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 5 to 8 minutes or until just golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 91.1mg. Full Nutrition
