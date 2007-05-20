Madeleines
The greatest afternoon tea cookie. You can sprinkle the top with confectioners' sugar or dip the tips in chocolate.
This recipe turned out perfect for me! The cookies are light and sweet the perfect compliment to coffee or tea. Some people had difficulty getting them out of the pan and my advice would be to use shortening (like crisco) to grease the pan and then dust well with flour. Make sure your eggs are room temperature when you start and not right out of the fridge our they will grow and froth up too much. Other hints... oh i tapped the pan on the counter instead of using a knife to loosten and they just fell right out. Good luck!Read More
Unfortunately, this recipe turned into a complete disaster for me. I followed the recipe but I used Pastry Flour like I always do with all my baking. I am not sure if that's why it turned out so bad but the madeleines were very airy, impossible to get them out the pan. We had to eat them out of the pan, spooning out anything we could get. It tasted ok, that wasn't the problem....just the fact that it was impossible to get them out and not at all the texture of what madeleines should be. Maybe it is just impossible to make them using pastry flour so if you are someone like me who only use pastry flour (whole grain soft wheat flour, high in fiber), do not try this recipe. Pastry flour always worked for my cakes and muffins, even cookies but I guess not for madeleine. Stick to all purpose flour and as everyone else recommends make sure you really butter and flour the pan. I thought I had done a pretty good job but apparently not!Read More
These are sooo good! I'm not a huge fan of lemon, so the second time I made these I reduced the zest by half and added a couple extra drops of vanilla. My only tip would be for really pretty madeleines make sure you wash and re-grease & flour your pan for the second batch if you have only a 12 madeleine pan. I made them plain, sifted some confectioners sugar over some, and dipped the tips of others in a homemade maple frosting. YUM!
PERFECT! I can't stop eating them. They are soooo good. Just be sure to grease and flour your pan generously. I used shortening to grease as recommended by another reviewer. Also, this recipe requires at least 10 minutes of mixing with the electric mixer but they are worth the effort. Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe was easy to follow but I am not sure that this is how Madeleine's cookies are suppose to taste. They came out very light and airy while Madeleine's are suppose to be dense and buttery. Will not make again.
Great recipe-I replaced the lemon flavoring with 1 tsp.orange liqueur & everyone loved it.
The medeleines turned out to be perfect! The outside is crisp and the inside is soft and buttery. The only problem I encountered was when I was trying to pop them out of the pans, so butter and flour the pan generously!
I can't believe how easy this recipe was; the cookies turned out great!
This was by far the best Madeleine recipe I have come by! There were a few changes I made to this recipe, technique wise. I filled my pan a little bit more that 3/4 way full, but they still came out the perfect size and shape. Also, I would suggest not using a knife to take them out of the pan. If you grease and flour correctly, once cooled they will fall right out if you just tap the edge. I also found that baking mine for 10 minutes made them too crunchy and brown on the outside, and a bit too dry for my taste. For a spongier, softer Madeleine, reduce the baking time to eight minutes. They will still be brown around the edge, but be light yellow in color on the top. I love this recipe! On my second batch right now!
Excellent recipe! I just added a few more drops of vanilla, but that's just a personal preference. This recipe is also really simple as compared to some other recipes I found online.
Yum! We made these as Christmas gifts in 2000 and called them Madeline's Madeleines. They're somewhat time consuming but worth the effort. Also, they don't last long in storage.
This is truly wonderful!!! I made it for Eid(muslim holiday) and everyone thought it tasted great!!! The trick is to really beat this as called for because if you don't I think it will not plump up as much when baking !! You really need to watch this because I think 375 degrees is too high...I had it on 300 and baked it for 13 minutes and kept checking it and it came out buttery golden and was fantastic. I did half the batch with almonds! That was good too.
These came out perfectly! (I did substitute 1 tablespoon cornstarch for 1 tablespoon of the 3/4 C flour, to lighten it a little). These cooked in ten minutes in a silicone madeleine "pan"
This Madeleine cookie recipe was a big hit at our house. Simple to make in my new KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer -- the first recipe I tried with it. The cookies were light as air and marvelous dipped in chocolate.
I love this recipe because I think using confectioner's sugar gives the cookies better texture than regular white sugar. I used Pam for baking on the cookie sheets and they lifted off perfectly. I followed the recipe, although it only made 21 instead of 24. Also, I didn't use lemon zest. Instead I used 1 teaspoon almond extract and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract to give them a stronger flavor. And you don't have to beat the eggs for 5 whole minutes. I only beat them on high for 3 and my cookies turned out great. Delicious and easy to make!
Great! for the person who found this a cake a little dry-- I have found that the darker non-stick molds tend to overcook. make sure your mold is bright aluminum and grease and flour well! alaskababa
i LOVE this recipe. I realized i did not have a madeleine pan so i put it in a casserrole dish. When it came out of the oven i covered it all in chocolate, cut it up into pieces and put fruit on each slice. it was a big hit
Fantastic! I used this to break in my new mixer and it was fantastic! I did notice that the later pans going into the oven came out fluffier, so I would recommend letting the dough sit for a few minutes after mixing. Thank you for putting it up!
These are excellent!!!!! YUMMY!!!!
Delicious! I didn't have a madeleine pan but used a mini muffin pan and they turned out great! I also substituted all purpose flour for half self rising and half whole wheat (just to make it a little bit healthier) I also omitted the lemon zest (seeing as we had no lemons).. but nonetheless they came out wonderful!
These are wonderful and so easy to make! I agree with another reviewer that the baking temp is a bit to high...I tried it at 350 and they came out perfect! I made a batch with raspberry extract and they were a big hit at my tea party! Also, for those who had trouble with their pans...the nonstick madeleine pans are a breeze to use and not expensive. I used a fork to immediately remove to wire rack with no problem. This recipe is a keeper!
These came out close to perfect. Luckily I listened to the advice of other reviewers and greased my pans well with shortening so they came out fairly easily. The taste was ok, they tasted like any other ordinary cake and a bit too lemony. I had wanted them to taste more dense and a little more buttery like the ones in starbucks. There were also many air bubbles as shown on the outside of the cakes. Although not bad overall, will continue to search for a better recipe.
This is, quite literally, the perfect Madeleine recipe. It's quick, and easy, and they're an absolutely delightful, surprising treat, year round.
This recipe is absolutely amazing. Made it 2 nights in a row. Made a homemade caramel sauce and a homemade chocolate fudge sauce to dip them in. DELICIOUS!
Perfect! My family thought I bought them.
This is a great recipe! They turned out absolutely perfect...golden brown, light, spongy, slightly crisp around the edges, and just the right amount of sweet and citrus! I was a little worried about the Maleleines sticking to the pan, but I just used a little Pam on the pan and they slid right out just by pressing on one end.
wonderful!
Delicious but a little dry. I baked one batch until just the little bit golden and the other even less but I'm not sure how to rectify the dryness. Any ideas?
We used orange zest instead of lemon and it was wonderful. But I would recommend using the batter right away and not letting it sit. The taste is great, but it changes the texture. Also, they're best right out of the oven with a hot cup of coffee!
This recipe was easy to follow, the cookies were moist, but it seemed like it was missing something. I may make these again and add more extract and maybe dip it in chocolate.
Yummy yummy! I just made these for the first time and they turned out perfect! The first batch came out golden brown after only 10 minutes. The 2nd batch I took out at about 8 minutes and they were a little lighter and still done, which I like. So delicious with the hint of lemon. I will be making these quite often!
this is such a fantastic and easy recipe. have already made these several times! my little boy loves to help. i took the advice of some of the reviewers and liberally buttered and floured the madeleine pan and had no problem removing them from the pan. another thing i've done the past two times i've baked them was used lemon extract (1/4 tsp. extract = 1/2 tsp. zest) because i didn't have any lemons on hand. the zest is better if you have the lemons and time but the extract still makes for tasty madeleines and they still don't last long around here!
Like previous reviewer... I thought Madeleines were supposed to be dense, rich cookies. These came out light and fluffy for me. They are good, but not what I was expecting as Medeleines.
This was the first time making Madeleines and it was very easy. They were very light and airy with a hint of lemon... just perfect. My next time I am going to try using almond extract. Worth trying you wont be disappointed.
Fantastic recipe. Soft on the inside with a nice buttery-lemony taste. They were a hit with everyone.
These were amazing and so easy to make! I've used orange flavour instead of lemon and vanilla and dipped the ends in coffee flavoured chocolate...yumm yumm
I loved them, it was a fun and quick recipe to make. They came out delicious, definitely keep it in my recipe book.
This was my first time making madeleines and they indeed came out delicious. I used 1/3 tsp of cocoa powder instead of the lemon zest. My only advice would be to really make sure your pan is well-greased or better yet, use a silicone pan. I oiled the pan with almond oil which just wasn't greasy enough. It was somewhat time-consuming to remove them from the traditional pan without completely destroying them. Very delicious though. I dipped half in melted chocolate - also a big hit.
These are some pretty good cookies. They were sort of hard to make but the taste great. The ingredients are stuff that you usually have around the house so you can make them any time. The weren't the most flavorful, I would probably some more vanilla extract.
In hopes that others will learn from my mistake...be careful not to overmix or the batter will end up not as spongy. the flavor is still good but the texture is not right. And might I suggest dipping them in a thin lemon glaze, as soon as they come out of the oven.
I very fine Recipe! I made it thinking that I probably would fail, but in the end my Madeleines turned out fabulous! I made them chocolate instead of vanilla and absolutely loved them! A great and Easy recipe reccommended for any begining Chef/Baker, Like Me!
These are mouthwatering, and reallly good. I added orange zest instead of lemon and they were DELICIOUS!!!!!
The taste was really good...but being that I'm vegan I tried veganising it...and it didn't really work out...but I will continue to work at it! Thanks so much for the recipe
I've been making this recipe for all my friends and this is a sure winner, even with the ladies ;)
Light, airy, & sooo yummy!! I was excited to use this recipe with my new specialty pans purchases from bb&beyond.... I added a touch of fresh lemon juice & followed the recipe exactly.. I'm excited to share this sweetness on sweetest day. Thx for sharing!!
Great recipe, it came together very easily and the results were wonderful! I will be making these many ore times in the future.
I have NEVER written a review on a recipe but this was a PERFECT recipe! I advice everyone to invest in a silicon madeleine pan becuase mine were perfect and never stuck to the pan. I will say though if you're making them in 2 batches, the second turns out fluffier than the first so reduce the the bake time a couple minutes.
So so good! I've already baked them three times. I feel embarrassed but the first batch I ate all by myself LOL They are fantastic! I didn't have a madeleines baking sheet so I made them into cupcakes. Awesome!!! So so good!
So this recipe was super simple. I think I was doing too many things at once and wasn't really paying attention to how i was mixing. but it turned out well, lil hint of sweetness n the lemon zest adds a great smell. i didn't have a madeleine mold bake pan, so i just used a mini cupcake/tart bake pan. turned out fine to me, and they still looked cute haha. instead of using oil to grease the pan, i used crisco, and they didn't really stick, just took a toothpick (or knife) and went around the edges, and they popped out! GREAT RECIPE! Thanks! :D
These are AMAZING. I kid you not. I made these for some friends a few weeks ago- I tripled the recipe, left with about half, and when I came back my family had eaten every last delicious shell-shaped morsel. Didn't have lemon, so I used grapefruit zest instead, and it was still great- it gave the Madeleines a certain inimitable quality that can't be described... You couldn't really put a finger on the flavoring (or maybe I just have a very unrefined sense of taste!). I have also added crushed lavender or essence of bergamot to various batches, dipped them in Nutella.. You can't really mess these up! I also found through trial and error that it helps not to over-mix... I usually tend to do this unintentiounally but it makes them a bit tough... We might want our Ron Swansons tough, but not our Madeleines, am I right? :) So, gist: Great recipe. Worth trying.
I gave this four stars because its good and simple.
the texture was really nice, but I really think I should have left out the lemmon. It would have been better with just the buttery taste.
These turned out perfect. I'd tried a number of other recipes that were too dense and eggy. These were just firm enough to release easily from the mold. The directions and interesting sequence for adding and incorporating ingredients worked very well.
Have been buying these at the store. Got tired of paying way too much for them. Found a brand new still in the package pan at the Goodwill store for two bucks. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect. Friends and family say they like them better than the ones they get at the store. Great recipe, I make them at least once a week
So awesome, so light, so fluffy, so what a Madeleine should be! I did not have a lemon in the house, so I just added 1/4 tsp. of lemon extract. Bought the madeleine pan at BB&Beyond for close to $12 with coupon!
my madeleines taste so good!! this was my first time makine cake from scratch and i succeeded.
These were outstanding. I made them in a silicone madeleine pan, no problem getting them out of the pan. Just a little problem keeping the melted butter cool but still a liquid. A real keeper.
Sorry, but without the beurre noisette (brown butter) that I think a Madeleine requires, these were just poor. It's a bit like calling a tofu burger a hamburger.
This was fabulous. I added some almond extract and decreased the temp of the oven to 325 degrees. I poured the mixture into a ziplock bag and used it to pipe the mixture into the pans. Loved it.
Turned out perfectly, my
I had a pan with 12 large Madeleine shells, and I only baked them for around 8 minutes which was perfect for me. The first time I baked them for 10 and they came out burnt on the edges and quickly became stiff. After taking off a few minutes they came out great -- moist, spongy, etc. I gave them a three because I'm sure they came out how they were supposed to but the recipe didn't boost the cookie to one of my favorites. I will only make these on occasion.
These tasted just OK. WAY too much work for something that is just OK.
Great recipe. wonderful madeleines
Love this simple recipe, though I didn't quite follow the amount of the ingredients suggested. I halved the butter and substituted the other half with original yogurt, and added just a little more than 3/4 cup of confectioners sugar (instead of 1 cup), so I can't say I know how it would taste if I added the entire amount of butter (probably extra buttery!). But I am more than happy with the results (and feel less guilty about eating more at one time!). I did double the recipe, and it worked out just fine. Oh, and I personally like having a more pronounced lemon flavor to go with the coat of chocolate!
These came out fluffy on the inside and a little crispy on the outside. It's my first time making/eating Madeleines, so I don't really know how they are supposed to turn out. Even so, my friends and I enjoyed them way too much. So much that my friends asked me to make them another batch for their next golf round! =) Fresh lemons are a little hard to get my hand on here, so I just doubled the vanilla extract to 1 teaspoon. My first batch of 12 came out a bit too dark, so I put the second batch in for only 8 minutes. The bottoms came out a gorgeous golden brown. Everything else worked out great for me! Thanks for the yummy recipe. ^^
Everyone's absolute favorite! Followed measurements exactly and came out perfect. Grease the pan well. I used the magical Pam spray with absolute no problems. Easy ingredients. Easy steps. Such an impressive little snack :]
I doubled the recipe using the scaling mechanism below the recipe and and they came out terribly. Do not double!
This recipe is simple and delicious. I bought a silicone madeleine pan that makes 24 small madeleines and this recipe made a total of 48. They were only about 1 1/2 inches long. Don't try to substitute or omit the lemon zest - it gives them the perfect tang.
I love this recipe the only thing I did Not like about it is that it's tooooooo lemony. i would make it again but drop the lemon.
Perfect!!!!!!!!!!! this may not be a traditional madeleine but what i look for!!!! Easy tasty refreshments!!! I bake this again and again...this is everyone's favorit in my church ^^* Oh, if you add a pinch of salt, better sweet~* I also use this recipe with various way just for fun such as using banana extraction instead of lemon; Awsome!! fantastic!! Kids love it!! I'll apply this recipe with chocolate, coffee, or strawberry extract, too ^^
These were beautiful with no bubbles, but a bit dry even baking at 325.
recipe was amazing and delicious!
4-4-14 Tried this recipe to bring to a funeral feast. Wow! It was really good and I received many compliments. My husband says not to lose this recipe and when can I make it again!
This was great! I made it vegan by using egg replacer and vegan butter, came out nice. I don't like very sweet cookies so I cut the suger to 1/3 cup.
These came out amazingly! I baked them with my step daughter (10 yrs old) who loves madeleines. Let me tell you, she was quite happy about the outcome! We greased the pan with margarine and used our (clean) fingers to spread it out to make sure that every inch was covered, then floured. They literally fell out of the pan (with a little tapping on the counter). Huge hit! I am making quite a few dozen for an upcoming Victorian Tea! Delish!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
they did not turn out at all, more like a merengue on top that crumbled and the bottoms were chewy.
My suggestions: I spray my mold with 'butter'-flavored spray and they fall out instantly. Wipe off excess spray and batter from around molds. I use a mini madeline sheet and get 36 smaller bite-sized cookies - bakes for only half of time (5-6 mins) in two batches. Can use any type of citrus zest or as other have done vary the extract flavoring. These are a great Go-To Cookie - so simple.
Great recipe! My husband and my 1 year old daughter loved it. I skipped lemon zest and instead sprinkled shredded almond on top. I used mini muffin tins and they look very cute with the almond on the top. Without almond, it looks too plain unless baked in madeleine mold. I will bake this again and again!
I've tried several madeline recipes; this is the best. I didn't have lemon or lemon zest on hand, so I made these without lemon and they were terrific.
So delicious. I've never had these before so I had no idea how they are "supposed" to be, but they were so spongy and delicious. Great dipped in coffee.
Very good!!!
Perfect Recipe. Just don't forget to have butter melted and cooled before you begin to save yourself a lot of time!
Delicious! Would recommend it to everyone, even if you don't have a Madeleine tin!
I also followed this recipe exactly too but it came out flat and too sugary. Not sure what went wrong b/c this recipes seems to get good reviews.
Great recipe, the cookies turned out very nice. I greased and floured the molds thoroughly, so they came off very easily and cleanly, although I may have used too much butter because that side was browned. I also substituted lemon zest with 1 tsp of fresh lemon juice.
Delicious and easy.
made great madeleines! very yummy, everyone loved them:) thx for sharing.
extremely easy to make & tasty too! i used orange zest instead of lemon though.
Excellent! I have tried so many recipes for madeleines and this one was the best hands down. I changed absolutely nothing and they were perfection. Great texture and flavor. Only problem I am having is keeping them out of my mouth, ha,ha. I could eat half of the batch myself. Thank you for this simple lovely recipe.
I did not care for this recipe. The batter is kind of solid so it's difficult to pour into the molds, and instead of rising as they cook they leak out of the molds to make a huge mess. I followed the ingredients/directions exactly but the finished product did not taste like a madeleine should at all, more like a sugar cookie instead of cake-like. The other madeleine recipe I used from allrecipes worked so much better, and they actually looked and tasted like madeleines.
Love Love Love these. I found 2 Madeline pans at the thrift store and thought I'll make some of those. I subbed orange oil for lemon zest and the only flour I had in the pantry was bread flour. To my amazement my batch came out like little orange cakes. They fell while cooking (I think I filled them too full)& I was quite concerned but they are heavenly. So light. I did fold the flour in by hand as I was concerned about the using bread flour and thought they were doomed to fail but hubby agrees they are lovely. Photo is of the single "cake" that was not overfilled and fell the least.
This recipe is so simple yet very delicious! I followed the recipe and it turned out perfect for me!
Thank you for this recipe. I have always loved madeleines and found a pan at a very reasonable price today. I was very excited to make them and very surprised when I started Googling recipes and saw how complicated many of them looked. It just seemed like a lot of trouble for a very simple cookie. I was a little skeptical with the powdered sugar on this one, but decided to give it a try. To be honest, I literally threw all ingredients together at once except the flour, which I didn't sift, but did add slowly. The batter still came out light and airy and the end product came out perfectly. My family inhaled them. Thanks again for this super easy recipe of a classic.
This was a perfect first try with madeleines for me. The only thing I changed was a few extra drops of vanilla. I guess I have a specialty madeleine pan, becasue it has 28 molds and they are a bit small. I used all the batter and it overfilled the molds by just a little bit. I don't have an exacto knife, so the edges look a bit jagged where I cut the excess off. I am going to drizzle with just a little bit of white chocolate for decadence and this will take the attention away from the unfinished edges. Also, my pan is silicone so the cookies didn't stick at all, but the shell pattern isn't very prominent on the cookie. All in all, they will get better each time I make them, as I tweak. :)
Fantastic recipe
Wonderful recipe. Light and airy inside crisp outside. Had trouble getting them out of the pan too. I think I'm going to invest in a non-stick madeleine pan. Love them!
Used half a cup of confectioner's instead and the zest of one whole lemon, it came out with a subtle lemon flavor, not sweet at all :) perfect recipe!
turned out great everyone loved them. much easier than I expected
Love love love this recipe to supper easy to make but the best part is they taste great. I've tried another recipe with coconut but it was not as good as these I think I'm gonna stick with this one forever!!!
