Unfortunately, this recipe turned into a complete disaster for me. I followed the recipe but I used Pastry Flour like I always do with all my baking. I am not sure if that's why it turned out so bad but the madeleines were very airy, impossible to get them out the pan. We had to eat them out of the pan, spooning out anything we could get. It tasted ok, that wasn't the problem....just the fact that it was impossible to get them out and not at all the texture of what madeleines should be. Maybe it is just impossible to make them using pastry flour so if you are someone like me who only use pastry flour (whole grain soft wheat flour, high in fiber), do not try this recipe. Pastry flour always worked for my cakes and muffins, even cookies but I guess not for madeleine. Stick to all purpose flour and as everyone else recommends make sure you really butter and flour the pan. I thought I had done a pretty good job but apparently not!

