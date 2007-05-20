Madeleines

213 Ratings
  • 5 159
  • 4 35
  • 3 12
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

The greatest afternoon tea cookie. You can sprinkle the top with confectioners' sugar or dip the tips in chocolate.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
51 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour twenty-four 3-inch Madeleine molds.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl beat eggs, vanilla and lemon zest with an electric mixer on high speed for 5 minutes. Gradually beat in the confectioners' sugar. Beat for 5 to 7 minutes or until thick and satiny.

  • Sift together the flour and baking powder. Sift one-fourth of the flour mixture over the egg mixture, gently fold in. Fold in the remaining flour by fourths. Then fold in the melted and cooled butter. Spoon batter into the prepared molds, filling 3/4 full.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges are golden and the top s spring back. Cool in molds on a rack for 1 minute. Loosen cookies with a knife. Invert cookies onto a rack and cool. Sift confectioners' sugar over the tops or melt semi-sweet chocolate chips and dip the tips in the chocolate. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 76.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022