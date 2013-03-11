Oatmeal Icebox Cookies

3.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is one of my mother's refrigerator cookies that she made when I was little. The old fashioned sugar cookies that you have on your home page is exactly what mom used to make. They are wonderfully soft and a touch of nutmeg in them. You could not believe how many memories it brings back to me. This is another memory to enclose to you. This is a sandwich type cookie spread with jam in the center.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the shortening and sugar and beat in the egg until light.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt and mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in the oatmeal and water until blended. Roll into a 2 inch roll and chill in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Slice cookie dough thinly and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 6-8 minutes. Cool and put together in sandwiches with jam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 292mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022