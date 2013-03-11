Oatmeal Icebox Cookies

This recipe is one of my mother's refrigerator cookies that she made when I was little. The old fashioned sugar cookies that you have on your home page is exactly what mom used to make. They are wonderfully soft and a touch of nutmeg in them. You could not believe how many memories it brings back to me. This is another memory to enclose to you. This is a sandwich type cookie spread with jam in the center.
I let this chill for 24 hours, cut it and it crumbled. I didn't have time to re-chill this so I added in an egg, stuck in mini muffin cups, I pressed an indentation after baking and then filled with jam. They taste very good...
These did not call for enough liquid. Tried to cut them and they just crumbled. Was going to toss the dough, but worked in some orange juice and re-refrigerated them, sliced and baked and they were not too bad.
03/16/2002
