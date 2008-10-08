Cool Whip Cookies
Light and easy cookies made with lemon cake mix.
I have been making this recipe for years...Tips chill the dough about an hour - it's easier to handle. Add 1/2 C flour. Let them bake 8-12 minutes, checking at 8,10&12 minutes - the bottoms should be golden brown. Pull the cookie sheets out and let the cookies rest on the sheets for a few minutes. Do not keep in the oven because you think these are not done - cause they are! They will harden up as they sit on the sheets and cool down. YUMMO!!! I also have tried with sugar free cool-whip - less calores and it's still just so gooood.Read More
Great the first day but they get kind of chewy after that.Read More
You can use ANY packaged cake mix, and you can even use dry brownie mix. You can also get creative with what kind of sugar mix you use to roll the dough into. My friend made a mix of sugar and splenda and ground it up to mimic the texture of powdered sugar and the cookies were fabulous! For as easy as this is to make, the cookies taste better than I've had in a long time, AND they always remain moist!
My grandma would make these all the time when I was little. She would use also use white cake mix with 3 egg whites and then add food coloring to the batter. (ie., red and green for Christmas) She would also make ahead and freeze. (freeze no longer than 2 months. let thaw in fridge for 24 hours) I'm so glad to see this recipe out here! Brings back wonderful memories of baking with grandma so long ago!
These are sooooo good! I chilled the dough, and then scooped it with one spoon and scraped it into the powdered sugar with a second spoon. They WERE good ~ gone now!
I don't know if I did something wrong, but 8 minutes was not long enough... I actually had to double the time, so if anyone tries this, you might want to do a small test batch... Other than tha, these cookies taste great, and are easy to make :o)
Easy to make and has a great texture. I too had to play around with the baking time a bit. I wound up baking the cookies for 14 minutes and they turned out great. I made this with chocolate cake mix as I was out of lemon. Can't wait to try it with lemon!
definitely a cake like cookie, but HEY, whe n you're using a cake mix I guess that's a natural. I found it too difficult to take the sticky thick dough and roll it in confectioners sugar so I dusted the cookie with 10X after baking. You don't get the crackle look but the taste is still there. You could call these cookies muffin tops and for those of you who are Seinfeld fans, this is a good basis for a black and white cookie...just mix up two batches of icing one choco and one vanilla and brush half the cookie with each...Look to the Cookie!
I made these last night from an old recipe that I had but had never tried....it used only ONE egg and 1 cup of cool whip....be sure to put in fridge before trying to roll out into balls....worked like a charm and did not have "cake like" texture due to the one egg....two gives it cake like texture....wonderful!!!!!!
I made with orange cake mix, but we loved this light, soft cookie! It was perfect to make with my 2-year-old. Thanks for a wonderfully simple recipe! Will make tons more.
Love these cookies, they are so easy and make so many! I made the dough in advance, froze it and then let them thaw for a day before actually baking, then I got a cookie scoop (like a melon baller or small ice cream scoop) and used that to drop them in the powdered sugar! Worked wonderfully!
These cookies are just what I expected, like the gourmet ones at a chic restaurant in my area!
if you omit the eggs they are super yummy & not as cake like
a close friend of mine makes these cookies every year and hands out the recipe they are fantastic and super easy to make
A good cookie. Turned out well, and everyone wanted to know about them. Easy to mix up, but I DEFINITELY recommend the wise tip of first rolling the sticky ball in granulated sugar before dealing with the rather messy 10X sugar...that really helped, but be ready to wipe your hands after each cookie. Mine needed to bake a full 15 minutes, in a convection oven, to be done. The 15 minute time was about perfect, though I make my cookies a bit larger than recommended. Also, to store, the best is an airtight container in the frig to keep them at their tastiest.
I added a little flour to stiffen up the dough a bit and a little sour cream to retain some of the acidity of the lemon as I didn't have any lemons on hand for juice or zesting. These were a huge hit and everyone that had them absolutely loved them. They were like little muffin tops/cake instead of cookies and so pretty with the powdered sugar on them. According to a previous review, a brownie mix can be substituted...I would caution against this as I tried it and ended up with flat "okay" cookies. I believe this is because brownie mix has different proportions in their ingredients than a cake mix. I believe for them to come out as well as the cake mixes, you would have to add perhaps an additional egg and extra flour. The cool whip in this recipe is basically substituting the oil and water called for in a recipe and a brownie mix calls for a different amount of each than a cake mix. But anyway...lemon cake mix turns out great, light and delightful...I want to call them Lemon Puff Cookies or Puffy Lemon Cookies...I don't want to give away the easy ingredients secret!!! lol I always cool my cookies straight from the oven to my freezer and take them out as soon as they are cool enough to handle. The powdered sugar part is the most labor intensive step in the process and I used parchment paper which is a beautiful thing instead of just spraying a nonstick pan!
So delicious and SO easy! I was worried about the batter/dough not being thick enough, but I mixed it a little longer and it thickened up more. You can't shape these at all until you put them in the powdered sugar...You literally have to just drop a glob into the powdered sugar and then it will roll into a nice ball. I love these. Will definitely make these again.
Made these for a cookie exchange at work and these cookies were the hit of the exchange. Everyone asked for the recipe. I did change a bit. I added 1 tsp lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1/2 cup flour. I also let them chill for about an hour; which made it easier to handle
Easy to make when you need cookies quickly. the 8 minute baking time worked perfectly for me. They taste just like the cake. My teenagers demolished the first tray right out of the oven. I will definitely make these again.
Oh my goodness! I made these cookies last night before supper & we practically ate them all before supper. They were the best cookies I have ever tasted in my life. My daughter is GF. (celiac disease) so I used one of her cake mixes (GF/Dairy Free) wow! these cookies melt in your mouth. I can't wait to try other flavors. I used a yellow cake mix. This will be a recipe I used forever. Thanks to My Allrecipes. I got more than 18 cookies. Recommend highly. not allot of work. I took the suggestion from one member who said to chill dough an hour. Worked like a charm. Thanks
yummo! I was wary of these when I saw them at a party, but am sooo glad I tried one. Now that I have made them I have a tip to make the process of powdering them a cinch. Drop about a 3rd of the dough in the powdered sugar and coat so you can pick up and handle the dough. Hold in one hand, gently pinch a piece off, drop in the sugar to finish powdering and drop on the cookie sheet. Occasionally re-drop the large piece of dough to be sure it stays nicely powdered and will not stick to your hand. Happy baking!
This is a very good recipe. The cookies stayed soft and did not flatten out. I really enjoyed them. I'm going to try them with chocolate cake also.
I make these cookies sans the egg with no problems. Just mix and whip. As for the sticky complaints I would sugest a two fold solution first invest in a stainless steel cookie disher don't skimp sturdy is best. Secondly pour the powdered sugar in a 9x13 and dish directly into that. We like vanilla mix , vanilla whip with coco in the sugar or Chocolate mix, chocolate whip
These are fabulous cookies! I too had to leave them in longer than 8 minutes, 11 is about right. I found if you put the batter in a Ziploc bag, chill it in the freezer a few minutes, then cut the tip off like a pastry bag, the batter is easier to handle. I just dipense it out of the bag into the powered sugar and it works great! The only problem I am having is they won't stay puffy, they flatten out. I have a freind that makes them and they stay puffy for her. hmmm...
Light and delicious! Add the juice of a fresh lemon and some lemon zest for added lemony taste!
I have made this cookie for years. Its one of my Christmas cookie tin favorites. Tasty and easy. They improve with age if they last that long. I use a wooden spoon handle to make a dent in the top of the hot cookies. I add a dab of Lemon Curd. Then I sift powdered sugar over the warm cookies.
Delicious and light cookies. The dough was very thick and sticky and not that easy to work with, but the end results are well worth it!
Very good, very easy, works well with many different cake mix flavors.
Delish! I made these cookies with chocolate cake mix and used Cool Whip Free. Next time I'll try using cherry chip or vanilla, and add a little bit of vanilla extract to give it more flavor. I brought them to work and everyone loved how light and fluffy they are! A nice change for the hot, summer months! Thank you for the recipe! :)
Ladies only use 1 egg or they will turn into cake.
So easy and so tasty! I used the new Orange Creamsicle cake mix and my family devoured them in one sitting. Going to try some red velvet cake mix next time.
I made one with chocolate cake mix and another with white cake mix with red food coloring. They had good flavor and consistency. One batch I didn't bake enough so they were really goooey, but still quite yummy. Sort of has a marshmallow like feel and consistency, very good and different.
As others have said, this recipe is great. Trick is to use a small ice cream scoop with the lever. No mess. Just drop into a small bowl of confectioner's sugar, roll it around and voila! Easy as can be. And yes, if you have a gas oven, 11-12 minutes is necessary.
They're good. More like a cake rather an a cookie. Next batch,I'm adding more lemon. didn't have quite the tang I was hoping for. my hubby and kids really liked them:)
Yes... friends and family enjoy them. I add one cup of golden raisins to the recipe. When the raisins cook no one knows what they are. They get a little crunchy... more like a piece of nut rather than a raisin.
Sorry, did not care for these at all! Obviously these have a "cake-like" consistency, but for some reason I just wasn't expecting that they'd be SOO-O-O cake-y!! And no matter how long I cooked them or where I adjusted my oven racks, the bottoms got too brown by the time the tops were barely done. Might've been something I did wrong, but I wouldn't waste time (or ingredient$) trying these again!
I love these cookies!! My uncle used to make them when I was younger and he called them Lemon Crack Cookies because they crack when you bake them. It took me awhile to find the recipe online but I'm glad I did! Make sure you space them far apart on the cookie sheets because they tend to spread quite a bit. Also, the recipe made more than 3 dozen - I had about 4 dozen after using a large cookie scoop AND eating some of the dough! Overall, they are tasty cookies with a delicate texture, and are easy to make with few ingredients.
Great with Chocolate cake mix too!
So light, airy, and delicious! Could eat them all by myself (but I won't). Cooking at altitude, so I added an extra two minutes and they are perfect!
Very easy and good cookies! But a couple warnings... 1. Great tip from another reviewer to add 1/2 cup of flour! Without it they are very thin and have no structure. 2. Bake for 10 minutes for lightweight cookie sheets 3. Original recipe makes at least 3 dozen, not 1 1/2 dozen! I will definitely make these again and try other flavored cake mixes as suggested!
Love this recipe. We made these when my oldest was young, and now with my 2 little ones. Its so easy for them to make. And they can pick their favorite flavors by changing the cake mix.
Awesome! Followed the recipe except used only 1 egg. I stuck them in the freezer for 10 minutes before I rolled them. I used funfetti cake mix, and they were heavenly...
This was easy, and quite tasty. I did add one step: First I dropped the dough in granulated sugar to coat, then I moved it to powered sugar for a second coat. Seems to have helped the powered sugar stay nice and white after baking. (Stole that tip from a chocolate crackle cookie I make). I also used a small scoop to drop the dough into the sugar. Much easier than a spoon and helps it stay more round. They do spread a bit, so don't put them too close on the pan, or they'll stick together. I also tried a batch by just rolling in granulated sugar, then smooshing flat with a glass dipped in granulated sugar. You get a flat cookie this way, and although not as pretty, I think they tasted better this way.
I absolutely love this recipe because you can use any cake mix that you want which I like. But make sure the cool whip is thawed out before you start to make the cookies ??????
I used brownie mix and light whipped topping and it came out very soft and just yummy. great for last minute get together.
EVEN THO THE DONT LOOK DONE AT 8 MINS THEY ARE AND I ALSO ADDED LEMOM INSTANT PUDDING MIX TO THIS RECIPE AND EVERYONE LOVED THEM AND WANTS THE RECIPE
I made these cookies with lite whipped topping and another time made it with nonfat whipped topping. Both times, came out AWESOME! WARNING: They ARE addictive! Also, I took someone else's advice and chilled the dough a little before rolling them in the powdered sugar.
I was anticipating enjoying these cookies, I'm a big fan of cool whip. I was very disappointed. I thought the cookies were very bland and tastelss. I did use light cool whip (but I use light everything and it never bothers me). I would not make these again, sorry!
Just made these tonight and they are awesome! So easy. My husband is a die hard oatmeal chocolate chip kind of cookie guy but he loved these. I did have to cook them a little longer,~12 minutes.
These did not work out for me, just too soft and get mushy later.
These are really delicious cookies. The only problem I had was the stickiness of the dough. It was so messy & almost unbearable to work with. If the cookies didn't taste so good I probably would not make again. However, I did just read a couple of reviews that say to chill the dough for at least an hour to help with the stickiness. So, next time I will definitely do that. So far I made strawberry cake mix & Devils food cake. SO VERY YUMMY!!!
This is the first time I have ever had this many requests from people at work for a recipe!
I made these years ago and just thought to make them again. I was missing out!! I use about 1tsp of lemon extract to give them some extra zip.
I make these every Christmas and have done so for years! You can also change the flavor by using different flavors of cake mix: chocolate, strawberry, cherry, orange (especially good!), pineapple, etc. The dough is a little difficult to handle at times (I only scoop a little more than a teaspoon at a time) but dipping them in the confectioner's sugar and rolling them helps with the stickiness. I am always asked for the recipe and have made them so often that I have memorized it!
So light and refreshing! Next time I may add lemon zest! I may try a different cake mix flavor next time! :) Easy...I like it!
I have been making something close to this recipe but the recipe I found has two boxes of cake mix and three eggs.
These are to die for! Everyone always asks me to make these. Lemon is my favorite, but have made them with every cake flavor Betty makes and they all come out yummy. Thanks for the GREAT recipe!!!!!!!!!
These are very light and soft cookies. However, 8 minutes is definately not enough time for these cookies. At 8 minutes they are still cake batter. I had to cook them for 16 minutes. Overall though, they had a good taste.
Delicious!!! I followed the recipe exactly. I ended up baking them for 10 minutes. They were great! It's definitely easy to eat more than one :) I'm going to try orange and pineapple in the future!
Great tasting cookies, I use cake mix with pudding, and using it with chocolate cake mix is great too, tastes like chewy brownies Thank you for submiting this recipe
These were easy to make, I added an extra egg and some flour. I used the two spoons to dip them into the powdered sugar. They taste good! Great easy recipe for some quick homeade cookies.
I am a lemon lover and the lemon taste is sort of there. I guess I didn't expect them to be like cake. They are spongey and I don't think my house hold will eat them.
These were so delicious! I love lemon flavored anything and these were perfect! They stay moist, which I really liked. EXTREMELY fast and easy to make. Dough (even when refrigerated) does get sticky...I would recommend using flour as others have. I will the next time I make them. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Made them for my family pizza night and the were a HUGE hit! Very light and moist!
I made these with an orange cake mix and my husband and grand kids loved them. I am trying key lime and chocolate peppermint for Easter for the whole family. I also needed to double the time.
Maybe I'm a food snob..but these aren't good.
Well done Linda K! :-) In a pinch these cookies should be your "go to" recipe. I'm baking the third batch as I write this having used lemon cake mix. They really are a good cookie BUT COOKING TIME for my oven isn't accurate. 13 minutes not 8 minutes in my oven with the rack in the center position. TIP: As a side note I use a 1 1/2" scoop so the cookies come out the same size. Drop the scoop of cookie dough into the powdered sugar and pick it up and roll it just like you would a peanut butter cookie but adding a good helping of powdered sugar as you roll into a ball. The cookies also spread so lining them up 3" apart isn't too much room to give them. Using parchment paper alleviates the need to grease your pan and I would imagine non-stick foil on a baking sheet would work too. OPTIONAL: I've got an 18 oz package of brownie mix in my cupboard. Think I'll use it but instead add only 1 egg, 4oz Cool Whip, 4 oz softened cream cheese. I just may add a cup of chocolate chips to the batter as well. Sounds yummy! :-)
Oh, these are fun! Crazy recipe, but we loved them at our house. I used strawberry cake mix (kind with jello) and Fat Free whipped topping. Also, I cooked them on parchment paper instead of greasing the pan. I got 32 cookies out of the batch, but could easily have gotten 36. I did the calculations, and with fat free whipped topping at 32 cookies they had 94 calories each. If you make 36 cookies they will only have 85 calories. And these cookies are good!! The batter is goopy and hard to work with, but I took advice of other reviewers and just used 2 spoons, never touching the dough. Mine cooked for 10 minutes and are wonderful. Thanks for this really fun recipe!
Good cookie, but 8 minutes at 350 isn't nearly enough. After experimenting, 15 minutes give them a slight crunch on the edges and the middle is done. At 8 minutes, although the flavor was good, they were really doughy in the middle and all around. I'll make again @ 15 minutes.
These were so easy and very good. I could stop eating them. will be making these again.
EASY!!! EASY!! EASY!! And, delicious. I made with strawberry cake mix. Yum . . . I had to bake a little longer than noted here, but still delicious.
These were a nice quick cookie that I could make with what I had on hand. They were pretty good too. They have a light lemon flavor and a light and soft texture. I can't wait to try with different cake mixes.
These cookies are so good!!! Not to mention how easy they are to make. I put my dough in the fridge for about 30 minutes before baking. I baked them for 11 minutes. I made lemon & strawberry. Both were good, however, my favorite were the lemon ones. So yummy:) I used 2 spoons to handle the dough with so i wouldnt get sticky. It worked perfectly...I will def. be making these again!
I stumbled across this recipe when looking for lemon cupcakes. Sure glad I did. These cookies are very good. My husband even enjoyed them and he is not much of a lemon fan. Will definately make these again.
My mom just made a batch of these cookies with my children over this past weekend. They are fantastic!!! May I suggest a few other topping to roll them in... coconut or toasted coconut, crushed nuts, colored sugar, toffee bits.... this list is endless GO WILD
These were OK...I used chocolate cake mix and the dough was very sticky and difficult to work with. Plus, I needed to bake the cookies at least 12 minutes, not 8 as stated in the recipe. Although the cookies tasted good, I'll probably try a different recipe next time.
A LABOR of love...the dough for this recipe is absolutely INSANE! Super sticky! I even added a 1/2c. of flour (as someone else reommended) AND chilled it for an hour, but it was still hard to work with. Thank God for the Pampered Chef Medium Scoop! The only redeeming quality for this cookie is its taste...but they aren't even close to to die for, so I will not be making them again. I also made the mistake of using Red Velvet cake mix - needless to say, my kitchen looked like a murder scene! LOL :) Oh well - give it a whirl if you like a challenge!
This is one of my favorite cookies, I love the texture! I made the following changes; only used 2 cups of cool whip and 1 egg. Baked at 350 for 10-11 minutes and turned out perfectly!
I made these because I was craving something very lemon-y. I am SO glad I did! They are very moist and cake- like. My sister ate about 5 of these on one night! I will definitely make these again
I used to make these at a coffee shop I worked at when I was 16 :) They called them "lemon drops" and they were always a HUGE crowd favorite!
I'm sorry but I didn't like this at all. I'm wondering if I did something wrong although it would be hard since it's so simple. Mine were dry and tasted like cupcake tops they might have been better with frosting. They were light like the top of a cupcake also. I should have just made cupcakes.
These cookies are great first time I made them for Christmas,and the kids loved them,well the adults did to. I'm going to try the recipe with brownie mix my grandkids love brownies! Again a great recipe they turned out great!!!!
These cookies are some of the best I've tatsed! They melt in your mouth. LOVE them!
This is s great recipe for soft quick cookies. Have made them with lemon, confetti, spice and chocolate. My grandchildren are old enough to help and we love them.
Very, very good and easy. I can not wait to try this with other cake mixes.
I searched this recipe in Google, and this was the first one to come up! We had everything to make these cookies in our pantry/refrigerator, so I went and got everything. It was going OK, until I found out that the dough is NOT thick, it is rather sticky and gooey. You may need to add [a lot] of Confectioner's sugar to help this not stick, or just chill it. These cookies look so yummy, but I wish this person would've said something about having to chill it! And you can also use any kind of cake mix.... for me, I used Betty Crocker's Triple Chocolate Fudge. Mmm!
The batter was very good. I enjoyed the cookies when they were warm. Next time I will try strawberry cake mix.
Fabulous. I made these for our Christmas cookie exchange and I had people I didn't even know coming up to me asking for the recipe. I made it a second time with strawberry cake mix and it was good, but not quite as good as the lemon. Next time I will try chocolate! Can't believe such good, soft, yummy cookies come from 4 simple ingredients. Thanks for the recipe!
These are so tasty! I think that I will try them again--with different cake mixes (as recommended in some other reviews). I was really skeptical when I saw the consistency of the dough. It looks really difficult to work with, but, after reading another review, I found that using 2 spoons was very helpful. I also had to increase the baking time to 10-12 min. And the amount of powdered sugar needed is much more than 1/3 cup. I actually didn't measure mine. I just kept refilling my bowl as it ran out, but I'd guess it to be 1-2 cups. This yielded almost exactly 3 dozen cookies (plus 2).
OMG I tried a double recipe and I used Lemon an Strawberry and I LOVER IT i think you should DEFINETLY try the lemon-berry 'Cus it is AWESOME + you should aldo try chocolate and strawberry I think this recipe DESERVES a 5-star Rating!!
I was in a pinch for a quick recipe. I can't tell you how many compliments I got for these. I was embarrassed to reveal how incredibly simple it was to make these. The only tricky part was that the dough was very sticky, even after freezing for many hours. I didn't even bother rolling it in powdered sugar. I just sprinkled some on top. Such a simple recipe that works!
I must have done something very, very wrong because they were still gooey in the middle after 10 min. so I put them in longer. Then they were dark brown (almost burnt) but still gooey (uncooked) in the middle. Must be something I did or maybe I need a new oven!
heaven. super easy. chilling the batter a bit before rolling in powdered sugar makes it a little easier - less sticky, but if you use 2 spoons to get the portion on the sugar and toss the sugar on top before you touch it, it won't stick to your fingers as much. Cooked for about 9 1/2 minutes. We used the Lite version of Cool Whip by mistake but they are amazing anyway. Can't wait to try this with other flavors.
Refrigerate the dough! It makes or break this recipe. And high altitude people, don't forget to add more flour! Great recipe nonetheless, but put the dough in the fridge for an hour or so and then the cookies won't be as flat.
I added a teaspoon or so of lemon zest, that helped make them a bit more flavorful. Also, if you use one egg and one yolk and add a teaspoon or so of oil they wil not be as cake-y, otherwise they turn out a bit like cupcake tops. Other than that, a definite winner, especially for the bake sale when you need something easy...
Baked for 12 minutes. Cookies were light, soft and chewy. I wouldn't necessarily bring them to an event, but they are a good cookie to make with a few ingredients on hand.
so easy to make and everyone loves them!
WOW, these are great. Did the lemon cake mix, and the only thing I added was the zest and juice of 1/2 lemon. Truly moist and tasty. Made 36 and baked 12 min.
I have made these cookies for years. I have used various cake mixes, but I only use one egg.
