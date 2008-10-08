Cool Whip Cookies

I added a little flour to stiffen up the dough a bit and a little sour cream to retain some of the acidity of the lemon as I didn't have any lemons on hand for juice or zesting. These were a huge hit and everyone that had them absolutely loved them. They were like little muffin tops/cake instead of cookies and so pretty with the powdered sugar on them. According to a previous review, a brownie mix can be substituted...I would caution against this as I tried it and ended up with flat "okay" cookies. I believe this is because brownie mix has different proportions in their ingredients than a cake mix. I believe for them to come out as well as the cake mixes, you would have to add perhaps an additional egg and extra flour. The cool whip in this recipe is basically substituting the oil and water called for in a recipe and a brownie mix calls for a different amount of each than a cake mix. But anyway...lemon cake mix turns out great, light and delightful...I want to call them Lemon Puff Cookies or Puffy Lemon Cookies...I don't want to give away the easy ingredients secret!!! lol I always cool my cookies straight from the oven to my freezer and take them out as soon as they are cool enough to handle. The powdered sugar part is the most labor intensive step in the process and I used parchment paper which is a beautiful thing instead of just spraying a nonstick pan!