Cool Whip Cookies

Light and easy cookies made with lemon cake mix.

Recipe by Linda K

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

  • Beat together the whipped topping and eggs together. Add the lemon cake mix and continue to mix. Dough will be thick.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls into a bowl of confectioners' sugar and roll to coat. Place cookies on the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 minutes.

177 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 216.4mg. Full Nutrition
