Don't even think about making a shortbread recipe with white sugar! You'll be missing out on too much! This recipe is so easy, and so amazingly flavorful, I highly doubt you'll bother ever makin...

This recipe really wasn't very nice. Yes it was simple to make and the ingredients were all easily at hand- but the result was a very bland biscuit. After reading the other reviews, I had t...



Sy Chandell 96 22

BR 10 1

SQUIRRLEY 2 5

I have tried many, many shortbread recipes for the past 41 years in my quest for the "perfect" shortbread - and this is it. I didnt' roll it out but made it into bars - I used 1-8x8" cake pan a...



TerriK1129 0 1

I found this recipe too heavy & floury as written. BUT when I started with cold butter cut it up into pats. Mixed it & the sugar on high until it became fluffy (5 mins on high). AND if I used 4 ...



Butterfly Flutterby 889 1k

WOWOWOWOW!!! I resisted the VERY strong urge to tinker with the recipe and I am so glad that I did. First of all I softened the butter, then creamed the sugar and butter together. Then, I used 4...



LAURACA1212 404 8

WOW!..a moment of silence please..1.So you can hear the sound from my expanding thighs :) 2.For the absolute perfection of this cookie! My quest is over for the best shortbread cookie recipe, Th...



daytripper 0 1

How can 3 simple ingredients send one to heaven? That's the bliss of this shortbread. No need to make cookies, tho. I pat it into a 9x9 or 13x9 (for thin cookies) pan and prick with a fork. ...



straydog 23 29

Authentic shortbread taste. Sooo much better than what you find in stores. I made mine entirely by hand (no mixers here), and didn't have a rolling pin or anything, so I let the dough sit in the...