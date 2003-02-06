Scottish Shortbread IV
Linda
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Cream butter and brown sugar. Add 3 to 3 3/4 cups flour. Mix well.
- Sprinkle board with the remaining flour. Knead for 5 minutes, adding enough flour to make a soft dough. Roll to 1/2 inch thickness. Cut into 3x1 inch strips. Prick with fork and place on ungreased baking sheets.
- Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving: 256 calories; 15.6 26.9 2.6 41 112 Full nutrition
ReviewsRead all reviews 560
667 Ratings
Don't even think about making a shortbread recipe with white sugar! You'll be missing out on too much! This recipe is so easy, and so amazingly flavorful, I highly doubt you'll bother ever makin...
This recipe really wasn't very nice. Yes it was simple to make and the ingredients were all easily at hand- but the result was a very bland biscuit. After reading the other reviews, I had t...
I have tried many, many shortbread recipes for the past 41 years in my quest for the "perfect" shortbread - and this is it. I didnt' roll it out but made it into bars - I used 1-8x8" cake pan a...
I found this recipe too heavy & floury as written. BUT when I started with cold butter cut it up into pats. Mixed it & the sugar on high until it became fluffy (5 mins on high). AND if I used 4 ...
WOWOWOWOW!!! I resisted the VERY strong urge to tinker with the recipe and I am so glad that I did. First of all I softened the butter, then creamed the sugar and butter together. Then, I used 4...
WOW!..a moment of silence please..1.So you can hear the sound from my expanding thighs :) 2.For the absolute perfection of this cookie! My quest is over for the best shortbread cookie recipe, Th...
How can 3 simple ingredients send one to heaven? That's the bliss of this shortbread. No need to make cookies, tho. I pat it into a 9x9 or 13x9 (for thin cookies) pan and prick with a fork. ...
Authentic shortbread taste. Sooo much better than what you find in stores. I made mine entirely by hand (no mixers here), and didn't have a rolling pin or anything, so I let the dough sit in the...
This shortbread is very yummy! But, beware of baking time. Mine were done well before the bake time in the recipe.