Scottish Shortbread IV
Scottish Shortbread IV

Rated as 4.59 out of 5 Stars
1k made it  |  560 reviews

Recipe by:

"This is the most basic cookie recipe there is. Real butter and brown sugar give it an irresistible flavor."
Ingredients

servings 256
Original recipe yields 24 servings (4 dozen)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  2. Cream butter and brown sugar. Add 3 to 3 3/4 cups flour. Mix well.
  3. Sprinkle board with the remaining flour. Knead for 5 minutes, adding enough flour to make a soft dough. Roll to 1/2 inch thickness. Cut into 3x1 inch strips. Prick with fork and place on ungreased baking sheets.
  4. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.
Nutrition Facts


Per Serving: 256 calories; 15.6 26.9 2.6 41 112 Full nutrition

Explore more

Reviews

560 reviews
Don't even think about making a shortbread recipe with white sugar! You'll be missing out on too much! This recipe is so easy, and so amazingly flavorful, I highly doubt you'll bother ever makin...

This recipe really wasn't very nice. Yes it was simple to make and the ingredients were all easily at hand- but the result was a very bland biscuit. After reading the other reviews, I had t...

I have tried many, many shortbread recipes for the past 41 years in my quest for the "perfect" shortbread - and this is it. I didnt' roll it out but made it into bars - I used 1-8x8" cake pan a...

I found this recipe too heavy & floury as written. BUT when I started with cold butter cut it up into pats. Mixed it & the sugar on high until it became fluffy (5 mins on high). AND if I used 4 ...

WOWOWOWOW!!! I resisted the VERY strong urge to tinker with the recipe and I am so glad that I did. First of all I softened the butter, then creamed the sugar and butter together. Then, I used 4...

WOW!..a moment of silence please..1.So you can hear the sound from my expanding thighs :) 2.For the absolute perfection of this cookie! My quest is over for the best shortbread cookie recipe, Th...

How can 3 simple ingredients send one to heaven? That's the bliss of this shortbread. No need to make cookies, tho. I pat it into a 9x9 or 13x9 (for thin cookies) pan and prick with a fork. ...

Authentic shortbread taste. Sooo much better than what you find in stores. I made mine entirely by hand (no mixers here), and didn't have a rolling pin or anything, so I let the dough sit in the...

This shortbread is very yummy! But, beware of baking time. Mine were done well before the bake time in the recipe.

