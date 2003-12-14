Brown Sugar Chocolate Crackle Cookies

This has incredible chocolate flavor! It was just what I was looking for flavor wise, but when ready to take out of the oven it's almost impossible. The batter spreads so much a and stays so crumbly and oozy that when I tried to pick it up with the spatula the cookie kept falling apart and I had to just take each one and put it on the cooling rack and then shape it back to a cookie shape because it completely looses it's shape if you touch it while it's in the oven. Before this batter is even cooked though this recipe would make a great fudge I think. Anyway, I highly reccomend this recipe for seriouse chocolate lovers like me, but try to figure out a way so it's not so impossible to get the cookies out of the oven first! I just went back and put the rest of the batter into a small glass baking dish about 4 inches deep and about 9 inches lone and 4 inches wide and baked it. That's the way to do it atleast for me until I can find a way to do it in cookie form. This was it is a bit like fudge or a brownie. Very good regardless.