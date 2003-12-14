Brown Sugar Chocolate Crackle Cookies
Chocolate cookies that crack when you bake them.
Chocolate cookies that crack when you bake them.
This is a wonderful recipe, but I would recomend reducing the oil to 1/3 cup.Read More
Cookies were tasty. But I'm wondering if 1 cup of flour is correct. The "dough" was more like batter til chilled for a long time. Even after 4 hours of chilling, the cookies still spread pretty flat when baking. 1 cup of flour and 1 cup of chocolate chips does not sound like proper proportions. Just wondering.Read More
This is a wonderful recipe, but I would recomend reducing the oil to 1/3 cup.
Cookies were tasty. But I'm wondering if 1 cup of flour is correct. The "dough" was more like batter til chilled for a long time. Even after 4 hours of chilling, the cookies still spread pretty flat when baking. 1 cup of flour and 1 cup of chocolate chips does not sound like proper proportions. Just wondering.
This has incredible chocolate flavor! It was just what I was looking for flavor wise, but when ready to take out of the oven it's almost impossible. The batter spreads so much a and stays so crumbly and oozy that when I tried to pick it up with the spatula the cookie kept falling apart and I had to just take each one and put it on the cooling rack and then shape it back to a cookie shape because it completely looses it's shape if you touch it while it's in the oven. Before this batter is even cooked though this recipe would make a great fudge I think. Anyway, I highly reccomend this recipe for seriouse chocolate lovers like me, but try to figure out a way so it's not so impossible to get the cookies out of the oven first! I just went back and put the rest of the batter into a small glass baking dish about 4 inches deep and about 9 inches lone and 4 inches wide and baked it. That's the way to do it atleast for me until I can find a way to do it in cookie form. This was it is a bit like fudge or a brownie. Very good regardless.
These cookies turned out great for me. They were very soft coming out of the oven, but I had no trouble moving them to the racks. The flavor and texture were wonderful. I just put the dough in the freezer for about 45 minutes befor baking. I made these for my 7 year old daughter's piano recital and they were a big hit with the kids and parents alike. I will make many more batches of these yummy cookies.
Amazing.... after a few changes from reading the reviews. Of course I didnt want droopy cookies, so I added 1/4 cup cocoa to batter to thicken it up and I stuck it in the freezer for a 1/2 hour (cause im too impatient to wait for them in the fridge!). I used butter instead of oil cause thats what I had and I didnt dip them in powdered sugar, just to eliminate the mess. I also added semi sweet chips to the batter. Well... they are amazing! Chocolate paradise! The stayed plump and round and perfect!
Great for chocolate lovers. These taste exactly like a recipe I made off of a Baker's baking chocolate box one time. They tasted as great then as they do now.
I've made them twice. The first time they turned out great, tasted like cookies. The second time they were a little too soft, more like brownies in cookie shape. overall they are like brownies, smelled like brownies when baking. A little sweet.
Mmm.. These were heavenly. I made these last night and my sister and I gobbled them up. Following a reviewer's advice, I reduced the oil to 1/3c. Surprisingly, the cookies do spread alot so they tasted like crispy thin cookies. Nevertheless, delish!
I made these for a neighbor who lost his father (plus more for my sister and mom, and my house) and they all got rave reviews. I did use pecans since I didn't have walnuts and added white chocolate chips. They were great and will be made again!
These are pretty tasty. I reduced the oil to 1/3 cup like another reviewer suggested, but other than that followed the recipe. I only had 3/4 cup of chocolate chips on hand, but they still turned out good.
Very dense for a crackle cookie is recommend using less oil. But very tasty!
I usually can't bake anything right, but these were easy and turned out great: My 2 year can vouch for that!
Easy, no-mess (use the same bowl you melted the chocolate in) and a hit with the children, who loved helping to coat them. We made these 4 times in one week, and there weren't any left over at night! Thanks for great recipe.
I used a mixture of milk chocolate chips and peanut butter chips and WOW were the cookies good! I even added extra chips (not melted) into the batter. I skipped the refrigeration (impatient) and also skipped the powdered sugar, and they were still really good! :)
Lacked the rich flavor I would have hoped for.
THANK YOU for such a wonderfully delicious chocolate recipe with no eggs, milk, or butter! Those in my family with allergies are loving it! I am not much of a baker, so I made the recipe exactly as listed, with one exception. Per another review, I used a bit less oil (1/3 cup). Melted the chocolate in the microwave and did the rest in my Kitchenaid mixer (doing 1 egg at a time is key). Put the dough in the freezer for 45 minutes, rolled into balls, dipped in sugar, and baked on my baking stones for the full 12 minutes - PERFECT! Doubling the recipe got me 80+ cookies, which is even better with a big family. Again, THANKS for a fabulous recipe!
After reading the reviews, we reduced the oil to 1/3 cup and refrigerated the mixture overnight. We used a mixture of 2/3 cup semisweet and 1/3 cup milk chocolate chips and baked for the full 12 minutes. They turned out fabulous and we got 5 dozen good sized cookies:-) Definitely a keeper!!
These are good cookies, I think. My problem was I made them in my toaster oven and the powdered sugar burned on the bottoms. They were tasty enough, though that I'll try them in my new oven when it comes.
I agree with someone else that 1 cup of flour and 1 cup of chocolate chips doesn't sound right, but that didnt' seem to matter. These cookies turned out perfect. Make sure to coat very well with powdered sugar before baking.
Wasn't quite results I was hoping for. The flavor was good but the texture was too cakey and they cookies really didnt flatten out. Then remained like a small hill on the cookie sheet. I'm looking for a cookie that really flattens out when baking. The center is chewey and the edges crispy. Van de Kamps bakery in Los Angeles made a cookie like this that was just terrific. Thanks, Josh
Everyone loved these! Will make them again.
Great recipe! I also used 1/3 cup oil and added mini choc. chips. Yum!
These are very good. Chewy on the inside and crispy around the edges with the perfect amount of messy powdered sugar. Next time I will take the advice of others and use less oil and add more chocolate due to personal preference. Co-workers loved them and that's what mattered. Thank you for this recipe.
Yum... Thanks for the recipe.. I had no problem at all to move them from the baking sheet. Here's the changes I made: 1. 1/3 cup of oil was used instead of 1/2 cup; 2. the dough was kept in the freezer for 25 minutes(this trick is good for those who are impatient to wait, like me:-P); 3. 1/3 cup of cocoa powder was added. This is going to be the gift for my friend's birthday tonight... I need to stop myself looking at them now...(I said STOP!)
The only thing I changed was in stead do chopping walnuts I crushed them into a powder then mixed it in turned out much better
Very pretty cookies. I made them as written with the following adjustments: only 1/3 c oil, added 1/2 cup cocoa, and used a gluten free flour mix instead of regular flour. I forgot to add the walnuts to the dough so I chopped them finely and rolled the cookies in walnuts or walnuts then confectioners sugar. They look great. Taste pretty much like a cakey brownie. But brownies are nice too.
I made this recipe twice over the past few days. The first time I added a 1/4 cup of bittersweet cocoa and put in the freezer for an hour and refrigerator for 3 hours before dipping in powdered sugar. The cookies were delicious and didn't spread very much. The dough was sticky but fairly easy to work with. They had a brownie-like texture. The second time I followed the recipe exactly but refrigerated over night. The dough was more gooey the second time but the cookies still turned out perfectly. I cooked each batch for 10 minutes and let the cookies cool for about five minutes before I attempted to take them off the pan and on to a cooling rack. Delicious!!!
Had no chocolate chips, so I substituted 9T unsweetened cocoa powder, 7T sugar and 3T melted shortening for the chocolate chips. Excellent outcome and perfectly formed crackle cookies. Thank you.
Great! I made these when I was out of white sugar and butter for my normal cookies. They turned out to be a hit! I was in a hurry so i didn't chill the dough...just dropped it by spoonfuls and sprinkled with powdered sugar...worked out fine!
Absolutely love these. Moist, chewy. Like a brownie in cookie form. I made a few additions based on other reviews. I doubled the recipe and add 1/2 cup & 1 tbs cocoa powder when I added flour, along with 1/2 cup powdered sugar. I did not use nuts. I froze the batter for about an hour. When it came out of the freezer it was the consistency of ice cream. As it softened it was like a thick frosting. I rolled some in powdered sugar and it was easy, no mess, and baked well. I baked some without rolling in powdered sugar and they cracked beautifully. They taste as good as they look. A new family favorite. May add peanut butter chips or candies next time. These cookies would be easy to add to. Definitely worth a try.
They were ok but I probably will not make them again
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections