Cooky Cookies
This is an ultra-short, yet wonderfully chewy and incredibly rich cookie! It is one of the most popular cookies I make, especially with adults (kids are usually not so fond of the nuts).
These cookies are ridiculously addicting. They are so simple, but the taste and texture of them are amazing. I left out the nuts and coconut out of personal preference, but I really don't think they're worse off without them. The texture is somewhere between a pecan sandie and a good crumbly peanut butter cookie. While they don't have a greasy appearance or mouthfeel, once you pick one up you'll be looking for a napkin to wipe your fingers on. I halved the recipe and made the cookies small and got 55. I've already eaten an embarrassing amount of them, so I don't think I'll make them again until I have somewhere to take them so someone else can eat them too. Thanks!Read More
These cookies tasted very good. They were addicting, you couldnt just eat one. There are a few small things i would change about the recipe. Instead of adding 1 cup of vegetable oil, i would only use 1/2 cup of oil and substitute the rest for water. This made my cookies less greasy and not as fattening. Also i replaced the walnuts with chocolate chips because i am not a fan of nuts. I would definitly recommend these cookies for any occasion.
The best cookie ever! Be sure to flatten them with a glass. Cool cookie for about 5 minutes before handling, they a a little fragile when they are still warm. I made these for a baby shower and added a cup of buttersotch morsels and everyone said they were the best cookie they ever tasted (cut back a little on the sugar if you do this.
Excellent cookie! I was unsure about using so much oil, but it turned out great. I didn't have unsweetened coconut, so I used sweetened and it was fine. I also added 1/2 c of semisweet chocolate chips and 1/2 c of butterscotch chips. Yummy!
This is the cookie my mom used to call "Ranger Cookies" (also sometimes called Cowboy Cookies) -- she got the recipe from the LA Unified School District. This dough makes a great chocolate chip cookie -- just add 3 or 4 cups chips to this recipe.
This recipe is awesome! I'm always looking for something other than the usual chocolate chip or oatmeal drop cookie. This is it. Try it-fast and easy.
I was sooo worried that they were going to come out very greasy because of the amount of oil ad butter in them. Surprisingly, my very critical family all loved them! They were really good, light and delish. Not too sweet.
These cookies are great. I took them to a holiday party. No one could figure out what was in them! And they all had different guesses - and laughed when I told them! They are crispy on the outside, and chewy on the inside. They are also very rich - you can see the oil!
I think this is an excellent recipe as a start for someone who has never prepared cookies before. So yes, this was my first time baking cookies! I found this recipe very easy, as well very flexible and "beginner friendly". Everything went smoothly, except something I did wrong, and I repeat here because even though it's said on the instructions, it might not seem that obvious for someone who tries to bake cookies for the first time: Be careful with the amount of dough you pour on the cookie paper for each cookie! without pretending it, I ended up with monster sized cookies :-) As well they became a bit too greasy. I wonder what could be made to prevent it. That's all. Very nice overall.
excellent cookies. I was not sure with all that oil. they are rich and very very tasty. everyone loves them.
Have made this several times exactly as the recipe is written - except I did crush the cereal thoroughly, and used pecans instead of walnuts. My husband just got through saying: "Cookies don't get any better than this!" If you don't follow the recipe as it's written, then don't blame your failure on the recipe. For those of you who start switching out the oil for other ingredients, consider this: This recipe made 10dz approx 2" cookies- divide the 1 cup oil by the 120 cookies and you're getting an infinitesimal amount of oil per cookie. And oil is not a saturated fat. I use a soya or canola for a healthier oil. Some people comment on the crumbly texture of the dough - if you really beat the butter and sugars until fluffy as per the recipe, then slowly add in the oil, then beat it really well before adding the rest of the ingredients, you will have an easy to manage dough that holds up. I didn't flatten the cookies - they smoothed out on their own. And lastly, to those who took off stars because of the length of time to bake their cookies, the time should always be regarded as a guideline - every single oven differs. Mine took 15 minutes for the first 3 trays, and 12 for the last 2 last trays. Thank you LintonBJ for an excellent recipe. By the way, I love the suggestion from some reviewers about freezing the balls of dough. I will do that some time, it's an excellent idea.
I love this recipe but I changed it a little bit. I put a cup of mini chocolate chips instead of the nuts and instead of the cornflakes I use Special K Cinnamon Pecan cereal. Everyone LOVES them!
Turned out great. I substituted apple sauce for the oil and they came out great! Nice and moist and not to sweet. Did these cookies not flatten out for anyone else...I pressed mine down to get the shape i wanted because my tester cookie looked like a dome of a football stadium.
i like this recipe its very flexible. i used 1/2 cup veg oil and 1/2 cup water like kelly suggested and they werent greasy. i used crisp rice cereal instead of cornflakes and substituted pecans for walnuts. also i toasted the pecans and coconut together for 4 minutes at 350F and put them in the food processor along with the crisp rice to get a uniform size for all of the add-ins. it was a very good recipe :] and if you dont want to change anything i would still recommend using half oil and half water
good cookie. easy to make and turned out well
I didn't have cooking oil in house, so I used olive oil, and I got ravings galore at the curling club, at our after game coffee and cookies.
Kids loved these. Are very adaptable. I used rice cereal instead, no nuts. A very different & pleasing texture.
Excellent cookies. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it came out perfect. Scooped them with a small icecream scoop. I got 46 cookies with this recipe.
Great cookies! Absolutly addicting. They were easy to make and the recipe was easy to follow. I will be adding these to my holiday cookie list this year.
This was an easy, fast, and delicious cookie. I used granola instead of oats and corn flakes (because that's what I had in the house) and that worked great. Warning, though - these cookies go from "done" to "burned" very quickly!!
Very good. I did add a little water instead of oil. I was short 1/4 cup of oil in house.
is the dough suppost to be super crumbley?
thank you so much for this recipe. although i did not go by this recipe, i used it as a base for a different cookie that i ended up making! i will use this in the future when i feel like discovering a new cookie batter :) thanks again. God Bless! __Alexus
Oh my gosh! These are the greatest cookies! And so simple to make!! I made exactly as the recipe stated, but I have a new convection oven and wasn't sure how to convert. I wanted to try out the convection side, so I stayed with the same temperature, but just took them out at 9.5 minutes and they came out AWESOME!! This recipe will DEFINITELY go into my "favorites" file!!
These cookies are so good! I only made a few changes because I didn't have the some of the ingredients. instead of corn flakes I used rice kripsies and instead of the walnuts I used white chocolate chips. I prefer my cookies to be soft and chewy however I really liked how these were crunchy but not in an over done kind of way. My husband looooved these. I needed a quick recipe and wasn't paying attention to the quantity after I mixed everything together I rolled them into tbls size balls and ended up with 106 cookies! My husbands office loves me now :-)
I just made these and they were good. I would add choc chips or something a little plain without. Nice for something different. I too cut back on the oil a little and added water in place. Still good.
The only adjustment I'd make is refridgerate for ten minutes before baking. Super delish!
Great cookie! The texture, perfect! Crisp, lite, buttery, but bends with a chew due to the coconut. I was scared of all that oil, backed it down to 3/4 cup, was just fine. Didn't seem greasy to me at all as others had mentioned. I didn't use cereal, added extra oatmeal. I don't give five stars that easily! A keeper!
FABULOUS!!! This is my new favorite cookie! I did a 1/2 cup of water and a 1/2 cup of oil just to make sure they weren't too rich or greasy, I used pecans instead of walnuts, and I used rice krispies instead of corn flakes. These are delish, moist, sweet but not too sweet, and perfectly wonderful. I put half of the dough in the freezer so will try to bake those off next week and hopefully that will work just fine as well.
Awesome cookie recipe. Enjoyed it so much!
Very good. Made per recipe with one exception...used choc chips instead of nuts. Used my cookie scoop that holds 1 Tbs of dough. Made 10 doz cookies. Would probably cut in half next time. Also baked at 350 for 10 min. Will definitely make again!
I don't know where I went wrong, but no one in my family liked these. They sat for a few days!
I was so excited to try these cookies based on the reviews! However, they were VERY bland!! I followed the recipe exactly too! They werent bad, but they were definitely lacking flavor.
Awesome recipe. I had to some half whole wheat flour because I ran out of all purpose, and I used half oil and half applesauce, but this cookie turned out phenomenal. Thanks for posting!
I gave this recipe 4 stars only because I didn't put in any nuts so maybe it tasted better with them. I found it to be alright, but not great. I won't make these again.
I was expecting a bit more out of these cookies. They taste pretty much like sugar cookies with a hint of coconut. I think I will stick to baking oatmeal and chocolate chip from now on! Thank you for the recipe though..they were very easy to make!
These were great, and not your traditional cookies! I added white chocolate chips and pecans instead of walnuts. Many people asked for the recipe after we had people over to watch a football game.
This recipe was okay, but not as good as I'd hoped based upon the ratings.
i have been cooking desserts for over 10 years and this is one of the best recipes i've tried. brought it for thanksgiving and two aunts and a neice wanted to know the recipe! kids don't like though :(, probably the nuts.
These are wonderful, easy to make. They are now one of my favorites. I don't put the coconut in it though because my husband doesn't like coconut.
I made these cookies exactly as written. They were great. I love chocolate as much as the next person, but this was a nice change. I made a batch and realized I better freeze the dough before I ate too many of them. I froze them in individual dough balls so I can pull them out and bake what ever amount I want to. The coconut flavor really comes through after the cookies cool.
These cookies were awesome, and super easy to make! I didn't have corn flakes so I used rice krispies and substituted the nuts for chocolate chips! The only thing I found was that 11 mins made them a bit too crisp, so I found that only 9 minutes worked best.
So easy and super flavorful! I followed the recipe exactly except left out the nuts and added semi-sweet chips instead. They have a great consistancy. Wouldn't change anything! Will deffinantly make this one again.
These are really delicious! Crisp on outside and chewy on inside. I omitted the coconut and added one cup chocolate chips as many of the other reviewers did and they turned out great. One note - they do not spread when baking so make the cookiedough the general size that you want them after baking.
OMG!! THESE COOKIES ARE AMAZING!! I didn't have corn flakes so I substituted them with Honey Bunches of Oats and I added white chocolate chips:) DELISH!!
These cookies were really fast and easy. (The dough was really tasty for those who like to snack on cookie dough ;) They had a great texture and consistency, but I found them to be fragile cookies that would crumble easily. Very yummy. I also added a bag of chocolate chips to mine, and now I think this is my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe! WIll make again!
I did not add cornflakes...turned out great..prob either way :)
Superb recipe, and the cookies DO improve immensely a day or two later - I always thought warm cookies were the best, but not in this case. I used 1 cup butter and 1/2 cup applesauce and omitted the oil entirely, and added 1 tsp cream of tartar as another reviewer had suggested. I reduced the salt to 1/2 teaspoon (thank you, previous reviewer!). I substitued butterscotch chips instead of walnuts, and I used "honey nut cornflakes" in lieu of plain cornflakes. Everybody raved about these cookies - especially my grandchildren. I left the whole batch at their house and I'm going to make them again tomorrow, using Heath bar chocolate toffee chips. I think those will be even yummier than the butterscotch chips. THANK YOU for this outstanding recipe!!!
I agree with earlier reviews that the vegetable oil makes the cookies a bit greasy so will try the option of water next time. I also by choice omitted the nuts and coconut and they turned out really good! They seem to be the type of cookie that you can add anything to the base dough which allows for many different flavours with what you have on hand. The children really loved them!!
Loved them! I made them for my husband to take to work for a gift for one of the departments he works with. Received notes the next day "I want your recipe" You can't go wrong with these.
I really liked the ease of putting these cookies together, my 4 year old was able to help me. The taste of the cookies are great. My family loves them. After reading all the reviews, I don't think they are as rich as so many people described. I used 1/2C oil & 1/2C water. I made decent sized cookies so the bake time was about 14 minutes. They are really good, but I don't know that I like them with cornflakes - certain bites are chewy, kinda gummy. Otherwise, they're good.
This is a great recipe. Easy. I added chocolate chips - yummmm...I meant to give them as xmas gifts but we were snowed in so I had to eat them all myself ;)
This cookie tastes like the Pecan Sandies cookie.
Awesome!!! I didn't put the nuts or coconut in it though. My family isn't fond of them. I also used frosted flakes because I didn't have corn flakes. Added some chocolate chips because I took out the other ingredients. They turned out great and my family loved them. Thanks!!!
These cookes are delicious.....EVERYONE loved them. Kids and adults. The recipe makes a ton of cookies. I froze the dough for a couple of days with no problem.
yum yum!
OMG... So Delish! i didnt use coconut, family doesnt like it, instead of walnuts and corn flakes i just used a little more flour and rolled oats and used about a cup an half of salted pumpkin seeds,unsalted raw sunflower seeds and flack seeds.. added about 2-3 tsp of vanilla and tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. Turned out Fabulous! Great Recipe as a base!!! Thanks! and Yes the oil works Fantastic!.. only made half of recipe and added 1/4 cup of chocolate chips!
These were really good, a nice change from chocolate chip cookies. The kids actually really liked them, I did omit the coconut because I don't really care for it. These are rich, but delicious!
Fantastic cookie. Loved the coconut taste and the cornflakes crunch!
Everyone loved them. Corn flakes gave them a little bit different twist.
I didn't have 1 cup unsweetened flaked coconut, so left it out, and upped cornflakes a cup instead. The cookies were buttery, solid, with just the right amount of tender/crisp without being hard and crunchy, or soft. Great cookie jar cookie. I made about 5 dozen, froze half right away.
The best! I used raisin bran instead of corn flakes, and chopped peanuts instead of walnuts. I only use sweetened coconut so that was a given. I also didn't have enough white flour so used half whole wheat. I bet these changes really change the taste of the cookie, making it just as good as this great original recipe.
these aren't bad but they aren't great. for my taste they are too greasy. Also i can't really taste the coconut or tell that there are corn flakes, and 12 minutes is too long to bake these.
I made these today exactly from the recipe. They are delicious! My husband loved them. I agree with the other reviewer who said if you haven't made the recipe exactly as written don't expect the same results. I like to read the reviews for ideas but if you haven't made them you can't really add anything.
Too sweet for my tastes. And with a very crumby texture.
I made these for a meeting and they went over so, so well. I did make a change and used chopped cashews because that's what I had on hand and I also added dried cranberries. There were absolutely no cookies left by the time we left the meeting.
This was most interesting. I used Bran flakes (that's all I had for cereal), and added 1 cup semi sweet choc. chips. Other than that, followed recipe as written. I baked first cookie sheet at 10 minutes. We tried them, and they were too dry and crumbly. I just did average rounded teaspoons, so the remainder I cooked for @8-8 1/2 minutes. They were great, not dry, not crumbly. Mine were best taken out before they browned. So it's worth it to cook the first cookie sheet, wait and try it, adjust time accordingly.
Honestly, I was torn about whether to give these cookies a 4 or 5 star rating. These cookies taste really good BUT... the consistency is weird. My boyfriend and aunt also really liked them. I will probably make them again.
I didn't have coconut but still I managed to make these yummy treats even more sinful than they were meant to be. I used toasted pecans (never use walnuts), and, in addition to the oats and cornflakes, I added some mini chocolate chips and some Skor bits. I also made them larger and they are now filed as THE EVERYTHING COOKIE. Very addictive indeed!
This was one of the first recipes I made off of AllRecipes.com and they were the best cookies I ever tasted. I did add just your normal white icing to it and it made it even better!!!
My household doesn't like coconut or nuts (we have a nut allergy), so I left these two ingredients out and threw in 2 cups of mini chocolate chips! Also used Frosted Flakes instead of Corn Flakes (since that's what was in our pantry). Worked GREAT! Everyone loved the surprise of the cereal in the cookies! I had no problem with oiliness at all! They were perfect! Definitely keeping this recipe! Thank you SOOO much!
They weren't bad...I guess!
Very good cookie! I left out the nuts but added some semi sweet choclate chips. Great recipie, thanks!
Loved this....I devided the dough in half and added choco chips to one half as a reviewer had suggested and the other I added nuts as the recipe calls for...they turned out perfect and even cooked in the 12 min. stated...thanks!
I altered this recipe but I am going to rate it anyway. I only had one stick of butter so I halved the recipe. However, I used heaping 3/4 cups of the coconut, oats, and cereal. Instead of corn flakes I used rice krispies, and my coconut was sweetened. I omitted the nuts, and added 3/4c semisweet chocolate chips. I used a tablespoon-sized cookie scoop, and flattened out a couple on the first batch to see how I preferred them. I prefer them dropped right from the scoop, unflattened. Mine were perfect right at 8 minutes. When I tried them fresh out of the oven, I was disappointed - they somehow seemed totally flavorless. However, one thing I have learned about baking cookies is that they almost always taste way better the next day, So, I tried them the next morning and they were FANTASTIC. Delicious flavor, and I love love love the texture (although my alterations definitely changed that). They were chewy, yet not cakey at all, and the rice krispies gave a definite crunch. I love recipes like this, ones that allow lots of customizing. I took them to work and everyone loved them (and my co-workers don't mind sharing their true feelings!) This is definitely a keeper for me.
Very good cookie. I'm pleased with the results. I made no changes.
Wow, these are really good! Very rich! Very yummy.
Can't stop making these! Everyone is asking for more. I made them for our annual bake sale and everyone was coming back for the recipe. Since then I have made them and sold cookies at a swap meet...sold every one! I started adding 1/2 package semi sweet choc. chips. Great either way! Thanks!
These are very good. I followed the previous suggestion and used just 1/2 c veg oil and 1/2 water. Next time I will try without the water and see what happens as there seems to be enough liquid without. I'll consider leaving the nuts out also. There's enough crunchy texture with the oatmeal, cereal and coconut. The cookie also spread nicely without having to flatten it and had a nicely browned cracked top after baking 10 minutes.
I so wanted to like this recipe. The first time I made the cookies, they were entirely too salty. I think that the full teaspoon of salt AND the full teaspoon of baking soda caused this. I made them a second time with a reduced amount of 1/2 tsp each. They were better, but I would not describe them as rich as the author of the recipe did. I think it would be helpful to add some chocolate chips or maybe even raisins to the recipe.
These are delicious cookies. I made them with coconut oil. I smashed the cornflakes somewhat. Next time I will crush them a bit more. I also chopped the coconut into fine pieces, because my kids don't like the texture. Great for a breakfast treat!
I didn't have any walnuts on hand, but I substitued chopped cashews and it turned out great! I did have to bake at 350 instead of 375 to avoid scorching. It's refreshing to find a cookie that isn't just a remake of the chocolate chip cookie! I'll be making these again!
SOOOOOO GOOOD!!! I didn't have any rolled oats or walnuts (that would have totally made the cookie) but they were still delicious : ) I added chocolate sprinkles and sweetened coconut (that's all I had on hand). Super easy recipe. I also used an ice cream scoop to make all the cookies the same size. Thanks a bunch for making this a cookie afternoon!
These are awesome cookies! I used rice crispies instead of corn flakes and they turned out wonderfully
Super nice cookie. Needed less baking time for my oven, the suggestion to flatten the balls before baking was excellent. Otherwise, I left this recipe alone.
I have made this recipe several times now and every time I ask my kids what kind of cookie they want, they always say these. They are scrumptious! The best I have ever had...and I make a lot of cookies! I never change a thing on the recipe with one exception. I have tried both cornflakes and rice krispy cereal and I prefer the rice krispy cereal better.
I made them pretty much exactly like the recipe. They were good, I used smaller ice cream scoop and then flattened with my hand. Let them sit for a minute or two then remove from pan otherwise they will crumble. I preferred them warm. They get really crunchy when they cool.
CONGRATULATIONS ON SUCH A UNIQUE COOKIE! i made these for christmas cookies and they were awesome!! the only thing I did different was drizzle white chocolate on them for looks. I will try them next time with maybe choc chips and/or almonds for a macaroony flavor or maybe peanut butter in place of butter for a different taste but these are great as they are!
Love these!!! Used other flake cereal with almonds too!! Yum!
YUM!! I cook at a Boy Scout and serve both adults and teen...Everyone loved this one!!
I read the reviews before trying this recipe out and have to disagree with what most reviewers said; there is WAY too much oil in these cookies. I used 3/4 of a cup and wish I had decreased it to a 1/2 cup, or even omitted it all together and used milk. I liked the texture of the cookie -- the crunch of the cereal with the chewy oats and coconut, but found the flavor pretty bland. I would add some cinnamon, use 1 Tablespoon vanilla instead of two teaspoons, and add chocolate chips. But I probably won't be making this one again. There are better cowboy cookie recipes on this site that I have tried. It was also super annoying having to scrub my hands clean between every batch in order to not get oil all over everything I touched.
Absolutely perfect.I love the texture of this cookie. Chewy in the middle but with a crisp outside. My husband said I need to make these again ! Keeping this recipe !
Wow!! I'm really please with how this cookies turned out. Really really nice. Be warned, it's very rich though, so clearly not for those who's wacthing their weight and no, once you eat one, you won't be able to stop. I substituted a lot of the ingredients though, I used sunflower seeds instead of nuts and muesli instead of oats,mainly because those are all what I have in my cupboard.I added chocolate chips and omitted coconut because I don't like coconut. Will use this recipe as the base of my cookie recipe and experiment with different flavour/combination. MAny thanks for the recipe!
Very yummy cookie! We put the oats, cornflakes, and frosted flakes in the food processor. No nuts...added white chocolate chips instead. Cook till lightly done.
Very good flavour. The only thing I omitted was the nuts. Added a bit more cornflakes to make up for that. Also mixed everything with a wooden spoon. Makes loads of cookies
It was my first time ever making cookies, it wasn't that difficult :) Although the first tries ended up with some burnt cookies, at the end I got around 40 good looking cookies. The only difference was that I used sliced almonds instead of the walnuts, but it turned up good. Very good recipe, thank you very much.
Wow!! These cookies are GREAT!! I am NOT a cook. Ask anyone, but I needed cookies for a cookie swap. These were so easy! Not only were they easy, but I made tons of cookies. I used the teaspoon scoop as recommended and the cookies kept coming and coming. Both of my kids wanted me to make more for their BS/GS troop Xmas parties. Anyway, it's a hassle free easy to do recipe with yummy cookies! Stick to the 12 minutes cooking time or they'll come out too hard.
Warning! Do not make these cookies if you are on a diet. Addiction risk! Some of the best cookies I have ever eaten. Melt in your mouth. I only omitted the nuts - don't like 'em.
Love 'em!! The original recipe is perfect, but next time to mix it up a little, I think I'll add some dried cranberries.
