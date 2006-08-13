Cooky Cookies

Have made this several times exactly as the recipe is written - except I did crush the cereal thoroughly, and used pecans instead of walnuts. My husband just got through saying: "Cookies don't get any better than this!" If you don't follow the recipe as it's written, then don't blame your failure on the recipe. For those of you who start switching out the oil for other ingredients, consider this: This recipe made 10dz approx 2" cookies- divide the 1 cup oil by the 120 cookies and you're getting an infinitesimal amount of oil per cookie. And oil is not a saturated fat. I use a soya or canola for a healthier oil. Some people comment on the crumbly texture of the dough - if you really beat the butter and sugars until fluffy as per the recipe, then slowly add in the oil, then beat it really well before adding the rest of the ingredients, you will have an easy to manage dough that holds up. I didn't flatten the cookies - they smoothed out on their own. And lastly, to those who took off stars because of the length of time to bake their cookies, the time should always be regarded as a guideline - every single oven differs. Mine took 15 minutes for the first 3 trays, and 12 for the last 2 last trays. Thank you LintonBJ for an excellent recipe. By the way, I love the suggestion from some reviewers about freezing the balls of dough. I will do that some time, it's an excellent idea.