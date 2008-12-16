Butterfinger Chunkies

I have made these cookies as written, and would give them 4 stars. However, after reading through A LOT of reviews, I made these revisions: I used 2 whole eggs; I didn't see the point of wasting the egg yolks. I also used a 1 T sized cookie/ice cream scoop and it made exactly 3 dozen cookies. The only other change I made was adding 3/4 c. mini chocolate chips. I do think you have to add 1/4 extra flour. They come out chewy and moist. I agree with other reviewers - you do have to let them cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheet for easier transfer to cooling rack. I personally did not have a problem with them spreading too much, but I did notice that some of the larger chunks of candy did cause a few of the cookie edges to run (because it melts). To solve this problem, I chopped the candy pretty finely by using a food processor and pulsing til almost a crumb; or when they come out of the oven, just use the spatula to reform them into a circle while they are still hot. I find it doesn't matter too much if you refrigerate the dough beforehand or not, they don't spread out more/less. Some reviewers complained of being too sweet...it's got candy in it, what do you expect?! I have used both crunchy PB and creamy (I use Skippy Natural creamy w/ honey) with or without the addition of chopped peanuts, and both turn out fine. To keep them moist and chewy, place into an airtight container as soon as they are cool, or they will dry out - if they even last that long!