Butterfinger Chunkies

4.5
141 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 32
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is my family's favorite cookie recipe. The combination of chopped up Butterfingers and chunky peanut butter is soooooo good!

Recipe by Joanie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Original recipe yields 12 servings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

  • Cream the butter and the brown and white sugars together until light and fluffy. Add the egg whites and beat well. Beat in the peanut butter and the vanilla.

  • Combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in the chopped candy bars. Shape dough into 1 1/2 inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cookies cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 56.5g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 356.1mg. Full Nutrition
