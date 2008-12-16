Butterfinger Chunkies
This is my family's favorite cookie recipe. The combination of chopped up Butterfingers and chunky peanut butter is soooooo good!
Not wanting to waste an egg, I was tempted to just use one whole egg rather than the two eggs whites. I ended up mixing up the recipe as directed and I'm glad I did--I can only think it was the egg whites that were responsible for the wonderful soft and chewy texture of this cookie. Because the candy bar chunks melt during baking, some of the cookies end up somewhat misshapen, but they're so peanut buttery delicious I would hardly say it matters.Read More
Tasty cookie - a nice variation of PB cookies. Followed recipe, except used 1c creamy peanut butter and 1/4c chopped peanuts, since i didn't have chunky pb on hand. Also, used 4 candy bars and it was plenty. Would recommend making bigger cookies, as the smaller don't stay as chewy the next day.Read More
These were a huge hit at our house and my mom even asked me for the recipe. Besure to not over bake them though or they will get tough. Other things I discovered you have to leave them on the cookie sheet for a few minutes before you move them to a cookie rack to finish cooling. Do not leave large chucks of candy on the outside of the dough balls or they will not work well. Do not eat while still hot or the candy will burn you, warm is good though. I also ended up with closer to five dozen rather than two so prepare to make a lot.
New Favorite Cookie Alert! I doubled this recipe (10 Butterfingers!) and I'm glad I did because I would have cried if the guys ate all of these while I'm at work tomorrow, but now I'm also a little nervous because I can't stop eating them and there might not be any left by the time I go to work tomorrow and they know I made a double batch so that would be pretty embarassing. Mine turned out a little flat, but I like flat cookies, so thanks for the recipe!!! UPDATE 3-19: I bought a CASE of Butterfingers yesterday and I'm getting down with this recipe again today. I forgot to mention in my earlier review that you need to let these guys cool on the baking sheet or they will fall apart. Thanks! :)
I also use one whole egg instead of two whites, it was just easier. These are luscious little cookies. I'll have to hide them in the freezer if I want any left to give away. NOTE: I find that using three of the full-sized bars is plenty. Let these cool for a couple minutes before pulling them of the sheet. Also, do not use a natural or really cheap peanut butter. Try to stick with Jif or Skippy if you can. Otherwise, the cookies will be awful.
I read all the reviews before making and the cookies came out FABULOUS! The only change I made was to use creamy peanut butter. I used 16 "fun size" bars of Butterfingers. I followed Marianne's suggestion and used parchment paper and left the butterfingers very chunky. I left them cool before moving as Sunny suggested. I only wish I had doubled the recipe! Thank you Joanie for sharing!
WARNING: if you have toddlers, be careful to break these into small pieces and watch them eat the cookies because they're sticky/tacky in your mouth (as butterfingers are) and could be a choking issue for little ones. These were really great cookies overall. We bought full-size butterfinger candy bars for Halloween and had several leftover, laying around the house. So I went in search of a recipe for them. I followed the recipe exactly and then added about 3/4 cup of milk chocolate chips. These turned out nicely. I used a silicone baking sheet on my cookie sheet and I would never attempt these without one. The candy makes the cookies sticky and prone to burning. The silicone mat prevents this. The candy bar adds a deep buttery flavor to the cookie and the additional chocolate chips really made a difference -- I don't think I would have liked them as much without. I removed them from the oven when the cookies were not yet fully set. It's crucial that you leave them on the cookie sheet or they'll fall apart. This also allows them to continue cooking. Great recipe -- a real keeper.
These are really, really good cookies... however, I wouldn't call them... Chunkies - I would call them chewies. Very good texture, awesome taste, not at all crisp, but melt in your mouth chewy and delectable!
I made these yesterday using about 10 bars from a fun size bag of Butterfingers. These are absolutely delicious. They do come out a bit flat so don't expect a fat cookie. I let them rest on the sheet about 5 minutes and ours all came off perfectly. Now that halloween is coming and candy is going on sale, I will be stocking up on Butterfingers!
These are great cookies. I used crunchy peanut butter and egg white, and real butter. I scoop mine out with a pampered chef scoop, and bake about 11 minutes. They are nice and chewy and everyone loves them. I am getting ready to make another batch today.
Great recipe, but after a batch or two I realized you need to roll the dough with your hands into tight balls to prevent the candy from oozing and burning.
I made this recipe to the T. The cookies were pretty good but not the "knock your socks off" great that I expected. These won't be going into the "must make" catagory. Thanks for the recipe.
These were a very nice change from a regular peanut butter cookie. 2nd batch I accidentally forgot to include the vanilla and they were just as good! I drizzled with glaze made from melted chocolate chips and they were very pretty too. If you like Butterfingers and peanut butter cookies you can't go wrong with this one! (they are better the next day IMO)
i followed the recipe to the letter and they were fabulous. this is the third time now that i have made these. the second and third time were a double batch because a single just doesn't do it. i lined my cookie sheet with parchment instead of greasing it. one less thing to wash! i left them on the cookie sheet for a min. or so then transferred to the cooling rack. they were flat and chewy...just the way we like them. this is a definite keeper! thanks for sharing:)
I made these today hoping they would be a good addition to my cookie tray this Christmas. They are a really good cookie and it's a good thing they will be going in the freezer until Christmas or they would all be gone by then! I followed the recipe exactly and ended up adding about 1/4 cup additional flour because the dough just seemed a little wet to me. I rolled the cookies into balls with my hands. I did not grease my cookie sheets as instructed. I did not have a problem with my cookies spreading too much and I let them cool on the cookie sheets 2-3 minutes before attempting to move them to a rack to finish cooling. I ended up with about 4-1/2 dozen cookies. Not sure how you would end up with only 2 dozen unless you make really big cookies :-)
LOVED these cookies! I made them exactly as stated and baked them on parchment paper. They are perfect! I may have crunched the bars too much because I left the Butterfingers in their wrappers and used the blunt side of my kitchen mallet to break them up. They really fell apart. But there is no mistake about the taste! I loved the comment made by one reviewer who said that the serving size was off--she made 50 cookies. If I don't leave them alone, it will be just enough for ONE serving! UPDATE: This time I left the Butterfingers very chunky, and that's exactly the way it was meant to be! YUM!
Wonderful tasting cookie. Do not overbake. Take out in the amount of time as the recipe states, and leave on the cookie sheet for several minutes. I love them!
These cookies were great, very moist. I made two changes: I used hershey bars instead of butterfingers and I used one whole egg instead of two egg whites. They turned out great.
I used a little wooded mallet to break up the cookies in there own wrapper, and used 2 tea spoons to form the cookie dough into balls. Alot less mess. I also lined my cooling rack with a sheet of parchment paper so the cookies would'nt fall threw. Great recipe. :)
Knock your socks off delicious! I could live off these cookies! They flattened out a ton in the oven, and kind of ran into each other, but looks don't matter to my taste buds!
These were a good variation to the typical peanut butter cookie. I used butter flavored criso in place of 1/2 the butter to help them hold their shape. I baked on parchment paper so that they butterfingers wouldn't stick to the pan when melted. Turned out good! New Update: made with reese peanut butter cups and were delicous too! Family favorite here!
These are AMAZING cookies! Very good. Make sure you only use the WHITES of the egg. Also, using parchment paper is a must. LEAVE THE COOKIES ON THE SHEET TO COOL. If you don't they will fall apart. I chopped my butterfingers in pretty large chunks and that is the way to go. If you chop them up too fine you are just going to have a regular peanut butter cookie. Mine were not greasy at all. I used real butter and store brand chunky peanut butter.
good
If you're a peanut and/or Butterfingers fan, you're going to love this one! I used creamy peanut butter, because that's all we ever have in the house. Added some chopped peanuts, however, to live up to the "Chunkies" name. I made no other substitutions, however, and used the exact proportions listed. When I first looked at the recipe I thought that one cup of flour must be a misprint. However, once the Butterfingers were crushed, they took on a mealy texture that helped add body to the dough. Don't add any additional flour to this recipe, or you'll mess up the lovely, chewy texture. Your product will become hard and dry. We have a few left over, and I can vouch that they age well. In fact, they became a little chewier the next day. Perfect taste and texture, making for an extremely satisfying cookie. Excellent recipe - thank you for sharing.
Yummy!! Making these right now. I would not call them "chunkie" either, nothing chunky about them other then using chunky pb - however - they are very good. The only other problem I've had, they started drooping through the wire rack because they are so soft. This batch I'm going to let cool a bit longer on the cookie sheet then transfer over. Thanks for a great recipe! Update: quote from my pb loving husband "these are the best peanut butter cookies ever" - They are VERY good...
I love everything about this cookie. The texture is perfect to me - just the way I like a cookie. I made these for my dad because he loves butterfingers, with the full intention of giving them all to him so they wouldn't be in my house.......well phooey on that idea - I'm keeping some for myself and if he doesn't show up soon to pick em up...well I'm not responsible for what might occur. I even used splenda for the white sugar and low fat chunky peanut butter. This is for sure a new favorite cookie of mine and I highly recommend them.
Pretty awesome! I love them. I used parchment paper and just slid them on the paper from cookie sheet to cooling rack, so no problems with them getting smooshed. I loved them , my bf refused to take any to work because he did not want to share. My co-workers asked for the recipe.
Okay cookies but probably not make again.
Who doesn't love Butterfingers and cookies? I have gotten many requests for these cookies, they were a hit in my Christmas packages.
Great recipe! Bake exactly 10 minutes for a perfectly chewy cookie that is crispy on the edges. I love the extra crunch of this peanut butter cookie!
These nearly caused a riot in my kitchen! I had to guard the oven from my kids while these baked! Really smelled wonderful! Cookies were very chewy - not like a traditional peanut butter cookie which tends to get dry quickly. I added some chocolate chips to one batch and Reese's Pieces to another. I got 4 dozen out of a double batch. Be sure to watch your baking time as these will over cook quickly. I stored them in an airtight container with a slice of bread on waxed paper. Kids and hubs liked them so will likely make again. Not my fave tho....
Excellent especially if you like peanut butter! I used 8 snack size BF candy bars and smooth peanut butter butter because that is what I had on hand.
Very good cookie! Crispy and chewy.
Made this from left over butterfingers from a cake.. Came out good. Not as fluffy as I would of liked but, really good tasting anyway:o)
These were great. I will double the butterfinger next time as other reviewers suggested.
These cookies came out pretty tough, even when I adjusted the heat and cooking time. There wasn't enough contrast in taste with the butterfinger and peanut butter combo. They didn't float my boat.
These are absolutely DELICIOUS!!!
These were great! I followed the recipe exactly! As other users recommended, I cooked them on parchment paper (helped them cook, not burn). I also I let them cool on the baking sheet for 3 minutes. Lastly, I made sure there was not any chocolate visible before popping them in the oven. I baked mine in a gas stove for 10 minutes. Great cookie!
I LOVE these cookies and have been making them since 1998! I roll them with my hands and they look perfect after baking, uniform in size and almost like store bought. I also use parchment paper which slides off the baking sheet and they can cool without falling through the rack. I've used various sized Butterfinger candy bars as long as the whole equals about 10-11 oz. Delicious!!
These cookies turned out tough and chewy. May I suggest not using reduced fat peanut butter.
These were great. Everyone loved the "butterfinger" addition to normal peanut butter cookies!
Awesome cookies! Followed recipe except used combination of creamy and chunky peanut butter. I can't believe how good these are cold. Wow. Now I will make choc chip cookies with the egg yolks for the kids. These are mine!
These are a bit on the sweet side but still a very good everyday cookie. I made them smaller than called for and am glad I did. I will make these again but will add a cup of chopped lightly salted nuts. I used a natural style peanut butter and the cookies were not oily and had good pb taste.
I just use one whole egg and also opt for smooth pb. They are crispy and chewy at the same time and don't flatten too much. Sometimes I use about 2 packages of the 10 packs of the snack size candy bars. A keeper for sure!
These are very tasty. I followed the recipe as written, except used creamy peanut butter. I used 10 snack size bars. Shaped them into balls and used parchment paper. They need some time to set up on the cookie sheet b/f removing them. Definitely will make these again!
These cookies are not my favorite. I've had this recipe in my recipe box for ages and have been wanting to try it. Unfortunately, they are achingly sweet, so sweet if you ate too many you would have a headache. They are thin and chewy cookies. The dough is very greasy and I put it in the fridge a while to firm up. I can see how everyone loves these but for me they're just too sweet.
This is a good cookie, but it mostly just tasted like a peanut butter cookie. Maybe I needed to add more butterfinger or something. Overall not bad, just didn't really tast the butterfingers. Thanks Joanie for sharing!
These were a-maz-ing! BF was very happy to sample these! Made these again and they are still a hit! HUBBY loves them!
Yummy!
I gave this recipe only 4 stars because they were a little harder and chewier than I anticipated. My husband wouldn't even eat them. They were however VERY YUMMY, and when I brought them to work, they were devoured in 10 minutes and I was asked to make them again! Thank you for the recipe.
These cookies are wonderful! Well worth the work! I used creamy peanut butter in place of chunky. They turned out absolutely delicious!!
These were a hit at a recent holiday party. The other posters are correct about over-cooking...they need to come out a.s.a.p.
Awesome cookie! I found a bag of butterfinger bites instead of full sized bars. The store didn't have "fun-sized" for some reason. The bag of bite sized pieces was the exact amount needed (about 10 oz). I used parchment paper on the sheets and it worked perfectly. I let cool several minutes and had no problems transferring them. These are delicious and look pretty neat. They come out of oven somewhat puffy, but as they cool they flatten. One batch made about 36 cookies (medium sized). Thanks for this recipe!
These were very delicious but the texture was not very pleasant. They were hard to eat because they were chewy and the butterfinger taste was concentrated in certain bits of cookie. Very very tasty though.
If you love butterfinger candy you will love these cookies! I make a few modifications which make the cookies chewy, I use only 1 cup of peanut butter and then form the dough into balls and chill before baking and reduce the baking time by 1 minute. Thanks for the great recipe!!!!
Dangerously good! These disappear quickly... everyone that tried them just loved them. Mine came out very flat, but they are really tasty and chewy. I'll make again, thank you :)
These were very good. I made no changes to the recipe. I did bake the cookies on parchment paper instead of greasing my cookie sheets. They came out perfect. Family loved these! Glad I made a double batch. I did get a lot more cookies than 24. Thanks for the recipe!
This was the greasiest dough I have ever encountered! These were incredibly sweet. They stayed soft and chewy for days.
I have made these cookies as written, and would give them 4 stars. However, after reading through A LOT of reviews, I made these revisions: I used 2 whole eggs; I didn't see the point of wasting the egg yolks. I also used a 1 T sized cookie/ice cream scoop and it made exactly 3 dozen cookies. The only other change I made was adding 3/4 c. mini chocolate chips. I do think you have to add 1/4 extra flour. They come out chewy and moist. I agree with other reviewers - you do have to let them cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheet for easier transfer to cooling rack. I personally did not have a problem with them spreading too much, but I did notice that some of the larger chunks of candy did cause a few of the cookie edges to run (because it melts). To solve this problem, I chopped the candy pretty finely by using a food processor and pulsing til almost a crumb; or when they come out of the oven, just use the spatula to reform them into a circle while they are still hot. I find it doesn't matter too much if you refrigerate the dough beforehand or not, they don't spread out more/less. Some reviewers complained of being too sweet...it's got candy in it, what do you expect?! I have used both crunchy PB and creamy (I use Skippy Natural creamy w/ honey) with or without the addition of chopped peanuts, and both turn out fine. To keep them moist and chewy, place into an airtight container as soon as they are cool, or they will dry out - if they even last that long!
These were truly delightful!!! The entire time I was making the cookie dough, I was complining to my boyfriend that I would prefer to use creamy peanut butter, but he insisted that we try them with the chunky peanut butter first. Well considering I do not like chunky peanut butter at all, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed these! The only change I made was to use half butter and half shortening because I didn't want it to spread too much as the butterfingers melted. This is truly peanut-buttery goodness! I wil make these over and over again!
Buttery, chocolatey... everything a good cookie should be. Makes a big hit!
I thought these cookies had a good flavor.I followed the recipe exactly and they were good.I used a cookie scoop and I had to leave them in for the whole 12 minutes.I will make these again.
They were good, but tasted like peanut butter cookies. I didn't take the chocolate at all.
So good! Brought to cook out and everyone loved them!
I only had creamy PB & when seperating the second egg white I accidently dropped in the yolk. Other then that I followed the recipe & they were yummy!
These were snatched up so quickly that when I didn't have the leftovers I thought I'd be able to take to a friend--my roommates had eaten my last *10* overnight! Deliciously chewey! A few changes/hints based on other reviews: -A total of 3/4 tsp baking soda to give them more shape -2 whole eggs instead of egg whites (also for shape) -Splenda instead of white sugar (nobody knew) -I chilled the dough overnight -Make sure the Butterfinger bits are wrapped up and covered in the dough before you bake--otherwise the sugar melts and burns and creates a small mess.
Yummy cookies. I followed the recipe but think next time I will try creamy peanut butter rather than chunky. Thanks for a great recipe Joanie!
THESE ARE AWESOME!!! I'll eat 5 a day!!!!
Fabulous!
Excellent cookies. I'm not a butterfinger fan, but they are great ground up and put in cookies, I've discovered. I don't have chunky pb (not sure why--I love it!) so I followed another reviewer's suggestion and used 1/2 cup chopped peanuts and 1 c creamy pb. The dough was a bit dry, so I'm wondering if that's why. Regardless, though, the taste is phenomenal. I baked the first batch at 10 min, then the rest at 12 min. it didn't really make a difference; what is important is letting them cool slightly on the cookie sheet before transfering them to a rack. I let mine cool about 5 min, and that seemed perfect. The candy does make for some burned places and some misshapen cookies, but not too many. I used a small cookie scoop and they came out great. They flatten considerably while cooling, so they definitely stack well. Thanks for the recipe! I'll make these again. :o)
These were really good. The only thing I did differently was I used 1 whole egg instead of the 2 whites. I will definietely be making these again!
Awesome cookies!!! Both of my daughters love Butterfingers, and they love these cookies. My cookies did spread out a lot, so I think that I will chill the dough a little next time before baking it. But the edges were a little crunchy and the inside was chewy - what more could you ask for in a cookie?
These came out perfect! They're soft and chewy with a nice golden brown color. I love the crunch of the peanut butter but love the butterfinger even more! My fiancé loved them too!
Good cookie! I made a batch this morning. I promised my bf that I'd make treats for his office this week (actually, it was my excuse to make something sweet...). Since I was meeting him for lunch today, I decided to bring some with me. My bf REALLY liked these (and he doesn't care for PB cookies at all!!!) and said that the office inhaled them!!! I followed Joanie's directions to a T (baking time = 11.5 minutes). Using my 3 T Pampered Chef scoop, I made 18 decent sized cookies. Next time, I think I'll sub creamy PB for the chunky kind (I was all out, so I bought the chunky stuff called for - I found that I didn't care for the peanut bits in these, so creamy it is!). I'd also up the amount of Butterfinger to maybe 7 bars total as I just LOVE the subtle crispiness they give these chewy gems :) When baking, be sure to line your cookie sheets with parchment paper (no need to grease) so that the Butterfinger bits not covered with cookie dough do not burn! Also, be sure to allow your cookies time to cool (3-4 minutes) before moving them to a wire rack or they will fall apart. What can I say??? A perfect cookie. Got milk?
These were quite good. I'm not a big fan of normal peanut butter cookies, but these are NOT your normal. If you like butterfingers and cookies, then you'll like these. I pretty much followed the recipe, but I did refrigerate the dough before baking. They came out nice and soft... perfectly yummy!
These were good, but not my favorite. If you are into thin, chewy cookies, then this one is definately for you. I like to do things in excess, so I used a whole 'fun size' bag of Butterfingers in these. The flavor was really good, but I guess I'm just not that into a chewy cookie. I was hoping for a more tender cookie. I may try this idea in my favorite peanut butter cookie recipe. Thanks for sharing. :)
If you like Butterfinger®, you need to make these! I just love the texture of these, and they are surprisingly soft and chewy. I only used 4 full size Butterfinger®, which was plenty. These did not last long in our house!
I made these as directed. Everyone loved them. My husband said I need to make them again soon:) They are very, very sweet, so beware.
I am giving this 4 stars as is. I followed the recipe exactly, and they were good. Then in the last little bit of dough, I added chopped hershey bar, that put it over to a 5!
I made them exactly to the recipe, no changes needed. Good chewy cookie, I'll make them again.
pretty good. soft.
Theese were gone in a blink of an eye. My teenage son and his friends really thank you and me!!!
These cookies were a total hit! They are for the true peanut butter lover!
Made these today-very good!!!
Pretty bland peanut butter cookie. Next time I'll just add butterfinger chunks to my usual peanut butter cookie recipe.
Scrumptious! My kids have been asking if they can make cookies...seen this recipe and decided it was the one. Note:THIS IS NOT A GOOD RECIPE TO MAKE WHEN YOU ARE DIETING!! I told myself I'd only eat 1...that was 3 cookies ago and I'm craving another:) This is now at the top of the cookie list. Thanks for sharing!**UPDATE** Made these again...this time I added a bit more flour, and chunked the candy bars, rather than crush. They turned out even better than the first time.
I found this recipe in one of my grandmother's old magazines. It is the bomb. We think of it as a really delicious peanut butter cookie with Butterfinger chips. I just buy the bag of Butterfinger chips that you can find in the baking section of the supermarket. Not sure how it compares to the 5 bars listed in the recipe, but we think it's just the right amount and it's sure a lot easier. Try these! You won't regret it!
It was a good cookie however some of my friends couldn't eat peanut butter
I saw that the original recipe said it would make 2 dozen cookies so I doubled the recipe as I was taking them to a church function. The double recipe made over 100 cookies so am still trying to figure out where the 2 dozen came from. Also wasn't sure if I was to butter the tray between each batch and found that it was better to butter the tray. You should also allow the cookies to cool on the tray for a minute or two before removing.
OMG!!! The absolute best!!!!!!
These tasted good, but spread way to much when baked, and were very oily. I did put the dough in fridge overnight, and formed into balls before baking, and none of this helped. I will make these again, however, I will try tweeking this by adding additional flour, or some oats, will think on this for awhile, and will update my review when I make these again.
These are really good. I only wanted a few cookies so I cut the recipe down. I only had self rising flour & margarine...not butter. Mine did not spread a lot & came out thick..for those who don't like the flat cookies, you could try these that way. I like cookies no matter what so it makes no difference to me if they're flat or not. Update* Everytime I made these in the past, I had added some chocolate ship to these. I made them once without & they were so much worse & I'm not a huge choclate chip fan...I think the combo of the butterfinger & peanut butter is really enhanced with some chips!
These cookies Rock!! Soooo good, and crispy chewy all at the same time. Full of flavor. I used an 8 pack of "fun size" butterfingers (all of them). And I followed the lead not to remove the cookies from baking sheet until cooled as SunnyB had suggested. These are a delicious. My kids love them. Thanks!
I was a little skeptical about baking these, once the dough was made. They were very greasy, and I had even added a 1/2 cup of flour to make up for altitude. However, they turned out nicely. So, don't judge a cookie by it's dough:) I liked them, for they were chewy, and peanutbuttery. It was like a candy bar in a cookie:) I made them for my husband to take to work(I needed to get rid of the chocolate in the house:) and they were all eaten that day.
What a treat! The combo was delightful and addicting. I used creamy peanut butter and a small cookie scooper. Baked for 8 mins and it flattens as it cools, resulting in crispy edges, chewy and moist center. Must try!
These were good but certainly not great in my opinion. I baked some for 12 minutes (crunchy) and some for 10 (soft). Where I usually prefer a crunchy cookie on this recipie I prefer the soft. For a delicious PB cookie I prefer Peanut butter sandwhich cookie recipe available on this site.
A fun cookie, and great texture. I didn't use chunky peanut butter, but this version was still a huge success!
These were fabulous, very chewy! They are perfect for the peanut butter lover! I used the Butterfinger bits rather than crushing the actual candy, and I used creamy peanut butter rather than crunchy.
