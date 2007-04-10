Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

A delicious pumpkin cookie that can be eaten single or filled with whoopie pie filling to make it even better.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

  • Combine the oil and brown sugar. Mix in the pumpkin and eggs, beating well. Add the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, 1 teaspoon vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and cloves. Mix well.

  • Drop dough by heaping teaspoons onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cookies cool then make sandwiches from two cookies filled with Whoopie Pie Filling.

  • To Make Whoopie Pie Filling: Beat egg white and mix with the milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 cup of the confectioners' sugar. Mix well then beat in the shortening and the remaining cup of confectioners' sugar. Beat until light and fluffy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 55.8g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 294.9mg. Full Nutrition
