Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Made these as my first attempt at a whoopie pie. They were VERY good cookies! They stayed nice and soft. I used a 2Tbl sized cookie scoop, so they were nicely uniform. I used an entire can of pumpkin rather than leave a little in the can, and increased spices accordingly. I gave it five stars, because of the COOKIE PART ONLY. The filling was really pretty nasty. I added some canned cream cheese frosting to try to get rid of the nasty taste of the shortening. I'll definitely find another filling for the next time, but the cookie itself is a definite keeper. I didn't find a good way to wrap them. I used saran wrap, but it makes them a little sticky. I am thinking wax paper is the best way to wrap these up, then store in an airtight container of some sort. I stored a gallon bag of them (individually wrapped) in the freezer. They are just as good right out of the freezer! The cookie stays soft and they taste better chilled (IMHO). Will definitely do these again - everyone loved them, but will look for a better filling. The one here is just not good, with a funny aftertaste of shortening.