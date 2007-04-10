Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
A delicious pumpkin cookie that can be eaten single or filled with whoopie pie filling to make it even better.
These are absolutely DELICIOUS. I made the batter as directed. The first batch of cookies flattened too much, but after the batter had sat for about 10 minutes, it thickened nicely and the cookies were perfect. I used a 2 tbsp. mini ice cream scoop so they'd be the same size, and I had no problems with them keeping a funky shape while baking. They smoothed out perfectly. I used a different filling: 1 large tub Cool Whip, 8 oz cream cheese, 2/3 cup sugar and 2 tsp. vanilla, whipped together. It was light, not too rich. The flavor of the pies was much better after they rested overnight. MAKE THIS RECIPE. You won't be disappointed.Read More
Very yummy. Mine were done at 10 minutes. I do prefer cream cheese filling with pumpkin, so I used the cream cheese II recipe from this site.
OMG!! These were amazing! I made them for a FBLA fundraiser for my son, and they were the first thing to sell out. Not before hubby kept some for himself. I did use a different filling (1 cup butter, 1 cup marshmallow creme, 2 cups confectioners sugar & 2 tsp vanilla). These are heavenly!
I have made these whoopie pies close to a dozen times since I found the recipe and they always turn out excellent. Everyone loves them because they are not overly sweet, but are super moist. I always add a little extra cloves or "baking spice" to make them extra spicy, just because that is the way I like them. If you beat your egg white until stiff peaks form the frosting is even fluffier. It is true that they turn out pretty much how they are put onto the cookie sheet so using a piping bag (or a ziploc bag with the corner cut off) will result in a smoother cookie top. I have never tried the cream cheese filling but I would think it would be too rich. The best part about this recipe is you can eat more than one, because they are not icky sweet.
Don't pass up this recipe! I do not care that much for pumpkin but I made them for DH and Kids--me as well as them LOVED these pies. Only changes were to add 1/2 apple sauce to replac 1/2 oil, add 2tsp xtra cinnamon, and 1tsp xtra vanilla in filling and sprinkled w/powdered sugar---DELICIOUS!!!!
These cookies are excellent! Make sure to bake at least 12 minutes. When trying a new recipe, I always do a trial run with only a few cookies to see how long to bake, space apart on the cookie sheet, etc. My first batch appeared to be done, but then the cookies fell and I realized they were underdone. The rest of them came out perfectly. I used a regular cookie dough scoop and the cookies looked great. With the icing, make sure to beat your egg white at a high setting for about 10 minutes. I added just a touch of cream of tartar to it during this stage. The icing took about 15 minutes to make and I had some left over. The cookies are not too sweet, which makes them so enjoyable. Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
This was really pretty good. I loved the filling, it wasn't too sweet, but worked well with the pumpkin part. I used the EggBeaters eggwhites instead of regular eggs, and they worked great. One problem I had with the pumpkin part though was it ended up very sticky, so I couldn't wrap them, and eating them left chunks on the fingers. Something else to bear in mind, these don't really spread out, so whatever shape you plop them onto the pan in is the shape your cookies will have. But the cream filling? Fabulous, especially for someone that isn't keen on exceedingly sweet things.
I've reviewed these before with rave reviews but this time.... I added some lemon extract to the cream cheese frosting recipe and they were heavenly, Give it a try.
You have to try this....Moist, tasty, and a great crowd pleaser. They are better then bakery sold. Very easy to prepare, could probably use mix for muffins. FYI, does not spread all to much on baking sheet. How you scoop it, that is the shape that primarily comes out
Can't keep my hands off these! Everyone says they would be better with cream cheese filling, which I tried. But, I still prefer the creamy white filling. The cream cheese seams to take away from the delicious pumpkin cookie.
I originally got almost this exact recipe out of a Family Fun magazine several years ago - they were called Pilgrim Pies and my son LOVES them. For the Piligrim Pies you use an entire can of pumpkin (which is only a small difference) and 1 Tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice, which I'm sure would also be very similar. The Pilgrim Pie recipe calls for this Cream Cheese filling; mix 4 oz of softened cream cheese and 1 stick of softened butter. Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla and 4-5 cups of powdered sugar, 1/2 cup at a time until you get the desired consistency. This is a fabulous and fun recipe......something a little bit different, kinda like a mini cake complete with frosting!
Fan-freakin-tastic!!! Add my voice to the Greek chorus praising this recipe. Super tasty, soft, moist cookies filled with a yummy, fluffy vanilla frosting. I used a scoop that holds about a tablespoon and a half of dough, and was able to make 37 "sandwiches" at that size, which were still pretty big. Enough filling that I had some left over, even after spreading it on generously, such that it oozed out when the two cookies were put together. Perfectly spiced (yes, spice is measured in tablespoons, not teaspoons. Hallelujah! I love spicy cookies!) they are good enough to stand alone without the frosting. Hint: Adding a big pinch of salt to the frosting helps round out the flavor for those who thought it tasted too much like shortening, and be sure to whip well, until fluffy. These treats are so outstanding that they are all but guaranteed to please even the fussiest cookie monster. Everyone at my husband's work went crazy for them.
The cookie was very soft and moist. I didn't like the way they looked so I piped cookie dough pinwheels onto the pan instead of dropping them with a spoon. It looked much nicer! I'm used to whoopie pies with a thicker frosting, so I give the cookie 4 stars but the icing 3 stars. Next time I'll either add more sugar to make the icing more dense or I'll use a different recipe. Either way I'll still add a little maple flavoring in the icing, it really compliments the pumkin flavor of the cookies.
I make these for my bake sales, sprinkle a little powdered sugar on top, and they always sell out! I do make a cream cheese filling that's not too overpowering with cream cheese but brings out the flavor; equal parts cream cheese and marshmallow creme, 1/2 part margarine or crisco, dash of vanilla and then I add enough powdered sugar to make the right consistency. They taste/sell better that way and you don't get a greasy aftertaste in your throat. The first batch I baked held their shape so I slightly flatten them and then they look perfect. Dont overbake these and they will stay moist. I also make them slightly smaller than the picture and for some reason it seems like they taste better that way! You can serve them yo your guests and they reach around better. :)
This is a terrific recipe and the result is out of this world. My kids were begging for more. I did tweak it as follows: used 1 c. white and 1 c. brown sugar; added not quite 1/4 c. of molasses to the wet batter; and next time I will put some cinnaomon in the filling for a little extra spice. happy autumn!
Wow, so good! Admittedly, I did not use the given filling... found a recipe on this site for Maple Cream Cheese frosting and thought it would be amazing with the pumpkin. Yep, it was a match made in heaven. These baked up very nicely and the taste and texture is great. I think they taste amazing right out of the fridge. Thanks! :)
Very easy and delicious! I let my batter rest for a good 15-20 mins before I began scooping. I used a mini ice cream scoop and they came out nice and uniform. I also followed another reviewer's suggestion and used cream cheese frosting for the filling, I think that was the key. I'm sure the original recipe is great as is, but to me pumpkin and cream cheese frosting just go :) Anyway, make sure to let them set up before serving to avoid the filling oozing out. These were a huge hit and everyone went on and on about how good they were. Thanks for sharing!
Cookie is excellent! No changes needed to that. Adjusted the filling by adding another egg white, extra 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar and 3/4 cup marshmallow fluff. Cut shortening down to 1/2 cup. Meringue powder may be substituted for the egg whites.
I haven't made these but a friend brought them over for a cookie exchange & they were amazing! Yummy...the filling is so good.
Mine didn't come out pretty and smooth like the picture but they do taste good. I also added some cream cheese to the filling. My boys loved them, I will make these again!
Made these for a Christmas party and they loved them!!! My son in law said they were like "heaven". After you make the cookie be sure and do not stack together even after cooled they still tend to stick together. Keep laid out separately. I cut out a Christmas tree stencil from image printed offline and laid on top ea. cooke and sprinkled powder sugar on top and it made a beautiful display of white Christmas trees! I want to explore even more flavors of "Whoopie Pies!" Thank you so much!
HEAVENLY. So, so, so good. The filling tastes just like oreo cookie filling and is just toooo good. These have been a big hit at my holiday parties - I made the recipe as directed but only made 1/2 the cookies so that I could make the rest on Christmas Eve and bring these on Christmas Day!
Kept to the original pie recipe and used a cream cheese filling. The pies came out perfect and excellent taste. Will use this recipe a lot, thanks!
These were a huge hit and even won me an informal contest. Thank you to the originator, these were so good!!!
Awesome! Big hit at our party. I just used 1 can of pumpkin and everything else as directed. The cookies had good height and tasted delicious!
Very good and easy. I made the filling as written although I think cream cheese would be better.
This recipe is a little sweet so I backed off the brown surgar and added more flower.
How many recipes do you know where people say, "Save me one! Wrap one up & HIDE IT for me!" Seriously, they are *that* good... We made these about 5 times while we stayed with relatives over Christmas. The neighbors from whom we had to borrow powdered sugar complained that we paid them back with *only* 6 whoopie pies. We prefer using 1/2 the oil, and dark brown sugar.
Excellent cookie on it's own, the cream cheese frosting adds the right finishing touch.
Excellent Recipe, my family absolutely loved them. The only recommendations I would make would be to used 1/2 c. oil and substitute 1/2 c. applesauce. I would also recommend baking these on parchment paper.
Great base recipe..added more sugar and the reviews gave some great tips. Used cream cheese filling and people at work loved them. My son loved them plain without any frosting so this is a winner!
These are very light and cakey. I substituted applesauce for half of the oil and the cookies were still moist. I used a pastry bag to squeeze them out into very small, neat dollops and only baked for about 5 to 7 minutes per batch. They held their shape well and were delicious without any frosting. I made a lemon cream cheese frosting and it made them a very rich but not too heavy treat that could be eaten in one big bite (or two small bites, if you're dainty). Next time I might leave out the lemon and try just a simple cream cheese frosting-or the recipe on this page.
These are great. Icing is great too, so I make a double batch. I get a lot of requests for these.
If you are a whoopie pie lover this recipie is a must! The whoopie pies don't puff up very big, but what they lack in size they make up for in flavor. Also I used a cream cheese filling for these and it was amazing. I'd highly recommend using the cream cheese! They also make the house smell amazing - a great way to welcome fall!
I loved these! I altered the recipe a bit as I always do and I filled them with a whipped cream cheese rather than the recipe filling. I added an extra 1/4 cup of flour because I used a 15 ounce can of pumpkin. I also added a few dashes of nutmeg. I found that the batter needed to sit for at least 5 minutes before I could cook them because the first pies just flattened out. I used a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop to put the batter on the pan and it worked like a charm.
These are even better with cream cheese frosting in the middle. I use 4 ounces of cream cheese, 1/2 cup of butter or margarine, 2 teasponns of vanilla extract, and a box of confectioners' sugar.
Wonderful "pie," but I used a cream cheese frosting for the filling, and they were perfect. I don't like the flour paste/crisco/sugar filling. I used a cookie scoop and baked them on parchment paper, and they came off the baking sheet perfectly. I will definitely use this again.
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars even though I used my own recipe for the filling. These cookies are extremely quick & easy to whip up anytime & they taste great. Very moist & yummy. Thanks for a great recipe!
OMG!! I made these for my hubby for Valentine's Day - he LOVES pumpkin anything! They were so good, I LOVED them just as much as he did and I usually prefer chocolate desserts!! One thing I changed, though, was the filling. I think pumpkin pairs so well with cream cheese so I made a filling with cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and a touch of Silk. De-lish!! They were so easy to make as well!
Really good, moist and flavorful. The only thing I didn't like is there was way too much spice for my liking, especially cloves. I would probably only add half as much next time.
This review is just for the cookies themselves. OMG they are so good. Moist and very flavorful. Definitely will make again. Did not make the filling as it's getting late but if it's as good as the cookies I can't wait to try it.
Quite good. I was hoping for a little stronger pumpkin taste. C'est la vie. If I make this recipe again I will be doubling the filling. It's jut not nearly enough.
Really yummy! Obviously there is a little more prep and time required for these cookies than others, but they turned out great!
Wonderful! I even made them slightly lower fat and less calories. I substuted 1/2 the oil with applesauce and used Splenda's brown sugar substitute in place of regular brown sugar (just remember to use just 1/2). I too used a simple cream cheese filling. I like the cookies even without the icing.
This is the first time I made pumpkin whoopie pies and these are delicious! I used an ice cream scoop to make them big, and baked for 15 min. Yummy!
These are delicious! I used my cookie scoop to plop the dough onto the pan and they came out perfectly. I used a cream cheese filling instead of the one given (personal preference). The only issue I had was that they are sticky, so don't stack them on top of one another like in some of the photos. It will tear out big chunks of the cookie.
Not sure what I did wrong as I just thought these didn't have a lot of taste and I should have used a cream cheese frosting inside. I used Pumpkin Pie spice instead of the spices listed and I used pumpkin cooked from scratch as I had 3 pie pumpkins I cooked. So not sure I will try again or not.
This was a HIT at our Thanksgiving dinner... From my 2 year old nephew to my 80 year old grandparents. I substituted the filling with the cheesecake filling that was suggested in other reviews and everything turned out terriffic!!
Best pumpkin Gob I've ever made. I would recommend not making the cookies so big. I only got 7 complete sandwiches and they were a little overwhelming, BUT very tasty!
VERY good - my husband took them to work and they were great! Thank you!
Made for co-workers, they loved them! Doubled recipe but otherwise left alone. Did not have ginger/cloves but they tasted good with just cinnamon and nutmeg! Was lazy on the frosting so used a $2 can of whipped cream cheese frosting.
The cookies tasted amazing but the filling is gross! The second time I made these I just threw in some chocolate chips and these tasted great just like the store bought pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.
I made these for Thanksgiving this year, and will probably be making them every Thanksgiving from now on. For the filling, I used the suggestion of others and made a cream cheese frosting. They went so fast that it made my head spin. The kids and adults loved them. I told my nieces and nephews that you have to shout "WHOOPIE!" when they eat the Pumpkin Whoppie pies. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
Yummy. We used cream cheese filling and they were amazing.
I have made these every year for Thanksgiving and they're quite the hit. Kids love 'em and non-pumpkin lovers like them too. I substitute butter for crisco though.
OMG!!! these are to die for....everyone that tried these thought they were amazing. Thank you, thank you.
Delicious! I substitute Cream Cheese Duncan Hines frosting and it is perfect!
These are amazing. They are so easy to make and so tasty. I pretty much followed the recipe exactly, except I was out of brown sugar so I mixed cane sugar and molasses. I think that made the cookies a little bit richer, but I also added extra spices because I like that extra kick of flavor. Great recipe!
YUM! These are great, and tasted even better after setting in the fridge for a few hours!
I loved these! I did make changes suggested by KSWillis and they came out beautifully. Using a cookie scoop (1/2 TBSP), I got exactly 36 pies. i put 12 on a cookie sheet, but you could get a few more. Mine came out about 2" in diameter. I had just a little filling left, so the measurements are dead on. I did substitute Neufchatel cheese for the cream cheese.
These are wonderful!!! Don't change a thing! I did do the filling in a different order: I whipped the shortning first..I did not want any chunks by adding shortning to egg whites and milk. For the person who said they were too runny...do not add all the milk at once. Use a little at a time until you reach your desired consistancy. Thanks for an awesome recipe!!!!!!!
These were so delicious! As others recommended, I used 2T as a measurement for the dough and they were the perfect size. As a personal preference, I cut down on the cloves (used 1/4 tsp instead) as I'm not a huge fan of the clove taste. I also used the Libby's cream cheese filling recipe (6 tblsp butter, 4 oz cream cheese, 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 1/2 c powdered sugar) instead. I will definitely make these again!
Time consuming, but worth it! These were a hit at my Halloween party. I made cream cheese frosting instead of the one in this recipe...perfectly complimented the pumpkin spice flavor of the cookie.
These were excellent!! I made them for my 2 year old's daycare class for their Thanksgiving meal. They were the perfect size treat for little hands, and a toddler friendly way to introduce pumpkin as a dessert:) I did use a different recipe for the filling because I normally don't cook with shortening. I had no problem making them about the same size as each other (a previous post encountered that problem). I didn't realize making Whoopie Pies could be so easy.
These are delicious! The cookie was nice and moist, and the cream filling light and fluffy. I might try the cream cheese frosting next time, but these are great as-is. This recipe is definitely staying in my recipe box!
I thought these were OK but my hubby and daughter LOVED them!! I didn't find them sweet enough, but they were good. I also didn't like how the recipe for the whipped middle used raw egg because I'm pregnant. But otherwise, I'll definetely be using this recipe again!
I used half applesauce/half oil and more cinnamon, no cloves and about 1/2 cup more pumpkin. I made the cake portion different ways and found that piping it with a large decorating tip worked the best and kept the cookies a consistent size. The pumpkin flavor in the cakes is really good. I also used a cream cheese icing, as that is what I had, and they turned out wonderful! I froze the whoopie pies both before and after icing and had no problems with any sticky cakes. Thanks for the great recipe!
I am giving this a 5 because my 14 year old made these while I was at work and surprised us with this dessert. She did a great job on her own. Cakes were moist and nicely spiced and the frosting on the inside was not too sweet. She used butter instead of shortning. The only teeny flaw was that I only had whole cloves in the house and she was unaware that I had a seperate spice grinder. So, she decided to chop the whole cloves the best she could....LOL....so yes, there are small pieces of the cloves in the cookie...but she tried and a definate 5 for this tasty treat. Thanks!
These were really good. Followed the recipe and used a cookie scoop. They were a huge hit with everyone who tried them and they disappeared quickly. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Great! The only change I made in the recipe was to substitute 1 cup of vegetable shortening for the vegetable oil. Even though I know that vegetable oil helps to keep baked goods moist, I felt that the vegetable shortening gave them a better texture. My filling consisted of 2 cups confectioner's sugar, 1/2 cup shortening, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Then, I add warm water, one tablespoon at a time, until the filling reaches the consistency I want.
I made these for a bake sale but I made a cream cheese filling instead. When the cookies came out of the oven, I pressed them with a large cookie cutter shaped like a jack-o-lantern, they were soft enough to take the imprint yet stand up to it without crumbling. Everyone raved about them! One of the teens whose mom bought some came up to me and told me he LOVED them; they "tasted like pumpkin pie"! I kept some for my DH and me, too - and, refrigerated in a sealed bag, they were great snacks even two days later!
these are wonderful. Oh my I ate three immediately without the frosting! But I did use the marshmallow fluff filling! AWESOME!!!
I did not care for the taste the next day
These were AMAZING! My children devoured them. I did follow some other's suggestions and made the filling out of butter, confectioners sugar, vanilla and marshmallow fluff. Great for bake sales!
Just made these today. Used the Cream Cheese Frosting II that others recommended. I got 43 whoopie pies using the small Pampered Chef cookie scoop. It seemed like a lot of spices, but really, it's not. May even add pumpkin pie spice next time. These are super soft. Make sure you store with waxed paper between pies or they will stick together.
Used applesauce instead of oil. Made my own cream cheese filling. Delicious!
So yummy good! I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the ginger and cloves, and I took some other reviewers advice and made a cream cheese filling. A cookie scoop worked perfectly for me and I ended up with uniform size and shaped cookies! This is a wonderful festive holiday treat!
I made this for a church potluck meal and they were a huge hit! I used a cookie dough scoop to make the pies the same size; however, next time I will use a smaller scoop. The pies are very filling and most people could not eat the whole thing.
These are very good! I agree that the cream cheese filling is a much better combination with the pumpkin. However they are just as good without the filling.
Excellent! I loved it and it will be in my recipe box for many years to come!
This is cake not cookies. Also, the filling/icing makes it way too sweet. The seasonings made the house smell great while they cooked but I will not make again.
I have been making these whoopie pies (gobs) for years. The shortening filling is the traditional filling, at least in central PA. My family loves these!
Wow! These are so soft and de licious! The spices are perfect and the texture is cake like. I filled them with a cream cheese frosting....absolutely perfect!
OMG! These are soo good. I made them exactly as the recipe says and they came out YUMMMMMYY! I like them just by themselves without the filling...but they are scrumptious with the filling too. I think I will try the cream cheese frosting next time just because I love cream cheese and it compliments pumpkin flavor extremely well. One warning - they expand...My first batch I made a little big to try to get them nice and round...those were some BIG Whoopies!! A heaping teaspoon is perfect size.
OMG these were simple to make & to DIE for!! Awesome recipet!! I will definitely be making these a yearly item if not more.
AMAZING. Great flavor to the cookies, and the frosting had just the right consistency to make perfect whoopie pies. Saving this recipe for sure!
WoW! These were incredible! I will be making these often, not just at the holidays. I made it exactly as written. I will however experiment with different types of fillings to fit the occasion. If I could give 10 stars I would! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I used a different frosting to fill these (Philly cream cheese frosting recipe from their red velvet cupcakes online) but the cakes from this recipe were fantastic. Moist, spicy, and SO tasty!
Amazing! I followed the recipe exactly for the cookie/cake/pie part. I used a melon baller so that I had mini versions. For the filling I did the same as the review below... 1 big tub cool whip, 8oz cream cheese 2/3c powdered sugar and 2 tsp vanilla! AMAZING!!!
Made these as my first attempt at a whoopie pie. They were VERY good cookies! They stayed nice and soft. I used a 2Tbl sized cookie scoop, so they were nicely uniform. I used an entire can of pumpkin rather than leave a little in the can, and increased spices accordingly. I gave it five stars, because of the COOKIE PART ONLY. The filling was really pretty nasty. I added some canned cream cheese frosting to try to get rid of the nasty taste of the shortening. I'll definitely find another filling for the next time, but the cookie itself is a definite keeper. I didn't find a good way to wrap them. I used saran wrap, but it makes them a little sticky. I am thinking wax paper is the best way to wrap these up, then store in an airtight container of some sort. I stored a gallon bag of them (individually wrapped) in the freezer. They are just as good right out of the freezer! The cookie stays soft and they taste better chilled (IMHO). Will definitely do these again - everyone loved them, but will look for a better filling. The one here is just not good, with a funny aftertaste of shortening.
I recently made this recipe and did not like it at all. The cake part was ok but didn't have much of a pumpkin flavor, and the frosting was very bad.
So good!!! These were much easier to make than I expected. I got kind of a late start making these (at about 8 pm) and was worried that I would be up half the night filling them, but I was done in about an hour, and they were gone much quicker than that. The cookies bake up in such nicely rounded shapes, and the frosting was the perfect consitency. I actually found it easier to put the frosting in a piping bag to fill these. They are really good, still slightly warm from the oven with the frosting practically running out of them. We lost a few cookies this way:)
I made the pies with the original recipe as is but used the cream cheese frosting II. I baked the pies for 9 minutes and they were great. The only problem is when storing the cookies they stuck to everything,(wax paper, plates, cooling rack) then they are not as pleasing to the eye but still taste great. I too used the 2T scoop to measure my dough, came out perfect size every time. You need to be consistent with size so that the matching side will be the same. Very good.
Very yummy and so easy. We gobbled them right up!
Excellent! Only change I made was using butter instead of shortening in the filling, and adding maple extract to the filling. They travel nicely when wrapped individually in plastic wrap.
Awesome! I added chocolate chips. Hubby said if we weren't already married.. he'd marry me :)
I have been making these treats for 8 years and nobody ever gets tired of them. We have several families to visit for the holidays and one year I didn't bring these and didn't hear the end of it. I keep a cup of warm water handy to dunk my scoop/spoon to remove dough easier. You can also pipe the dough. I also add pumpkin spice in place of individual spices. Very delicious! Very filling!
These were delicious! The only difference I made was to add a few more spices (just my personal preference). I also cook these in muffin tins so they all come out uniform!!
