Easy and Fun Peanut Butter Balls
Kids will love this peanut butter balls recipe. The best part is getting to roll them into the different coatings.
Almost like my gram's.She used 2 cup's chunky PB,1 cup honey,1 cup wheat germ and 1 cup dry milk and them rolled them in coconut,coco and GRAHAM CRACKER crumbs YUM!I make these every year around christmas and my kids love them as much if not more than my Brother and I did :)Read More
I thought the cocoa powder ones were a little bitter. I sprinkled them with sugar too. I also tried crushed heath bars, which were good. Very easy, but remember to have your stuff out to roll before you make the balls.Read More
Great treat as is but to make them into super energy healthy balls, you can add things like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, wheat germ, raisins, unsweetened coconut etc. directly to the mix (just add more peanut butter if it is too dry). I prefer roasting my coconut first (place coconut in oven on cookie sheet on broil until golden, give it a stir and broil a tad longer, but watch it closely), it just makes it that much better! You can also replace powdered milk with protein powder. I love rolling them in icing sugar.
My daughter loved these...we rolled them in a bunch of diffrent things (crunched m&m's, coconut, melted chocolate, powered sugar, and more..) tastes great and easy to make!!!
Very tasty and quick to make! I use my little 'scoop' from Pampered Chef to make the balls. They are flat on one side and sit nicely in a container. We actually store ours in the freezer. Awesome little protein treat for the summertime!
These yummy little balls will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth! I added 3/4 C coconut to the mixture before rolling them into balls. Mmmmm.
waooo loved them, My son is a picky eater he really doesnt eat almost anything and i made them to see if he can at least taste them, but he loved them he is always asking for more, i made them instead of powder milk i used nesquik chocolate and he thinks he is eating chocolate balls. Thanks!!
Ok so I used this as a concept because I needed something to make to use to dip into chocolate fondue and didn't have time to go to the store. Instead of dry milk powder I used 1 packet swiss miss hot cocoa and 1/2 cup graham crackers and omitted the honey. I froze the balls and then took them out right before we dipped them. Yum!
i was raised on peanut butter balls!! i saw this recipe and had to make them... i added wheat germ to some, and to the rest i added chocolate protien powder i had on hand.
Finally a recipe with the name peanut butter balls thats the real thing. I lost my recipe box at Christmas a couple years ago and needed to check the proportions on this recipe before I made them again. Wheat germ and coconut are definitely the things we rolled them in back in the 80's when I was a kid. They are great frozen as well. If freezing make them a bit bigger and server before solid throughout. Chunky peanut butter adds texture as well. Love them.
my daughter and I made these treats, and we rolled them in wheat germ, coconut, and mini m&ms. They were alot of fun, a little messy, but fun and they tasted good too.
Excellent. Went right down into my belly and stayed there for several weeks. The same fine dining experience I remember from childhood. Did recipe as shown, and with 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs. Both are excellent, but I think it's even better with the graham crackers mixed in.
Our whole family really likes these. We like them as is, without rolling them in anything, but sometimes I'll mix in chocolate chips. Also, I don't use as much honey as it calls for, I just add it until it's just sweet enough. An easy and yummy treat.
I love these, they are so simple and good. I like to add chocolate chips and a handful of coconut to make them really delicious!
Maybe it's because I wasn't raised on these like some reviewers said, but the gritty texture was hard for me to get past. I definitely had to roll them in something to eat one. I think they would be better if you actually mixed in coconut or cereal instead of just rolling them in it. I couldn't eat the rest of mine as they were, so I let the balls soften and put one between two Ritz crackers. They were okay as a filling. My nephew is 5, and he liked them.
I haven't tried this version. The one I came across was 1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup honey, & 2 cups powdered milk. I found that they form & keep better using 2 1/2 cups powdered milk with the 1 cup honey & the 1 cup of peanut butter. I used a leveled measuring tablespoon spoonful to form uniform balls. Makes 35 balls. My growing boys love 'em. They are nutritious enuf the way they are. Some users added wheat germ... wheat germ packs in a LOT of extra calories... google wheat germ... if your child doesn't need a big calorie boost, leave it out... PB&J sammies with a glass of milk are nutrious enuf the way they are... I grew up eating PB&J sammies without adding anything else... tho, we did eat them on whole wheat bread... honey, peanut butter, & milk are good for children once in a while. If it's a snack, it doesn't have to have as many or more calories than a lunch or a meal... *I store them at room temp in a covered container with aluminum foil (or could use wax paper) between the layers of balls. They'll keep well for a couple weeks so you can make a double batch at once, if desired.
EXCELLENT!
Fast, easy snack for the kids!
Super easy! Made a double batch for a bake sale and they were a big hit. Not very sweet, truly have a peanut butter taste to them. I followed the recipe and rolled them in powdered sugar. Delightful!
good! I used protein powder. The kids loved them!
I remember making these when I was in elementary school. (a recipe my mom would let me do myself) They are amazingly tasty for so few ingredients and such simplicity. When I was young, we didn't roll them in anything (or just in more milk powder if they were too sticky). I'm excited to try them with different coatings.
These are the first peanut butter balls I've ever made. Very easy to make. I didn't have milk powder so I used 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 1/2 whey protein powder. Definitely a keeper!
I made it without the dry milk. I thought it was good. I added some crushed pretzles and that was good.
Oh the nostalgia! These were one of my favorite treats when I was a kid, and I hadn't had them in years. Thanks for the recipe! Delicious!
I couldn't resist this recipe--only 3 ingredients?! No cooking? These are great little treats, and mostly healthy. They get five stars for ease and texture. I rolled them in Nesquik, and I thought it complimented them nicely--cocoa would probably be too rich. If you are working in a hot kitchen, you might want to chill the mixture before rolling it. These would be fun to serve at a party.
not very good.
This is a great recipe. You can improve on the nutrition by rolling them in toasted wheat germ and the kids still love them.
EXACTLY like I used to make with my mom when I was a little girl...LOVE the fact you can basically roll them in anything yummy! Such an easy recipe...can't wait to share this non-baking activity with my kids. I took slivered almonds and ground them in my coffee grinder to make an almond powder and rolled them in that...what a great way to sneak in a little more protein...my kiddos who seem to love carbs carbs and more carbs! ;)
Mmm,yum! I needed something sweet and fast. I used chocolate protein powder in place of the milk powder. Then rolled in nuts and chocolate chips.
Thus recipes is very easy to make. My kids enjoyed helping me. i love peanut butter.
I love this recipe. I ended up substituting the dry milk powder with protein powder for a protein kick. These are awesome out of the freezer, too!! Watch out...they're addictive!
Yum! the only change I made was to use 1/2 cup dry milk and 1/2 cup wheat germ. It mixed together easily. I rolled half in coconut flakes and half in crushed graham crackers. (just wet my hands with water first) My kids liked them for their afternoon snack - thanks!
My class loved making these!
I am so happy to find this recipe - I had these years and years ago and can't wait to make them again. Another great recipe, thanks for sharing, Holly!
Easy and my 2 year old seems to love them!
These are one of my guilty pleasures! Quick, simple, few ingredients & tasty. How could you not enjoy these?
Wonderful!! My kids ate them all gone and I didn't have to feel guilty about too much sugar. They love the crunchy texture that melts in your mouth. Next time I will dip them in chocolate and try it that way.
Just made these for my husband who thinks peanut butter is a food group. 30 minutes from start to finish. Added wheat germ as suggested. Rolled marble size balls in equal parts cocoa and powdered sugar. Super yum and super easy! Thanks for sharing Marbalet.
I was looking for something quick to make and these fit the bill! They were delicious!! Thank you to the reviewer who mentioned using Nesquick powder instead of dry milk. I will be substituting every time I make these. So for me they are chocolate peanut butter balls. Yum!!
These are the bomb! SO easy and they taste crazy good. I melted some milk chocolate bars in a double broiler and stuck two toothpicks each into the balls and coated them with the chocolate. Then I put them on a parchment covered cookie sheet and refridgerated. Perfect little snack that appease the sweet tooth without overdoing it. I love these!
I made this recipe for my family. Instead of rolling it in coconut however, I sprinkled some cinnamon on top and it gave them a nice flavour! No doubt I will make these again!
I have always loved this recipe, it's easy, and my kids can help.
this recipe was great...so easy and everyone at work loved them and brought them back to their childhood! i used confectioner's sugar, corn flakes, and nutella as the toppings!! :) yummy.
Great recipe, super easy! I rolled the balls in coconut, graham cracker crumbs, and cocoa powder. Delish.
Yummy and easy! My kids thought they were delicious. I rolled them in a combination of powdered sugar and powdered Nesquik. I will definitely make them again.
Just like we made as a child! Great with crushed Oreo cookies inside!
This is a great recipe to make with kids. Not only can they help add and mix in the ingredients but it's especially fun having them form the balls and roll them into other ingredients. We add rice krispies to the mixture (adds a nice crunch) and roll the balls in oats. YUM.
Talk about addicting!! I have no kids - I made this for my husband and me! So fast to make and cutting the recipe down in half or more is so big deal. Perfect for a quick sweet tooth fix. We stirred in some chocolate chips and it was perfect! Heck, the second batch I didn't even bother to roll or put in the fridge - i ate it right out the bowl!
These are exactly like what I used to make when I was a kid! They have become my husband's favorite treat. We love them rolled in plain cornflakes - sweet and crunchy and the perfect snack!
Awesome find! I have been craving these for over 15 years now and finally had the presence of mind to look up the recipe. After reviewing all the other "so-called" peanut butter ball recipies this is by far the best and original!
These were weird. I did 1/4 of the recipe to try it out and got 22 marble sized peanut butter balls, as suggested. The powdered milk, I had, has a slight crumbly texture which made the texture of these not as smooth as a typical peanut butter ball. I thought these would be an interesting take on a peanut butter ball with the powdered milk and honey, instead of graham crackers and powdered sugar, but it just didn't work for me. Something about one of the flavors also left an odd taste in my mouth.
Just what I was looking for to make with my 3 year old! Perfect!
Mmmm. I should have made more.
The kids liked making them better than eating them.
They were super easy to make but I put coconut on some and coco on some and it was way to sweet......
I made these for a bake sale, of course made extra to try it. I think they are going to go over great for kids.
It was OK. It needed more texture, but other than that, it was good.
Perfect, I did have to put the mixture in the fridge for 20 mins as I had warmed up my honey a tad. After that it rolled perfectly and were a hit in the house! (we liked them plain the best)
Totally delicious! My 13 year old who has shunned PB balls in the past said: For some reason, these taste really good! I used raw local honey, organic PB w/ no sugar in it and organic non-fat dried milk. If you really want to put this recipe over the top, add chocolate chips :)
We love these. I used to make them with my grandmother, who mixed in raisins, rolled it all into a log, chilled it, and then sliced it. I make them with my children now, and we add 1/2 cup Uncle Sam cereal (rolled wheat flakes and flax seeds). These can also be patted out between two sheets of parchment and cut with cookie cutters into fun shapes.
Delicious and easy! My girls had a great time making them and eating them! :)
I've been making these rolled in graham crackers crumbs and sometimes rice crispies. The best thing is that even thought they are a sweet treat you are still getting lots of protien and calcium.
This recipe was great! I made them with my 5yr old. We have allergies to milk, so we used a milk free powder and they turned out great! They will be a real treat for us!
Wonderful taste & very quick to make. I used crunchy peanut butter, and I think that just made them that much better. Although the mixture did seem sticky when I mixed it together, I dropped the peanut butter mixture by spoonfuls (one at a time) into a coating of graham cracker crumbs, and a bit of cocoa powder and powdered sugar. Not only were they easier to roll into balls using this method, but they tasted great!
