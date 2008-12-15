Easy and Fun Peanut Butter Balls

I haven't tried this version. The one I came across was 1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup honey, & 2 cups powdered milk. I found that they form & keep better using 2 1/2 cups powdered milk with the 1 cup honey & the 1 cup of peanut butter. I used a leveled measuring tablespoon spoonful to form uniform balls. Makes 35 balls. My growing boys love 'em. They are nutritious enuf the way they are. Some users added wheat germ... wheat germ packs in a LOT of extra calories... google wheat germ... if your child doesn't need a big calorie boost, leave it out... PB&J sammies with a glass of milk are nutrious enuf the way they are... I grew up eating PB&J sammies without adding anything else... tho, we did eat them on whole wheat bread... honey, peanut butter, & milk are good for children once in a while. If it's a snack, it doesn't have to have as many or more calories than a lunch or a meal... *I store them at room temp in a covered container with aluminum foil (or could use wax paper) between the layers of balls. They'll keep well for a couple weeks so you can make a double batch at once, if desired.