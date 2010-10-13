Mom's Cookies
This is one of my mom's favorite cookies that she made quite often. Mom had lots of family and friends over and they always had these cookies on hand with tea.
These are great cookies. I substituted butter for shortening. I took them to a woman's tea party and they were a hit. Thanks so much for the recipe.
BEST COOKIES EVER! TRY IT ONE ICE CREAM, IT IS THE BEST!
Great cookies, they disappeared so quickly I will need to make some more.
These were a very tasty spice cookie. The only problem I had with this recipe was it was so soft and the cookies spread out too much. I added more flour to my remaining dough and then had success with the shape and texture. I would recommend these for anyone who likes a chewy and spicy cookie. They go very nicely with a cup of tea.
Good. Probably really good with tea. The dough was quite sticky so I stuck it in the fridge for a while. They turned out a little cake-like after I added a little extra flour (2T).
Soo nice this recipe! thanks
sooo good an amazing spiced cookie recipe!
Excellent. Followed other reviewer's suggestion and added 2T of flour to the batter as it did seem pretty moist. We're very good.
good recipe. One bowl for all of it. cooked up nice. didn''t have raisins, uaed craisins , some walnut, and a few slice almonds. turned out quite goodr. will make again
