Mom's Walnut Bars

These are sinfully delicious walnut cookies made with no flour! They can be made at Christmas with little poinsettia's on the top or on Halloween with R.I.P. written on top (we call them 'coffin cookies' when they are made like that). I hope you like them as much as we do! Note: Mom uses lemon, but I like orange better.

Recipe by Lara

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (100 degrees C).

  • Combine the white sugar, ground walnuts, orange zest, orange juice and 2 egg whites. This mixture will become very sticky and paste-like.

  • Form the paste into a long rectangle on a smooth surface sprinkled with sugar so that it won't stick. The rectangle should be about 16 x 4 inches.

  • Make the frosting by mixing the remaining egg white with the confectioners' sugar. You don't need to beat the egg white first! You may need to add a little water, or a little more powdered sugar to form a paste that you can easily spread, but that isn't runny.

  • Spread the frosting over your rectangle. Use a knife covered with sugar to cut the rectangle into small 1 x 2 inch bars and place them on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 35 minutes or until frosting is hard but still white. Enjoy with a big glass of milk!

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 16.5g; sodium 9.9mg. Full Nutrition
