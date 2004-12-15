Mom's Walnut Bars

The dough was so gooey that there was no way I was going to be able to roll it out, even after adding quite a bit of spelt flower. Instead, I formed it into balls and flattened them on the cookie sheet, each with a little bit of the glaze on top. To get them cooked all the way through, I had to turn the temperature up and increase the baking time to about 45 to 50 minutes. When they did get cooked, they tasted very good, although I would probably cut the sugar next time, and maybe flavor the glaze with citrus as well. I'm glad I was able to save these, but you definitely can't shape them and cut them into bars like the recipe says.

Read More