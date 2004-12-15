Mom's Walnut Bars

These are sinfully delicious walnut cookies made with no flour! They can be made at Christmas with little poinsettia's on the top or on Halloween with R.I.P. written on top (we call them 'coffin cookies' when they are made like that). I hope you like them as much as we do! Note: Mom uses lemon, but I like orange better.
The dough was so gooey that there was no way I was going to be able to roll it out, even after adding quite a bit of spelt flower. Instead, I formed it into balls and flattened them on the cookie sheet, each with a little bit of the glaze on top. To get them cooked all the way through, I had to turn the temperature up and increase the baking time to about 45 to 50 minutes. When they did get cooked, they tasted very good, although I would probably cut the sugar next time, and maybe flavor the glaze with citrus as well. I'm glad I was able to save these, but you definitely can't shape them and cut them into bars like the recipe says.
This recipe is missing A LOT of information. First of all - it's impossible to move the bars from the cutting surface to the cookie sheet while still maintaining some form, the quantities make too little bars and WAY too much frosting, the cooking time is not sufficient and the instructions are vague and need to be proofed (like most of the recipes on this website). What do you mean "COMBINE" the ingredients (step 2) What does "COMBINE" mean? mix with a spoon? blend in a mixer? use a hand mixer? a spatula? what??
