Easter Story Cookies
These cookies are great to do with the kids. They are to be prepared the night before Easter. The spiritual preparation goes along with the physical preparation of the cookies.
These cookies are great to do with the kids. They are to be prepared the night before Easter. The spiritual preparation goes along with the physical preparation of the cookies.
What a neat way to teach kids about Jesus! I followed the recipe except added 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract. I used a kitchen aid mixer and whipped on high for 10 minutes, then another 2 minutes and finally another 2 minutes. I got about 28 small to medium sized beautifully white and delicate cookies! I used crushed walnuts in only half the batter. I think they tastes rather good and ate 3 myself.Read More
very blandRead More
What a neat way to teach kids about Jesus! I followed the recipe except added 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract. I used a kitchen aid mixer and whipped on high for 10 minutes, then another 2 minutes and finally another 2 minutes. I got about 28 small to medium sized beautifully white and delicate cookies! I used crushed walnuts in only half the batter. I think they tastes rather good and ate 3 myself.
I used this recipe for the children in my Sunday School class. I have never had such participation from the children. I had parents come up and thank me. They said their children came home and told them about their lesson in class. Maggie
My kids loved helping to prepare these cookies and they really liked the meaning behind it and understood what Jesus did on the cross for us. I know I'll be doing this every year,and I added some real vanilla extract in with it so it would taste better even though you weren't suppose to about 1 teaspoon, it really took alot of that vinegar taste away.
Amazing cookies!! We now have a new Easter eve tradition! I made the following changes: almonds instead of pecans and add 1 tsp of vanilla for extra flavor. We made these the night before Easter and then brought some to Easter dinner with the rest of the family. They were a BIG hit! My son loved making them and retelling the Easter story to the family at Easter dinner. Everyone kept asking where I found the recipe, how we made these and how we got them to be hollow. We will be making these again!
I think these were very good for what they are. I was much more interested in the scriptural lesson for the kids than I was in the end product. My husband gave them a 3 but ate almost the whole batch and proclaimed them addictive. I added a teaspoon of vanilla during the sugar step, without which these cookies would have been very bland. Not bad, mind you, just bland. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I think this made an impression with my kids on Easter. The "tomb" was ... They (ages 4 & 6) helped with each step. I would use parchment paper next time though. They stuck and were hard to remove from the pan.
I was so excited to see this recipe that I have made copies for my children and friends to do with there children. And I know that the women at church will want this recipe. This is such a BLESSING. GOD BLESS YOU FOR IT....
I am giving 5 stars not for the tasty (I don't really like them- too sweet), but for the story and experience that goes with them. A good family tradition!
This has become an Easter tradition at my house. My whole family gets involved and we each take a part. It makes my mother in law cry every time. Such a wonderful way to experience the Easter Story!
These cookies have been an Easter Eve tradition for years now. Great recipe! And the Message behind it (along with the verses) is an excellent teaching opportunity for the true meaning of Easter. I do make one very important modification. My family hates nuts. I use MINI chocolate chips (and still beat them in the bag). My hubby can't get enough of these cookies! They are sweet but yummy!
This was a very nice activity for our whole family. The cookies didn't taste all that great (I think I'll reduce the pecans by half next time), but it didn't matter. The beauty is in the symbolism. Thank you so much for posting this recipe. It was a wonderful way to remind ourselves, and our children, what Easter is really about.
very bland
Per another review, I added 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla. These are pretty good, considering the few ingrediants. However, we really enjoyed the idea of these cookies and it was a nice project to do with my daughter the night before Easter. I would do this again next year.
I originally received this recipe from a very dear friend of my mother's, but her version was called Overnight Oven Cookies I believe. As I lost that recipe, I ended up here. Can't speak to the religious nature of the cookies, but I can say that for someone forced into a gluten free diet these cookies are fab. It takes time (and many failures) to get the alternative flour thing down, so this recipe offers a particularly good alternative to horrifically expensive GF store-bought cookies (providing patience (or a bad memory) is a virtue you possess).
What a wonderful hands-on explanation of a very meaningful Christian event. Biblical references add to true meaning of Easter. This has become a family tradition in our home!
I have been looking for this recipe for a long time! I'm so glad you have it on here. My mother used to make this recipe with me when I was young, but somehow the recipe got lost and she couldn't remember it. She and I would also tape the oven door shut to "seal the tomb".
Fun! East=y! Kid Friendly! Thanks!
I made these for a lesson I taught about Easter for a lady's organization at my Church. The woman went wild over them asked for the recipe, which I was planning to use as part of my lesson. I took the remaining cookies to work and my co-workers finished them off in no time. I plan on making some more for friends.
This is fantastic! I've emailed it to all of my friends with kids & just think it's an amazing way to make memories with your kids & bring the spiritual aspect into real life situations, too! Well done!
I made these with the whole family last year. It was such a hit, the grandchildren have asked to make them again this year. A wonderful family tradition that tells a beautiful story of love and makes great memories.
I have been doing these for the last two years and my kids look forward to doing these!!
As others have noted, the cookies are just OK. They are very sweet but don't have much flavor besides that and the pecans. My family still enjoyed them, and they thought the lightness was interesting. However, the point of this recipe isn't the finished product; it's the message that goes along with it. Because of that, I gave a higher rating than I would normally give for the recipe itself.
do you have to have the almands
awesome! its wonderful way to teach about Jesus! love it
This is a great recipe! It got the kids involved when not much else would. The final product was great too! We added vanilla in the sugar step, but other than that did everything exactly as directed. They are light, fluffy, and sweet. The pecans make it really good, but you could even sub chocolate chips or another nut.
Followed recipe exactly as written. Came out great.
These were simple to make and my 3 and 4 year old loved the experience and the taste the next day. Since my kids are a bit young it worked better to tell them the basics about the ingredients then during the 17 minutes of mixing read the passages and let them taste test the ingredients again to solidify the meaning. My 3 year old was able to tell me what each ingredient meant as we sealed the tomb. Also, the parchment paper can be like the burial cloths and when we searched for the cookies the next day I left the cookie sheets with the used paper in the oven and placed the cookies in a decorated basket to solidify that Jesus was alive, not in the tomb and had a perfected body. Thank you so much-this is our new Easter tradition. HE IS RISEN!!!
Per another review, I added 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla. These are pretty good, considering the few ingrediants. However, we really enjoyed the idea of these cookies and it was a nice project to do with my daughter the night before Easter. I would do this again next year.
I would definitely make these again. I just used the recipe for the ingredients. I added some vanilla and baked at 225 for 1 hour and then left in the closed oven turned off for another 1.5 hours. They turned out perfect. I also added crushed up mini eggs.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections