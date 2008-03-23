Easter Story Cookies

These were simple to make and my 3 and 4 year old loved the experience and the taste the next day. Since my kids are a bit young it worked better to tell them the basics about the ingredients then during the 17 minutes of mixing read the passages and let them taste test the ingredients again to solidify the meaning. My 3 year old was able to tell me what each ingredient meant as we sealed the tomb. Also, the parchment paper can be like the burial cloths and when we searched for the cookies the next day I left the cookie sheets with the used paper in the oven and placed the cookies in a decorated basket to solidify that Jesus was alive, not in the tomb and had a perfected body. Thank you so much-this is our new Easter tradition. HE IS RISEN!!!