Easter Story Cookies

These cookies are great to do with the kids. They are to be prepared the night before Easter. The spiritual preparation goes along with the physical preparation of the cookies.

Recipe by Sonia

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Place pecans in a resealable plastic baggie. Crush the pecans into small bits. Read John 19:1-3

  • Put 1 teaspoon vinegar into a medium bowl. Read John 19:28-30

  • Add egg whites to the vinegar. Read John 10:10-11

  • Sprinkle salt into the egg whites. Read Luke 23:27

  • So far, the mixture isn't very appetizing. Add 1cup sugar. Read Psalm 34:8 and John 3:16. Beat with mixer on high speed for 12 to 15 minutes until stiff peaks are formed. Read Isaiah 1:18 and John 3:1-3.

  • Fold in broken nuts. Drop by teaspoons onto parchment paper lined baking sheet. Read Matthew 27:57-60.

  • Place cookies in the oven close the door and turn the oven off. Read Matthew 27:65-66.

  • Go to bed. Read John 16:20 and 22.

  • In the morning open the oven and take out the cookies. Read Matthew 28:1-9.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 3.2g; sodium 6.9mg. Full Nutrition
