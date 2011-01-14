Jelly Cookies
Jam filled wells sprinkled with confectioners' sugar.
Jam filled wells sprinkled with confectioners' sugar.
I've made these several times. I turn them into peanut butter and jelly cookies by subbing half of the butter for peanut butter and I use blackberry or boysenberry jelly. They are the best!Read More
I've been cooking cookies for years, and this one is lacking. The dough was bland and tasteless, so I had to add more sugar. Not to mention, cookies baked flate instead of rising! The only way I would cook this again would be to completly change the ingrediants.Read More
I've made these several times. I turn them into peanut butter and jelly cookies by subbing half of the butter for peanut butter and I use blackberry or boysenberry jelly. They are the best!
What a great cookie, and so easy. I flattened them with a glass dipped in sugar then made the smaller indentation for the jelly in the center.When they were cooled and sprinkled with powdered sugar they looked and tasted just like a bakery cookie, if not better.
Got it right the second time. Preserves worked better than jelly-the jelly was too thin and ran out of center. And parchment paper, not greased, worked better for us than a greased cookie sheet. They are Delicious! TY for sharing!
i rolled out the mix into 1 inch balls, and flattened them using a water bottle cap dipped in sugar to keep the mix from sticking to the cap. the shape was perfect, and simultaneously flattened out the cookie while making a pit for the jelly. i used a blackberry/blueberry/raspberry combination preserve and orange marmalade. The orange marmalade ones were the best! which surprised me. i also did not use powdered sugar, and they were fine. very yummy cookies. only thing is that they lacked a little bit of umph, which i am not sure what, since i am not a great cook/baker.
My daughter made these for a Christmas Party and they disappeared in minutes. What we did was fill them with other preserves also ; guava is excellent. So easy to make and they have that expensive bakery look and taste. Thank you!!
these cookies are definitely underrated, they're the best! i've tried it with guava preserves, peach preseves and stawberry preserves and they've all come out wonderfully. : )
The ingredients are simple enough that you could make these for a last minute treat. You do not need to grease the cookie sheet, as these have enough butter in them to not stick to the pan. I used a round teaspoon dipped in sugar to depress the centers with before filling with the jam. These come out perfectly when baked on an airbake sheet. They tend to get too brown on the bottom if you use a regular cookie sheet. It took a while to get the bake time right, but once I did, oh WOW! Wonderfully buttery cookies! I made 2 batches, one with seedless boysenberry preserves, the other with homemade apricot jam. I preferred the apricot, and these got rave reviews at Bunco! I'm making more today!
I made these for my family and friends for xmas they loved them. the only change i made was to drizzle a little melted chocolate over the top. I will be making these every year
Good taste, for some reason they really flattened out on me and broke easily. But the taste was really nice.
I used strawberry jam instead and didn't use confectioners sugar and it still tasted great
My first jelly cookies and they were great! I ate five straight out of the oven. A bit too sweet for me, so next time I'll tone down the sugar.
These are good. I like that you use brown sugar and make it a shortbread. To get them no to run, add another 1/4 cup flour to your batter. Chances are it is your altitude. I have to do that to most of my cookie recipes! These will become a favorite!!
I've made these cookies every year for Christmas. I use a variety of jellies to create an assortment of flavors. My favorite is with orange preserves (and I mix in orange peel to the dough for more orange flavored goodness).
These were good - not fall over and die with pleasure good (grin), but good nonetheless. Made 2 batches - first as directed; second batch I altered vanilla extract to orange extract, used small measuring spoon dipped in sugar to 'hollow out' middle, filled with marmalade, and omitted the powdered sugar...will make again and thank you for recipe :) UPDATE: I had to come back and increase rating to a 5 (when it suddenly struck me I'd already eaten 8 cookies and I NEVER do that lol). These really are tasty little treats!
I really liked these! I put a little tart black current jam in them and thought they were delicious. Not too sweet perfect with a cup of tea.
Delicious, these are easy to make and I love the flavor.
I've been cooking cookies for years, and this one is lacking. The dough was bland and tasteless, so I had to add more sugar. Not to mention, cookies baked flate instead of rising! The only way I would cook this again would be to completly change the ingrediants.
Great cookie and so easy.
these are DELICIOUS! only thing I gotta say is it's a tough mix if you don't have anything to help and are just using a fork and your arm, but it was TOTALLY WORTH IT because these turned out so good! they taste like shortbread, and they make a lot more than 18. mine made about 30! Mmmm!
I love these cookies. I've made them several times for my family and myself. My boyfriend requests these cookies all the time, he just loves them. I think they are a great cookie to bake for fall and winter!! I like to expieriment on the fruit filling. I think I like raspberry the best. Sometimes I drizzle white chocolate on top of the cookies to give it a little something extra to stand out. minus the confectioners' sugar.
OUTSTANDING! I had made several of this style cookie, and this recipe was by far the best!! Thou this cookie seems to go off the beaten path of a traditional jelly cookie, this cookie stayed true to its form and tasted amazing! because it stays true to form. i can flatten out a little more and add more jelly the way i like it!! After making this many times, I also used Almond extract, to change up the flavor a little! again, this cookie was awsome! give it a try
I added 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts and the next time, I'm going to refrigerate the dough for 15 minutes before making the balls and putting them on the cookie sheets. The first batch was quite successful, but the second batch was flat and I think it's because the dough was too soft.
So easy, followed the directions and they were perfect. Will make over and over again. The taste was wonderful.
So so yummy and perfect!
These are wonderful. I made them using strawberry and raspberry jam. I followed the directions completely and they turned out great. My kids loved them, so did my husband. I will make these again. Its such a simple recipe that you don't expect much from it, but these are so good.
These cookies are just delicious. Very simple recipe. Quick and easy. The only thing I changed was the jam; instead I used gooseberry and currant jam to make it more spring-like. Excellent.
Pretty and delicious little cookies!
Not only were these super easy to make they tasted delicious. I only had raspberry jam but it worked just as well. I have to adjust the cooking time next batch because my oven cooks faster than most times on cookies. I will be making these during the holidays so I can give them as gifts! Thanks.
love jelly cookies!! since my cholesterol is hight the alternative on butter is: Spectrum Organic Shortening has the same texture !! mmm yeah!
Good recipe! I made these using 50% coconut oil and %50 oil (instead of butter) and they turned out great! The cracked a lot which I smashed them (I used the bottle cap method another user mentioned), are they supposed to? I don't know... I also tried different fillings, I used Mexican cajeta and Korean citrus tea, both tasted great, but they were too runny and kind of leaked out. It took me several tries to get these just like I wanted them. I suggest making the balls smaller and squishing them super flat so you get more of a cookie-jam-ratio (which is what I was going for!). Also, the jam won't spread much on it's own, so it's best to make the jam look how you want it before popping them in the oven.
fast, easy, kids had fun filling with blueberry preserves. Kinda bland cookie, but the preserves help!
These were just okay to me... the dough was rather bland.
These turned out great!
Absolutely awesome! The cookies were amazing. I used red raspberry and blueberry preserves. The texture is perfect.Thanks for the recipie.
Excellent and easy cookie recipe! It took a little longer than suggested to bake them, but it was worth the wait!
It all depends on your preserves. I used a homemade raspberry preserve and they were the most delicious cookies I have ever made
I LOVE these cookies. They taste great and are very pretty on a Christmas Cookie platter. I've used strawberry jam, peach preserves and raspberry jam.
DELICIOUS!! Made with both preserves and jam, jam tasted the best. My mom asked me to make her a steady supply! Will make again, they were easy to do.
all I can say is yum. Will def make again.
Awesome!!
these were nice-easy to make
Very easy, excellent flavor and texture and I had all the ingredients in the pantry. Thank you for another great recipe.
Great Cookies! I used 1/2 vanilla and 1/2 almond extract.
I made these using lemon extract in place of the vanilla and used blueberry preserves. Amazing lemon blueberry cookies. I will for sure make these again.
totally loved these. The recipe yeilded less then 3 dozen but that was because I couldn't keep my husband out of the cookie dough. Note to self: Make next batch when alone in the house.
easy and yummy
I didn't have an egg so I used a scoop of mayonnaise instead. Cookies were super yummy!
made these yesterday and they turned out really well! I didn't have baking powder, so used custard powder...all went well.
I just now took out the first batch. Made them for Mom, for Christmas, as she's always raving about my sis-in-laws jelly cookies. These cookies are The BOMB! Super delicious, light and delightful cookie! Highly recommend the recipe! LOVE 'em! Should give my sis-in-laws cookies a run for the money!
Didn't need dusting of sugar at end
I love this recipe. I have made it multiple times; every time I do, I get rave reviews. I even won a cookie-making contest with these!
Made these cookies with half peanut butter and half jelly. My kids loved them.
Wow. Just, wow. This recipe has so few ingredients and it takes no time at all to make. It tastes just amazing. Totally, EVERYONE MAKE THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Really easy and very delicious!
this recipe is so easy to make and the out come of these cookies are really great. My kids are picky but they really love these cookies.
Yummy!!!! I used strawberry preserves. Turned out so good. Great and easy recipe!
Followed the recipe except I omitted the powdered sugar and used strawberry preserves. They're delicious!
This is the best jelly cookie recipe I have found! My family and friends devour them and they are fun and easy to bake. Thanks for sharing!
I was out of butter and margarine, so I subbed half peanut butter and half shortening. These were indescribably delicious!
I just got done making up a batch for christmas day munches...They are the best ever jelly cookies i ever tasted i used starwberry jam,raspberry jam and apple butter for the filling my kids loved them so much i have to make a double match and hope they make untill christmas day! Thnx much for this wonderful recipe.Will make again again :)
I baked about 80 of these cookies for a charity event with Raspberry, strawberry, and chocolate fillings. The cookie dough was the beat cookie dough i have ever tasted. AMAZING outcome and i wouldn't change a thing about the recipe.
so good! I made mine with blueberry jam and grape jelly because I didn't have any raspberry. Whole family loves them.
Some of the best cookies I have had in a while. Love the little touch of jamin the centre. Gave just the right about
nothing to special but quick and easy. I made half a recipe which made 30 one inch balls of dough. I made the well for the jam bigger and deeper to hold more jam- which is what will give this cookie dough sufficient flavor. I like the traditional shortbread thumbprint cookie much better, but these aren´t as delicate to make or eat.
I really love this cookie. I made the well very deep and used red raspberry preserves. I also dusted the cookies with the powdered sugar before they were entirely cool so that the sugar would stick. I will be making these every Christmas from now on. I am also going to try this same recipe but adding a little almond flavoring and using apricot preserves. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
Really yummy! Followed the recipe exactly. Gave this 4 stars instead of 5 because even though everyone LOVED them, I thought sometimes the cookie texture was sometimes a bit lumpy like the egg hadnt been mixed in enough...weird. someone let me know if they have a solution for this.
These cookies are SO yummy, and so easy to make, too! I was bored and hungry for cookies, but wanted to find something I could make with ingredients I already had so I did an ingredient search and this is what I found. I used strawberry jam, and 1/2 a cup of shortening to replace some of the butter, and they are absolutely amazing. They taste just like Linzer tarts. The powdered sugar makes them taste even better. I got about 50 cookies, I like them a little smaller. Definitely going to be filing this recipe for future use. Thanks!
Delicious cookies! I alternated using apricot and raspberry jam, but the raspberry were much better. The flavor seems to go better with this recipe. These cookies are prehaps not as pretty as some jam thumbprint cookies since the dough is a bit less dense, but they are scrumptuous tasting.
good recipe!
OMG!! These ae to die for. My husband and I both said these are the absolute best cookies we have ever tasted. Seriously. I followed the recipe exactly and used some Smuckers Black rasberry Simply Fruit spreadable fruit and it worked perfectly. The first time I made them I used another kind of preserves and it was a little more runny. The spreadable fruit is perfect for these cookies. I made the indentation with a 1/2 tsp spoon and filled it with about 1/2 tsp in each cookie. I normally might eat 1 or 2 cookies after I make a batch but these I just can't stop eating. Not sure if that's a good thing. Even the kids kept asking for more and I had to stop them and tell them they have had enough and that is unusual for my kids. Only thing I did was put the dough in the fridge for about 3 minutes which I thik helped keep them from spreading a little and made sure there was a nice deep crater for the jelly so it doesnlt overflow over the side. I baked them about 14 minutes and they are perfect. You will not be disappointed.
quick, easy, no fail!
Excellent. I made it with my kids. They had fun making them and more fun eating them. Thanks for the great recipe.YUM YUM
This recipe needed salt. Also, I used crushed almonds to coat the outside of the cookie, which was nice, but the lack of salt made the inside of the cookie so bland.
Rave reviews from family and friends on these cookies. Tasty and easy to make. Careful with the hot cookies, the jelly can really burn. Bon Appetite!
Good. I made some with orange marmalade, some with apricot preserves and some with chocolate chips & toffee brickle. All were good. Fun recipe to kind of mess with. :)
Man these are so basic yet so GOOD!
I made these for a cookie exchange and they were the best that were brought. I got my family asking for more for me to make
I've made these so many times. Everyone loves them. At Christmas, I fill them with many different jellies. The texture is really good and they are so easy to make. Thanks for the recipe
I've made these a dozen or more times. Always, always perfect. I love mixing it up (no pun) and using all sorts of different fillings, jalapeño strawberry jam, fig preserves, caramel, a Hershey kiss. They are delicious. You will be giving this recipe away over and over to friends.
the dough is tough, dry, and cracks when making a indent for the jelly in the center.
They turned out really good. My fam loves them. My brother kept on sneaking into the kitchen and taking handfuls. Best eaten warm.
Yummy! Perfect with coffee!
Made exactly as recipe is written. Excellent!
These were very easy to make (I followed the recipe exactly) and they turned out beautifully. A bit sweet for my taste using raspberry preserves. I will try other user's suggestions of more tart preserves. I think lemon curd would be yummy in these cookies. My third dozen to go in the oven had the centers filled with melted semi sweet chocolate chips from Ghiradelli.
Followed recipe as written, used three different filling flavors. Great cookie, will double recipe next time.
These cookies are delish!! But it definitely takes a lot more than 1/4 raspberry preserves! My cookies don’t have as much preserves in them as the picture and I still ran out! Had to substitute strawberry sundae topping! Those were yummy too but not as pretty! LOL
Amazing! Followed the recipe exactly. I will be adding these to my Christmas arsenal.
These are delicious and easy! I made these after a not-so-good attempt at a similar recipe last year, and they couldn’t have turned out better. We used raspberry, blackberry, and peach preserves. The raspberry definitely had the best texture for filling but they are all delicious.
They were really good! I took them to school for a bake sale and they sold really quick, my mom loved them. The only suggestion I'd give is to make the balls a bit smaller and the dent for the jelly a little more defined. I'm making them again for my mom!
Wow!!! My family has already asked me to make more. I'll definitely be using this recipe again.
What a great way to use up all the extra strawberry preserves! Thanks to all the previous reviews, I added an extra 1/4 cup of flour. It was helpful to use a rounded teaspoon to made an indent in the middle of the cookies, pushing with my other hand the surrounding cookie dough into the teaspoon so that that cookie was nice and tight. For fun i added cocoa powder, which made the cookies nice and chocolatey with the strawberry preserve. I’m glad i found a way to use up preserves, and the family ate it right up. But i wish the surrounding part of the cookie were more flavorful.
I thought that these were fantastic! And I think they would be even better with a little lemon zest, or with a sconey twist; with bits of raspberries (or other fruit) mixed right in. Thank you for the recipe!!
I wanted a soft thumbprint cookie and this was perfect. Most thumbprint cookies are more like a shortbread, and when you bite into the cookie, it falls apart in dry crumbs. The only thing I don't like is that they spread a bit. Tasted great, though. I used raspberry and peach jam (separately).
I enjoyed this recipe. However, my husband has diabetes. I altered the recipe by negating the butter, opting instead to use equal parts agave nectar and olive oil and the cookies tasted great. Now I need to find a more healthy alternative to preserves and or jams, maybe next time I will make my own fresh fruit mix of some kind.
These were awesome. However the dough was a little bit dry. I used my mothers strawberry jam for them and it was so good it really didnt need the powdered sugar. If your jam is sweet you really dont need that extra sugar on top. It was a great recipe and I would make them again
I had to add a half cup more flour to the mix to thicken but they were amazing! I microwaved some peanut butter and drizzled on some and they were sooo good.
I followed the suggestion of another member and substituted half the butter with peanut butter to make peanut butter and jelly cookies and my family loved them! Nice cookie.
Delicious
My son loved them :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections