Jelly Cookies

Jam filled wells sprinkled with confectioners' sugar.

Recipe by Krissyp

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • Cream the butter with the white sugar and brown sugar. Beat in the egg and vanilla.

  • Mix the flour and baking powder together. Stir in the flour mixture into the butter mixture and combine.

  • Form dough into 1 inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. Make an indentation in each cookie and fill with jam. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool completely and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 107.1mg. Full Nutrition
