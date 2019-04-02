Creamy Green Beans Parmesan

Rating: 4.35 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a really old recipe that I've had forever. They're simple but good. You can substitute 1 pound of asparagus for the beans if you'd like.

By Jodster

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly-salted water to a boil; drop in the green beans and return to a boil. Cook uncovered until the beans are bright green and barely tender, about 6 minutes. Drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat; whisk the cream, 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese, and nutmeg into the melted butter. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Gently stir the beans into the mixture to coat; season with salt and pepper. Return to a simmer, transfer to a serving dish, and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 109.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (53)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Cynthia Armstrong
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2009
I love this sauce! I make this same sauce for my pork chops!!! The only thing I do different is instead of using nutmeg, I use garlic powder :) Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Starbuck1121
Rating: 2 stars
10/19/2009
The amounts required are wrong! I made the sauce as written and it was too dry. It barely coated the green beans. The sauce tasted great, but I would not make it as written again. You should double the sauce recipe. Read More
Helpful
(29)
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Starbuck1121
Rating: 2 stars
10/19/2009
The amounts required are wrong! I made the sauce as written and it was too dry. It barely coated the green beans. The sauce tasted great, but I would not make it as written again. You should double the sauce recipe. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Cynthia Armstrong
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2009
I love this sauce! I make this same sauce for my pork chops!!! The only thing I do different is instead of using nutmeg, I use garlic powder :) Read More
Helpful
(29)
Catlin
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2010
So good! I used a 12 oz package of frozen green beans that I cooked in the microwave. I did the sauce on the stove and then added the beans to that. I used half & half instead of the heavy cream. This was so creamy and tasty. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Advertisement
evillhog
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2009
Excellent! The sauce is amazing and would be great on lots of other veggies and maybe even meat. The nutmeg is a must! DON'T LEAVE IT OUT. Read More
Helpful
(19)
M. Stoffel
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2010
These were very good and I will make this recipe again. I like to eat my veggies crisp-tender as the recipe states but there isn't any "cooking" time for the beans more than you do in the water: cook them to the texture you'll enjoy. I made the sauce as-written and though the amount was good: coated but not swimming in the sauce. I was excited to go outside my spice comfort zone and use nutmeg and while my boyfriend loved it I think spicy is more my thing: will substitute for Cajun seasoning or garlic powder as another reviewer mentioned. A flexible side thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Ashley_Quick_Fix
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2009
Very Good. I followed the recipe exactly. My boyfriend wishes I had made more. Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Carolyn
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2010
i used whole milk in place of cream and it still tasted delicious Read More
Helpful
(7)
MANDI-O
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2010
OH MY GOD! These were the second best green beans I've ever had in my life! (My favorite recipe is sweet green bean bundles from this site but those are covered in sugar and wrapped in bacon so that's sorta cheating) I used a little less than a full pound of green beans so they were a bit saucier than they would have been making them exactly as stated. My husband and I both hate fresh green beans so I've been searching for a recipe that would make them appetizing for us. This is it! I did steam them rather than boiling and cooked them past "barely tender" to suit our tastes. I used 1/8 tsp of nutmeg and found it was the perfect amount. I also used Sargento's Artisan blend Parmesan but I don't know if that makes much difference. I recommend trying this even if you aren't crazy about nutmeg or fresh green beans. I will be making these for company and look forward to trying it on asparagus. Thank you for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2010
Fast easy and the family gobbled them all up. I used canned green beans. Mild flavor very creamy. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022