Creamy Green Beans Parmesan

Rating: 2 stars The amounts required are wrong! I made the sauce as written and it was too dry. It barely coated the green beans. The sauce tasted great, but I would not make it as written again. You should double the sauce recipe. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I love this sauce! I make this same sauce for my pork chops!!! The only thing I do different is instead of using nutmeg, I use garlic powder :) Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars So good! I used a 12 oz package of frozen green beans that I cooked in the microwave. I did the sauce on the stove and then added the beans to that. I used half & half instead of the heavy cream. This was so creamy and tasty. Thanks! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! The sauce is amazing and would be great on lots of other veggies and maybe even meat. The nutmeg is a must! DON'T LEAVE IT OUT. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars These were very good and I will make this recipe again. I like to eat my veggies crisp-tender as the recipe states but there isn't any "cooking" time for the beans more than you do in the water: cook them to the texture you'll enjoy. I made the sauce as-written and though the amount was good: coated but not swimming in the sauce. I was excited to go outside my spice comfort zone and use nutmeg and while my boyfriend loved it I think spicy is more my thing: will substitute for Cajun seasoning or garlic powder as another reviewer mentioned. A flexible side thanks for sharing. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Very Good. I followed the recipe exactly. My boyfriend wishes I had made more. Will make again! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars i used whole milk in place of cream and it still tasted delicious Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars OH MY GOD! These were the second best green beans I've ever had in my life! (My favorite recipe is sweet green bean bundles from this site but those are covered in sugar and wrapped in bacon so that's sorta cheating) I used a little less than a full pound of green beans so they were a bit saucier than they would have been making them exactly as stated. My husband and I both hate fresh green beans so I've been searching for a recipe that would make them appetizing for us. This is it! I did steam them rather than boiling and cooked them past "barely tender" to suit our tastes. I used 1/8 tsp of nutmeg and found it was the perfect amount. I also used Sargento's Artisan blend Parmesan but I don't know if that makes much difference. I recommend trying this even if you aren't crazy about nutmeg or fresh green beans. I will be making these for company and look forward to trying it on asparagus. Thank you for a great recipe! Helpful (6)