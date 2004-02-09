Cornmeal Cookies III

Lime flavored and glazed cornmeal cookies Use lemon extract if you can't find lime.

By MARBALET

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease your baking sheets.

  • Beat the butter and 2/3 cup sugar together until creamy. Mix in the egg and lime extract. Blend well.

  • In a separate bowl, combine the cornmeal, baking powder, salt and flour. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix well.

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets. Dip the bottom of a glass, or similar round, flat object in the 1/4 cup sugar, and slightly flatten the balls of dough. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookie bottoms are lightly browned.

  • To Make Icing: Combine the lime zest, confectioners' sugar, and enough lime juice to make a spreadable glaze. Spread over the tops of cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 50.5mg. Full Nutrition
