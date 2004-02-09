Cornmeal Cookies III
Lime flavored and glazed cornmeal cookies Use lemon extract if you can't find lime.
A local shop sells Lime Cornbread cookies, and I looked on All Recipes hoping to find a recipe for something similar. This recipe comes very close (it's perhaps a little sweeter). Cornmeal cookies are a refreshing change from the usual choc chip or oatmeal, and the lime makes this particular recipe very special. These cookies are great for teatime, to accompany a light meal, or to go with all the lime/chili flavors of many Mexican meals. I'm going to experiment with decreasing the sugar a bit, but otherwise, these are fantastic.Read More
I used 1 T of lime extract in the cookie as the dough didn't taste like lime at all. I didn't have lime peel, so just used lime juice. Don't do it! My cookies hardly had any lime taste at all. I thought the cookies were too sweet. One T of lime juice to the confectioners sugar amount was way too runny. I don't like to select stars when I didn't follow a recipe exactly, but can't get around it.Read More
These cookies are wonderful! The recipe sounds a bit strange, but I made them for my office & they were an absolute hit!! I can imagine that they would be a wonderful treat with fresh strawberries after a light fish or chicken dinner!!
We loved these cookies. I have baked them twice, the second time for two high school girlfriends who had come for tea. One took most home with her! I used vanilla extract instead of lime, and did not ice. They were buttery and crunchy and very good. Orange is another flavor I have seen cornmeal cookies associated with. I would say: Bake and enjoy!
These came out amazing! I used whole wheat flour and I wanted more lime flavor, so I used the juice and zest of half a lime, added a tsp of vanilla extract and they came out perfect! They are very delicate and I love the texture.
Very good, tasty cookies. I did tweak it a bit after reading the other reviews. I used 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 white, and decreased both butter and sugar a bit. I also used lime juice instead of extract. Very light tasty cookies, I will be making these again.
Had the taste and consistency of sweet cornbread with the perfect hint of lime, which I actually enjoyed. I did, however, make a few alterations: 1) I used one lime's worth of juice and zest instead of lime extract in the batter, 2) I used half wheat flour, half all purpose to add some additional texture and flavor, 3) I omitted the icing all together as it sounded too sweet for my taste.
Fantastic- no changes except I added a few choc chips for kidsake to a few of them and still yummy. For the glaze, I grated lime zest to add color.
These cookies are appropriate for tea. They break somewhat easily but are worth the effort. One of the best cookies I've had.
I substituted margarine for the butter, used one heaping tablespoon of lime juice from concentrate in place of lime extract, and used demerara sugar. They were great without the icing.
Great cookies! I used key lime juice instead of the extract, they were so light and had just a hint of lime taste. My mom and neighbor loved them!
Didn't have lime extract, so I used a few Tbs of lime juice instead. Some from a fresh lime, some from a bottle. I would recommend tasting the dough(if you feel comfortable) and adjusting the amount of lime as you go. Alternatively, you can add most of the lime flavor into the icing. Everyone in my family liked them, probably since it was different from the cookies we're used to. I wouldn't try to claim they're the best cookies ever, but they fit the bill for a satisfying tangy citrus cookie.
