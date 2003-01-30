Choco-coconut Bars
This recipe is very similar to the Mounds candy bar. With few ingredients, it is surprisingly easy to make.
Everybody loved these! I tried the dipping method first, but it just wasn't working for me so I pressed the coconut mixture into a 9x11 baking dish and put the melted chocolate (milk chocolate instead of semi sweet) on top with an almond for each bar. Will definitely make this recipe again and again!Read More
These bars taste very good, but the chocolate dipping part turned into a mess. The coconut mixture was not strong enough to withstand the dipping and kept breaking apart. If anyone has a suggestion or knows how to coat the entire bar in chocolate, please let me know. I think next time I will go with what was suggested and just pour chocolate over the mixture in the pan, chill, then cut. I would give this recipie 4 stars for taste alone, but the chocolate part really frustrated me.Read More
The bars did not work for me so I rolled the coconut mixture into balls and dipped them into the chocolate. Everyone that sampled the candy asked for the recipe.
These are good but a little messy and time consuming. At first I had a hard time mixing the sugar and milk with a spoon, so I gave up and used my hand. I added more milk because 5 oz. didn't seem like it would have been enough to hold this together. I started out trying to dip the "bars" into the chocolate and found out that if they are not set...it makes a big mess. So I rolled them into balls and had better success that way. Make sure your chocolate isn't too thick...this will make it harder to coat. When all was said and done...these were a hit!! Thanks Debi.
Excellent recipe! So good.. I just loved it. Atip though.. when dipping the bars, I put them on a small (greased) spatula and then lowered that into my chocolate and used a fork to slide them off. Worked wonderfully!
This is incredible - these taste amazingly like a mounds bar. I scaled this down to 4 servings, and it made 15 good size pieces. Very easy to make. I did make one change: instead of pressing into a pan and cutting the chilled slab into bars, I rolled the coconut mixture into a log, and then cut into pieces. When dipping, I turned the bar over to coat completely, and this made a beautiful swirl over the top of each candy. Note: I did use my hands to mix in the coconut. I amy have used a bit more confectioners' sugar than called for. The mixture was very stiff, and this may have made it easier to dip the pieces in chocolate.
Very quick and easy. I opted out of the dipping and just put the chocolate on top of the coconut mixture. Tastes just like the candy bar. Very rich and delicious.
These are great! I found it was much easier to knead the coconut mixture with my hands than to try blending it with a spoon. I also didn't bother cutting them into bars and instead pressed them into a pan and poured about 2.5 cups of melted chocolate chips on top. Delicious!
These were fabulous! one of our children is allergic to peanuts and treenuts and cannot even come into contact with them, so our home is completely nut free (along with other food items he's allergic to). One of my hubby's favorite candies is "Mounds", so I tried this recipe so he can still have them. He loves them! they are a bit time consuming, but the kids love helping make them, it turned out to be a great rainy day project! We rolled them into balls, then mushed and flattened them into kind of flat egg-shapes. I put them close together on a wire rack (placed over a jelly roll pan to catch drips), then carefully poured melted cocolate over them. I transfered the rack onto another pan then chilled for about 5 min to set the cocolate. then re-melted the "drippings" and dipped the bottoms in one at a time and let them set again. I reccomend using plastic food safe gloves over your hands if your hands tend to be hot like mine, so you don't melt the chocolate that is already on them. For my husband, he likes extra chocolate so i re-dipped a few in chocolate for him to give it an extra thick coat. since the candies already had a cocolate "crust" i didn't have any trouble dipping at all. We will definately make this again and again! Thank you for posting it!
I first tried this when the chocolate was still wet, and it didn't taste very good, but when it hardened, it was just delicious!!! I definately would reccomend this to make!!!
My husband loved these! Good recipie
These are so awesome! I love coconut and I add coconut extract as well.
I am a not very good with making candies, and I think this recipe might have been too involved,I don't know. I didn't have any chocolate chips, so I decided to melt squares of chocolate, and had my own little disasters(not the fault of this recipe) I ended up getting them done, and they look really really bad. They do taste good though. I doubt I'm going to make these again, cuz they are hard to look at(again, not the fault of this recipe) and just too much work.
This recipe should be illegal:-) My family loves it. I made several batches for Christmas, and I had to sneak some out to work!
AWESOME :) Just like you said. Good thing I tasted one after I made them. Put them out for a party and poof they were gone!!!!!!!!
Wonderful flavor. Just like the bon-bons I've made before but these are much easier than rolling them into balls!
Just like the mounds candy bar... Great but I didn't cut mine up, I left them in the pan and poured the melted chocolate over them...
Very rich and flavorful. Definitely not your every day cookie but will make again for holiday or special occasion.
The best! I took reviewer's advice and rolled into balls. Dipped half in dark chocolate and half in milk chocolate. The dark is far superior! Thanks for the great recipe - I will use it again and again.
These were a huge hit with my family and my husbands coworkers. I followed another suggestion to press the coconut in a pan and topped with melted chocolate chips and sliced almonds. YUM!
These take a long time to make. The dipping in the chocolate seemed to take forever. If I make them again I think I will use milk chocolate chips, the semi-sweet seemed too strong. They are good, very much like the Mounds bar.
these are so yummy! a definite must for the holidays. i like to roll the coconut mixture into balls and then dip in chocolate. have also added an almond to the top of the balls before too. both ways are great! :)
Tasted as good as a Mounds candy bar or better! Next time I make them, I'll try using a smaller pan, so that the filling will be thicker, and I'll cut them into one-inch squares. Hopefully, it will be easier to dip them in the chocolate. Other than that, I wouldn't change the recipe at all.
great recipe- i added an almond on top- to make it taste like an Almond Joy bar. I had no problem dipping it into the chocolate- but I ended up using double the amount of chocolate the recipe calls for. Next time,I would cut the bars into smaller pieces- this is a very rich dessert!
Loved it. I cut mine into bars and froze them then kinda rolled them in the chocolate. Next time i make i will probly pour the chocolate over the bars.
To die for.
I halved the recipe but still used the 5 ounces of sweetened condensed milk. I also added a little almond extract (I didn't measure and I think I put too much, but they tasted great.) I rolled them into a ball adding a few sliced almonds to the middle of the ball. They were delicious! I will definitely make them again.
creamy!
Only change I made was to make the "bars" , put on waxed paper lined cookie sheet and then freeze for about 30 to 60 minutes. THEN dip them. They will hold together better. After diping let dry or as recipe says place in fridge.
These were pretty good, but were more difficult to make than I thought they would be.
I added more of the condensed milk than the recipe called for so it wasn’t dry, you want it to be moist
I used 1 can of sweetened condensed milk, about 3 C. powdered sugar and 1 1/2 (5 oz.) bags of flaked coconut. I just opted to melt the semi sweet chocolate chips in the microwave and spread over the top of the coconut mixture in the 9x13 pan. Much easier, tastes wonderful.....just not super pretty when cut....I WILL make these again! Hit the spot when I had a sweet tooth and no milk in the house to make any other desserts!
I made this into a long narrow bar then added sliced almonds on top of coconut before chilling then dipped into dark chocolate.
I really liked these except, I think if I make them again, I would add a little more coconut. I didn't "dip" these as the recipe calls for, I topped them with chocolate as a reviewer suggested. I WOULDN'T do this again since the coconut/condensed milk mixture is a little on the unset side (I even put them in the freezer for awhile) and when topped with chocolate they were messy. SO, follow the recipe but add more coconut than what it says. OH, and I added an almond to the top of each square to make them taste like an almond joy! My husband REALLY liked these! :-)
Easy, excellent recipe! I topped each small square with a small piece of candied ginger, others with a few grains of kosher salt and others with chocolate flakes! Too me no time to prepare and the hostess and guests loved them.
So good!
This was very good! I added a whole toasted almond on each piece before dipping, more like a dark chocolate almond joy.
This is the first time I have gave a bad review. This didn’t taste like Mounds candy but I changed a couple of ingredients and it turned out pretty close to the original. I used 1/2 cup of cream of coconut in place of sweetened condensed milk and 1 teaspoon coconut extract instead of vanilla. Everything else the same. Came out delicious.
this recipe is very good. I followed the recipe exactly except at the end I poured 2 cups of melted chcolate over the coconut and then cut it into small bars and sandwiched 2 together.
