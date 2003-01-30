Choco-coconut Bars

This recipe is very similar to the Mounds candy bar. With few ingredients, it is surprisingly easy to make.

Recipe by Debi R

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
  • Blend the condensed milk and the vanilla together in a bowl. Add the powdered sugar a little at a time, blending each time until smooth. Stir in the coconut. You should have a firm mixture. Pat the mixture into a greased 9 x 13 inch pan and chill until firm.

  • Place the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat on high 1 minute at a time, stirring after each minute, until melted. Remove the pan from the refrigerator and cut the coconut mixture into 1 x 2 inch bars.

  • Set each bar on a fork and dip into the chocolate, completely coating the bar. Let excess drip off, then set on waxed paper. Repeat for each bar. Bars will take several hours to air-dry; if you are in a hurry you can refrigerate the bars for about 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 17g; sodium 63mg. Full Nutrition
