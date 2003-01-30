Choco-coconut Bars

These were fabulous! one of our children is allergic to peanuts and treenuts and cannot even come into contact with them, so our home is completely nut free (along with other food items he's allergic to). One of my hubby's favorite candies is "Mounds", so I tried this recipe so he can still have them. He loves them! they are a bit time consuming, but the kids love helping make them, it turned out to be a great rainy day project! We rolled them into balls, then mushed and flattened them into kind of flat egg-shapes. I put them close together on a wire rack (placed over a jelly roll pan to catch drips), then carefully poured melted cocolate over them. I transfered the rack onto another pan then chilled for about 5 min to set the cocolate. then re-melted the "drippings" and dipped the bottoms in one at a time and let them set again. I reccomend using plastic food safe gloves over your hands if your hands tend to be hot like mine, so you don't melt the chocolate that is already on them. For my husband, he likes extra chocolate so i re-dipped a few in chocolate for him to give it an extra thick coat. since the candies already had a cocolate "crust" i didn't have any trouble dipping at all. We will definately make this again and again! Thank you for posting it!