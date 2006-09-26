Cinnamon Sugar Butter Cookies II

4.6
298 Ratings
  • 5 230
  • 4 45
  • 3 19
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This recipe is meant to mimic a Mrs. Fields cookie - for those times you can't get to the mall cookie shop!

Recipe by Debi R

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine the 3 tablespoons white sugar and the cinnamon in a small bowl and set aside.

  • Blend dark brown sugar and white sugar in a large bowl with mixer on medium speed. Add butter and blend until grainy. Add eggs and vanilla extract, mixing until light and fluffy.

  • Whisk flour, baking soda and salt together in a separate bowl. Add to sugar mixture, mixing at low speed just long enough to combine. Overmixing makes tough cookies!

  • Roll dough into 1inch balls, then roll each ball into cinnamon-sugar to coat. Place cookies on ungreased cookie sheets and bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from sheets and let cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 11g; cholesterol 47.8mg; sodium 169mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022