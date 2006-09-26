Cinnamon Sugar Butter Cookies II

I feel compelled to review this because it represents the beauty of allrecipes! I needed a cinnamon cookie recipe, found this one, read the rave reviews and gave it a shot. This is a very delicious cookie. I followed the instructions exactly (and I did also chill the dough as others did for at least 30 minutes) and they turned out perfectly. I used a tablespoon to measure out each cookie and the recipe made exactly one less of 4 dozen cookies! The cinnamon/sugar mixture was just right - not too cinnamon-y and enough to cover all the cookies. I see some have experienced dough too difficult to form into cookies - the key is to not have the butter TOO soft when mixing and definitely chilling before forming. The idea others have had to cut the cinnamon and instead add M&Ms is interesting. The difference is this butter cookie recipe has more brown sugar than white sugar which results in a more molasses-tasting cookie and I think chewier too, just FYI. Overall, I would highly recommend this! I'm not a huge fan of cinnamon and I love it.

