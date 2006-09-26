Cinnamon Sugar Butter Cookies II
This recipe is meant to mimic a Mrs. Fields cookie - for those times you can't get to the mall cookie shop!
I feel compelled to review this because it represents the beauty of allrecipes! I needed a cinnamon cookie recipe, found this one, read the rave reviews and gave it a shot. This is a very delicious cookie. I followed the instructions exactly (and I did also chill the dough as others did for at least 30 minutes) and they turned out perfectly. I used a tablespoon to measure out each cookie and the recipe made exactly one less of 4 dozen cookies! The cinnamon/sugar mixture was just right - not too cinnamon-y and enough to cover all the cookies. I see some have experienced dough too difficult to form into cookies - the key is to not have the butter TOO soft when mixing and definitely chilling before forming. The idea others have had to cut the cinnamon and instead add M&Ms is interesting. The difference is this butter cookie recipe has more brown sugar than white sugar which results in a more molasses-tasting cookie and I think chewier too, just FYI. Overall, I would highly recommend this! I'm not a huge fan of cinnamon and I love it.Read More
Great recipe! These cookies are fantastic. I was looking for a recipe to make cookies like the Mrs. Fields' Sugar-Butter cookies with M&Ms in them. I omitted the cinnamon from this recipe and left the rest as is...when the dough was mixed I folded in about a cup and a half of M&Ms. I chilled the dough in the fridge for 30 minutes then rolled it into balls...I wanted my cookies monster sized (for gifts) so this batch made about 18 monster sized cookies. They turned out excellent!! Crispy around the edge, soft and chewy in the middle, and with a great butter/brown sugar flavor. One caution: don't overbake these! They will be VERY soft in the center when you take them out of the oven, but don't be fooled! If the edges are crispy and the cookies are a light golden brown color, then they are done....take them off the cookie sheet to cool and the centers will set up to be chewy and wonderful. I am going to try making these again with the cinnamon because I think that would be delicious too!
This cookie was delicious. The first time I made these cookies, I didn't read the directions very carefully and added in the cinnamon sugar into the batter and had to make an extra amount of it. I thought they might turn out too cinnamonny, but they were perfect. These cookies were so soft and moist. I made a batch for my class at school and they were gone in an instant. Great recipe!
I tinkered with the recipe a llittle but the results sure panned out for it. I wanted a cinnamon cookie with bold cinnamon flavor so I added a teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter as well as a 10 oz. bag (1-2/3 cup) of cinnamon chips. I don't like flat cookies so I made sure to chill the dough well. Finally, I was not comfortable baking these at such a low oven temperature so I baked them at the more conventional temperature of 375 degrees for 8-9 minutes. They spread out to just the right thickness, neither too flat nor too thin. What did surprise me is how petite they turned out to be, only about 2 inches around. They're buttery, cinnamon-y, soft, yet chewy. Mom and Hubs were eating these before they even cooled and immediately proclaimed them a winner.
Ridiculous! The entire batch was gone in 48 hours and my family only had about a good 6 cookies. Sigh. I ought to be ashamed of my self...
Wow. I was wary with all the reports of flat cookies, but these turned out fluffy and rounded, much like muffin tops as described by a previous reviewer. I did alter the recipe by using 2 cups whole wheat flour and the remaining balance using white flour. Chilled the dough for an hour before easily forming them into perfect balls. I also added about a teaspoon of cinnamon to the dough. Used a food processor to cream the sugar, and for the final addition of dry ingredients to wet, processed until just barely mixed. Yummy, yummy. Cake-like consistency with a crispy outside. Cinnamon lovers rejoice. Can't stop eating them. HELP! Evil recipe!
Absolutely fabulous! I follow the recipe exactly, except for the vanilla. I always add twice the amount of vanilla. So delicious! Over beating really does ruin this cookie so make sure so be careful when mixing! Over all, one of my favorites!
Best cinnamon cookies I have ever made! My boyfriend was teasing me about the fact that my cookies didnt taste as good as store-bought kinds, they lacked that "je ne sais quoi" and never turned out crispy or chewy enough. Well this recipe showed him! The cookies turned out wonderfully crispy on the outside and moist + chewy on the inside, irresistable! I had to half the recipe the next time so we wouldnt eat too many of them! The second time around I made a depression in the centre of the cookie after rolling in cinnamon mixture and put in a teaspoon of raspberry jam , delicious.
Great Cookie!!! 1st batch, as written..great! 2nd batch...even better!! I added 1/4t nutmeg, 1/4t cream of tartar, 1/2t cinnamon to make a more spicey version... baked at 325 for 12 to 13 minutes ...my cookie critic hubbie preferred them! Great Mrs. Fields sub!!!
These cookies were fantastic. So moist and chewy...even after 2 days. I added raisins but other than that I didnt change a thing! Think I am going to make some tonight for my girlfriends!***made these cookies again for a second time. This time, i used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour, 1/4 t. of baking powder to make them rise more, added a few shakes of nutmeg to the dry mix before adding it to the wet ingredients, and baked them in a 375 degree oven for 11 minutes. I also added the raisins again. They came out even better the 2nd time!!!!
These cookies were unbelievably quick and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly except I used margarine instead of butter and they tasted great, but didn't spread as much as I wanted them too. I gave them 5 stars anyway though because my friends all loved them and they were so convenient. I will definitely be making these again, thanks!
These cookies are delicious! Similar to a snickerdoodle, but better being brown sugar is in the dough also, not just white sugar. I followed the recipe as written, but refrigerated the dough 30 minutes prior to rolling in balls. The dough is a bit sticky, do not add more flour just refrigerate it awhile. It's much easier to roll all the balls, then roll in the sugar cinnamon mixture, and set aside. I baked these for 18 minutes and they were perfectly crisp on the outside with a chewy, buttery center. I love cinnamon and cannot believe it took me this long to stumble across this recipe. I also made little sandwiches by filling some with vanilla frosting, which is wonderful. They are super delicious as is though. I have to remember to add these to my "favorite" list of cookies for the holidays, they are fabulous! Thanks for sharing this easy, yet wonderful recipe :)
the family loves them!
I'm quite sure I fallowed the recipe to a T. But they came out flat and greasy! Next time I would use more flour and chill the doug before baking. Maybe that would help? Had high hopes for these, turned out to be a bummer.
Delicious. Soft and cinnamony- and not too sweet! The dough was pretty soft so a trick I used was to wet my hand when rolling- as my first batch baked I did put the dough in the freezer but still had to use water- it really helps to shape them! I love these and the best part is I had everything on hand- simple! ----Update: I always give my neighbor baking samples and he said these were the best by far and requested at least a dozen the next time I make them!
This is a very very good cookie
you definitely have to chill these before you start to roll them in the cinnamon sugar. When i brought these to work for my co-workers nobody really wanted to try them. when i forced them to, they couldn't believe how incredibly soft they were and couldn't stop eating them. they taste exactly like the mall sugar cookies but better!
These cookies are fantastic! I've made them a few times, and everybody loves them! Not too sweet, nice and moist! This is definitely a new cookie tradition for me! :)
These cookies are delicious. I followed the ingredients on the recipe exactly and they were perfect! I use one of those little mini scoopers for perfect 1" round balls, so chilling the dough was not necessary at all. Finally, I cooked them for 16 minutes, which was perfect. Any longer and they would have been too hard instead of soft and chewy like I like them! This recipe is definitely a keeper!!!
Love these cookies. I didn't have vanilla in the house but substituted vanilla rum. They came out great!
Very yummy cookies!! The were so soft and melt in your mouth. My father, better known as the cookie monster, devoured them! =)
Wonderful recipe! Made no changes. Thanks for sharing!
O....M....G...
just be careful not to overcook...they get REALLY crunchy!
Easy and tasted EXACTLY like Mrs. Field's Cinnamon Sugar cookies! I'm in HEAVEN!!!!!
I just baked these cookies and I must agree with previous reviewers you MUST follow this recipe to the T! They turned outreally well and I did find that chilling the dough in between batches made it a little easier to use. I made these cookie for christmas but also for my boyfriend who had some similar at his christmas party. He ate my whole first batch so needless to say they were a success!!! I will definitely make these in the future. Thanks to everyone's helpful hints! They are much appreciated for us amateur bakers
I made these cookies for Christmas, and everyone loved them! I made a double recipe and ended up with 6 dozen cookies for 9 people...ended up with less than a dozen left over, and they won't be around much longer. The dough was very sticky when I made it, but I chilled it overnight and it was a lot easier to work with. Also, it is very important to not over mix the dough so they don't come out too tough. If you do it right they are soft and a bit cake-like, but I love them that way. I'll definitely be making this recipe in the future.
Best cookies ever!!!! These cookies are perfectly soft and chewy. My husband only likes soft cookies and I had trouble finding a cinnamon cookie that stays soft after a couple of days but these were perfect!!!
Oh my goodness these are absolutely delicious. Crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. Perfect flavor. The only thing I would change is to add more of the cinnamon-sugar mixture to the top of the cookies. But that's just me.... I love that taste. Great recipe!!
I was looking for an easy sugar cookie recipe that didn't involve chilling the dough -- my three-year old daughter need a distraction right NOW! I didn't have cinnamon for the topping, so we decided to use coloured sugar to roll the cookie balls in. I followed the recipe exactly (was worried my butter wasn't softened enough but it was perfect), just adding a 1/2 teaspoon more of vanilla. The cookies turned out perfectly, slightly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. A HUGE hit with my kids! I have saved this recipe to make over and over again.
These were wonderful. I halved the recipe and ate all but two of the cookies in one night. I actually got up in the middle of the night and ate a few more. I may make more tonight. Thanks.
O.M.G Absolutely AMAZING !!!1st time making cookies and they were absolutely what i craved....my friends loved them...totaly rocking them again!! Thank you!!xoxo
I thought this were deliciouss ! their amazing . But i think i went wrong with the butter. Are we suppose to melt it , or just use the soft one? Pleaassee someone help mee D:
I asked local school kids what kind of fresh cookies they would buy after school and cinnamon sugar cookies was in the top three. After reading the reviews I used the recipe ingredients as written, chilling the dough for @10 minutes in the freezer, then lightly spraying my hands with cooking spray to roll them out. Also, I adjusted the temperature to 375 and baked for 12 minutes in a convection oven so they wouldn't flatten out too much. Well, I put 3 dozen cookies out at 3:00 pm and by 3:04 - nothing left! Kids know what they like!!!!
These are just like Mrs. Fields! But keep the cookies small and they're better.
This recipe turned out perfectly! I was looking for an alternative to your typical snicker-doodle cookie and this was excellent! Thank you!
Very good! They were a hit with my whole family!
These were very good and they stayed soft for a couple of days!
I am unfamiliar with Mrs. Fields' version of this cookie, so, cannot attest to the similarity. Personally, I thought this recipe made a good snickerdoodle, and that the cookies were much better the second day after baking. Due to the sticky consistency, the batter needed refrigerated prior to forming the dough into balls. Also, I found the 18 minute cook time was far too long, as I prefer a chewier cookie; I decreased the time to approximately 15 minutes.
These are very addicting!! I recommend chilling the dough as it is too soft to form into balls right after mixing. I thought the recipe should have mentioned that. I just spooned them onto a cookie sheet and chilled the rest. My hubby said they were just "okay" but I loved them and otherwise would have given it 5 stars.
Soooo good! :0}
Fantastic. I should say that the dough sticked to my hand during rolling and instead of realxing the dough I addede 1/4 caup of flour more. I baked it 20 minutes and don't forget that overbaking causes dryness.Very delicious and facile.
This recipe needed at least 1/4 cup more flour, because my first pan came out incredibly thin and runny. But after I added more flour they came out really nicely. I also took another user's advice and didn't roll the entire cookie in the cinnamon sugar mixture, instead I dipped the top of the cookie in it. I will definitely make these again!
Everyone at work loved these! They were a big hit :) I cooked it for 19 minutes. 18 seemed a bit too squishy for me. loved it!
if i could give these cookies a ten star rating, i would! i've made this recipe at least ten times. My friends constantly request (more like begging actually) them. They are the perfect taste and consistency. i usually have to double the recipe because even though the yield amount says 18, i get about 30... and its NEVER ENOUGH!! i can bring a box of 50 cookies to school and in 15 minutes all i have left are crumbs. anyone looking for a good cookie recipe can look no further. i originally sought out the recipe for a good diddy rese substitute and boy did i find it! these cookies are amazing <3
This is such an awesome cookie! It is slightly crisp on the outside with a soft and cakey center. MMMM!! I added extra amounts of cinnamon to the batter to enhance the cinnamon flavor, and I substituted the vanilla extract for almond. These were so good!
My cookies came out deliciously thank you so much for this great recipe! greetings from Istanbul :)
These cookies were absolutely amazing. I followed the recipe and they turned out sooooo good! I did chill the dough (put in freezer for about 15 min); I don't know how I would have rolled them into balls without chilling. Definitely going to make these ones again!!!
Would have rather had more cinnamon flavor.
I have a recipe very similar to this one that I like better. These are really good though. I raised the temp to 325 and used way more sugar & cinnamon mixture to roll them in, the amount called for was nowhere close to enough. I dipped these in a pumpkin cream cheese dip and it made them FABULOUS!!! :)
I followed the recipe to a T and it turned out perfectly. I ended up with 24 good sized cookies. I rubbed a little coconut oil on my hands before rolling the dough into balls to keep the dough from sticking to my hands, worked great. Very yummy cookies!!
I made this recipe almost exactly. The only thing I left out was the vanilla simply because I didn't have any. I love these cookies and I will definitely make them again. I've never had the Mrs. Fields cookie but now I really want to see what one tastes better. Like I said before, I will definitely make these again!
I made these for a Christmas cookie exchange and these were wonderful!
Very nice recipe! Since the quantity of mixture was so great, I baked the cookies in many batches which allowed me to play around with them a bit. When making 1 inch balls of mixture to put on the baking tray, the cookies turned out quite crunchy. When I made larger balls and squished them a bit flat, the cookies were a lot softer and chewier which was preferable to me. Also, as soon as I took them out of the oven, I sprinkled and pressed some more of the cinnamon and sugar mixture onto the top of the cookie to further enhance the taste and replicate the Mrs Field's cookies. Overall a nice and versatile recipe!
MMMM Ok are all the recipes on this site this good, I made this after making homemade biscuts and my own pork recipe becasue I wanted a good desert., I subst the sugar for a splenda to cut down own the sugar and they are supurb. This is an awesome recipe and makes plenty. Follow the recipe exactly and they will be soft, sugary and delictabley cinnamonny. MMMMMMM
Very good cookie. Nice texture - crisp edges ans chewy center. I might add cinnamon to the batter for a little extra flavor next time.
Everyone loved these. I made them exactly as written with the exception of using light brown sugar instead of dark brown, simply because I didn't have any. They stayed soft inside with slightly crispy edges and a nice cinnamon/sugar flavor.
Thanks for the "DDDELICIOUS" Cookie Recipe. I'm sure these will become a regular in my house!!!!!!!
I made these for a Christmas cookie swap and think they were the favorite! I love butter cookies and cinnamon is a great holiday twist on them. Here are some tips with my few tweaks: 1. I only baked for 15 minutes instead of 18-20. 2. Make sure to leave room between the cookies because they WILL spread and make one big cookie blob (which is still delicious, but not aesthetically pleasing). 3. The dough is very sticky! Either put butter or shortening all over your hands, or refrigerate the dough for a little while to limit the stickiness. If the dough is really runny, then flour must not have gotten mixed all the way through. Enjoy!
My kids like them, but they are a little fat for a sugar cookie.
absolutely delicious!
I love these cookies!!!! :D :D
Meant to mimic a MF cookie, well yeah, since it's copied from her cookbook! But anyway, I don't care where the recipe came from, it's fantastic!! For something different, I made these cookies with lemon extract IPO vanilla, and mixed the sugar with lemon zest and a bit of coriander. FABULOUS! You do need to chill the dough before rolling though, that's an important step left out of the instructions. The cooking time is spot on, follow it exact.
"Killer cookie"....First time making this type of cookieand I'm not a baker. My mom found the recipe for me. Easy to make and they went like "hot cakes".
these are very good cookies. i added 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon to the cookies and it turned out very tasty. they did harden up on me a bit though, but they are delicious right out of the oven. next time, i will cook it a few minutes less (maybe 18-19 minutes) at a lower temperature. yummy cookies
these cookies were very delicous... but after they cooled they were very very hard... the only reason I gave a 4 star review is for the unexpected hardness of these cookies.. i probably wont make them again, but like I said the falvor was fantastic!
These cookies turned out really good. For some reason, 2 1/2 cups of flour was not enough for my cookies. I ended up having to add about 1/2 cup more flour inorder for the dough not to be overly sticky. They baked wonderfully and came out quite flat but very soft (yum!). The flavor was not nearly as good as Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles ..... but they are still very good! :o)
Tastes great coming out of the oven-but doesnt last very long. DO NOT SHIP THESE COOKIES! Great for home cookies.
My children said these were the best cookies they had ever eaten.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. Thank you so much!
These were outstanding!! Thank you for the recipe!! I didn't change a thing!
Really good and chewy! Sandwiched them with marshmallow fluff. That was a big hit with the kids.
It really does taste like a Mrs Fields cookie. Wonderful.
These are awesome! They taste best fresh from the oven while they're warm. I used a cookie cutter and cut the dough into star shapes and then dipped it in the cinnamon sugar mix.
I made these cookies the other night and they were delicious. Even though I overcooked them, they still tasted great. Will make this again.
My kids loved these, and I did too!
These cookies are wonderful! They are soft and delicious! I followed the recipe as it was written, but I had to chill the dough a little before I could roll it into balls and coat with the cinnamon/sugar. Thanks!
This is one of my favorite cookie recipes!
Great recipe, and very flexible! The cookies were soft the first day, but crisp the second. I was able to roll them in cinnamon-sugar, sugar, or just leave them plain. Just make sure to be careful about the bottoms - the cinnamon-sugar mixture can burn if you bake them too long.
I love these. I couldnt stop eating them myself!
These cookies are excellent -nice taste and texture.
These are really really good. I added some cinnamon to the batter. And put the dough into the freezer for a while and that made it easier to put into a ball. I also added sugar in the raw to the sugar/cinnamon mixture to roll in, and my cookies are glittering! I love the flavor, it's light and not too sweet. I think I may have baked them a minute or two too long though. I timed it at 11 minutes and then added minute by minute and just kept an eye on them. I think overall I baked them around 14 minutes. I don't usually bake, and to be quite honest baking kinda of scares me--I'm not a measuring type of girl--but I didn't mess these up! yay me!
I added extra cinnamon and some extra flour because at the begging it was too watery, also instead of 2 Eggs I used apple sauce, The cookies turned out AMAZING, Everyone said they were delicious and enjoyed them
Did the recipe exactly as written. Very good!
I was looking specifically for a recipe using dark brown sugar. I made one-half this recipe. As I was a tbsp+ short of butter, I subbed some natural peanut butter (salted, by chance). No other changes. 18 minutes @300 was perfect. Cookies were a little cakier than if all-butter had been used. After overnight in a covered jar...really tasty. Saved recipe so I can make them again.
Cookies are really good. we also made once without the cinnamon sugar and decorated with icing
Everytime I make it for a party it's always the 1st thing to go! This is my 1st review... I hardly ever leave... but it's sooooo good, I had to leave one. I only bake it for 10 minutes to get that googey chewy goodness like Mrs. Fields cookies. I make these in huge batches and freeze them to save for later. yummmmmmmy
I made this recipe exactly as it's written, and these cookies are delicious!! They are similar to gingerbread cookies almost. When they came out of the oven I was able to use cookie cutters and cut them into different shapes before they cooled off. I experimented with some of the leftover cookies a few days later, and spread some Nutella on the top of them. Fabulous!!
This is a great cookie and the smell in your house is awesome while you are cooking!
These cookies turned out perfect! My entire family loved them! My daughter gave some to her friends at school and they said I must be a really good cook. (funny if you know me because I am no where close to that!) Thanks for the awesome recipe. Will make again!
These cookies were just marvelous. The only problem that I had was getting them into balls. I ended up dropping them from a spoon into the cinnamon-sugar mixture and rolling them around to coat them. No harm, no foul. These will be entered into the cookie rotation at our house!
I guess I'm the only one who didn't care for these cookies too much. Taste was great but that was about it. They are flat and I prefer puffier cookies.
the dough was too sticky, even after chilling for 30 minutes. I added about 1/4 cup of flour and then it was a decent consistency. However they were more of a cake texture than a cookie one. I could have messed up the recipe, but I believe I followed it exactly!
I was disappointed mine came out flat and not crisp on the outside like a cookie but if you ever watched that Seinfeld episode, it's like eating the top of the muffin. Still delicious and everyone enjoyed it.
Very sweet. Too sweet for me. Reminded me of chocolate chip cookie recipe without the chocolate chips.
What an easy cookie! And just the right amount of sweet. I cut it in half easily but kept the original amount of vanilla and cinnamon/ sugar coating. Definitely a keeper!
Good moist cookies.
I made a vegan gluten free version and they came out so soft and delicious! Loved it
So yummy. I let them cool on wax paper, that helped keep them moist. I will next time take them out of the oven just a minute or two sooner. I also had to let the dough chill in the fridge a little while in order to roll them into balls
