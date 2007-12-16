Rocky Road Squares

I tried some after about 1 hr of taking out of the oven. They are very sweet and gooey. I used dark chocolate chips, and after reading reviews, I only used 1 cup and that was fine. I scored them and will cut tomorrow, and plan to add to a few Christmas goodie pkgs, hopefully. They are similar to the Seven Layer Bars, but seem much sweeter, probably because of the marshmallows. I'd highly recommend using foil in your pan, and even cooking spray. My pan isn't new, but I can see that it's going to be a chore remove them and clean up. Also, as others stated, I think a thicker graham crust would be good. Mine were ready a lot earlier. The marshmallows were getting dark close to 20 min; I took them out and they're fine. I microwaved about 1/2 cup of milk chocolate chips for the drizzle. You can change this out any way you want, using peanut butter or butterscotch chips, different chocolates and nuts. Good but very sweet. Thanks Dale!