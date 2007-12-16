Rocky Road Squares

4.4
99 Ratings
  • 5 65
  • 4 24
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Reminds one of that yummy ice cream flavor.

Recipe by Dale

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
32
Yield:
32 squares
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a 9 x 13 inch baking pan melt the butter and sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs over the melted butter. Mix together and press onto bottom of pan.

  • Layer coconut, nuts, chocolate chips and marshmallows over crust. Drizzle the condensed milk evenly over all.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and drizzle with the melted chocolate. Cool completely and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 11.8mg; sodium 72.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022