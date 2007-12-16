Rocky Road Squares
Reminds one of that yummy ice cream flavor.
Reminds one of that yummy ice cream flavor.
WOW! This recipe is GREAT. We did exactly as written except I didn't have squares of chocolate. I put about 1/2 c chocolate chips into a sandwich baggie and melted in a bowl over the warm oven (though I'm sure it would have been just as easy in the microwave). Then I cut the corner of the baggie in order to make it simple to drizzle the chocolate over the bars. PERFECT!! These are tasty warm -- but EXCELLENT the next day when they've cooled completely (we made them at night and the next morning they were perfect!)Read More
This was a pretty simple but yummy recipe. My modifications - I increased the graham crackers to 2 cups and the butter to 3/4 cup to make a thicker crust, and decreased the chocolate chips to 1 cup (I think it'd be way too sweet with 2 cups of chips). I also used chocolate graham crackers instead of the regular kind. Since the crust was thicker I ended up cooking about 30-35 minutes. It turned out pretty well, and it was an interesting variation on the traditional Magic Layer bars. Very sweet and chewy!Read More
WOW! This recipe is GREAT. We did exactly as written except I didn't have squares of chocolate. I put about 1/2 c chocolate chips into a sandwich baggie and melted in a bowl over the warm oven (though I'm sure it would have been just as easy in the microwave). Then I cut the corner of the baggie in order to make it simple to drizzle the chocolate over the bars. PERFECT!! These are tasty warm -- but EXCELLENT the next day when they've cooled completely (we made them at night and the next morning they were perfect!)
This was a pretty simple but yummy recipe. My modifications - I increased the graham crackers to 2 cups and the butter to 3/4 cup to make a thicker crust, and decreased the chocolate chips to 1 cup (I think it'd be way too sweet with 2 cups of chips). I also used chocolate graham crackers instead of the regular kind. Since the crust was thicker I ended up cooking about 30-35 minutes. It turned out pretty well, and it was an interesting variation on the traditional Magic Layer bars. Very sweet and chewy!
Wow, easy, attractive, and delicious! I love recipes like this, everyone thinks you had to labor over it, but it took me 15 minutes to put together! I used pecan (personal preference) and 1 cup chocolate chips with 1 cup peanut butter chips. For the topping I melted the chocolate in the microwave, 45 seconds on high, then stirred well, then in 30 second intervals with stirring in between until just melted. It is easy to scorch chocolate in the microwave so it needs to be stirred often. Then I used a teaspoon to splatter it on the top. It was a little to thick to drizzle. I will definitely make this one again. Oh yeah, be forewarned it is very sweet!!
These turned out great. I cooled them for about 15 minutes, sliced them and then placed them on wax paper. I then cooled them in the refrigerator seperately so they'd harden. They were then perfect for packing up and transporting!
Worth it. Quick and Cheap, but will make you look like a Rock Star at the bake sale or for the family. I made it for a bake sale at work. 9x 13 in pan used 1 cup choc chips, 2 C graham crackers 1 1/3 C walnuts, 2 C. marshmallow 1 can sweet milk nix the coconut but drizzled with 2 Tbsp. melted peanut butter and choc. Will use 2.5 C. of graham crackers with the next batch, needs thicker crust. Cooled in fridge 30 min ,then cut. Served on parchment paper, best served indoors due to ingredients.
I followed the suggestions of SONJAY, 2.5C of Graham crackers, 2C of marshmallows. I used Macadamia, Walnut, Peacan, Almonds and Cashews. White chocolate was used for drizzle. The children really enjoyed this.
I am gonna have to lay down after I write this review. I just ate a row of gooey goodness and I feel a sugar coma setting in. :) By the way I substituted pecans for walnuts, mixed half chocolate and half butterscotch chips and ommited the coconut because that is what I had or didn't have. Great recipe for kids to help make.
These bars are simple to make but pack big flavor. I made as directed but lined my pan with foil and sprayed the foil with non-stick spray. Also, I only had to bake these for 20 minutes in my oven. After the first 10 minutes the marshmallows were nice and brown so I laid a piece of foil on top to stop it from over browning. I cooled completely, placed in the fridge for 30 min., lifted out by the foil and cut into squares. YUM!
Easy recipe. I change the ingredients all the time, I add carmels, peanut butter chips, etc.
OMGOSH! This is a wonderful recipe--delicious--scrumptious and satisfying. These are a keeper! They are in my freezer and hidden until Christmas!
I was short on the ingredients so could only make 1/2 batch! Have to stock the pantry back up and make again. Definitely a keeper.
These bars were a success. The only thing i would recommend is making them a day ahead of time. For some reason they are hard to cut the same day they are made. Very tasty and decadent!!!
These are super rich but good. I made them for a cookie swap at work and everyone seemed to really enjoy them. I followed the advice of others and put the pan in the refrigerator before slicing into squares. I had a little trouble with some of the crust sticking in the pan, and it was a bit frustrating. It didn't affect the taste, just made them look a little sloppy.
This was good, a little on the sweet side... But good
It is almost criminal that a square be this delicious. Perfect....SO GOOD! I made these for company a couple of weeks ago. BIG HIT ! ! ! ! The trick, DO NOT OVER COOK them and use FLAKED coconut, not that dried out fine coconut. Milk chocolate chips are good too. Just thinking about these...now I have to go and make them again. Thank you Dale.
Excellent!
YUM
These were what we called 7-layer bars yearssss ago. It's always fun to add favorites... raisins,crushed pretzels, mint chips......
Simply delicious!!! The only change I made was not addind the extra drizzle of chocolate on top to cut down on some of the sweetness. Other than that we loved it.
Oh so delicious. It's so rich one sqaure is satisfying, that's unbelievable to a chocoholic like me :)
Oh my word! You must make these. Followed recipe exactly,except I used crushed peanuts in place of walnuts. Wait for these to cool. Incredible.
This is fantastic and super easy! I have made this twice now. I didn't even measure the ingredients, just layered them on and it turned out great both times. It makes a big dessert and since there are only 2 in my house, I froze part of the first one in individual servings and it did just fine. I will be making this again.
Better grab a big glass of milk after eating these. They were delicious and very decadent. I followed the recipe as stated - but I did leave off the chocolate drizzle form the top and no coconut since we were out. The kids didn't want to wait for them to cool down completely before digging in so we had them very warm. The flavor is fabulous, but very very rich. Small portion size is key with these. Thanks for the recipe.
wonderful taste and very easy
They absolutely tasted delicous, but just like others I don't know what went wrong. The bottom turned out super goey and didn't form a true crust. I think next time I will add a little bit less of the condensed milk and more graham cracker crumbs for the crust. But all in all still a great recipe and I will definately make them again.
One word....AWESOME!!
Great, easy and delicious recipe. Needs more marshmallows.
Not bad but WAY too sweet. It's held together with condensed milk for goodness sake! Don't know why it didnt occur to me before that it would be tremendously sweet. Not sure how to tone down this recipe but I don't think I'll be doing it again any time soon...
yum, yum, yum! These were great! I left out the coconut for 2 reasons, did not have any and I don't like it...I melted chocolate chips for the drizzle part. Perfect! So easy too.
Easy easy easy to make! They are a little on the sweet side for sure, but still very tasty.
These are perfect! I ended up halving the recipe. I made it as directed. My family loves it! I did chill them prior to cutting/eating. They melt a little in your hand, and are sooooo good.
Yummy! So good and rich!
this is honestly my to-go dessert recipe. i would say that i've made it about 5 times now, and each time has been INCREDIBLE. So simple and so delicious. definitely not for any of you skinny gals watching your carbs and whatnot. this thing is LOADED with filthy, calorie-laden gorgeousness. but that's the price of heaven!
Was delicious. I did 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs instead of 1 1/2 like the recipe said. I also used pecans instead of walnuts and milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet because of personal preference. I also covered the pan with aluminum foil after about 10 to 15 minutes because the marshmallows looked as if they were going to burn. I also kept mine in the fridge, this helped with everything sticking together.
So yummy!!! I took these to work & they were gone shortly after. I did change the amount of walnuts, chocolate chips, & condensed milk. When layering, it seemed as if about half of each is plenty. I feel if I used what the recipe called for, it would have been way too sweet. I also didn't use any coconut since there is none in rocky road. But this is one of my favorite deserts for sure!
Yum! These were a hit! I followed the recipe as is. They definitely needed to sit overnight before I could attempt cutting them nicely.
These are so good! I made them for my husband's office and got nothing but rave reviews.
amazing...my relatives LOVED them. I did add more graham cracker crumbs and butter to cover the bottom of the dish. I also melted dark chocolate for the topping
Easy and delicious. Disappeared fast at my house!
I'm not sure if this should get a 4 star. I love magic bars so i thought the addition of marshmallows would be awesome. And it was pretty good but the marshmallows kind of dissolve into the mixture. So you cant taste or see them. If I make them again I will bake normal magic bars then add the marshmallows after the cooking and just brown the marshmallows on top. I think they would look better that way too. Although cutting the bars would probably be difficult.
There's one word for these - sinful...
I must have done something wrong, but these didn't turn out how I had hoped they would...
Wonderful recipe and very easy!! Substituted butter flavoured Crisco and added 1 cup of butterscotch chips in place of a cup of choco chips and they turned out great! They were a big hit and will be making them regularly.
Other than not putting in the nuts, I made these as written. I guess I am in the minority on these - while they were very easy, the coconut was very "squishy" for lack of a better word and the sweetened condensed milk was way too sweet in these (and I like sweet!)
Next time I make this I will use milk chocolate chips instead of semisweet, as the semisweet combined with the other ingredients produced an odd, toffee-like flavor that I didn't really care for. But I loved the gooey-yet-firm consistency and the method.
Excellent! Easy to make, large yield, great for a potluck!!
I was pretty disappointed with this recipe. I followed the recipe as it states and a big, gooey mess came out of it. I think it's too sweet (and I'm even pregnant w/ a huge sweet tooth at the moment) and it needs some salt. It was difficult to cut into "bars" and even more difficult to wash hands after eating! I don't know, maybe it's just me, but I was hoping for so much more! :(
A recipe I will make again.. fast, easy, and looks fancy. Followed the directions, but added the 2 cups of graham crackers..it will be easy to substitute different things if you are out of an ingredient... my hubby raved about it.
I tried some after about 1 hr of taking out of the oven. They are very sweet and gooey. I used dark chocolate chips, and after reading reviews, I only used 1 cup and that was fine. I scored them and will cut tomorrow, and plan to add to a few Christmas goodie pkgs, hopefully. They are similar to the Seven Layer Bars, but seem much sweeter, probably because of the marshmallows. I'd highly recommend using foil in your pan, and even cooking spray. My pan isn't new, but I can see that it's going to be a chore remove them and clean up. Also, as others stated, I think a thicker graham crust would be good. Mine were ready a lot earlier. The marshmallows were getting dark close to 20 min; I took them out and they're fine. I microwaved about 1/2 cup of milk chocolate chips for the drizzle. You can change this out any way you want, using peanut butter or butterscotch chips, different chocolates and nuts. Good but very sweet. Thanks Dale!
It was so easy and everyone loved it. You can add different things and I’d never added marshmallows and it was a great flavor and helped it all kind of melt together. You could mix it up and have fun with it. Loved it. Love Allrecipes.com. So fun and helpful. Would definitely recommend this recipe
these were great. I threw in some butterscotch chips just because. Also, to save a step, I just put whole graham crackers as a bottom and it was excellent. with that time saver, I made these in like 3 minutes!
These bars are very...interesting. They are enjoyable but hard to define. They are really easy to throw together and, once cooled, are super easy to cut and serve.
Very easy and quick to assemble. The squares look appealing and are so rich and yummy! Easy to double the recipe for a large pan. I prefer to use pecans instead of walnuts..
Yummy and used white chips as well....used whole marshmallows instead of mini.....family approved. Thanks!
Delicious! Easy to make.
This recipe was very simple to make and was very tasty, BUT after they cooled and I tried to cut them into squares, the marshmallows were so gooey that they wouldnt let me cut them. It was a mess!!! They were good, but the presentation was gross. I don't think I'll be making them any more.
This will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. Its very rich. Very easy to make and holds together nicely. My family liked it.
These taste great however I made the mistake of reducing the recipe by 1/3 and using an 8 inch square pan.(I didn't have enough ingredients) I guess it must have been too thick because the crust fell completely apart into crumbs when I cut them into squares. So make sure you follow the recipe exactly.
Too sweet! Won't make again.
Really easy recipe and it tastes great.
Ooey-gooey goodness! These are a lot like magic cookie bars, but with marshmallows. I did not use the nuts (I don't like nuts getting in the way of my chocolate!). So they turned out kind of cross between S'mores and Mounds bars. Yum!
I always get compliments for this recipe. I just wish they sell low fat condensed milk in the area where i live just to reduce the calories intake a bit.
So yummy!
Very good
Very very yummy! Had a hard time keeping the crust together, but kids loved it.
These are fantastic! I used pecans instead of walnuts and added carmel squares, peanut butter chips, and butterscotch chips.
Easy recipe! I didn’t use as many marshmallows and browned them under the broiler.
These are delicious! Very easy to make, simple. I cut them in tiny squares for my Christmas cookie collection.
You don't need the drizzled chocolate on top. It's very sweet and very good without that added to it.
Perfect every time! Nice chewy bar! LOVE IT! I use toasted chopped pecans instead of walnuts just because that's my preference, and they're great!
Very good. I added more chocolate chips and marshmallow...mmmm
Yummy, Quick, Easy!
This recipe is AMAZING! I made this for a cookie swap, and a family gathering, and they were a hit! They are also wonderful for young chefs to help out with! My daughter is 5, and she loved helping with this one! (As well as sampling the result!) Thanks for sharing this one!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections