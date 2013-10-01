Chewiest Brownies
Rich chocolate chewy brownies, not cakey at all!
Wow! Best brownie recipe ever! I followed the advice of some other users: Decreased the cocoa powder to 3/4C, decreased the sugar to 1 1/2C and increased the melted butter to 3/4C. Also, to help with the mixing so it doesnt get crumbly, melt the butter really well and then add the sugar, vanilla and eggs. In a seperate bowl mix the rest of the dry ingredients. Now mix the two together. Mixing the indregients this way (rather than putting them all in a single bowl and mixing as the recipe says) will make the batter easier to mix and spread.Read More
My family and I did not enjoy this recipe very much at all. First of all I think there was way too much sugar and cocoa in it...that's all I could taste was the sugar. I really like a fudgy brownie but this one just did not do it for me. It took about 20mins longer to ensure it was baked, and even then we had to eat it with a spoon, just as another person mentioned.Read More
Wow! Best brownie recipe ever! I followed the advice of some other users: Decreased the cocoa powder to 3/4C, decreased the sugar to 1 1/2C and increased the melted butter to 3/4C. Also, to help with the mixing so it doesnt get crumbly, melt the butter really well and then add the sugar, vanilla and eggs. In a seperate bowl mix the rest of the dry ingredients. Now mix the two together. Mixing the indregients this way (rather than putting them all in a single bowl and mixing as the recipe says) will make the batter easier to mix and spread.
My friend and I have tweaked this recipe to our liking: use three-fourths C cocoa, and add a quarter C vegetable oil (this will make the brownies moist and chewier, promise!). I agree they are very sweet, so I think you could leave the full sugar in or decrease up to a half a cup.
This is my favorite brownie recipe on the site. (I’ve made all of the top rated ones several times). It makes some wonderful, chewy brownies with a very powerful chocolaty flavor that I find most recipes lack. It doesn’t always turn out though. The brownie will be very thin no matter what size pan you’re using. Try putting wax paper on the bottom so that the brownie can be lifted out to cool and be cut. In order to avoid a crumbly mixture, stir the coca and sugar together, then add the melted butter and eggs and vanilla, and then the flour and salt. Make sure that you melt the butter. If the mixture still seems too crumbly, it’s possible that your eggs were too small, (I use extra large size eggs) consider adding another egg. The mixture will be very thick. I still have problems with the brownie not settling all the way and the middle square has to be discarded. But I still prefer this recipe underdone to overdone. When they come out of the oven at the prescribed time, do not test the center for doneness, or try to cut them immediately. They will not seem done, but they will settle. (I like to put them in the fridge to settle.) If you cook them to long they will be very dry.
After reading many reviews and making this recipe I can safely say that is one of those recipes that you either love or hate. If you like the brownie mixes this is not for you. I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out wonderful. Not the usual kind of brownies that you might find on a bake sale. These brownies are not cakey, they are thin, chewy, dense, moist, strong chocolate flavour (even with all the sugar the recipe calls for) and amazing with vanilla ice cream. It is a dessert that you might find at five stars restaurants. It deserves a fancy name! If you love chocolate this is for you. Don't over cook them! I had to use my hands to level and spread the batter as it is really thick. Turned out wonderful - wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for the recipe!!!!! This is my brownie recipe from now on.
Yummy!!! For a perfect top and chewy inside, use 1/2 cup of cocoa and 1 1/2 cups of sugar, and follow the rest of the recipe exactly. I love the flaky top. It cracks beautifully with your fork and has a moist chewy inside. I have made this 4 times already. Absolutely delicious.
This is my new brownie recipe! We love chewy brownies and these are awesome. They are so easy I have made them three times already....a few tips - rather than trying to spread the dough which is more like a clay than batter, press it into your pan by hand, working from the middle out to the edges (a 10 inch round cake pan is perfect), the parchment paper is an unecessary step if you grease your pan (i've made them twice now without it - no problems). Lastly a little splash of milk (less than 1/4 cup) can help to make the dough more pliable - without changing the texture. Warning these are addictive!
My family and I did not enjoy this recipe very much at all. First of all I think there was way too much sugar and cocoa in it...that's all I could taste was the sugar. I really like a fudgy brownie but this one just did not do it for me. It took about 20mins longer to ensure it was baked, and even then we had to eat it with a spoon, just as another person mentioned.
THESE BROWNIES ARE GREAT, I'M EATING THEM AS I TYPE. READING THE REVIEWS BEFORE I MADE THIS RECIPE HELPED ALOT, BECAUSE OF THE OTHER REVIEWS I CUT DOWN ON THE SUGAR AND USED A SMALLER PAN TO BAKE THEM IN. THEY CAME OUT REALLY GOOD AND CHEWY JUST THE WAY I LIKE BROWNIES ( I USED 1 AND 1/3 CUPS OF SUGAR BUT COULD HAVE USED 1 AND THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN JUST AS GOOD) OH YEAH I ALMOST FORGOT I USED ONLY 1/2 CUP OF COCOA THEY CAME OUT TASTING JUST LIKE BROWNIES WITHOUT THE OVER POWERING FLAVOR OF COCOA.
I changed this recipe some, to not use butter but the shortening eq. I also melted this down and mixed the cocoa completely, then added the sugar, using 1/2c. at a time to taste the sweetness. These are too dense to be baked in a 8x8 pan... you should use 9x13 as stated. Parchment paper is also a must. I did not grease mine, mostly because it is parchment paper, you aren't supposed to, that's the idea. Please view the picture I posted that shows up close along with a measurement of 1/8". Yes, these are thin by height means. They are not spongy, like cake. They are very rich. If you are not looking for as described, do not make this, you won't be happy. I did bake at 300 for 33ish minutes. I always feel airpressure and altitude play a part in things not baking properly for some. I am not much above sea level, summer, barometric pressure is fair (not rainy or dry)... baked perfectly.
I like experimenting with brownie recipes and this one is for sure a keeper. I decrerased cocoa to 3/4 cup and sugar to 1 1/2 cup, increased butter to 3/4 cup. I softened the butter(Did NOT melt) and wisked that in a bowl with the cocoa so it looked like melted chocolate.Then wisked in the sugar,eggs and vanilla, Then stirred in the flour and salt. I do ALOT of baking and all the good brownie recipes usually get handmixed in that order. The only thing I would do different is bake in a square pan, They were awful thin. I like my brownies thick. Thanks for the good recipe!!!
These live up to their name - they're really chewy and not cake-like at all. I used extra dark cocoa for this recipe and the brownies came out BLACK because they were so rich. I needed to add about 2 or 3 tablespoons of milk to the batter because the egg and butter mix weren't enough to wet all the ingredients. I baked about 5 minutes longer than what was suggested, let them cool, and cut into them. Very good.
First of all if you completely change the recipe, you shouldnt rate things, thats not fair!! Second- These were beyond wonderful!!! I made these brownies Exactly how the recipe was written and loved every thing about them. They look too dry when you put them in the pyrex, but dont worry about it- they spread out and bake up evenly. They are melt in your mouth delicious!
These are the best!!! My husband loves a chewy brownie and these were perfect. After reading the reviews, I did make a couple of changes. Cut sugar back to 1 1/2 cups and cocoa to 3/4 cup. Put in a 9in. round pan and baked at 325 for 30 min. My husband wants them all the time.Thank you for a great recipe!!
I agree that you either love or hate this recipe. After tweaking the recipe a bit, these were the best brownies I've ever had. I used three eggs instead of two, increased the butter to 3/4 C, and sprinkled coconut and bits of dark chocolate as a topping before I baked it. I also increased the baking time to 38 minutes. They were dense and fudge like and very, very rich. This is definitely a "company worthy" dessert.
These get a solid 4 stars, the results were worth 5 but that's after making some changes to the recipe. Like many others I decreased the cocoa to 3/4 c. and the sugar to 1 1/2 c. I also added a couple tablespoons of milk to make the batter easier to spread. Used a 9x9 pan and ended up with brownies that were crisp on the top and amazingly fudgy under that crust.
After an hour, they were still basically uncooked wet frosting.
I have made this recipie twice and love it. I eat wayyy more than my share. The first time I made as written and loved them. The second time I made them with Dutch Process Cocoa powder and I added two teaspoons of Roasted Milled Flax Seeds (which adds a little nutrition and a slight nutty flavor). They were even better. As hard as it is, I would say to let these COMPLETELY cool before eating. They are really good warm, but believe me, they are somehow even better cold.
After reading the reviews I wanted to give these a try and see if I could come up with a great brownie. I really think the directions are off on the temperature. I set my oven at 350 and had really great results. I used 3/4 cup of cocoa, 1/4 melted butter, 1/4 cup oil and 1 1/4 cup sugar and left everything else the same. I did use an 8x8 pan and baked for 35 mins and they were delicious. I did let these cool before cutting as they are very fudgy and would definetly be a mess if trying to cut them warm. Use the oil and up the temp you will have some great brownies!
I used the reviewers suggestions and decreased the cocoa and sugar. Also, I mixed the cocoa, butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla in one bowl and the flour and salt in another before adding it all together. The mixture was still hard to mix, so I added a little evaporated milk leftover from another recipe. I also baked it in a greased 8x8 pan at 300 for 20-25 minutes. The brownies still came out fudgy and tasted like dark chocolate, which was great.
I've been searching for a CHEWY brownie recipe on this site and finally found it! I mixed in chocolate chunks. I took advice from others and baked in a smaller pan (8x8). Increase cooking time to 45-50 mins. Best the next day! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I've been hunting for a chewy brownie recipe for ages and this one is the best I've found! I did reduce the sugar to about 3/4 on the second attempt and the brownies were still great. We have taken to cooking these in individual dishes and serving straight from the oven as a dessert - very moreish!
As many others have, I modified this recipe and it is now a family favorite. We make them at least once a week. I reduced the cocoa to 1/2 cup, the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and added 1/4 cup oil and 1 cup pecans. I bake the brownies in mini muffin tins for the recommended time and temp. Spray the tins w/ cooking spray and make sure the brownies are completely cool before removing from pan to prevent sticking.
These were "just ok". As other reviewers have written, they are gummy, and collect on the knife, so you don't get a good clean cut. By the 2nd day, they are rock hard, and nearly impossible to eat. We will keep looking for a "favorite" brownie recipe.
I adjusted the cocoa powder to about 2/3 cup and added 2 squares melted semi-sweet chocolate. I also baked them in a smaller pan. These are intensely chocolate, not your everyday lunchbox brownies. I won't make these everytime I want to make brownies, but I will make them when I want a special dessert and serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
I've tried to make these brownies twice and had dismal results both times. I'm not a pastry chef, but I consider myself an above average baker. I followed the recipe both times with the only change being the baking vessel. I used a 8x8 square pan just sprayed with cooking spray instead of a 13x9 glass dish. I made this call because there did not look like there was enough of the batter to fill a 13x9. Both times when I spread the batter in the pan and baked according to the instructions, by finished product retained the same pattern as the way I spread it out. I baked for the 30 minutes at 300 degrees as instructed and still had uncooked batter in the center squares. ( I let them cool for about 20 minutes before I cut them into 16 squares.) On my second attempt I even fired the oven back up and tried cooking them another 20 minutes and STILL had raw batter. Like I said, I've tried this recipe twice and have not been satisfied with the end product either time. Hope you have better luck than I did. Bottom line: I would not recommend.
The flavor of these brownies were good, but they were very grainy. They were not cakey, but they weren't especially chewy either. The "batter" (felt more like streusel) was very dry and crumbly, and while the brownies seemed to moisten and bind a bit while they baked, the final texture was very grainy. I was very disappointed. I guess my search for a moist, very chewy brownie is still on!
Made these brownies last night. Was easy to make. I did follow some of the listed modifications though. I used 1/2 cup unsalted butter (on a sodium restricted diet), and 1/4 cup oil. Also added some chocolate chips, and walnuts. They were kind of thin for my taste, next time I will use the 9x9 pan instead of the 9x14; regardless....they were AWESOME!
If you LOVE chocolatey chewy brownies-these are the ones! NO cake stuff here! Minus 1/2 cup sugar and these ARE the perfect brownies. For those whose were gritty, add sugar first to melted butter, stir well then add remaining ingredients.
These brownies were just OK. The "batter" is more like a dough, and in an 8x8 pan it was barely 1/2" thick. But unlike a cookie dough, the 2c sugar and lack of liquid makes it kinda grainy even after cooking. As I said, in an 8x8 pan these were very thin. 24 servings (as written) would be bite size! I'd say this makes no more than 10 modest size brownies. They are certainly tasty and chewy, but far from great brownies. I probably wouldn't try making these again...
i followed the recipie exacly and it didn't turn out. i did not like the taste and it didnt even look good either. i will never make these ones again.
This is the first brownie I've made from this site that my 5 y.o. liked and devoured. Husband liked too. From reading the other reviews, I went with a round cake pound, which made brownie thicker. Depth of chocolate reminds me of the Ghirardelli brownie mixes.
I made these brownies because I was bored one day. I delivered some to my dad, sister and boyfriend three days after I made them and they have not stopped raving about how delicious they are. I plan to bring a fresh, hot batch to them tomorrow. Who knows how they will react to those!! Also, this seriously makes the BEST brownie batter EVER. It was so good I was glad I tasted it after I put the pan in the oven.
What did I do wrong? After so many good reviews, I had high hopes for these.I used an 8X8 pan, followed instructions implicitly.They turned out way too sweet, oily, and grainy. The top looked like a brownie, but the inside was very soft, greasy and mushy so I put them back in the oven and baked them for a total of 1 hour and they still didn't get done on the inside. Sorry Kristin!
Rich, chewy brownies that I will make again! :) But...After reading the reviews, I made this recipe with the following changes: a) Used about 3-4 Tablespoons of bakers cocoa powder instead of a full cup b) Used 1 C. sugar, and it was still plenty sweet(I also added 1/4 C. of Ghiradelli Chocolate Chips) c) I substituted 4 T. of soymilk for the 2 eggs, and used Earth Balance in place of butter. (allergies) d) Baked the mixture in mini muffin pans.
Yummy! Gooey and you NEED the parchment paper. I baked 5 mins extra. Cooled 30 minutes before cutting. Sprayed my knife with cooking spray before cutting. SO RICH AND GOOD!!! Oh and bake in an 8x8 pan -- they are thin . Hubby said "They are like a Rambo movie with chocolate instead of blood" Chocolate overload!!!
I took this recipe home and put it together in about 5 minutes for a quick and easy dessert. I would probably bake them in a 8" or 9" pan next time instead of the 9x13". Very tasty.
excellent brownies!!!!!! so quick and easy. I decreased the cocoa to 3/4 cup and baked in an 8 X8 glass baking dish. Baked for about 36 minutes. everyone loved them. I put mini m&m candies and milk chocolate chips on top after baking. Thanks Kristin
Very very good. My changes: 9x9 pan, bake at 325 for about 35 minutes, 1.5 cups sugar, splash of milk. I also added a couple dashes of Jim Beam. Why the whiskey? Why not? Very subtle added flavoring. Take out of the oven while the center is still 'gloopy.'
These are awesome! I did lower the sugar and cocoa but next time I will make them exactly how the recipe says to. They are very chewy and good! They are even better the next day. I have been looking for a home made recipe that is chewy and this is it!! Thank you!
These wer okay the first day, but they were awesome the second day. They are chewy, chewy, chewy. I topped my very last one with some sweetened cream cheese and strawberries, and it was one of the best things that I have ever put in my mouth!!!
Even with the 1/4 cup of oil the batter was too thick to work with. They had a very heavy granulated suger taste to them. They tasted better the second day warmed a bit in the microwave. More like fudge than what you get in the commercial brownie boxes.
FINELY!!!! A BROWNIE RECIPE THAT IS NOT TO CAKEY!!!
We will not be making this recipe again. The cocoa was overpowering and the texture more gritty than chewy. Not at all acceptable for a brownie recipe.
I have been searching for a chewy fudgy brownie & these are totally the ones!! I made exactly as the recipe indicated and they came out perfect - not cakey at all!! Thank you!
This is truly the chewiest brownie recipe!! As far as I'm concerned, a brownie isnt a brownie if it isnt chewy. I baked the brownies a little longer to make them chewier, and put in a little less cocoa the second time I made these because I dont my brownies as strong as many people do. I've finally found a brownie recipe for my recipe book! Thank You, Kristin!
These are the best brownies I've ever had!! After reading most of the reviews, I conclude that people who don't like these either messed up measuring the ingredients or they didn't mix it well enough (a mixer is essential for this one). The only changes I made were to use dark cocoa powder and a buttered & floured pan instead of parchment paper. It puffed up a little during baking and then fell down a bit to make a lovely chewy texture. Yummy!! :p~
These are were so good. After reading a few reviews I melted the butter and sugar (only used 1 cup of sugar and that was plenty) in the microwave until the sugar was dissolved. Mixed all the dry ingredients first, made a well and stired in the eggs, then added butter/sugar in three goes. The mix wasn't too difficult to stir-so maybe that helps (or I was lucky). The best part of this recipe was eating it, the biggest bonus is hardly any washing up. Thanks for a great recipe that I will make again and again
These were very rich and chewy indeed! Here were the changes I made based on others' suggestions: (1) Decreased the cocoa to 3/4 cup. They were still VERY chocolatey, so don't fear! (2) Added 1/4 cup melted vegetable shortening (or you could increase the melted butter to 3/4 cup total. (3) Decreased the sugar to 1.5 cups. Perfect! Want a sinful topping? Sprinkle the top of the brownies with semi-sweet chocolate chips as soon as you take them out of the oven. Wait two minutes, then use a spatula to spread the chocolate chips into a "frosting". Your brownies will now be affectionately known as Death By Chocolate Chewy Brownies, and your coworkers will beg you to bake a batch every week.
These are the worst brownies I have ever had!!! Horrible taste, hard, and a pain to make!
I would have to say that this recipe is wonderful! I live in Mongolia as a missionary and have never before made Brownies from scratch, but since Mongolia doesn't have such things as Brownines in a box I decided to try it out as a surprise for some of the men on my team here. They were gone in no time! Since then I have been asked to make them over and over again. I have one suggestion; I doubled the recipe to be used in a 9x13 inch pan and they came out really thick and chewey. Thanks for this wonderful recipe. This will be a keeper especially when I go back to America, no more of this boxed stuff! I'm converted!
Um can you say deeee liscous. I love chewy desserts when it comes to cookies and brownies. THese were ah mazing. And yes they get hard the next day but you just pop them back in the microwave for like 10 seconds and, voila day old brownies.
If you like dark chocolate you will love these. I also recommend mixing the melted butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla first. Then add the dry ingredients. I reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup and I added about 2oz of chopped baking chocolate after mixing everything else. Spreading in the pan is a task, but perseverance pays off. I also bumped the oven up to 325. Don’t expect the batter to spread and rise while baking, as there is no leavening agent (baking soda or powder).
This is what brownies are supposed to be, if you want something else look for chocolate CAKE recipes. Adding milk makes them a bit cakey, take the time to measure right and spread it in the pan, it dosn't pour. Try an oiled spatula. And don't forget the parchment in the instructions, helps to read those.
OMG the best ever!!!!!!!!! Loved it, and so did everyone eles. Thanks Moelasses, your tweaking really helped.
Although taste-wise, these are the PERFECT brownies (in my opinion), I can't give it 5 stars because the measurements of some key ingredients are wrong. As suggested by other reviewers, I reduced the cocoa to 3/4 cups and the sugar to 1 cup. I mixed the ingredients in one by one in the order listed in the recipe. Baked it in an 8X8 baking dish. Turned out REALLY yummmmmmmmy and it's so easy!
This is the perfect brownie recipe. I am on a dairy free diet, and I substitute the butter with the same amount of soy butter and it's perfect for my chocolate fix! Today I bought a boxed brownie mix and baked it. I am throwing it out and making these instead, because the mix is just awful!! Nothing compares to these!
i made these and followed the sugestion to add veggtalbe oil and decrease cocoa to 3\4 and added 4 eggs don't know how they will turn out batter tasted very good although not as good as my mother's recipie
I made these last night and they were very yummy. I like my brownies really sweet so I didn't take the advice of other reviews to cut back on the sugar. However, next time I make these, I will cut back on the sugar as they are SUPER sweet. Walnuts would probably offset the sweet flavor. Also, they *are* very hard to spread in the pan so I put some water on my fingers to spread it out and that seemed to work.
Very good, chewy brownies. These are rich, and although I thought about not putting in as much cocoa powder as the recipe called for, I did and they were very good. I disagree with some of the other reviews about only using 1 or 1 1/2 cups of white sugar, I would use the full 2 cups, as the unsweetened cocoa is very bitter. I baked these in a 9x9 greased pan for 45 mintues and they came out great! My husband loved them!
I've been wanting to try this recipe for a while, that it saddens me that I didn't love it! I followed all the steps, the only change I made was that I used 1.5 cups of brown sugar. The dough was impossible to work with and after 30 mins they were still kind of raw. I had to cook them for 20 more minutes and leave them in the oven until they cooled off cause they still seemed uncooked. I let them cool for 5 hours since it looked impossible to slice them, but I gave up and did what I could. The "brownies" would stick to the knife and fall apart. I basically had to scrape them off the greased pan and toss them in a plate (and then they would fall apart). I wanted to serve this to people but I decided not to (good thing I also made jello!). The taste is very good, that's why I gave it 2 stars, but the work and the cleanup is not worth it for me. I don't think I will make these gooey brownies again :(.
I made these last night and actually...eating one now and they are wonderful! It was not kidding when the recipe said that the batter would be thick and sticky. I had a little bit of a hard time speading it in the pan and had to cook it a little longer as I took the advice of others and cooked it in a 9x9 pan. I lessened the sugar as others mentioned to 1 1/2 cups and they were definitely sweet enough. The only problem was that they seemed to be a little crumbly when cutting them but as far as the taste....it can't be beat. Will definietly make them again...maybe next time...add a half cup or so of chocolate chips too :)
These are amazing. I do alot of baking and I am a HUGE chocolate and brownie fan. These were the best! I followed the recipe exactly but I didn't use the parchment paper just alot of Pam. I also just dunped the lump into the dish and kind of gently punched it around until it was even. I added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips but they weren't needed. THis will be my only brownie recipe - no more store bought they were so easy too!
These were terrible. I like chewy brownies, I like cakey brownies. I just like brownies. These were grainy, incredibly sweet and the chocolate flavor was lacking. I'm going back to the Betty Crocker one from my Mom's 1960s era cookbook.
at first we followed the recipe exactly. but when we mixed the egg mixture with the dry stuff it just turned out crumbly and very powdery. we tried adding an extra egg. then we tried adding milk--but we ran out, so we added 2 tbs of soymilk. with no prevail, we decided to just double the recipe (add more of everything but the cocoa) and it came out fine. It was a very very dense dough and we had trouble spreading it in the pan. it was very dry and very rich. i wonder what i did wrong? it is a little misleading to rate a recipe high when there were so many alterations done to it. If you altered a recipe, repost it! Please don't just give it high ratings.
This is a great recipe though I modified a few things. I only used 1 cup of sugar and added about 1/8 cup of strongly brewed coffee to the cocoa to moisten it. I beat the sugar and eggs together then added the moistened cocoa paste to the eggs & sugar until everything was smooth. Then I stirred in the flour. I also added walnuts, orange extract, and red pepper for a truly grown up delight.
These came out very good, chewy and moist, just right for a thin fudge-like brownie! I only gave it 4 stars because I did lower the amount of cocoa powder to 3/4 C and the sugar to 1 1/2 C. I mixed it in one bowl just fine. It is very thick to spread, but it worked out okay. I baked it in a glass pyrex 9X13 dish lined with aluminum foil at 300 for 45 minutes.
These turned out really terriable. I used really course suger (that was all I had), but that can not be the only reason that they were not chewey at all.
KD Boys We were told we had to do this review for marks. The brownies were very good, considering the cake like brownies are definatly not good. So we all thought these brownies were awesome. They tasted like the two-bite brownies that you can buy from A&P. The only thing I could say would be about a quarter cup less sugar, because I had to drink a full bag of milk with each one. Love, The KD Boys
these were really good and chewy but i added in 1/4 tsp of baking powder to make them thicker because people were complaining that they were really thin and they turned out great!
The best brownies - fast and easy to make! I scaled the recipe down to fit an 8x8" pan - 1 cup sugar, 1/3 cup melted butter, 2 eggs, 1.5 tsp vanilla, 3/4 cup flour, 3/4 cup cocoa, 1/8 tsp salt, 1 tbsp light cream, 1/4 cup chocolate chips. You can't go wrong with this recipe.
Very pleasantly surprised about this recipe, was not expecting the brownies to taste sooo good!! These brownies taste just like brownies should. They are very chocolately so can taste sickly if you eat too many or haven’t got a major sweet tooth! If you’re a brownie lover you will love this recipe so I recommend that you give it a go. I would absolutely make them again.
I was having a powerful chocolate attack and thought this sounded good. They weren't just good, but great. I added some chocolate chips to the batter. These are very rich & chewy. It is a VERY thick batter so don't worry, they turn out great. Thanks for the recipe, Kristin!
This was a terrific recipe. I was kind of scared towards the end because the mix was so thick, but they turned out great! These definitely live up to their name, most definitely the chewiest brownies I've ever had. The only complaint I have is that it was very hard to spread in the pan because of it's thickness. I will definitely make these again!
Loved this recipe, was fantastic! Very chewy and very chocolaty, Thanks!
These are so yummy and easy! I wouldn't change a thing except my mixer (the batter is very thick, use a heavy duty mixer! I broke our hand one! lol).
They need to be baked in a small pan...or they are a bit thin. Beware...the mixture is VERY sticky, but they are yummy and chewey and chocolatey !!!
This was super easy, and were AWESOME tasting! Kind of like fudge, and my husband ate them until he was sick ("Too sweet? Nahhhh!") I did have to bake them longer (1 hour), but made them in a 8 x 8 pan. They are definitely a keeper in my recipe box!
Yum!! Love these brownies!! Note to dieters*** Don't try and substitute Splenda for it!!! It doesn't work!!! Ack!
So easy to prepare!!
awesome...only used 1-1/2 cups sugar
I have nothing but raves about this recipe! The batter is very thick but I put it in to a 12 cup cupcake tin (the batter filled 11 cups) because I felt in a 9x13 pan they would be too thin, like others have said. I baked them for slightly too long (oops!) but even though they were crunchy on the outside (my fault) they were still chewy and moist in the center. I will definitely make these again! Thanks for ruining yet another diet!! hahaha.
Very good but not as chewy as I would've expected given that they're supposed to be the 'chewiest'! The edges were nice and chewy though, and the flavor was very chocolatey. I added some instant coffee too. Will make again.
yummy!!!
Like others I used 1/2 cup of cocoa and 1 1/2 cups sugar. I still found these brownies too sweet. I definitely like the consistency but will probably increase the cocoa to the full cup and decrease the sugar to 1 cup in the future.
I did not like this recipie at all. I followed the instructions to a tee and these brownies came out really grainy and way too sweet. The amount of cocoa didn't bug me, but the batter came out really tough and the brownies cooked up all lumpy on the top. I had to wonder if my brownies were even cooking because they didn't flatten out on top. I don't reccomend this one.
This was the most disgusting brownie I have ever put in my mouth. They are gritty and have too much cocoa in them. I had to drink nearly 3 glasses of milk and brush my teeth twice before the taste was out of my mouth. YEEEEUCK!!!
I really like these brownies because they are super chewy. The only thing is, they get hard very fast. Perhaps I am over baking them? I have made them three times and I find the best use of them is to bake them and them cut them up and cover them in ganache and people love them!
This is exactly what I was looking for! I did cut back to 3/4 cups of cocoa powder though. I used all organic ingredients so maybe that's why I thought it seemed like enough cocoa at 3/4. I added it 1/4 a time. These were the best chewie brownies ever! I don't like cakey brownies, if I wanted cake I would make a cake! These are the best! Thank you so much for this recipe : )
Very chewy. Have to let them cool completely, which is their only downfall (I love eating brownies warm, and when these are warm they're soft and gooey, but not chewy).
Very bizarre. The batter was VERY thick, as indicated in the recipe. So thick that I couldn't spread it well in the pan. ALso the batter never spread out in the pan during baking. I pulled it out and it looked exactly as if it were still batter--but cooked. I have never had that happen to me. I follwed the recipe exactly, used high quality cocoa and vanilla, and baked it exactly 30 minutes. What happened?
This recipe rocks. The brownies are so chewy and delicious. It's less about presentation than pure yumminess.
I found this recipe just ok. I didn't change it much, I reduced the sugar by half a cup and instead of putting parchment I greased and floured my dish. Even with less sugar I found them very sweet. Like others said, they were to thin and a smaller pan was needed. The batter was very thick, I had to flatten it with a wet hand. I assumed the batter would even out when cooked but my fingers were still indented in the brownies when removed from the oven which did not make them the most attractive to serve.
Really great!! My daughter and her friend made these and absolutely loved them! Although, I do suggest baking them for a little longer (around 10 minutes) and maybe on a higher temperature. After only 30 minutes for us, they were still a little undercooked. Although they were still really delicious without being fully cooked (we had to try), they were even better when cooked! Over all, a great recipe!!!
I really love the rich, chocolatey flavor of this recipes. I took other's advice and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 c. I also like my brownies fudgy rather than cakey, so I added some vegetable oil, too. A great recipe!
OMG! This is the best brownies I've tried so far. Even better than the 5 star scrumptious fudgy brownie recipe in this site. I followed reviews from others though, 3/4 cup butter, 3/4 cup cocoa (i used hershey's), and 1 1/2 cup sugar.Yes, this brownies baked thin. I greased the pan with some vege oil, line with parchment and greased the parchment as well. Brownies can be taken out of the pan this way. YUMMM!!!! ..now i'm scared of too much chocolate in my diet!!! :D
i loved the taste, but i felt akward giving them at a family dinner because they never seemed done! I went 15 mintues past the time given and they were still like batter...i will probubly play around with the measurments and make them again because they had a great taste.
If you're looking for a fudgey, chewy, cholately brownie then you've found it. Unlike the brownies that are made with chocolate squares, this one comes out ireesistably rich and not cakey at all.
These suck. Don't know what I did wrong- I followed the recipe exactly- they didn't rise at all and tasted like dough even after baking for 45 min. Take my advice and don't waste your time on these.
They live up to the name, that's for sure. Almost too rich for me, and the bake time was a little short. I agree with another reviewer that the recipe could be thinned out with just a little milk; my dough was so thick and almost crumbly that I had to press it into the pan (but that's probably the result of heavy-handed measuring.)
