Chewiest Brownies

670 Ratings
  • 5 340
  • 4 171
  • 3 64
  • 2 48
  • 1 47

Rich chocolate chewy brownies, not cakey at all!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: Marie Kennison
44 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line one 9x13 inch pan with greased parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the cocoa, melted butter, sugar, eggs, salt , flour and vanilla. Mix until well combined. It should be very thick and sticky.

  • Spread mixture into the prepared pan. Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 58.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/11/2022