Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies
Great cookies!
For those of you having trouble with the cookies being, dry, crumbly, or are having trouble removing them from the cookie sheet, it's probably because there is not enough butter in the dough. Try a full cup of butter, not 3/4 cup. For those having trouble with flat cookies, simply refrigerate your dough until it is somewhat firm.Read More
This recipe is verbatim the same recipe from the Nestle bag. Having said that, I usually have to increase the butter for the "bag" recipes. I increased butter to 1 cup, and baked a test batch. They spread a little more than I like, so I added a tablespoon of flour, and insted of dropping them on the cookie sheet, I rolled the dough into 1" balls. The rest of them came out perfect!Read More
These cookies are sooo yummy! I took some of the suggestions and lowered the temperature to 350 also and baked for about 9 minutes. I also refrigerated the dough for about 5 minutes and greased the cookie sheets with Pam. They turned out chewy and disappeared quickly! Thanks for the great recipe! :-)
These cookies are scrumptious! I can remember my mom making these for me when I was younger and we called them "Oatmeal Scotties" - I did make a few changes in the cooking temperature. I lowered the baking temperature to 350 degrees, and baked for 8 minutes. I lined the cookie sheet w/ parchment, and after I had baked the cookies, I let them cool for about 5 minutes, and had no problem w/ the cookies sticking to the pan, or breaking, etc., They were very soft, and not brittle...great recipe!
This was a nice, classic cookie. I like my cookies to be soft and chewy so I took the advice of another review and cooked at 350 for about 9 minutes. Those were perfect for me. My husband likes crunchy cookies, so his were cooked for about 12-13 minutes. He's thrilled - I'm thrilled. Everyone's happy!
These cookies taste great, just as I remember as a kid. However, my cookies spread significantly and were very thin and lacy. I prefer a somewhat thicker cookie, and after adding extra four to the remaining dough, had the perfect oatmel butterscotch cookie. I would strongly suggest adding an additional 1/2 cup of flour to the batter for thicker cookies that don't spread too much.
These are good, but they're PERFECT if you only bake them 6.5-7 minutes. Nice and chewy and just PERFECT. These are now my trademark cookies.
These cookies were very yummy! I only used 1 cup of mini butterscotch chips, and they turned out fine! I think I will use a little less sugar, and a little more cinamon and vanilla the next time I make them. Using parchment paper definitely made it easier. They did stick to the cookie sheet on the first batch.
Neither myself or my fiance really care for butterscotch, but I decided to make these for a welcomed change... and WOW!!! We both loved these- the textures and tastes were fantastic. I found it useful to cool the dough a little in order to keep them from flattening out. I made cookies twice the stated size and baked them for a few minutes more and they were delicious. Thanks Jolene! This recipe is a keeper- next time I'll try raisins in place of the chips. Mmmmmm.
These are fantastic tasting cookies!!! The only reccomendation I have is to grease the cookie sheet, as they are a little hard to get off of the pan. Other than that would not change a thing. Huge Hit!!!
This is a solid oatmeal cookie recipe. I followed the recipe as written and agree with other reviews that one cup of butter is better but may be a bit much unless you adore rich and buttery. I suspect some of the other issues in the reviews may be due to technique, not the recipe. With any mix, such as cookies, brownies or bars, over mixing causes a flat hard product. After creaming the butter, eggs, sugars and vanilla, mix the remaining dry ingredients by hand or very carefully with a mixer. You do not want to mix the flour completely in and should clearly still see flour in the mix. With a recipe where you are adding oats, nuts, or chips at the end...mix the flour even less. I cheat and use my mixer...I just pop it on and off, scrap the sides of the bowl (yeah, that's important) and do it again til the flour is just barely mixed in. For those getting a lacy cookie...did you use quick oats or the full "old fashioned" oats? I would suggest the old fashioned type oats that have all the fiber or add more flour for the quick oats. I baked at 375 for 9 mins and got a cookie that was brown on the edge and just barely cooked in the middle. Shiny not doughy. Bake for 11 minutes for a crunchy cookie. I hope this helps out.
I loved these cookies growing up! This recipe is pretty good. I like them more soft and chewy, so make them big drops and take them out just as the edges are set, just a touch golden brown.
These are AWESOME!!! Even my aunt who doesn't like buterscotch loved them. Couple suggestions that were super helpful from other readers. 1. Refrigerate dough for about 10-15 mins before baking. (helps keep them from flattening out) 2. Line the cookie sheet with wax or parchment paper so they peel off easily. 3. Let cool for 10 mins before removing from cookie sheet so they don't break apart. I also added some chopped pecans because my family loves nuts! ENJOY!
I will be making these over and over! I was short on the butterscotch chips but, my mom wanted oatmeal raisin so I split the dough and some got raisins, some got butterscotch chip and some had both. I did take other people's advice and used a full cup of butter. These were outrageously good!
I followed other reviews and used a whole cup of butter and baked for 8-9 minutes at 350. Sooo Yummmmy!
These turned out wonderful! They were perfectly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Two tips for making these turn out great - 1) Use parchment paper so they don't stick, and 2) refrigerate the dough slightly so they don't turn out like pancakes.
These were very good. I just made a few slight changes for personal preference and followed some other reviewer's tips. I used closer to one cup of butter for softness, used 1 tsp. cinnamon instead of 1/2 (which I thought brought out the flavor nicely without being overwhelming), used only 1/2 c. of white sugar (which turned out great) and baked them at 350F for 9 mins (after letting the dough refrigerate for approx 30 mins). The batch made 45 mini cookies and they turned out very soft and delicious :)
Thank you, Jolene, for a truly marvelous butterscotch oatmeal cookie. I used slightly rounded teaspoons and ended up with 108 cookies rather than the 48 that were advertised. Each slightly rounded teaspoon gave me a ball just 1" in diameter, and they baked lovely nicely mounded cookies 1 3/4" in diameter. Anyway, great cookies, just a bit off on the yield.
One of my favorite cookie recipes and the kids love them too!
They turned out perfect for us ! Loved em !
My husband loves Oatmeal Scotchies, but I've always had trouble with them falling apart. I used 1 cup of butter as one reviewer suggested and baked for 9 minutes at 350 as another one suggested. Success at last!!
This is the exact recipe from Hershey's, but it really is the best one I've tried. I found that if I roll the dough into little balls, it holds together better and doesn't run. Sometimes I add a little nutmeg with the cinnamon. My boyfriend is always asking me to make these for him, and he's not even big on sweets.
These were great. I gave it four stars instead of five because I changed two things. I used 2 sticks of unsalted butter and set the oven at 350 instead of 375 and baked for 10 minutes for a couple of batches and 9 minutes for the rest. I will definitely make them again. I love butterscotch!
These are delicious! I made according to the directions, but my oven must not be hot enough, because even at 375 I baked them for 13 minutes. I used a small cookie scoop. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe. I added about 1/4 of coconut for some extra chewiness...FANTASTIC. Cook on 325 to avoid spreading. Yes, they are very sweet so if you are concerned, use a bit less sugar.
I really liked the flavor, but they tended to fall apart. I will try this recipe again, I think they weren't cooked long enough.
I cut the butterscotch down to 1 and 1/3 cup, and then added some chocolate chips (for me!). THe texture is great, not to cakey but chewy and crispy on the edges.
I honestly wondered how bad these cookies were going to look based on the reviews others had made about how they do not look pretty. I was pleasantly surprised... they looked like a regular choc chip cookie and we really enjoyed the flavor!! I took the advise of others and greased the cookie sheet, they came off the pan perfectly! A great recipe! I will make it again, thanks!
These are so good they are almost painful. Such a great butterscotch flavor to them. I made them exactly as the recipe stated and cooked for 10 minutes so they would be crispy and they are just perfect.
These cookies were very easy to make. I halved the recipe myself and even though I took a guess on a few measurements, they were great. Chewy on the inside and crisp on the edges. They look like they are very doughy when they come out of the oven but they are done around 9 mins. Yum!
I've made these cookies a few times for parties, and they're a real hit -- even for those who don't go for oatmeal cookies! I agree with others who have said to lower the temp and bake for a shorter time. Also, I highly recommend parchment paper. I was convinced the first time I used it.
Easy to make......easy to eat! These cookies were very good. Next time I think I will add walnuts or coconut. The cookies took no time to mix and they held together well and had a nice gold color. The kids liked them as well.
I have found another winner!! I have been baking all day today and I have finally found the best oatmeal butterscotch cookie! You have got to try this recipe! I have tried a lot of recipes and I only rate the ones I found that were five stars all around!! Gotta try this one too!
My whole family loves these cookies! Definitely a favorite for us.
I loved these! I did decrease the sugar since I am not a sweet freak. Thanks!
Very Easy/Very Good! Made these for a hydroplane boat race driver who "LOVES" butterscotch, & the crew. Received lots of compliments and requests to please bring more!! It even got a A+ from my husband who claims "there is no cookie in the world other than chocolate chip"....but he gobbled these up, and had to admit that they were pretty darn good--These butterscotch cookies sat side by side to a batch of choc. chip cookies at our SeaFair party and these were the ones that were GONE in no time. The kids loved them too. I had several neighbors come over to "taste test" prior to bringing them down to the boat crew--then I ended up having to HIDE the cookies so there would be some left for our party!! Now the wives of the crew members are requesting the recipe, so thanks for sharing!!
These cookies are very good. I did take the advice of a few reviewers regarding the baking temperature,time,amount of sugar,butter, and flour. I also put them in the fridge for a while. I would say about 30 minutes as someone suggested. My cookies came out just right not too flat not too thick. The only ones that flattened a bit were the ones that had less dough and had more butterscotch morsels in it. This happended with my last batch. I highly recommend using 1/2 a cup of each of the sugars,because the butterscotch morsels will add the rest. Add the full cup of butter and 1 1/2 cup of flour. Bake for no more than 8 minutes and always do a test cookie according to the baking sheet you have. Darker sheets tend to brown them faster than the lighter colored ones. I also have a rule of letting the sheets cool off completely before putting more cookies on the same sheet. The principle is simple: a warm cookie sheet will start the melting of the butter much faster and therefore your cookie has a higher chance of spreading and burning. Please do refrigerate the dough before baking it this will also contribute to decrease the spreading. EDIT: I just made these cookies after a long time without baking them. I strongly suggest to lower the temperature to 350F and bake for 8 minutes only. This should be enough to prevent over baking of the cookie, spreading, and burning of the morsels.
I am giving this one a 5 Star rating. The hands down winner in this house has always been Nestles Tollhouse Chocolate Chip cookies for years. I made this for something different and my daughter swiped a few and brought them over to her boyfriends parents house. From what I heard, the dad was grabbing them by the handful. Compliments were received for several days and my daughter said these were the best cookies I had ever made. Poor, poor Tollhouse... ; ) I thought that they were on the sweet side, but I was the only one to mention it. I have to highly recommend these.
very yummy husband loved them ate four in a row will make again for sure
If you have trouble with the cookie spreading too much, try buttering the cookie sheet lightly, then coat the buttered surface lightly with flour.
My advice would be to increase the butter to a full cup and lower the temp to 350. They edges browned way too quickly at 375 and the centers were runny. Once I made the adjustments they were decent. I would also suggest using wax paper as they stuck SO badly.
This is the EXACT recipe from the bag of the oatmeal chips. There really was not anything that impressive about them. I do not plan to use this recipe again.
My new favorite cookie. These were excellent. Slightly crispy on the outside, but moist on the inside. Chilling the dough helped to make a cookie that doesn't flatten out.
THE SECRET: If you have trouble with this cookies turning out too thin and sticking to the cookie sheet, simply substitute 1 cup of butter-flavored shortening for the butter. The cookies will turn out with a much better texture--denser, more height. So simple, yet so effective!
i halved the recipe and it made 43 mini-scooper-ful (the small ice-cream scooper things) cookies. i was pleasantly surprised b/c the batter was stiff and i thought i had done something wrong, but these cookies are oatmeal-hearty with rich, sweet butterscotch chips for balance. baking for 8 minutes was perfect for my little cookies--they came out crispy on the outside and soft&chewy on the inside. thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe base here! For healthier cookies,use wholewheat flour, cut back 1/3d of the sugars, substitute 1c. of organic milled flax seed. WOW, it's fabulous and nutty flavour with a health kick even for the pickiest eaters. REMEMBER, using BUTTER in baking is a must, those margarines and other shortenings don't deliver that creamy, fullfilling taste. Margarine-based baking's taste is flat and hollow and the texture is much different. All traditional recipes have called for butter, pastry chefs swear by it. Every culinary expert can tell the difference immediately, so butter up and unsalted is the correct choice. Happy cooking and baking!
This is a very good, tasty cookie! One change that I made is I added about 3/4's of the butterscotch chips and then added some chopped pecans. Also keep a careful eye on your 1st batch, the temp was too high for my oven. I baked them at 350. A GREAT treat!!!!!
Loved this cookie....made at Christmas! Did not change a thing! Great taste!
My rating is a four only because I don't care for the butterscotch chips. The cookie part is very good, will probably add raisins or chocolate chips next time.
Gosh, these where soooo good!! Ruined my diet!! But worth it...
This is actually almost identical to the Nestle Scotchies recipe, just less butter. Welcome change, as it firms them up some.
Absolutely amazing. Loved this recipe and didn't change a thing.
These cookies are delicious! They were a huge hit with everyone in the office. I followed the recipe exactly...
I was disappointed with these cookies. They did not hold together at all while baking, even when I covered the baking sheet with parchment paper. It did make good granola, once I crumbled it, though. Not healthy granola, but good.
THIS IS THE BEST COOKIE RECIPE IN THE UNIVERSE. I ESP. LIKE TO SUB. STEEL CUT OATS (FOOD PROCESSED) INSTEAD OF THE REG. OATMEAL XP
These taste wonderful, but for me they were not at all fluffy enough and too thin. They thin out when you back them and there is nothing to them.
These cookies are awesome!! I add a little bit less butterscotch chips than the recipe calls for but otherwise I wouldn't change a thing!
Amazing recipe. Followed the tip of other reviewers: I decreased both sugars to a half cup each, AND only added one cup of butterscotch chips (and 2/3 cups chocolate chips). It was still insanely sweet. I also added 3/4 cup dried cranberries, half cup chopped walnuts, and half cup raw sunflower seeds. The cookies were demolished very quickly. LOVE the recipe, and will put even less sugar (or butterscotch chips) next time!!! Also... 9 minutes does seem to be the magic number (I dropped by level tablespoons).
Very good!
Kid tested 5 stars, mother approved, dad devoured
OH MY! These cookies are delicious! They went to the top of my list in a heartbeat! I made them according to the recipes, but added a little more chips (because you can never have TO much, am I right?). They came out beautifully, and were wonderfully right off of the tray, and even the next day. One thing to note: Be careful not to over-bake, which may be easy because they never really looked "done". 8 minutes is perfect for those who like their cookies with a little gooeyness. You must try this recipe! 5 stars.
I just made these last night, and they came out great! I followed the instructions and also used the other tips that some of the other reviewers posted, thanks you guys were right!!
They were a big hit at the office. I made no changes to the recipe.
Perfect recipe! Thanks!
Yeah, it IS a great recipe...and virutally identical to the one on the side of the butterscotch chips bag
i followed the recipe to a T & baked for 8-9 mins...perfect!!
These are very good. Everyone that has had them wants the recipe
Good recipe. Next time I won't add so much oats, they came out a little dry.
I found it was easier to lift the cookies off of the pan when I had aluminum foil underneath. I also substituted apple sauce for butter and egg beaters for eggs. They were wonderful!
I made an account just to warn people about these cookies. I have baked 1000 batches of cookies in my life and these are some of the worst. If using a new recipe, I'll come on here, look for a well reviewed one and follow the agreed upon suggestions in the comments. So for this recipe, since I like chewy cookies, I went for the full cup of butter, chilled the dough and did 9 minutes cooking time. I basically had a giant flat cookie in the pan time after time because the amount of butter was way too much. At nine minutes they were not done and required about 5 more minutes. The cookies were very greasy. I didn't see anyone mention the amount of sugar so I went with it against my better judgement, but it is way too much, and I have a major sweet tooth. Butterscotch chips are incredibly sweet as it is, you don't need 1.5 cups of sugar on top of that. I would suggest 1/2 cup white and 1/4 cup brown. This was a waste of ingredients and I urge you not to make them unless you want a sugar-induced headache.
Delicious! I followed the raters advice and used a cup of butter. Great way to get your oats:)
Great cookies, although i haven't baked for many years. Recently i took up baking more and more. I made these cookies once before and gave it to some of the people at my work and they loved them. I have people always wanting to know when i will be baking more of these cookies. Over all I would suggest the 8 mins to baking, as that is perfect for this recipe. The outcome is chewy and soft, it easily triumphed some of my favorite cookies.
We love these cookies; however, I did make some changes. I decreased the oats to 2 3/4 cups and increased the flour to 1 1/2 cups. I cooked them at 300 degrees for 15 minutes and turned the cookie sheet around halfway through. This lower temperature made it so that they did not spread too much and over cook the edges. They came out perfect!
These cookies turned out awful. The flavor was good but they crumbled in your hands before you could eat them. I was surprised because it got good reviews. Too bad, I love oatmeal butterscotch.
Fantastically awesome cookies! Soft and chewy, stayed moist for weeks, and were greeted by rave reviews. I will definitely make them again, and soon!
I was not very thrilled when my brother wanted to make these cookies. Butterscotch is really not at the top of my list. I decided to go for it anyway. Baking cookies with your brother on a Saturday evening is just pain fun and out of the ordinary. Just the smell of these cookies make your mouth water and mmmmm when they hit your taste buds...EXPLOSION of yummy goodness. Very easy recipe to follow and the suggestions are right on. Bake at 350 for about 7 minutes for chewy cookies to die for. Have ample milk on hand to wash these delicious treats down.
I'm not sure what I did wrong - but the cookies came out very thin and too crispy. I'll have to try it again...
Turned out delicious with a few modifications: increased to 1 cup butter to make them very moist, and reduced the white and brown sugar so they were not overly hurt your teeth sweet. I set the oven to 350 and baked for 8 minutes so they came out very soft and not dry. I was disappointed that the butterscotch chips didn't melt, next time I would probably pre-melt these for a more unified butterscotch flavour throughout. I also had extra butterscotch chips left over and made a cookie glaze for an extra punch of flavour! -CW
I first used this recipe when it was on the back of a Hershey's label. Instead of butterscotch chips, I used milk chocolate toffee pieces. Made them DELICIOUS! One of my husband's friends kept saying, "Man, what are in these things? they're awesome!"
Chewy yet crunchy in all the right places. I cooked these at 350 for 8 minutes. They were just turning golden around the edges - thought they weren't done but took them out anyway to cool. Glad I did - they were perfect if you don't like hard and crunchy cookies. I will make again for sure. P.S. - These are also great for icecream sandwiches!
These cookies stick to the cookie sheet like nothing else! To anyone making these, I definitely suggest using a greased cookie sheet over an ungreased one. Making the cookies larger and/or removing them before they begin to brown also seemed to help. That said, I did get some of them to turn out just right and they're quite good. A little less sugar next time and I think I'll like them much better.
I increased the butter to 1 cup, used my big cookie scoop and cooked them 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Perfect big, chewy, crispy edged, cookies. I had no trouble removing them from the parchment paper after allowing them to cool for about 10 minutes. Very good! I will make these again!
followed the recipe and it was great i got a lot of complments
I am so disappointed in what I thought would be a delicious cookie for the holidays. I didn't read any of the reviews, I just saw that it had a high rating so I assumed they would be great. The taste isn't bad, but these cookies stuck to the pan so badly that I am unable to get half of them off. Some of them broke while I was trying to remove them. I tried to remove them when they were still warm, and they were falling apart, so I waited a few more minutes and now they are like hard rocks glued to my pan. I've made the same cookies several times before with a different recipe and NEVER had a problem like this. I would not recommend these.
scrumptious! next time I might put in less chips since I felt it was a bit too sweet. BUT - they were a big hit at my office, so I would make them again!
I love how much oatmeal is in these! It makes me feel healthy! :)
They tasted good, but they are impossible to get off the cookie sheet (as others noted.)
I made these into bars! I used 2 tbsp more of butter than specified, as others have suggested and cut the white sugar to just 1/4 cup. I omitted the cinnamon and the chips. I took the batter and divided between two small baking pans (brownie size) - then because everyone in the house has different tastes - I sprinkled peanut butter chips and chopped pecans over the top of one and chocolate chips and chopped pecans over the other. I baked them for about 20 minutes and they came out great - almost like a cake - not too sweet - so perfect to microwave and top with vanilla ice cream! Thanks for the base recipe!!!!
I loved it! It turned out great. Thanks for the comments on this site. I, too, put the dough in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes before I put it on the cookie sheet. I also, modified the recipe. I used 1 cup of butter - baked it at 350 for 10 mins - my cookies dough were about 1 tablespoon on the cookie sheet.
This is a great cookie. I use milk chocolate chips, sometimes by themselves or sometimes combined with the butterscotch (cut back to about 1 cup to 1 1/4 cup of chips). I also cut the white sugar back to 1/2 cup and add 1 tablespoon of honey.
These cookies are really good. I wasn't too sure about the butterscotch so I only mixed the chips in enough to make one batch and try it. To my delight they were very yummy! I did reduce the heat to 350 and I think next time I'll use 1/2 the salt. I'll make this again. EDIT (Dec 12)// I made these tonight and decided to add a dash of nutmeg... so good! Try it! EDIT (Oct 2010)// Made these twice in the last week except instead of oatmeal and butterscotch I added muesli. They are delicious!
These were just ok for me. I think there are too many butterscotch chips for my taste. They really stuck to my new cookie sheets but came off fine when I used my "seasoned" cookie sheets. I think I'll try them again using half butterscotch, half choc. chips.
These are positively deadly. I just had one warm from the oven. I better give some of these away or else we're in trouble! The recipe is similar to the one on the chips bag, only that one calls for 2 sticks of butter, not 1 1/2 sticks like this one. I used two sticks. May as well, right? Delicious recipe, thanks.
These cookies are delicious! Followed the recipe exactly except for the chopped up walnuts I threw in at the end. And lowered oven temp to 350, cooking for 11 minutes. If I loved sweets the way some people do, these cookies would have been gone before my husband got home from work! Thanks for sharing!
We loved these cookies. I made exactly as written and baked them for 8 minutes at 375. They turned out mostly chewy with just a slight crispness and they didn't stick to the pans at all. I might try to reduce the sugar a little next time as they were a tad on the sweet side.
I followed these exactly and they turned out perfect. I LOVE butterscotch and oatmeal. Next time, just for fun, I may add raisins and nuts! My first batch I didn't grease the pan as it said not to~ and they stuck horribly! PLEASE use wax paper! Wonderful recipe!
I wanted to make these cookies again but had to substitute because didn't have all ingredients on hand. Here is what I did and they were still great. - Sub maple syrup for the white sugar - Sub 1/2 white chocolate chips and 1/2 coconut for the butterscotch chips. Excellent!
Oh my is this cookie tasty! My husband and I can't stop eating them! The first time I made them, our only complaint was that they came out a little thin and crispy. The second time... THE PERFECT COOKIE. So I'm updating to tell you what I did to get it perfect. The only change I made to the listed ingrediants the second time was to add 5 teaspoons of flour. That's it. Cooked for 9 min at 350, and it was perfect. The cookies will look "undone" or "undercooked", but give them a minute to cool and they will be perfect. For me, what killed me the first time was adding the 1/4 cup butter back in that was on the Tollhouse bag. DO NOT DO. Tollhouse is wrong, Jolene is right. I made 70 cookies for a house of 10 and they were gone in a day.
My taste testers said they were crispy on the outside, with a nice chewy center. My only difficulty with the recipe was removing them from the pan. I used a Sil-Pat and needed to wait until they were completely cooled to pull them off in one piece.
