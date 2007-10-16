Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl beat the butter or margarine, white sugar and brown sugar together. Add the eggs and vanilla, beating well.

  • Stir together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and stir until blended. Stir in the oats and the butterscotch chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges begin to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 81.4mg. Full Nutrition
