Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies

These cookies are very good. I did take the advice of a few reviewers regarding the baking temperature,time,amount of sugar,butter, and flour. I also put them in the fridge for a while. I would say about 30 minutes as someone suggested. My cookies came out just right not too flat not too thick. The only ones that flattened a bit were the ones that had less dough and had more butterscotch morsels in it. This happended with my last batch. I highly recommend using 1/2 a cup of each of the sugars,because the butterscotch morsels will add the rest. Add the full cup of butter and 1 1/2 cup of flour. Bake for no more than 8 minutes and always do a test cookie according to the baking sheet you have. Darker sheets tend to brown them faster than the lighter colored ones. I also have a rule of letting the sheets cool off completely before putting more cookies on the same sheet. The principle is simple: a warm cookie sheet will start the melting of the butter much faster and therefore your cookie has a higher chance of spreading and burning. Please do refrigerate the dough before baking it this will also contribute to decrease the spreading. EDIT: I just made these cookies after a long time without baking them. I strongly suggest to lower the temperature to 350F and bake for 8 minutes only. This should be enough to prevent over baking of the cookie, spreading, and burning of the morsels.